Summer Sliders with a Spicy Kick

Mexican Beef Sliders with Jalapeno Salsa and Avocado Cream

Recipe courtesy of Beef + Lamb New Zealand

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Patties:

1 1/3 pounds lean New Zealand grass-fed ground beef

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 medium onion, grated or finely chopped

1 egg, lightly beaten

3/4 cup red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 teaspoons dried oregano, chopped

2 teaspoons mild smoked paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

olive oil

Jalapeno Salsa:

1 cup cucumber, thinly sliced into long ribbons

3/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 red onion, finely sliced

1/2 cup pickled jalapenos, finely chopped

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

olive oil

lime juice

Avocado Cream:

1 avocado, mashed

1/2 cup sour cream

1 lime, juice and zest only

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

8-12 slider buns, halved

2-3 cobs sweet corn, cooked and sliced into shards

8-12 small bamboo skewers

To make patties: In bowl, combine beef, garlic, onion, egg, kidney beans, tomato paste, oregano, paprika, cumin, coriander, Parmesan cheese, salt, to taste, and pepper, to taste. Shape into 8-12 small patties. Cover and refrigerate 15 minutes.

Heat grill or frying pan to medium heat.

Brush patties with oil on both sides. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side, turning once to brown both sides evenly, until cooked through.

To make Jalapeno Salsa: In bowl, combine cucumber, cilantro, onion and jalapenos; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice.

To make Avocado Cream: In bowl, combine avocado, sour cream, lime juice and lime zest; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Spread Avocado Cream on bottom buns and place patties on top. Top patties with Jalapeno Salsa, corn and top buns. Press down gently and poke in skewers to secure sliders.

Find more tasty summer recipes at beefandlambnz.com. Content Courtesy of Family Features.