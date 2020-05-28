Avocado Toast

2 slices whole-wheat bread

1 avocado, halved and sliced

2 poached eggs

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1/2 cup crushed SimplyProtein Barbecue Crunchy Bites

Toast bread slices.

Divide avocado slices among toast. Place one egg on each piece of toast then sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.

Top toast with crushed crunchy bites.

Content and photos courtesy of Family Features.