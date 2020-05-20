Police identify man who nearly drown

STAFF REPORT

According to Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris, the person who nearly drown at Citronelle’s Municipal Lake on Tuesday has been identified as Andreas Pollard, 24, from Mt. Vernon.

Norris said Pollard was swimming and playing in the lake’s designated swimming area with family members when he went under the water. Norris said family members reported Pollard was under the water for two to three minutes before someone found him and pulled him out of the water.

“Bystanders began CPR on Mr. Pollard while others called for help,” Norris said. “When I arrived to the scene the citizens had revived Mr. Pollard and he was on his side and was coughing and had begun to regain movement.”

EMS transported Pollard to Springhill Hospital for treatment. Norris said Pollard is expected to make a full recovery.