MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 2-15-23

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Real Estate Mortgage executed by TERRANCE F. NOBLES, dated April 30, 2008 and recorded in Book 6374, Page 163, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Sixty St. Francis Street, Inc.; said mortgage was thereafter assigned to Thames-Jackson-Harris Company, Inc. by instrument dated May 13, 2008 and recorded in Book 6408, Page 1832 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; said mortgage was thereafter assigned unto First Community Bank by instrument dated May 13, 2008 and recorded in Book 6408, Page 1842 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; said mortgage was thereafter assigned to Thames-Jackson-Harris Company, Inc. by instrument dated September 10, 2008 and recorded in Book 6448, Page 1302 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; said mortgage was thereafter assigned unto Regions Bank, as Trustee for Margaret L. Thames IRA by instrument dated September 11, 2008 and recorded in Book 6448, Page 1310 of the aforesaid probate court records; and which mortgage was thereafter assigned to BankTrust, an Alabama Banking Corporation as Trustee for Margaret L. Thames IRA by instrument dated May 5, 2009 and recorded in Real Property Book 6588, Page1705 of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama; and which mortgage was thereafter transferred and assigned to Six Grands Properties II, L.L.C. by instrument dated July 28, 2017 and recorded in Book LR7541, Page 61 of the aforesaid probate court records; and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at 8th day of March, 2023, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 9, Harper Court, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 181 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

SIX GRANDS PROPERTIES II, L.L.C.

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in deed executed by ARKEYA L. MITCHELL to Pemberton Mortgage and Investments, LLC, dated February 15, 2016 and recorded in Book LR7348, Page 478, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama; and which vendor’s lien was transferred and assigned to VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC by instrument dated April 4, 2016 and recorded in Book LR7365, page 464 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 8th day of MARCH, 2023, in front of the front or main entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 41, First Unit, Curtwood Lake Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 31 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC

Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601

(251) 433-0738

Call News February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Norris L Westry, an unmarried male and Carla Lang, an unmarried female, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on August 26, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7420 Pg: 1671; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8, Princeton Woods, Unit Six, as recorded in Map Book 41, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6508 Shieldsway Ct , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 20-04420

Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Austin Earl Cooper, an unmarried male, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on December 4, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7584 Page 657; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 67, Lakewood Acres Subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 130 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8309 Lake Helen Dr N , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00748

Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lois S. Levins aka Lois O. Levins, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, on March 22, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 7007 Page 323; the undersigned Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel 14, of Redivision of Lots 2,3,4,5,6,7,8 and 9, Block 2, of the Subdivision of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 South, Range 1 West, PLAT OF SATSUMA, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Deed Book 154, Pages 2-6 and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the North Right-of-Way line of First Street; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes East and along the said West Right-of-Way Line of First Street a distance of 196.70 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run West a distance of 305.00 feet; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes East and parallel with First Street a distance of 65.57 feet; thence run East a distance 305.00 feet to a point on the West Right-of-Way line of First Street; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes West and along the West Right-of-Way Line of First Street a distance of 65.57 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5709 1st St. , Satsuma, AL 36572. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00775

Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeremiah D. Johnson and Aurelia A. Johnson, as husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on June 24, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6549 Page-1233; being modified by Home Affordable Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2019007153; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 30, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 85, Revised Overlook Heights, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 265, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5450 Vienna Ave , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00529

Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latoya Mack Aka Latoya Watson Mack A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southwest Funding, LP, its successors and assigns dated June 19, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 20, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019034791 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC in Instrument 2021049519 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 13, Crown Pointe Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 63, Page 3 of the records, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 7065 Crown Pointe Dr, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04283AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/15/2023,02/22/2023,03/01/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Wilson, Jr. And Virginia L Wilson , Husband And Wife to AmSouth Bank dated September 24, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on September 26, 2003, in Book 5465, Page 113 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to RBC Centura Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 6188, Page 397 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 9th day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 29, Heron Lakes, Phase One, Resubdivision of and Addition to Lot 29, as recorded in Map Book 101, Page 122 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1050 Grand Heron Court W Lot 29, Mobile, AL 36693.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO RBC BANK (USA), FORMERLY KNOWN AS RBC CENTURA BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9206319

