Connecticut-Style Shrimp

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons chives

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

12 large, cleaned, uncooked Omaha Steaks Wild Argentinian Red Shrimp

Heat medium skillet to medium-high heat. Add butter; cook until melted.

Add chives, salt, pepper and shrimp to pan. Cook 2 minutes, turn shrimp and cook 2 minutes, or until shrimp is opaque and cooked through. Remove from heat and serve.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Content courtesy of Family Features.