Try this powerful pairing

According to the “Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior,” studies have proven that eating meals together as a family can improve communication and relationships, which is especially important during times of uncertainty and life’s more difficult moments. Great-tasting foods like pork and pulses can be combined to bring families together with quality nutrition, which helps bodies survive and thrive.

Pulses are the nutritionally dense, edible seeds of legumes including dry peas, beans, lentils and chickpeas. Together with pork, this pairing provides critical nutrients to support weight management and immune function, along with plenty of protein – providing all nine essential amino acids – fiber, B vitamins, zinc, iron, potassium, selenium and folate.

As part of the Powerful Pairings initiative, launched by the National Pork Board and USA Pulses in an effort to promote pairing whole foods to bring taste, balance and nutrition to the center of the plate, this recipe for Green Chili Jack Smash Burgers encourages a nutritious way to enjoy fresh taste.

Green Chili Jack Smash Burgers

Recipe courtesy of the National Pork Board and USA Pulses

Servings: 4

Burger Patties:

1 pound ground pork

4 tablespoons red onion, scrubbed with vegetable brush under running water and finely minced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

2 teaspoons ancho chili powder

1 cup cooked black-eyed peas, drained

1 teaspoon salt, plus additional, to taste

4 slices Jack cheese

Caramelized Onions:

2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, scrubbed with vegetable brush under running water and sliced thin

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

Charred Green Chili Mayo:

1 can (3 ounces) diced green chilies

2/3 cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 green onions, gently rubbed under cold running water and finely sliced

1/4 cup cilantro, gently rubbed under cold running water and chopped

4 hamburger buns

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

1/2 head lettuce, gently rubbed under cold running water

In large bowl, mix ground pork, onion, garlic and chili powders. Add black-eyed peas and salt; mix well. Form into four loosely packed balls and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

To make Caramelized Onions: In large skillet over medium-high heat, warm butter. Add onions, water and salt; cook, stirring, until onions soften and turn golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

To make Charred Green Chili Mayo: Place green chilies in hot cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, turning, until chilies begin to soften and turn black. Remove from heat and place in small bowl. Add mayonnaise, garlic and lime juice; whisk to blend. Add green onions and cilantro; stir well and refrigerate.

To make burgers: Warm cast iron or nonstick griddle pan over medium-high heat. Place pork balls on hot skillet; flatten with heavy metal spatula. Season with salt, to taste. Cook approximately 3 minutes; flip and cook 2-3 minutes until internal temperature reaches 145 F.

Lightly toast buns. Place each burger on toasted bun with slice of cheese, Caramelized Onions, Charred Green Chili Mayo, avocado and lettuce.

Content Courtesy of Family Features