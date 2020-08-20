Eichold lauds city council’s stance on wearing face masks

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold lauded the Mobile City Council for its stance on masking in light of the COVID-19 crisis, saying it helped make a difference in the number of coronavirus cases.

During the council’s meeting on Tuesday, which was livestreamed, Eichold praised the council for coming up with an ordinance which required individuals who attended council meetings (when public meetings were held) to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Thank you for making the hard decision six weeks ago and passing the masking ordinance,” he said. “It’s really made a difference.”

Councilman Fred Richardson asked Eichold if the city and county were doing better or worse regarding the crisis. Eichold said there was an improvement in the percent of positive cases in the county.

“The numbers have gone down from 21.5 percent PCR positive to about 14 to 16 percent, and that is about a 25 percent improvement,” Eichold said. “We’ve had a 14-day decrease in COVID-19 transmissions and we have relatively low daily numbers right now compared to what was going on a month ago. The state of Alabama has colored Mobile County green, but there’s a new color-coding formula that they used, so that was for 14 days of improvement.”

Eichold also said depending on the trend, there could be a change in Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order. Currently, the order is set to expire Aug. 31.

“I think the thing is we’re doing the right things, but we need to continue to hold the course, especially with the next holiday season (Labor Day) coming forward,” Eichold said. “We need to see what the governor says about masking at the end of the month, when the governor’s order expires on Aug. 31. If it continues to trend in this positive direction, I think we’ll have a decrease in some of the requirements and the restrictions in our community with COVID-19.”

Eichold went on to say the numbers of patients in hospitals has decreased by 20 percent. As far as the number of cases in long-term facilities, he said those numbers have also been decreasing.

“We have been helping the nursing homes test their employees,” he said. “As you know, the asymptomatic spread is a big factor. We’ve been working with them on a daily basis, if not a weekly basis. We do not have any nursing homes who are at this point declared critical in regards to active cases. We have some 30-odd facilities and we have some disease at some of them, but not all of them.

“There’s some resistance at times, but it’s because of the cost of testing. We’ve been working on those particular issues, but some are very concerned if they test, they may have employees who may test positive and they may not come to work. So we’re trying to educate them that it’s not a healthy position to be in if testing and a person being out versus the spread of the disease.”

Several Essential/COVID-19 items were passed, including a contract with Galls, LLC for uniforms for the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department in the amount of $192,500 per year; a contract with Secor Enterprises in the amount of $5,400 for fiscal years 2020, 2021, and 2022 for right of way mowing on Knollwood Drive; and a purchase order to Gulf Coast Fitness Service in the amount of $47,186.45.

The $47,186.45 was a state grant obtained by Rep. Barbara Drummond (D-Mobile). The city will use the money to pay for exercise equipment, and once it is done, the state will reimburse the money to the city council. Councilman CJ Small thanked Drummond for the grant.

“We’re looking forward to seniors being able to using the equipment once the COVID-19 crisis is over,” he said.

In addition, council members also authorized a budget transfer from the general fund to a capital project that would install emergency backup generators at the Public Works Facilities at Hurtel Street and Gayle Street. The transfer amount is for $158,000.