Council delays action on contract for Ladd-Peebles Stadium structural repairs

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — It will be at least another week before the Mobile City Council authorizes a contract to do structural repairs for Ladd-Peebles Stadium. On Tuesday, councilmembers were set to vote to authorize a contract totaling $1,016,000 with S. C. Stagner Contracting, Inc. for structural repairs to the facility. But during the work session, it was decided to wait one more week before the vote.

“Apparently, the parties involved wanted to make sure all the I’s were dotted and all of the T’s crossed before we took a vote,” said council president Levon Manzie. “But I’m sure we’ll vote on the matter next week.”

In a rare move, council members voted on a resolution that was on the agenda as a first read. They voted unanimously to authorize a contract with Best Price Services LLC for ditch mowing in Trinity Gardens. The contract is for $26,400. Because of the number of ditches in the Trinity Gardens area, councilmember Fred Richardson, who represents the area, asked fellow council members to vote on the item immediately instead of waiting a week as is normally done when an item is up for first read.

Richardson told the Call News with the recent rains in the area, it was necessary to approve the contract so work could begin immediately.

“We had more than an ample amount of rain and the grass was already growing (in the ditches),” he said. “It started growing faster with the rain. Citizens started calling about the ditches, so today the council approved the contract so they can get started.”

Because the situation was so dire, Richardson said it was easy to change protocol and get the resolution passed. “I didn’t have to beat up on the council this time, and they agreed to go ahead and let it pass today,” he said.

Other resolutions passed on Tuesday included authorizing an agreement with SEARCH, Inc. for Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail for a segment amounting to $57,000 and a purchase order to Imagetrend LLC for annual renewal of software for Mobile Fire and Rescue in the amount of $155,031.25.

Several consent resolutions were also introduced. Among them was the re-appointment of Elizabeth Stevens Sanders to the Mobile Downtown Redevelopment Authority and the appointment of Dr. Raoul Richardson to the Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council.