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/15/2023,02/22/2023,03/01/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kelsey Alyse Wilson, an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., on April 17, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020023618; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 36, Churchill Downs, 2nd Unit, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 24, Page 84, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10113 Winston Dr N, Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00138

Call News 02/08/2023, 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Ricky Scott Henson, a married man, to Power Real Estate, Inc., an Alabama Corporation dated March 2nd, 2017, and recorded in Land Record Book 7488, Page 52, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on March 2nd 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7, Rainbow Downs, Unit I, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 67, Page 25 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

SUBJECT TO:

1. All matters of Public record including any utility easements as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

2. Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor.

3. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision.

4. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals,

together with release of damages of minerals of every kind

and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on

and under subject property.

5. The following deed restrictions apply: Any Mobile Home placed on property must be skirted and not older than 1990. Yard must be maintained in good condition with no inoperable vehicles stored on the lot.

6. Rights of others in and to the se of the private roads and common arrears of the subdivision.

7. A Reservation for and a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress along Winner Drive (A Private Road) and the rights of others for the use of said road.

8. 2022 Taxes are due plus penalty and interest.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

POWER REAL ESTATE, INC.,

An Alabama Corporation

as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cheryl A. Phillips married, originally in favor of American General Finance, Inc., on September 20, 2001, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5049 Page 723 and modified in Book 6976 Page 1227; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 17, Eighth Unit, Morningside Manor, according to plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of the County of Mobile, Alabama in Map Book 11, Page 22.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2663 South Cheshire Dr. , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-05469

Call News 02/08/2023, 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenny Lee Campbell and Shannon Campbell, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Lenders Network USA, Inc. dba Lenders Network, on July 29, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5824 Page 452; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-EMX1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 26, Block 5, Highland Park, according to plat thereof, recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 380-381 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 7150 Lakeview Dr E, Mobile, AL 36695

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-EMX1, “Mortgagee/Transferee”

Tiffany & Bosco, P.A.

2501 20th Place South

Suite 300

Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 20-03058

Call News February 8, 2023, February 15, 2023 and February 22, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roderick Charles Patrick, an unmarried man a/k/a Roderick Patrick, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for FirstBank, its successors and assigns, on June 28, 2019, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on July 2, 2019, as Document Number 2019037487; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on November 3, 2021, and said modification being recorded on February 10, 2022, as Document Number 2022010462. FirstBank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 26, according to the Map and Survey of Legacy, Phase Three, as recorded in Map Book 127, Page 13 of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 231 Heritage Circle, Mobile, AL 36608

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

FirstBank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News February 8, 2023, February 15, 2023, February 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 26, 2006 executed by Tianja Montgomery, unmarried woman, in favor of CitiFinancial Corporation, said Mortgage being recorded January 31, 2006, in Book LR5910, Page 1040, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2023003906, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 03/08/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Twenty-Five (25) in Block Two (2) of Friend’s Subdivision of Lots 1 and 2 of Range 5 West of the Owens Division of the St. Louis Tract as recorded in Deed Book 132, Page 402, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1509 Katye Street, Mobile, AL 36617. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

37-FC-22-01158

Call News February 8, 2023, February 15, 2023 and February 22, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mollie R. Newsome an unmarried woman, and Judith A. Moran and Thomas J. Moran wife and husband not as tenants in common but with rights of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns , on January 6, 2020, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on January 14, 2020, as Document Number 2020002483. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 30, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 7, WALTMAN ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 77, PAGE 93, OF THE RECORDS IN OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 10874 Kelsey Dr, Wilmer, AL 36587

