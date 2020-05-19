Citronelle Municipal Lake scene of diving accident

STAFF REPORT

A 24-year-old Mt. Vernon man is reported to have been involved in a diving accident at Citronelle Municipal Lake today (Tuesday, May 19).

Citronelle fire and rescue responded to a diving accident at the Citronelle Municipal Lake shortly before 3 p.m.

According to Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris, the victim in the case, whose name has not been released, was revived at the scene and has been transported to a hospital for treatment.

Details surrounding the diving accident are still under investigation.