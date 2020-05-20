Summer educational programs approved

BY WILLIE GRAY

williegray@thecallnews.com

Students attending the Mobile County Public School System have been doing schoolwork

from their homes for the past several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the

official school year has come to a close for most students, those who might need additional

assistance will be given an opportunity to continue doing schoolwork from home

during the opening weeks of the summer.

During the May 18 meeting of the Mobile County School Board, approval was given for

the system’s summer educational program. According to the information provided by

school system officials, the program will have a focus on improving a student’s learning

ability in reading and mathematics. The document also notes the summer program is

being held in accordance with the Alabama Literacy Act, which became law in June 2019,

which states, “Each local education agency shall provide summer reading camps to all

K-3 students identified with a reading deficiency.”

Officials with MCPSS noted the program entitled, “Summer Literacy Camp,” is

designed to promote reading proficiency in the areas of phonemic awareness, alphabet

knowledge, sound-symbol recognition, decoding skills, vocabulary and comprehension.

