Two citizens shown the door at Mobile City Council meeting

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — Fireworks erupted at Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting held at Government Plaza when not one, but two people were escorted out after expressing disagreement with council procedures.

During the presentation of petitions and other communications portion of the meeting, when citizens are allowed five minutes to talk about items regarding matters on the agenda and non-related agenda items, Reggie Hill, a frequent speaker at city council meetings, spoke about several agenda-related items. He particularly honed in on an ordinance amending the city’s general noise ordinance to exclude peaceful protests, demonstrations and rallies from being subjected to the 25-decibel limit.

Things became heated when Hill refused to put his mask back on after he finished speaking and went back to his seat. Councilman Fred Richardson said people who want to come to the meetings should wear masks.

“We need to be responsible,” he said. “If not, we’re going to have a bunch of people in the arena without masks.”

Council president Levon Manzie agreed and asked Hill to put his mask back on. Hill protested, asking what law he was basing it on. After some back and forth between Hill and Manzie, another member of the audience urged Hill to put his mask back on. Hill was eventually escorted outside by Public Safety Director James Barber, but Hill later protested to Government Plaza police about having to wear a mask in the first place.

Near the end of the meeting, Gil Lambert, the member of the audience who urged Hill to put on his mask, spoke about police-community relations. Unlike Hill, he was not originally scheduled to speak, but signed up to speak just before the meeting started. Manzie asked Lambert to get with him after the regular meeting and Lambert said he would.

However, things deteriorated when Lambert, who had used his allotted five minutes to speak, questioned if council members were really concerned about the community while Manzie was making comments. Manzie asked Lambert to refrain from interrupting him since his five minutes were up. More back and forth ensued and a Mobile Police officer went over to Lambert and touched him on the shoulder to get his attention.

Lambert took exception to that and questioned why the officer touched him.

“This is what I’m talking about — police/community relations,” he said. “Why did this officer touch me?” Once again, Barber came up and along with another officer escorted Lambert out of the building.

Hill told the Call News he was concerned about his First Amendment rights being violated and said the city council was using its own rules regarding masks and ignoring state rules.

“It was an infringement on my First Amendment rights,” he said. “Local ordinances cannot supersede state ordinances. They can’t put personal fears over the law. When I was around people, I was wearing my mask. They (the city council) expect us to comply with their laws, and when they want to nitpick on anything it’s an issue. For me, it’s all about standing up for what’s right on paper.”

Manzie said the mask ordinance was not only in place to protect council members, but also the person who was speaking. As for Lambert’s actions, Manzie said it was just a misunderstanding on how procedures worked when addressing the council.

“He just needs to know the rules and regulations,” Manzie said. “But I’m going to reach out to him so he’ll know the process.”

Otherwise, it was business as usual regarding agenda items. Council members passed the ordinance amending the city’s general noise ordinance to add peaceful protests, demonstrations and rallies as exceptions to the accepted decibel level. In addition, the contract with S.C. Stagner Contracting, Inc., in an amount of $1,016,000 for structural repairs to Ladd-Peebles Stadium (now Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex) was passed.

Also passed was a $74,015 contract with TAG/The Architect’s Group, Inc., for concessions and restroom renovations for Medal of Honor Park; a contract in the amount of $61,200 with Tindle Construction, LLC for flooring abatement and replacement and center improvements for Laun Recreation Center; a purchase order of 39,326.55 to Graybar Electric Co. Inc. for LED street lighting; and a contract amendment with Neel-Schaffer, Inc., in the amount of $24,870 for engineering services design cost for McGregor Avenue widening.