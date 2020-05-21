Cook Up Kebabs

As one of the most versatile main courses that can be grilled, kebabs offer nearly endless opportunities for customization. From protein to veggies, soaked wooden skewers can be loaded with just about any favorite flavors before hitting the grates. Consider these options for kicking your kebabs up a notch:

* Steak, cut into chunks

* Chicken, cut into chunks

* Bratwurst or sausage, cut into slices

* Ground beef, shaped into balls

* Lamb

* Shrimp

* Salmon, cut into chunks

* Bacon, cut into small pieces

* Sliced onions

* Sliced bell peppers

* Sliced jalapenos

* Sliced mushrooms

* Sliced cucumbers

* Cherry tomatoes

