Roasted and Ready to Serve

Summer meals centered around grilled fare call for a complementary pairing that completes the classic profile of warm weather food. Using a versatile vegetable like potatoes allows you to think up different methods of cooking for a new flavor each time.

While you’re focused on the main dish being grilled, these Roasted Potatoes can bake away indoors for a simple side that requires little attention.

Roasted Potatoes

Recipe courtesy of “A Harvest of Recipes with USDA Foods”

Servings: 6

1 pound potatoes, chopped into 1-inch cubes

1/2 cup onion, chopped into 1-inch cubes

1/2 cup green pepper, chopped into 1-inch cubes

1 teaspoon garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon parsley, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In medium bowl, mix potatoes, onions, green peppers and garlic.

Add vegetable oil, salt, pepper, parsley and paprika. Mix well.

Cover bowl and refrigerate 15 minutes.

Spread potato mixture evenly on cookie sheet. Bake about 35 minutes.

Find more health resources at usda.gov.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images. Content courtesy of Family Features.