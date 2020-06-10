Mobile City Council hears of jail treatment by arrested protesters

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — In the aftermath of George Floyd’s funeral, the Mobile City Council listened to some individuals who were detained in Mobile Metro Jail for nearly 76 hours after being arrested following protests near the Airport Boulevard area on the night of May 31. The individuals told council members of having to spend several nights in Metro Jail in what was described as “inhumane conditions,” and having to be held because the computer system was down.

“There were issues regarding people being in jail for protests and were not bailed out,” said Rachael Fairley, one of 13 people jailed. “When we asked why, they said the computer system was down and they could do nothing about it.”

For Christopher Reaves, one of the 13 people jailed, it was especially painful. Reaves, a paramedic with Newman’s Ambulance Services, was there at the Airport Boulevard protests ready to help in case anyone, law enforcement or protesters, was injured. He said he was detained by police even though he identified himself as a paramedic.

“I still have bruises,” Reaves said. “When we were asked to leave, I attempted to do so, but I was detained. I never felt so mistreated. I felt no one really cared about what I had to say.”

Reaves said he spent 64 hours in detention and was released a day before the other 12. However, he said he was still treated badly.

“Metro Jail gave me zero treatment,” he said. “I had 16 people trying to get me out and I was supposed to get out at 8:30 a.m., but I got out at 11:30.”

“What happened to that young man was terrible,” said Sabrina Mass, who helped organize an earlier march that day. “Had it not been for me and other citizens contacting councilman (Fred) Richardson and others, they (the people jailed) would have still been there.”

In the aftermath of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, protests and marches were held across the country, as well as in 18 nations worldwide. In Mobile, the statue of Confederate Admiral Raphael Semmes was vandalized after last week’s march.

That prompted Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson to order the statue taken down and after the city council meeting the Call News talked with council president Levon Manzie, who said he agreed with Stimpson’s decision to have the statue removed.

“I believe in the environment we’re in and in the place (where) we are as a city, a state and a nation, that it was the right move,” he said. “There are places that they can appropriately display the statue for those who wish to go and visit.”

Manzie told the Call News the removal of the statue did not come as a shock to him.

“It wasn’t necessarily a surprise,” he said. “I had articulated to the mayor my sentiments and the sentiments of many people in my district about the statue, so I wasn’t necessarily surprised. I was pleased that the move has been made and the discussion needs to be about how we move forward.”

Meanwhile, councilmembers authorized the acceptance of federal RESTORE Act funds in the amount of $500,000 for Phase I of the Africatown Welcome Center. Manzie said the building will be a first-class facility that would do the Africatown story proud.

“It’s great news,” he said. “We’ve been promising the citizens of that community a welcome center for a long time. I’m glad we have the historic funds, and it will be a first-class facility. It will be commensurate with the history of that community.”

Manzie said there was no idea as to when construction will start on the center because it will be up to the federal government as to when the funds will be made available.

“A lot of this is predicated on the federal government, because they control the resources and giving the resources will determine the timeline,” he said. “But I’m hopeful that construction will start and the ball is moving forward.”

Council members also authorized a contract in the amount of $1,583,121.40 with C. Thornton, Inc. for Eslava Creek Drainage Improvements.

“This is a very important project for the people in District 5 that’s been some time in the works,” said councilman Joel Daves. “This drainage ditch flows east to McGregor Avenue down to Montlimar Creek, and runs through the Llanfair Subdivision. In both places the concrete walls are collapsing. People’s yards are falling in. This ditch is a big problem and I’m happy that the work will start soon to repair this very important drainage ditch that has been a problem for many of the residents for a long time.”