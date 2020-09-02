Cool off with a lemon dessert

Celebrate warm weather outdoors with a refreshing treat like Cool Lemon Lush.

Cool Lemon Lush

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups flour

1 cup butter, softened

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese

1 cup sugar

1 lemon, juice only

2 instant lemon pudding mix packages (3 ounces each)

4 cups milk

1 container (12 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

chopped pecans

Heat oven to 350 F. Grease 9-by-13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In medium bowl, combine flour and butter using pastry cutter. Press into bottom of baking pan. Bake 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely.

In medium bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Juice lemon into mixture; continue mixing until blended.

Pour mixture over cooled crust. Set aside.

In medium bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk until thickened. Spread over cream cheese mixture. Spread whipped topping over pudding layer. Sprinkle with chopped pecans.

