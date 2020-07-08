Council votes to remove word ‘race’ from all official city forms

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — After a two-week layover, the Mobile City Council on Tuesday voted to adopt an ordinance eliminating and replacing the word “race” on City of Mobile official forms and documents, except as required by state and federal law. The vote went 6-1, with councilwoman Bess Rich abstaining.

An amendment was placed on Section One of the ordinance, which reads as follows: “The word ‘race,’ as pertaining to any citizen’s ethnicity, will no longer divide our citizens and will disappear and be removed from any and all official forms of the City of Mobile, except as may be required by state or federal law, rule, regulation or requirement; and the word ‘race’ on such forms, as pertaining to our various and sundry citizens, shall henceforth be substituted with the word ‘ethnicity’ on future printings or versions of such forms, which reflect the origin, history and heritage of one’s past ancestors.”

Councilman Fred Richardson, who sponsored the ordinance, was happy about the vote.

“This was a bold move,” he said. “It removes race off the table. With new forms, we can substitute race with ethnicity. My color doesn’t define me, my function does. We have a unique opportunity today; when Mayor (Sandy) Stimpson came on board, he was saying ‘One Mobile.’ For us, if not now, when? If not us, who?”

Rich said she did not see where the ordinance was productive, saying the purpose of having race on forms was to keep an even playing field. She added such an ordinance would not have any teeth when it came to being enforced.

“A ruling such as this has to come from above,” she said. “The forms we have now are needed to ensure people are treated fairly.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Stimpson announced plans to appoint a task force for racial equity. The task force will review all the policies of the police force, human resources, finance and community development.

“Over the last few days, I’ve been having conversations with people in the community who have given me input into the creation of the task force,” Stimpson said. “This is something we’ve been talking about for the last couple of weeks and in the next few days we will announce who the people on that task force will be.”

Stimpson said among other things, the task force will conduct a community survey, focus on economic strategies of underrepresented communities and will work with community organizations to help expand the city’s involvement in the My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

Councilmembers also passed several items during Tuesday’s session. Among them was an ordinance amending the City Code to provide for socially and economically disadvantaged business contractors and individual participation, and an ordinance to amend the city’s general noise ordinance to add peaceful protests, demonstrations and rallies.

Another item passed was the changing of the name of Ladd-Peebles Stadium to add Ladd-Peebles Sports & Entertainment Complex” and a consideration of the possibility of providing supplemental bonuses or hazard pay to front-line city employees engaging in direct contact with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, a contract in the amount of $2,094,407.17 with John G. Walton Construction Company, Inc., to reconstruct infrastructure and complete a roundabout at the intersection of Broad Street and Canal Street was also approved.