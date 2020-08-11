Lami approved as new Mobile fire and rescue chief

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

MOBILE — The Mobile City Council on Tuesday approved the appointment of Jeremy Lami as the Chief of the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department, several weeks after Mark Sealy retired and later accepted the job as chief of the Gulf Shores Fire Department.

Lami, a second-generation firefighter and whose father served with the Mobile Fire Department for 30 years, has 18 years of experience with the Fire and Rescue Department and is a graduate of the National Fire Academy. He helped MFRD reach ISO-1 status and Mayor Sandy Stimpson said Lami was the right man for the job.

“I’m very excited about this,” Stimpson said. “Three years ago, when I was interviewing people for the chief’s job, Jeremy was actually in that interviewing process. He was one of those who finished very, very high during that process. He had a lot of years before him and had an opportunity to fill this position. We thought back then it was happening ahead of schedule, but we know in those last three years he’s become better prepared to be the chief.

“You can feel his heart about his passion about being a firefighter and how he wants to improve it and I’m 100 percent convinced that he’ll do that. He’ll pull the team together and do everything so that our citizens have the very best fire protection and rescue part of the mission.”

“I love this place (Mobile) more than words can even describe, and I’m just honored to be associated with this department in any type of leadership capacity,” Lami said. “Chief Sealy provided some great leadership and laid a foundation, but we can improve and we’re going to improve. We’re going to continue to take care of the people and the services of Mobile and we’re going to do what we can to have the tools for them to succeed.”

When asked about areas for improvement, Lami said: “ISO-1 is just one factor, and it’s a big one because it recognizes our department. But we still have yet to obtain accreditation as an accredited fire department, so we’re going to move towards that goal because we feel it will make us better and it’s going to make us examine even more details into our department.

“We’re going to talk about taking care of the firefighters. We’re going to give them the resources they need. We’re always going to examine what they need, so we implemented things such as physical fitness and cancer screening. There are certainly other things we can look at to help them improve the environments they work in on a daily basis.”

Before Lami was appointed as chief, councilman Fred Richardson asked Lami, who currently lives in Fairhope, if he was indeed planning on moving to Mobile. Richardson said he would approve of the appointment if Lami in fact agreed to move into the city. When asked later by members of the media, Lami said he was indeed moving to Mobile and planned on doing so within a year.

“We discussed that with the administration prior to this about establishing residence in Mobile,” Lami said.

Council members approved authorizing a contract with Tindle Construction, LLC, for exterior repairs for Richards D.A.R. House in the amount of $214,500. The Richards D.A.R. House is one of hundreds of structures owned by the city and during the work session council member John Williams expressed concerns about having to maintain such structures.

“We need to be vigilant regarding these structures,” he said. “That’s money that could be going on something else in a district.”

Williams later told the Call News the D.A.R. House stands with all the other property the city owns.

“We did a study to see how many (we owned) and what they were being used for, and that study determined we had over 1,000 properties and all these buildings, and we decided then — or at least I thought we did — as a city to start getting rid of these properties,” he said. “We have to maintain it (the D.A.R. House) because we own it. My point is let’s start moving toward getting rid of properties that are taking hundreds of thousands of dollars out of our neighborhoods.”

The City Council also: