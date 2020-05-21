A Sweet Summer Treat

Strawberry Cream Cheese Tartlets

Makes: 24 tartlets (4 ounces each)

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons lemon zest

2 tablespoons gelatin

4 cups Well•Pict Strawberries, sliced, divided

1/3 cup honey

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cup ice cubes

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup melted butter

1 cup Well•Pict Strawberries, rinsed, for garnish

1 cup Well•Pict Raspberries, rinsed, for garnish

In blender, mix water, lemon juice, lemon zest and gelatin until frothy.

Add 2 cups strawberries and honey; blend until smooth. Pour into bowl and chill mix 15 minutes.

In blender, mix cream cheese, sour cream and ice cubes while incorporating strawberry mixture. Mix in remaining strawberries.

In blender or food processor, mix graham crackers and melted butter to crumb consistency. Lightly grease two medium muffin pans and pack graham cracker mixture at bottom of each opening. Pour strawberry mixture over graham cracker mixture and chill until set. Gently pull tartlets from muffin tins and place on serving tray. Garnish with strawberries and raspberries.

Find more sweet recipes that can bring a smile to your loved ones’ faces at wellpict.com/recipe.

Content courtesy of Family Features. Photos courtesy of Getty Images.