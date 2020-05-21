A Sweet Summer Treat

| | 0

 

Strawberry Cream Cheese Tartlets

Sweet flavors and warm weather go hand-in-hand, and many summer occasions and get-togethers call for dessert. Take advantage of warm weather favorites like strawberries and raspberries with these Strawberry Cream Cheese Tartlets.
Made using the best berries nature can provide, these bite-size tartlets feature a graham cracker crust base and an indulgent cream cheese filling flavored with sliced strawberries, honey and lemon topped with Well•Pict’s sweet, juicy strawberries and raspberries, which come fresh in clamshell packaging made from 70% recycled water bottles.

 

Strawberry Cream Cheese Tartlets

Makes: 24 tartlets (4 ounces each)

1/2   cup water

2     tablespoons lemon juice

3     tablespoons lemon zest

2     tablespoons gelatin

4     cups Well•Pict Strawberries, sliced, divided

1/3   cup honey

2     packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese

1/2   cup sour cream

1     cup ice cubes

2     cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2   cup melted butter

1     cup Well•Pict Strawberries, rinsed, for garnish

1     cup Well•Pict Raspberries, rinsed, for garnish

 

In blender, mix water, lemon juice, lemon zest and gelatin until frothy.

 

Add 2 cups strawberries and honey; blend until smooth. Pour into bowl and chill mix 15 minutes.

In blender, mix cream cheese, sour cream and ice cubes while incorporating strawberry mixture. Mix in remaining strawberries.

 

In blender or food processor, mix graham crackers and melted butter to crumb consistency. Lightly grease two medium muffin pans and pack graham cracker mixture at bottom of each opening. Pour strawberry mixture over graham cracker mixture and chill until set. Gently pull tartlets from muffin tins and place on serving tray. Garnish with strawberries and raspberries.

Find more sweet recipes that can bring a smile to your loved ones’ faces at wellpict.com/recipe.

Content courtesy of Family Features. Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

 

Posted in Lifestyle and tagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment