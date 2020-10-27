BREAKING NEWS: Semmes City Council awards almost $6M bid for new city hall

By ARTHUR L. MACK

Staff Correspondent

SEMMES — Less than 24 hours after failing to have a resolution to award a bid for a new city hall taken up for immediate consideration, Semmes City Council members met in a second special session on Tuesday and voted 4-2 to award the bid, a move greeted with anger by many of the citizens in attendance.

Council members Lee Lawshe, Carolyn Owens and Pat Hillman, along with Mayor David Baker, voted for the bid, while council members Charles Watts and Terry Platt voted no. The bid was in the amount of $5,775,000 from M.W. Rogers Construction Company.

“All I can say is stay tuned,” Watts said after the meeting, which drew a large crowd, many of whom were against the city council voting for the bid. Many others waited outside under cloudy skies, holding “Vote No To City Hall” signs.

The meeting, which started without the usual prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, started on a contentious note when Platt offered a motion to have public comments allowed. That motion failed. After Lawshe made a motion to approve the resolution, Platt asked if there was going to be a discussion. When Baker said there would not, Platt had some comments of his own.

“I can’t believe this lady here, as much as she’s done for the city, is going against the voters,” Platt said, motioning toward Owens. That brought a rebuke from Baker, who said personal attacks were out of order. Platt went on. Looking at Lawshe, he said, “This man here, as much as he knows about construction, is doing what he wants to do and not what the citizens want him to do.”

After the resolution passed, one woman got up and said, “I just wanted to let you know that you had this meeting without the prayer and the pledge.” Baker simply said, “This meeting is adjourned.”

The action took place all within a few days of a new administration, including mayor-elect Brando Van Hook, taking office.

Baker left without offering any comments and the council members who voted to accept the bid also left without comment. However, citizens who were against voting for the bid had a lot to say.

“The present mayor (Baker) didn’t want to listen to the people,” said Jerry Anderson. “He’s on his way out and he knows it, so he doesn’t really care. The way they did this bid in such a short manner for such a large volume of work, there’s multiple contractors throughout the state who said they didn’t have the adequate time to put a proposal together. They (those who voted for the bid) are trying to make a statement because they’re out the door. It is what it is.”

“I’m extremely disappointed,” said Cricket Vigor. “The one question that needs to be asked is what’s the urgency? Why does this decision have to be made with five days left in office? That answer, no one’s received it yet. The disappointment and the forethought of leaving the incoming administration with a monetary issue right off the bat to me is just a tad bit unethical.”