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News February 15, 2023, February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael L Prince and Antoinette Prince joint tenants husband and wife, originally in favor of Buckhead Mortgage Associate, Inc., on November 27, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6310 Page 1063; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 141, Wildwood Heights, formerly known as Malibar Heights, 4th Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 13, Page 110 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1580 Andover Blvd, Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00372

Call News 02/08/2023, 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tony L. Smith and Monica R. Smith, husband and wife, originally in favor of Household Finance Corporation of Alabama on June 25, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 5397, Page 1311; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF8 Master Participation Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT REAL PROPERTY IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, T0-WIT:

LOT 8, Unit One, CHELSEA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 39, PAGE 82, OF THE RECORDS IN THE

OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY. ALABAMA.

SUBJECT PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN MOBILE COUNTY. TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO. : 02-33-03-08-2-000-001.017

This sale will be made subject to any right of the United States of America to redeem the hereinabove described property within 120 days from the sale date aforesaid, in order to satisfy certain outstanding federal tax liens.

Property street address for informational purposes: 6820 Windsor Ct Mobile, AL 36695

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF8 Master Participation Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/8/2023, 2/15/2023, 2/22/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien retained in deed executed by JOHN T. COOK, SR., dated April 27, 2020 and recorded as Instrument No. 2020025856, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to STEPHEN V. MORGAN, and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 21st day of February, 2023, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11, Amended Chunchula Estates Second Addition, as shown on that certain map or recorded in Map Book 117, Page 85 in the Office of the Probate of Mobile County.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

STEPHEN V. MORGAN

Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News February 1, February 8 and February 15, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cheryl Walker, to Argent Mortgage Company, LLC, on September 13, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 29, 2004, at Book 5664, at Page 1085, as Document Number 2004073246. Park Place Securities, Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-WWF1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 10, Block 2, Bush Hills Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Pages 235-237 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 4763 Bush Lane, Mobile, AL 36619

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Park Place Securities, Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-WWF1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Trustee (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News February 8, 2023, February 15, 2023, February 22, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by SHAWNDALON G. HENSON, unmarried, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 13th day of January, 2017, and recorded in Book LR7473, Page 349, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 28th day of February, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

All of that real property located in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, which is described as follows: Lot 22, resubdivision of Crestview Woods, Unit One, as recorded in Map Book 27, Page 10, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Subject to restrictions, reservations, easements, covenants, oil, gas or mineral rights of record, if any.

Subject to that certain mortgage recorded in Book LR7460, Page 1853.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 24, 2016 executed by Derrick O Hill, a married man, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded May 25, 2016, in Book RL7383, Page 673, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. #2022049254, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/04/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described as follows, to wit:

Lot 11, Torrington Place, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 119, page 78, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 9801 Torrington Drive S, Semmes, AL 36575. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01015

Call News February 1, 2023, March 8, 2023 and February 15, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David L. Draime and Patricia M. Draime, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns, on April 21, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7501, Page 1931; as modified at Instrument Number 2022052715, the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN SEMMES, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT:

LOT 28, TIMBER WOODS SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 59, PAGE 75 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

TOGETHER WITH A MOBILE HOME, 2000 OAKWOOD, SERIAL NO. HOGA17H00796A/B, WHICH IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO AND FORMS A PART OF THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREINABOVE, AS SET FORTH IN DEED OF TRUST RECORDED 06/03/2009 IN BOOK 6539 PAGE 339.

PARCEL R021708270000110.028

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DAVID L. DRAIME AND PATRICIA M. DRAIME, FOR AND DURING THEIR JOINT LIVES AND, UPON THE DEATH OF EITHER OF THEM, THEN TO THE SURVIVOR BY DEED FROM VIRGINIA A. HEMBREE-FEHLBERG, FORMERLY KNOWN AS VIRGINIA A. HEMBREE, JOINED BY HER SPOUSE ARTHUR CARL FEHLBERG

RECORDED 06/03/2009 IN DEED BOOK 6539 PAGE 337, IN THE PROBATE JUDGE’S OFFICE FOR MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 7070 Timberwoods, Semmes, AL 36575

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/1/2023, 2/8/2023, 2/15/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Macliar J Tivet Sr, a married male & Erica A. Tivet, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on December 19, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7463 Pg: 1226; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 20 and 21, East Bayou La Batre, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 239, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8110 Hemley St , Bayou La Batre, AL 36509. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00371

Call News 02/01/2023, 02/08/2023, 02/15/2023

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from CRYSTAL D. BEARD, A SINGLE WOMAN to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR MORTGAGE TEAM 1, INC., on the 28th day of May, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on June 4, 2015, in Deed/Mortgage Book LR7268, Page 104, and re-recorded August 24, 2015, in Deed/Mortgage Book LR7295, Page 1926, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 15, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

BEGINNING AT SW CORNER OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SEC. 8, T3S, R4W; THENCE NORTH, 660.0 FEET; THENCE EAST, 660.0 FEET; THENCE S45-00`W, 933.8 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING; LESS AND EXCEPT A 30-FOOT STRIP OFF THE SOUTHEAST SIDE RESERVED FOR ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY, AND SAID PARCEL CONTAINING 5.0 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 5090 NATCHEZ HWY, WILMER, AL 36587.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. PNY-23-00043-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 02/08/2023, 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness JIMMY B. McMILLAN dated December 20, 2018 and recorded as Instrument No. 201807322, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to GUS B. THAMES, JR. and MARGARET S. THAMES, and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 21st day of February, 2023 at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 38, Gentilly Woods, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 30, Page 59, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. (Property Address: 1636 Gentilly Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36618)

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

GUS B. THAMES, JR. AND MARGARET S. THAMES

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News February 1, February 8 and February 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brandon Nero, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on December 16, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6843 Page 1632 and being modified in Book LR7597 Page 1767; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, Block D, First Addition to Druid Homes as recorded in Map Book 8, page 308 in the Office of the Judge Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1209 Druid Drive, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00370

Call News 02/01/2023, 02/08/2023, 02/15/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by D Bragan Culberson AKA Bragan D. Culberson, a single person, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on November 21, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5514 Page 1512; with Modification recorded February 16, 2005 in Book 5729 Page 604; with Modification recorded March 28, 2006 in Book 5940 Page 969; with Modification recorded August 10, 2007 in Book 6238 Page 289; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Shell Road Place Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Page 537 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 112 Shell Road Pl , Mobile, AL 36607. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-02296

Call News 02/01/2023, 02/08/2023, 02/15/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Elnora L. Gwin to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, dated October 27, 2003 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5484, Page 1517. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama on March 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 13, BLOCK 6, WILSON’S SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 80, PAGE 190 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 761 Charles St Mobile AL 36604 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of five thousand dollars ($5,000) in certified funds at the time and place of sale. The highest bidder must tender the remainder to the ALAW Law office within 24 hours of the sale. Should the winning bidder fail to tender the total amount due within 24 hours, ALAW reserves the right to award the sale to the next highest bidder. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 22-013669 A-4772344

Call News 02/01/2023, 02/08/2023, 02/15/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien retained in deed executed by WILLIAM J. JOHNSON dated January 15, 2021 and recorded January 29, 2021 as Instrument No. 2021005740, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC; and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 21st day of February, 2023, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

