Ordinance amends CIP to allow funds for neighborhood improvements

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

Mobile City Council members passed an ordinance Tuesday amending the Capital Improvement Plan that, among other things, will allow council members to allocate part a share of their Capital Improvement Plan funds for the improvement of structures in neighborhoods.

The ordinance, sponsored by council president Levon Manzie, came up for discussion two weeks ago during the Aug. 18 meeting. During Tuesday’s meeting, Manzie said the intent was to give a councilperson the ability to use resources allocated to his or her CIP allocation. He said he hopes to create a program next year that will allow the improvement of housing in at least one neighborhood.

“It’s for an allocation for a neighborhood revitalization initiative,” he said. “What I intend to do and have programmed in my 2021 CIP program is to allocate 10 percent of the $3 million allocated to District 2 toward an effort to select one or two communities to go in; and as we did to sidewalks and made improvements with streets and parks, create a program to help with the aesthetics and housing stock in some of these downtrodden neighborhoods.

“I’m the junior member of this council and in the last seven years I’ve been here I’ve seen $150 million in improvements or investments in infrastructure, and yet many of the neighborhoods look the same or worse. They will continue to degrade unless we go in and provide some uplift. As you may have noticed, as we go in to do some investment, private investment typically follows.”

Manzie’s sponsored ordinance was one of several items passed in an unusually short agenda. One was a contract with Thompson Engineering, Inc., for construction engineering, inspection, materials sampling and testing and contract administration for Zeigler Boulevard. The contract, which is $1,778,052, is the first step in the long-awaited widening of Zeigler Boulevard.

Two other items passed dealt with streetlights and the Parks & Recreation Department. One was a purchase order to Graybar Electric Co. in the amount of $111,430.24, awarded for street light luminaries. A total of 136 street light luminaries will be purchased for $819.34 apiece. The other was for a grant application to the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission for Title III funding in the amount of $50,000, with the city’s match of $60,904. This item was sponsored by Mayor Sandy Stimpson and submitted by Shonda Smith, Parks & Recreation Department director.