Easy Additions for a Balanced Breakfast

Whether your morning meal is a lavish spread for the whole family or a simple snack before logging on for a workday, these simple add-ons can add flavor without sacrificing nutrition: dairy, yogurt, berries, bananas, simply protein cookie bars, eggs, seeds or nuts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yogurt Parfait

           1          cup Greek vanilla yogurt

1/2       cup assorted fruit, such as strawberries, blueberries and kiwi

1          tablespoon shaved almonds

1          SimplyProtein Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar, crumbled

shaved coconut (optional)

In bowl, layer yogurt, fruit and shaved almonds. Top with crumbled cookie bar and shaved coconut, if desired.

Chia Seed Pudding

Build a balanced breakfast. People burn more energy through a process known as “diet-induced thermogenesis” when they consume high-calorie breakfasts rather than high-calorie dinners. This can ultimately help with weight loss and suggests that eating more food early in the day is better for you than eating a large amount before bedtime. For example, these recipes for Yogurt Parfait, Chia Seed Pudding and Avocado Toast provide protein and energy with simple at-home prep. Skip the sugar. Avoid the post-lunch sleepy feeling by ditching sugar. Instead, focus on low-glycemic snacks that won’t spike blood sugar, helping to control your appetite. Feel fuller longer. Eating immune supportive foods like vegetables, berries, nuts, seeds and protein-rich snack bars can help keep you full and satisfied while avoiding less nutritious alternatives.

Chia Seed Pudding

            3          teaspoons chia seeds

            1          cup almond milk

            1          SimplyProtein Lemon Crispy Bar

In glass jar or bowl, stir chia seeds and almond milk. Let rest 5 minutes then stir again.

Cover pudding in refrigerator; allow to set 1-2 hours or overnight.

Crumble lemon crispy bar and mix into pudding or cut into sticks for dipping.

Find more protein-packed solutions at simplyprotein.com.

