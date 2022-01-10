Help bring Frederick home

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department needs help locating a missing person. Frederick J. Brown, 46, was reported missing by his sister on Sunday, October 31, 2021. Brown is homeless and frequents areas near Kennedy Street and Springhill Avenue. His clothing description is unknown. However, Brown is 5’11″/ 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Brown was last seen at the 1000 block of State Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please call Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.