Easy Additions for a Balanced Breakfast

Whether your morning meal is a lavish spread for the whole family or a simple snack before logging on for a workday, these simple add-ons can add flavor without sacrificing nutrition: dairy, yogurt, berries, bananas, simply protein cookie bars, eggs, seeds or nuts.
Yogurt Parfait
1 cup Greek vanilla yogurt
1/2 cup assorted fruit, such as strawberries, blueberries and kiwi
1 tablespoon shaved almonds
1 SimplyProtein Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar, crumbled
shaved coconut (optional)
In bowl, layer yogurt, fruit and shaved almonds. Top with crumbled cookie bar and shaved coconut, if desired.
Build a balanced breakfast. People burn more energy through a process known as “diet-induced thermogenesis” when they consume high-calorie breakfasts rather than high-calorie dinners. This can ultimately help with weight loss and suggests that eating more food early in the day is better for you than eating a large amount before bedtime. For example, these recipes for Yogurt Parfait, Chia Seed Pudding and Avocado Toast provide protein and energy with simple at-home prep. Skip the sugar. Avoid the post-lunch sleepy feeling by ditching sugar. Instead, focus on low-glycemic snacks that won’t spike blood sugar, helping to control your appetite. Feel fuller longer. Eating immune supportive foods like vegetables, berries, nuts, seeds and protein-rich snack bars can help keep you full and satisfied while avoiding less nutritious alternatives.
Chia Seed Pudding
3 teaspoons chia seeds
1 cup almond milk
1 SimplyProtein Lemon Crispy Bar
In glass jar or bowl, stir chia seeds and almond milk. Let rest 5 minutes then stir again.
Cover pudding in refrigerator; allow to set 1-2 hours or overnight.
Crumble lemon crispy bar and mix into pudding or cut into sticks for dipping.
Find more protein-packed solutions at simplyprotein.com. Content and photos courtesy of Family Features.