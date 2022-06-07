Austal USA recognized for safety excellence

Mobile – Austal USA has been recognized by The American Equity Underwriters (AEU) as one of the safest shipyards in the maritime industry.

This is the seventh AEU award the company has received, and the 21st industry safety award earned overall, making Austal USA one of the safest shipyards in America.

“Austal USA values safety above all else as is evidenced by this award,” commented Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh.

The company has been recognized repeatedly for their proven safe high-tech manufacturing processes.

“Having a safe work environment where an employee can go home safely to their family is so important,” said AEU Chief Executive Officer Adele Hapworth. “It means a productive company, a successful contributor to their family, and to the community.”