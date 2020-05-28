Easy Additions for a Balanced Breakfast

Yogurt Parfait

1 cup Greek vanilla yogurt

1/2 cup assorted fruit, such as strawberries, blueberries and kiwi

1 tablespoon shaved almonds

1 SimplyProtein Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar, crumbled

shaved coconut (optional)

In bowl, layer yogurt, fruit and shaved almonds. Top with crumbled cookie bar and shaved coconut, if desired.

Chia Seed Pudding

3 teaspoons chia seeds

1 cup almond milk

1 SimplyProtein Lemon Crispy Bar

In glass jar or bowl, stir chia seeds and almond milk. Let rest 5 minutes then stir again.

Cover pudding in refrigerator; allow to set 1-2 hours or overnight.

Crumble lemon crispy bar and mix into pudding or cut into sticks for dipping.

