Mobile City Council tables noise ordinance amendment

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — An ordinance sponsored by Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson that would have amended the city’s noise ordinance to add peaceful protests, demonstrations and rallies as an exception to prohibited events which would have exceeded a certain level of decibels was unanimously tabled after it was determined amplified sound using items such as bullhorns and microphones did not violate the original ordinance.

“The issue is reducing versus reamplification,” Richardson said. “The Alabama Supreme Court ruled against amplification. In other words, my voice did not change because I’m on this speaker; I’m reproducing nothing. I’m amplifying what I say. But if I get a cassette tape, I’m reproducing. If I have an amplifier so you can hear me, I’m not reproducing sound.”

Richardson then asked Public Safety Director James Barber if he took songs from iTunes and played them into his microphone, would it be considered reproducing. Barber said that would be correct.

“I don’t have anything about the ordinance if its about reproducing something,” Richardson said. “But if I’m using an amplifier to speak to a group, that should not infringe on my rights. If we can agree on that, I will offer a motion to suspend my amendment.”

After further discussion, Richardson offered to withdraw his sponsorship of the amendment after he and Barber agreed on the way the current ordinance was intended.

Barber said Richardson appeared to base his ordinance on the decibel level for neighborhoods, which have a markedly different level than downtown night-life decibels. In addition, he said he believed Richardson had concerns regarding the use of megaphones and bullhorns, which were used during protests involving the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue.

During that protests, several protesters were threatened with arrests for using megaphones, though no one was arrested. On Tuesday, a small group of protesters marched around Government Plaza using a megaphone, but police took no action against them.

“We need to define a more reasonable standard,” Barber said. “Once he understood the ordinance dealt with boom boxes and things like that and it had nothing to do with amplifying with a megaphone, there was no need to go about using an unrealistic and unenforceable decibel level.”

“When we found out about the people being threatened with arrest when they were protesting around the Admiral Semmes statue, I issued the ordinance, but we found out the Alabama Supreme Court ruled on that,” Richardson said. “It said citizens have a right to speak, and you can’t keep a person from speaking. Looking further at our ordinance, it said nothing about amplification, it just talked about reproducing sound.”

Raymond Bell, representing the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group, gave council members an update on Hank Aaron Stadium. He said so far, the group has spent more than $81,000 for improvements to the stadium.

“So far, the group has been redoing the ball field and the backfield wall, as well as a lot of painting and lot of sprucing up, and a lot of roof repairs,” he said. “We’ve done some repairs to the concession areas and updates to the suites and we’re slated to do an additional $24,000 of improvements in the near future. The Hank is looking good and it’s going to continue to look good moving forward.”

Bell said MSEG is continuing to work to continue to make the stadium a viable asset to the community and welcomed members of the city’s administration as well as the city council to take a tour as well as attend events and see how the stadium looks. He also said MSEG has attracted almost 80 events, including baseball tournaments.

“We have about 80 more events moving forward,” Bell said. “Unfortunately, we had to cancel or postpone a couple dozen of those events, but we hope we can re-schedule them in the future or normally played during the calendar year. But we’re proud to report that over 270 baseball games have been played there (at Hank Aaron Stadium). Those games were part of certain tournaments as well as individual games.”

Several items were passed during Tuesday’s meeting, including: