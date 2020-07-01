Creamy complement for steaks
When it’s time to fire up the grill this summer for an all-American classic, you can take steak to the next level by pairing it with a creamy sauce that delivers a kick. This Horseradish and Chive Sauce is the ideal complement for juicy steak; try making a day in advance to allow the flavors to meld together overnight. Find more ideas for upgrading your grilling experience at OmahaSteaks.com.
Horseradish and Chive Sauce
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 1-24 hours
Yield: 1 1/4 cups
1 cup sour cream
3 tablespoons fresh grated horseradish
2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub
2 Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Boneless New York Strips (10 ounces each), thawed
In small bowl, mix sour cream, horseradish, chives, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight, if possible, to let flavors meld.
Heat grill to medium-high heat. Spread rub over steaks.
Grill steaks to desired doneness. Serve with Horseradish and Chive Sauce.
