MCPSS announces campaign to “Stop the Violence”

The Mobile County Board of School Commissioners and its community partners have launched an awareness campaign against gun violence. The campaign will be presented at a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, at the school district’s Central Office at 1 Magnum Pass in west Mobile.

“Our public schools remain one of the safest places for our children to be, but the toll that gun violence takes on our students is alarming,” said Mobile County School Board Commissioner Dr. Reginald Crenshaw, who represents District 3 and has three grandchildren in the school system.

The “Stop the Violence” campaign will include posters and printed materials distributed at all MCPSS middle and high schools, along with flyers to be distributed at football games. The Mobile Mayor’s Office and other community stakeholders are assisting with the campaign.

The central message: Constructive conflict resolution. The various slogans on the campaign posters urge teens to focus on positive ways to handle disagreements instead of resorting to rage or assault.

“We want to bring attention to the problem of gun violence in the community, especially among our teenagers,” Dr. Crenshaw said. “This is a district-wide effort.”

Too many young people have easy access to guns, said Board Commissioner Sherry Dillihay-McDade, who represents District 4. “It starts with us to make our teens aware of the consequences of their actions,” she said.

Guests at the press conference will include Lawrence Battiste, Director of Public Safety for the City of Mobile; Curtis Graves, Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives for the City of Mobile Police Department; and Joshua Jones, the city’s Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator.