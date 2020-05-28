Cauliflower Steaks with Grapes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

1 large head cauliflower, leaves trimmed off

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 teaspoons finely chopped rosemary

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 cup halved California grapes

1/4 cup chopped Castelvetrano olives

2 tablespoons chopped Italian parsley

2 tablespoons chopped, toasted pistachios

Heat oven to 450 F.

Cut stem off cauliflower and cut remaining head crosswise into four 1-inch-thick slices, keeping as intact as possible. Place on sheet pan and brush sides with 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle with rosemary, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Roast until browned and tender, about 25 minutes.

Combine remaining olive oil, remaining pepper, grapes, olives, parsley and pistachios. When cauliflower is roasted, transfer to serving plates and top with grape mixture.

Nutritional information per serving: 210 calories; 5 g protein; 20 g carbohydrates; 14 g fat (60% calories from fat); 2 g saturated fat (9% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 480 mg sodium; 5 g fiber.

Healthy Eating is Easy with Grapes

Grapes are prized for their taste and crisp, juicy texture, but fresh grapes are also a heart-healthy, hydrating snack choice. Grapes contain more than 1,600 natural plant compounds, including antioxidants and other polyphenols, which help protect the health and function of the body’s cells. Grapes can be paired with other healthy foods to enhance flavor and nutrition, including dark leafy greens, cauliflower, broccoli, whole grains, legumes and lean proteins.

Visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com for more nutritious family recipes. Content and photos courtesy of Family Features and the California Grape Commission.