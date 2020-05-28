Avocado Toast

During a period when many families are spending more time at home than normal, eating healthier is likely a popular goal. One of the many aspects to focusing on better nutrition starts with a better breakfast. To help boost you and your family’s immunity, try focusing on protein- and fiber-packed morning meals that are low in sugar. That doesn’t have to mean hours of prep in the kitchen or stocking up on uncommon ingredients.

Simply Protein

 It’s important to consume adequate protein when looking to boost immune function as protein energy malnutrition is linked to poor immune function and can impair the ability of the immune system to fight viruses and bacteria. Add foods to your diet like 

            2          slices whole-wheat bread

1          avocado, halved and sliced

2          poached eggs

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1/2       cup crushed SimplyProtein Barbecue Crunchy Bites

Toast bread slices.

Divide avocado slices among toast. Place one egg on each piece of toast then sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste.

Top toast with crushed crunchy bites.

Find more protein-packed solutions at simplyprotein.com.

SimplyProtein’s line of non-GMO, gluten-free bars and bites. The snacks include 11 or more grams of protein and just 0-3 grams of sugar without artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives for nutritious treats to help make busy lives simpler.