That parcel of land located in the South half of the South half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 3 South, Range 3 West more particularly described as beginning 568.0 feet East of the Southwest corner of the South half of the South half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, thence North 110.0 feet from the Point of Beginning of property herein described; thence North 89 degrees 51 minutes East 334.9 feet to the West right of way of Lott Road; thence Northwestwardly along said right of way 121.2 feet; thence South 89 degrees 51 minutes West 284.10 feet, thence South 110.0 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News February 1, February 8 and February 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 12/06/2007, by Anne D. Lynum, a single woman, as Mortgagor, to Habitat for Humanity in Mobile County, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6311, Page 1939 on 12/31/2007, and Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama f/k/a Habitat for Humanity in Mobile County, Inc. is currently the holder of the Mortgage, and underlying promissory note secured thereby, and Habitat for Humanity of Southwest Alabama f/k/a Habitat for Humanity in Mobile County, Inc. is authorized to enforce the terms of the Mortgage secured by said promissory note; and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 03/01/2023

Lot 29, Block 3, Unit 9, Belwood, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 6, Page 87, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 02/01/2023, 02/08/2023, 02/15/2023

POSTPONEMENT

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy Jason Harbin and Michael Ann Harbin, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for MORTGAGE TEAM 1, its successors and assigns. on November 8, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2019066176; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on July 28, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

THAT REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS follows, TO-WIT:

LOT 2, POOLE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOCK 124, PAGE 58 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 7877 Revolutionary Rd, Grand Bay, AL 36541

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 15 Piedmont Center 3575 Piedmont Rd. N.E., Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register

Publication Dates: 6/22/2022, 6/29/2022, 7/6/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until September 8, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register

Publication Dates: 8/21/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until October 20, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register

Publication Dates: 9/14/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until December 1, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register

Publication Dates: 10/26/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 16, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/15/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mattie Mae Lawrence, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Urban Financial Group, on August 24, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6576 Page 598; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 30, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: From the Southeast corner of Stanton Road and Prichard Avenue, thence Northeastwardly along the South side of Prichard Avenue 466.28 feet, thence South 17 degrees 58 minutes 45 seconds East along the East line of Lubel Avenue 176.95 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence Eastwardly at right angles to Lubel Avenue 87.56 feet to a point; thence South 17 degrees 58 minutes 45 seconds East 40 feet to a point; thence Westwardly 87.56 feet to a point; thence North 17 degrees 58 minutes 45 seconds West 40.00 feet to the point of beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1066 Lubel Avenue , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 30, 2022 until November 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 8, 2022 until February 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 8, 2023 until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-04089

Call News July 6, 2022, July 13, 2022, July 20, 2022, September 14, 2022, November 16, 2022, February 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bienvenido L. Reyes, a widowed man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Century Bank, on August 28, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6254 Page 613; the undersigned Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run East 25.0 feet to a point; thence run South 26.02 feet to a point on the North Right of Way line of Diffee Road; thence run North 88 degrees, 53 minutes, 30 seconds East 200 feet along said North line of Diffee Road to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence run North 220.0 feet to a point; thence run North 87 degrees, 01 minutes, 54 seconds East 200.23 feet to a point; thence run South 226.5 feet to a point; thence run South 88 degrees, 53 minutes, 30 seconds West 200.0 feet along said North Right of Way of Diffee Road to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 12318 Diffee Rd , Grand Bay, AL 36541. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 2, 2023 until March 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-09480

Call News December 28, 2022, January 4, 2023, January 11, 2023, January 26, 2023, February 15, 2023

POSTPONEMENT OF NOTICE

OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Benjamin Eric Neptun and Charla Palmer Neptun, husband and wife as joint tenants, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., its successors and assigns, on December 16, 2015, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 28, 2015 at Book LR7332, at Page 1631. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on December 22, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 57, Spanish Trace, Unit One, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 14, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County, Alabama.

APN#: 02-19-09-31-3-000-040 (Key 00156743).

