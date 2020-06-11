Family Foods with a Weight Loss Focus, Part 1

Losing weight and focusing on a healthful diet may lead you back to the same tried-and-true tricks, however, conventional wisdom doesn’t always pay dividends. Some eating plans may offer up new twists to help you and your family eat meals you enjoy without forgoing your health goals.

Pot Roast Tacos with Chimichurri

Recipe courtesy of “Always Eat After 7 PM”

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 8

Chimichurri:

1 1/2 cups fresh Italian parsley

1 cup fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons green onion, chopped

1 tablespoon garlic, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Tacos:

3 cups chuck roast, slow cooked and chopped

8 yellow corn tortillas (6 inches)

1 ripe avocado, pitted and sliced

4 radishes, sliced

1/4 cup queso fresco, crumbled

To make chimichurri: In food processor, combine parsley, cilantro, onion and garlic until chopped. Add olive oil, lemon juice, water, salt and red pepper; process until fully combined.

To assemble tacos: In medium skillet over medium-high heat, cook chopped chuck roast 5 minutes. Remove from heat and mix in 1/2 cup chimichurri. In grill pan, char tortillas then fill evenly with meat, avocado, radishes and queso fresco. Serve with remaining chimichurri.

Nutritional information per serving: 410 calories; 24 g fat; 12 g carbohydrates; 366 mg sodium; 2 g fiber; 41 g protein; 1 g sugar.

