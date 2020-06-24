Group seeks to take ownership of Admiral Semmes statue

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Mobile City Council members listened as Joe Ringhoffer, representing Camp 11 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, made a request during Tuesday’s city council meeting to have the statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes turned over to the organization so it could properly take care of it and have it displayed in a place of its choosing.

The 120-year-old statue, which has been considered a landmark by some Mobilians, was taken down on June 5 from its spot at Government and Royal Streets by orders from Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The statue was removed in the aftermath of protests following the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by policemen in Minneapolis.

The Semmes statue was later moved to the History Museum of Mobile, where it is currently stored. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall later ruled the city illegally removed the statue, and imposed a $25,000 fine. Money to pay the fine is currently being raised by two GoFundMe accounts.

“Clearly, Admiral Semmes’ good name and guardianship have been harmed by the illegal removal of this monument,” Ringhoffer told the council. “We’re asking that you return the statue to us, the successors of his donors.”

Ringhoffer went on to say the actions taken by city leaders undermined the good faith of those who donated the statue to the city, and he accused Stimpson of violating state law, which drew a rebuke from council president Levon Manzie and councilman John Williams about council rules regarding personally attacking administration and councilmembers.

Councilwoman Bess Rich asked Ringhoffer if he talked directly with Stimpson about the statue and his desires to have it returned to Camp 11. Ringhoffer said he did talk with Stimpson, but only after the statue came down.

“I talked with the mayor for about two minutes with the public safety director, and then another two minutes with Mr. (Ricardo) Woods (administration attorney), at which time the mayor told me, ‘You have to understand that statue’s never going back up during my administration.’ I asked for possession, and he said if we sent him documentation, he would not object.”

Rich said since the statue was a gift to the city of Mobile, it was its position that it was a piece of art and as such the city council has the authority to decide where it would go. Woods agreed, saying the city council was within its powers the ability to get rid of property. At the same time, he said the organization which is laying claim to ownership of the statue did not exist at the time.

Williams then asked the administration if it would be opposed if the council returned the statue to Camp 11 of the SCV.

“When the statue was taken (down), I felt there was enough conversation we had with certain members of the city council afterwards and beforehand, indicating the selected place was worthy of its permanent home,” Stimpson said. “It’s ultimately the city’s call if you want to do that.”

Councilman Fred Richardson disagreed, saying Stimpson did not check with the council. “Whatever the mayor decides to do, he should make a recommendation to the council,” he said. “He has the statue, and whatever he wants the council to do with the statue, he needs to make it known and the council can decide if it wants to do that or not.”

“If you want to know what I think should happen to it, I think it needs to stay in the History Museum,” Stimpson said.

Manzie said he was one of the councilmembers who had conversations with Stimpson about the removal of the statue and where it should be put.

“If it’s his decision to have the statue to be placed in the History Museum, I’m in support of that, and I’m hopeful that the curators at the History Museum put it in its proper context so that all persons can appreciate or not appreciate its placement in the History Museum.”

Ringhoffer was not pleased. “I’m disappointed because the mayor indicated to me that there would be no problems. … The city would be happy to give it back to us without any problems,” he said. “It’s clear to me that the city has disavowed the gift that was given to them by their illegal actions, breaking state law, breaking his oath of office, and it couldn’t be more clear — that statue is a site-specific piece of artwork that is supposed to be outdoors. If it can’t be there, we would like to take it and put it where it will be taken care of.”

Ringhoffer said despite what Stimpson said about different parties being involved in discussions prior to the statue being taken down, it was not the case.

“We certainly weren’t involved in the decision for it to be taken down, even though the mayor said we were,” Ringhoffer said. “We were not involved, the Semmes family was not involved, and the United Daughters of the Confederacy were not involved. We pooled our resources, and I spoke to those three groups. Other than the two-minute conversation with the mayor, that’s it.”