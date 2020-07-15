Governor issues statewide mandatory masks

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday issued her fourteenth supplemental emergency proclamation containing an amended Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement starting July 16 at 5 p.m. Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This amended order extends until July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Signs are available for businesses to download, print and place on entry doors at https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2020/07/governor-ivey-issues-amended-safer-at-home-order-4/