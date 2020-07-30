Quick weekday meals

When it comes to back-to-school season, whether students are heading back to the classroom or learning from home, one of the biggest challenges for busy parents remains the same: how to serve up delicious homemade meals the whole family will love. With the right preparation and ingredients on-hand, parents can easily pass the test.

One ingredient to consider adding to your shopping list is Mrs. T’s Pierogies. Found in the frozen food aisle, they are stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness and other big, bold flavors. Available in 14 varieties, including mini and full size, they can be boiled, baked, sauteed and even grilled, making them a versatile addition to your favorite everyday meals, apps, sides and snacks.

If you’re looking for fun ways to spend more quality time with your family this back-to-school season, try getting everyone involved in the kitchen while prepping tasty recipes like Pierogy Taco Casserole or Mini Pierogy Mac ’n’ Cheese Skillet.

Pierogy Taco Casserole

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 box Mrs. T’s Classic Onion Pierogies

1 red pepper, diced

1 cup corn, drained and rinsed

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

1/4 cup diced tomatoes

1/4 cup diced red onions

1 handful cilantro, roughly chopped

Preheat broiler to high heat.

In large skillet over medium heat, add 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and saute pierogies until golden brown, about 8 minutes per side.

Remove pierogies and add remaining olive oil. Saute red peppers, corn, black beans, cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper until fragrant, about 3-4 minutes.

Spread red peppers, corn and beans into square baking dish. Nestle in pierogies. Sprinkle with shredded cheese.

Melt cheese under broiler about 2 minutes.

Top with tomatoes, onions and cilantro before serving.

Mini Pierogy Mac ’n’ Cheese Skillet

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 box Mrs. T’s Mini 4 Cheese Medley Pierogies

2 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts separated

1 cup broccoli florets

1 small red pepper, diced

1 small yellow squash, diced

1 tablespoon flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

1 ounce cream cheese, cubed

1 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

In large skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil and saute pierogies until golden brown, about 6 minutes per side. Remove pierogies from pan.

Add remaining olive oil to skillet. Saute white parts of scallions over medium-high heat until fragrant and translucent, about 2 minutes.

Add broccoli, peppers and squash. Cook 5-8 minutes until tender but still crisp.

Remove veggies from pan.

In same skillet, whisk flour, salt, pepper and heavy cream. Simmer until thickened, about 2-3 minutes. Add cream cheese, stirring until melted.

Remove skillet from heat. Stir in cheddar cheese until sauce is melted and smooth. Add pierogies and veggies back to pan, gently stirring until coated.

Top with green scallions before serving.

