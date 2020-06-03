Mobile City Council supports absentee voting legislation

By ARTHUR L. MACK

The Mobile City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to urge the Mobile Legislative Delegation to propose and support legislation to allow absentee voting in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

The vote came after an amendment was added to remove the words “no excuse.” Several council members, particularly Bess Rich, suggested the change. Councilman Joel Daves noted on the original agenda there were two versions of the resolution, one which read “no excuse” and a second which proposes the city council to urge the Mobile Legislative Delegation to support changes to current Alabama law at the next legislative session.

Those changes include allowing voters to vote by absentee ballot if the voter has fears of, concerns of, or feels at risk of contracting or spreading any widespread disease or virus such as COVID-19. Rich said the resolution would not be in effect until the next election cycle, but added there was a medical box that voters could check if they are not able to attend a polling place because of an infirmity or medical reason.

“I believe that having a declared state of a pandemic, if voters clicked that box and go about their business of getting their absentee ballot, they would not have to physically come,” she said. “In our letter to the state House, our representatives said that in the event of a pandemic, whether this one or future ones, then that would be a box they can check off.”

Rich also noted since the resolution will not address this coming election cycle, those wishing to vote absentee will have to click on the health box to be able to vote absentee this election cycle.

Several items were approved by councilmembers. Among them included an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for Government Street congestion management ($1,372,714), an amended agreement with Alabama Power Company and SMG for storm staging site at the Civic Center and the authorization of a temporary site use agreement with Alabama Power Company for use of the parking lots at Matthews Park following a hurricane or other weather-related events.

A transfer of property agreement with the Africatown Community Development Corporation for the Africatown Welcome Center was also unanimously approved, as well as a $3 miollion grant application to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for the replacement of a bridge on Alabama Highway 163 (Dauphin Island Parkway).

Councilmembers also authorized a grant application to the CLG Grant Program funded by the Alabama Historical Commission. The grant is for $31,749.66, with the city providing a match of $12,699.86.

A statement by councilmembers was also released in response to recent events nationally and in Mobile in the wake of the George Floyd incident: “Our hearts are all heavy following the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the pain it has evoked for so many within our own community. While we may not feel this pain equally, it impacts us all. The widespread attendance and support at this weekend’s peaceful protest was truly uplifting.

“However, it is important that unity is not overshadowed by a few outsiders trying to use this situation to cause disturbances that will only hurt our citizens and city. We urge our citizens to stay home and stay safe and not fall prey to these efforts to cloud an important conversation. Let us instead focus on solutions to the issues this tragedy brought to light.”