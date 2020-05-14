Burgers with Candied Bacon!

Candied Bacon

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8

1 pound (1 package) Omaha Steaks Applewood Smoked Steak-Cut Bacon

1 tablespoon fresh ground black pepper

1 cup packed light brown sugar

Heat oven to 375 F.

Place wire rack on foil-lined baking sheet. Place strips of bacon on wire rack and sprinkle with black pepper. Lightly pat brown sugar on top of bacon in thin layer.

Place baking sheet on center rack in oven and bake 25 minutes, or until brown sugar melts and bacon is crisp.

Remove from oven and cool 10 minutes. Using tongs, transfer bacon to parchment-lined baking sheet and cool to room temperature.

Store in airtight container up to 3 days at room temperature.

Find more ideas for upgrading the grilling experience in your own backyard at OmahaSteaks.com.

Content courtesy of Family Features.