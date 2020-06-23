Family Vacation Planning Tips

As stay-at-home orders ease, many families are eager to get out of the house and hit the road for a summer trip. However, vacation will most likely look different this year as families looking to get away may stay closer to home and take extra precautions.

Make your summer travel plans safe and successful with these tips.

Destination: Taking a road trip allows you to avoid crowded airports or public transportation hubs and bring your own food and groceries. A drivable destination is still a getaway, and driving typically offers more flexibility and requires less planning. Even if it’s just a trip across the state instead of across the country, picking a destination within driving distance of your home is a chance to break away from everyday surroundings and routine.

CleanlinessClean accommodations are always important and may be even more so now. Many hotels and whole-home vacation rentals, which were pioneered by Vrbo nearly 25 years ago, have enhanced cleaning and disinfection guidelines. When selecting a place to stay during your trip, consider whole-home vacation rentals so your family has the privacy of having the entire property to yourselves, and make sure to review the cleaning measures that have been implemented. Measures to look for include cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces, stocking antibacterial soap and sanitizers for guests, building in time between bookings to avoid back-to-back stays and offering minimal contact check-in and check-out options.

Activities: Although many amusement parks, tourist attractions and businesses have re-opened, their hours may be limited and there may be capacity restrictions, so be sure to research requirements for tickets and admission and plan your trip accordingly. Consider accommodations for your trip that include built-in activities for your family, such as a private pool, or opt for less-crowded destinations like mountain cabins or lake houses to enjoy a change of scenery.

Content courtesy of Family Features