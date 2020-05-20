Summer Sliders with a Spicy Kick
Mexican Beef Sliders with Jalapeno Salsa and Avocado Cream
Recipe courtesy of Beef + Lamb New Zealand
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 4
Patties:
1 1/3 pounds lean New Zealand grass-fed ground beef
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 medium onion, grated or finely chopped
1 egg, lightly beaten
3/4 cup red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
2 tablespoons tomato paste
3 teaspoons dried oregano, chopped
2 teaspoons mild smoked paprika
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
olive oil
Jalapeno Salsa:
1 cup cucumber, thinly sliced into long ribbons
3/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
1 red onion, finely sliced
1/2 cup pickled jalapenos, finely chopped
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
olive oil
lime juice
Avocado Cream:
1 avocado, mashed
1/2 cup sour cream
1 lime, juice and zest only
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
8-12 slider buns, halved
2-3 cobs sweet corn, cooked and sliced into shards
8-12 small bamboo skewers
To make patties: In bowl, combine beef, garlic, onion, egg, kidney beans, tomato paste, oregano, paprika, cumin, coriander, Parmesan cheese, salt, to taste, and pepper, to taste. Shape into 8-12 small patties. Cover and refrigerate 15 minutes.
Heat grill or frying pan to medium heat.
Brush patties with oil on both sides. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side, turning once to brown both sides evenly, until cooked through.
To make Jalapeno Salsa: In bowl, combine cucumber, cilantro, onion and jalapenos; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Drizzle with olive oil and lime juice.
To make Avocado Cream: In bowl, combine avocado, sour cream, lime juice and lime zest; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Spread Avocado Cream on bottom buns and place patties on top. Top patties with Jalapeno Salsa, corn and top buns. Press down gently and poke in skewers to secure sliders.
