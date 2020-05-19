MCHD Virus update for May 19, 1010 as of 2pm

Current key points:

• The number of individuals tested from Mobile County by a lab is 15,435. According to ADPH, the statewide number of total tested is 157,208. The statewide number of hospitalizations since March 13 is 1,432.

• The Unified Command is encouraging voters to use absentee ballots for the July 14 special election. http://mchd.org/Documents/BulkDocuments/News_514202090124am_COVID19Release05.13.20.pdf.pdf

• The Unified Command has created a map of testing sites for COVID-19 in Mobile County. http://mchd.org/Documents/BulkDocuments/News_5122020105933am_COVID19TestingSites_v2.pdf.pdf

• MCHD has started to release information characteristics of Mobile County residents who have been confirmed to have COVID-19. The data provides information on ages, gender, race, and hospitalization. Some ZIP Code information is also provided, but because of HIPAA we are not able to release the number of cases for ZIP Codes with less than 20,000 residents. The number of cases in a ZIP Code also had to reach five. This information is available on the “IloveMCHD” Facebook page and http://mchd.org/General/Bulk_Documents.aspx?type=News&index=3&subindex=1

• ADPH has created a coronavirus dashboard map. It is reported in real time. It can be found at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html

• MCHD is offering Facebook Live segments providing COVID-19 updates. It is set to run at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on “IloveMCHD.” Recorded segments can also be found on our YouTube channel.

• To see the Johns Hopkins web-based dashboard on COVID-19 cases, go to this page https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

• To see ADPH guidance, go to this page http://alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/