Mobile City Council members discuss placement of Semmes statue (again)

MOBILE — The subject of the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue came up during Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting on the heels of the city being fined $25,000 by the Alabama Attorney General’s office for removing it on June 5. The statue was removed from its spot at the corner of Government and Royal Streets by the order of Mayor Sandy Stimpson and later placed in the History Museum of Mobile.

During the council’s work session, councilwoman Bess Rich said she, along with other councilmembers, received a letter from Semmes Camp 11 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans regarding the statue. Semmes Camp 11 calls itself the successor to Raphael Semmes Camp 11 of the United Confederate Veterans. In the letter, Semmes Camp 11 officials said it was the “competent and worthy recipients of the monument.”

Rich said she felt the statue didn’t belong in the History Museum of Mobile and said Semmes Camp 11’s first request was not to take the statue down, but if they wanted it on its own property, it had merit.

“They should have been heard,” she said. “They should have been heard equally as those who wanted it gone, and I’m not sure if the museum is the right place (for it to be displayed), based on community response. That’s a building where people have to pay and they might find that very distasteful. We have artifacts for Admiral Semmes that are already there (in the museum).”

Stimpson, however, said he firmly believed the statue belonged to the city of Mobile, based on legal advice and research.

“We felt it needed to be where people could take care of it, and that is, in our opinion, at the History Museum of Mobile,” he said. “Councilwoman Rich is open to do anything she wants to do and talk to anybody she wants to, because we had conversations with the same people she had conversations with. There are a lot of divergent conversations as to what should happen to it, but we did what was in the best interest of the community.”

In other action, several items were passed by city councilmembers during the regular session. Among them was a contract in the amount of $78,800 with Aeiker Construction Company for Hope Community Center playground. Another was the authorization of a lease agreement with Dog River Marina & Boat Works for a boat slip for a Fire Department marine vessel. The agreement is for $5,057 a year.

A contract with Cowles, Murphy, Glover & Associates, Inc., in the amount of $106,375 for engineering services in the maintenance dredging of McNally Park was also approved, as was a contract in the amount of $46,250 with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for Phase 2 improvements at Sam Stotts Park. A contract with Watermark Design, Inc. was approved in the amount of $44,200 for Trinity Gardens Park improvements.