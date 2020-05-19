Mobile City Council approves restaurants operating on city’s rights of way

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

After much discussion during its pre-council meeting, the Mobile City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to vote on an executive order from Mayor Sandy Stimpson allowing restauranteurs to operate on the city’s rights of way.

According to assistant city attorney Flo Kessler, the May 8 order handed down by the state health officer as a result of the COVID-19 crisis allowed restaurants to reopen, but with restrictions that the tables had to be six feet apart and eight people at a table. It automatically reduced the seating capacity for all restaurants, bars, breweries, etc. The idea is to replace the restricted indoor seating with more outdoor seating.

The resolution was originally designed to coincide with the state health order, which is set to expire on Friday. However, after some debate, it was agreed the resolution would be extended a month, meaning it will expire in June. At that time, the city council will come back and revisit the resolution to see how it has worked.

“The feedback to the city was it would have decreased profitability for the businesses,” Kessler said. “So the city worked with the bars and restaurants to see what it could do to increase the seating capacity. We landed on increasing outdoor seating, because it was safer.

“The spaces they were interested in were the sidewalk spaces in front of the downtown restaurants, the metered parking spaces in front of the downtown restaurants and for restaurants which have their own dedicated parking lots who can use some of those parking spaces if they want to put up a tent in that area.”

Stimpson said administration attorney Ricardo Woods and city council attorney Chris Arledge had worked on the resolution for several days in order for it to be easier for restaurants to be able to set up in rights of way or on other city property.

“It’s one of those things where we thought if we started the process, we thought it would be a hue and cry for it,” Stimpson said. “It’s not pronounced right now, but we feel there is a need for the ability to do that so we can cut through some of the red tape so it would help expedite their situation.”

Councilman John Williams asked if outdoor seating was already being done and if it applied citywide. Kessler said that it would apply citywide, but in the areas where there are parking lots instead of downtown street facing sidewalks, there’s a special provision that would toss out the provision using part of the parking lot and decreasing the number of spaces that would otherwise be required under the zoning codes for the capacity for the inside of the restaurants.

Kessler said some restaurants in the entertainment zone were involved in a situation with the ABC Board regarding serving alcoholic beverages at outdoor tables in 2014. That brought up a question from councilwoman Gina Gregory, who asked if with the executive order, restaurants would be able to serve alcoholic beverages outside if they are not located downtown. Kessler said they would, provided the establishments submitted plans for tents and fire safety and life safety code issues. The applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.