County approves new polling places

The Mobile County Commission, in its meeting on May 20, approved the relocation of 21 polling places for the upcoming elections.

All 21 of the polling places were relocated in response to the COVID-19 crisis, according

to Commissioner Merceria Ludgood. The new polling locations were selected in order

to provide additional space for better social distancing measures to be observed.

Commission president Jerry Carl said the places should be marked to better inform

voters.

“We want to make sure we mark the polling places that have been moved,” he said. “It would be great if we had some large, but not expensive signs when we move the polling place.”

