Police, citizens advisory council seeks answers from city council

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

The head of the Mobile Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council addressed Mobile City Council members during their meeting on Tuesday, asking if they had any answers to requests the advisory council made to the council and administration regarding tools needed in order to function.

During the Oct. 6 meeting, Dr. Raoul Richardson, president of the advisory council, along with vice-president Damian Marks, went before council members requesting help with things such as establishing websites, e-mail addresses and other items so citizens could have better communication with the advisory council itself. In addition, both men provided the city council with an update on its plans to have ride-along and walk-along activities with Mobile Police officers, as well as engaging communities with MPD and informing media and churches of when such events will take place so the public can be involved.

“We’ve provided documentation and e-mails to all of you, including the mayor’s office, Chief (James) Barber’s office and Chief (Lawrence) Battiste’s office, and we’ve heard nothing but crickets in terms of responses,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he had been in contact via e-mail with city council president Levon Manzie and vice-president CJ Small, and added he was hoping the mayor’s office would have received the information. He went on to say with the COVID-19 crisis as well as social unrest going on, there would have been some effort to help the advisory council build a bridge between the community and law enforcement.

“I was hoping to get a response from the mayor’s office regarding what we were asking for,” Richardson said. “We asked for a few simple things. … I hope that you guys are in receipt of this information so we can get some kind of expeditious response so we can go about the business of doing what is necessary to invest the service of the citizenry and the law enforcement community therein.”

Manzie said the items requested by the advisory council had to be approved by the administration. However, he also said he talked with Mayor Sandy Stimpson about the issue and the city council should be getting a reply in the next day or so, adding if he or Small had been in a position to directly get items the advisory council requested, it would have been expedited a lot quicker.

“You should expect to get a reply from the mayor ASAP,” Manzie said.

Several items were passed by council members during Tuesday’s meeting. Among them was a purchase order to Century Industries LLC in the amount of $157,995 for a hydraulic stage for special events. In addition, a purchase order to Coro Medical LLC for 24 external defibrillators in the amount of $36,000 was also approved, along with a purchase order to Ferno Washington Inc. in the amount of $292,237.99 for 11 specially made ambulance stretchers.

Other items of significance passed included a contract with Michael Baker International, Inc. in the amount of $135,000 for engineering services associated with Beauregard Street and CSX Railroad bridge (repair and painting) and a contract with the Watermark Design Group, LLC for Phase 2 of the Fire Training Center (Administration/Classroom Building) in the amount of $45,885.