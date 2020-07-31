Delightfully Creamy Dessert
Simple, sweet treats are always a win with the family when you need to change things up a bit. Enjoy some decadence with this dessert recipe including creamy cheesecake filling coupled with chocolate cookie dough for a truly rich delight.
Chocolate Chip Cream Cheese Bars
2 rolls chocolate chip cookie dough, divided
2 packages cream cheese (8 ounces each), softened
1/2 cup sugar
2 eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Heat oven to 350 F.
Prepare 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
Press 1 1/4 cookie dough rolls into bottom of pan.
In large bowl, mix cream cheese until fluffy. Add sugar, mix well. Add eggs and vanilla extract; beat until combined. Pour cheesecake filling over cookie dough base.
Crumble remaining cookie dough over cream cheese filling.
Bake 35-40 minutes.
Cool completely before cutting. Store in refrigerator.