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO January 26, 2023 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO March 30, 2023 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News October 21, 2022, October 28, 2022, November 4, 2022, February 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jimmie Washington a/k/a Jimmy Washington, an unmarried person , originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Compass Bank, on May 15, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6534 Page 1528; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on November 22, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 343 and 343, Haas Place, according to Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 153, Page 266 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 168 Ogden Avenue , Mobile, AL 36607. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 22, 2022 until January 25, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 25, 2023 until April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-06523

Call News September 21, 2022, September 28, 2022, October 5, 2022, October 18, 2022, November 30, 2022, February 15, 2023

JUVENILE COURT

PERMANENT CUSTODY AND TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-16-1751.03

IN THE MATTER OF NATHAN RAYNE WISEMAN, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Nathan Rayne Wiseman, born 8-23-08, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF NATHAN RAYNE WISEMAN, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-16-1751.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Nathan Rayne Wiseman, born 8-23-08;

Heretofore/This 28th day of March 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 11th day of May 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

George A. Brown, District Judge

Call News:2-01-23, 2-08-23, 2-15-23, 2-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-16-1750.03

IN THE MATTER OF JUSTIN BLAKE WISEMAN, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Justin Blake Wiseman, born 3-05-07, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF JUSTIN BLAKEWISEMAN, A Minor*

CASE NO. JU-16-1750.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Justin Blake Wiseman, born 3-05-07;

Heretofore/This 28th day of March 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 11th day of May 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

George A. Brown, District Judge

Call News 2-01-23, 2-08-23, 2-15-23, 2-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1168.02

IN THE MATTER OF ELIJAH LY’TRELL LETT-HALL, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Larry Lett-Hall, the father of Elijah Ly’trell Lett-Hall, born 8-25-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ELIJAH LY’TRELL LETT-HALL, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1168.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Elijah Ly’trell Lett-Hall, born 8-25-21;

Heretofore/This 6th day of December 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Larry Lett-Hall, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 13th day of April 2023, at 8:30 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

George A. Brown, District Judge

Call News 02-01-23, 02-08-23, 02-15-23, 02-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1261.02

IN THE MATTER OF RODNEY TAYLOR KENNEDY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Ashley Eva Kennedy, mother, of Rodney Taylor Kennedy, born 9-19-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF RODNEY TAYLOR KENNEDY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1261.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Rodney Taylor Kennedy, born 9-19-21;

Heretofore/This 27th day of July 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Ashley Eva Kennedy, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 11th day of May 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

George A. Brown, District Judge

Call News 02-01-23, 02-08-23, 02-15-23, 02-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1261.02

IN THE MATTER OF RODNEY TAYLOR KENNEDY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Dennis Kenner (Kener), alleged father, of Rodney Taylor Kennedy, born 9-19-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF RODNEY TAYLOR KENNEDY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1261.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Rodney Taylor Kennedy, born 9-19-21;

Heretofore/This 27th day of July 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Dennis Kenner (Kener), alleged father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 11th day of May 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

George A. Brown, District Judge

Call News 02-01-23, 02-08-23, 02-15-23, 02-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0949.02

IN THE MATTER OF LARRY DONNELL LETT-HALL, JR, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Larry Lett-Hall, the father of Larry Donnell Lett-Hall, Jr., born 10-15-16, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LARRY DONNELL LETT-HALL, JR, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0949.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Larry Donnell Lett-Hall, Jr., born 10-15-16;

Heretofore/This 6th day of December 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Larry Lett-Hall, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 13th day of April 2023, at 8:30 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

George A. Brown, District Judge

Call News 02-01-23, 02-08-23, 02-15-23, 02-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0950.02

IN THE MATTER OF LANETTE MAE LETT-HALL, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Larry Lett-Hall, the father of Lanette Mae Lett-Hall, born 4-4-15, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LANETTE MAE LETT-HALL, A Minor*

CASE NO. JU-21-0950.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Lanette Mae Lett-Hall, born 4-4-15;

Heretofore/This 6th day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Larry Lett-Hall, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 13th day of April, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

George A. Brown, District Judge

Call News 02-01-23, 02-08-23, 02-15-23, 02-22-23

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FAYE WALL Deceased

Case No. 2022-2086

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HARVEL WALL as Executor under the last will and testament of FAYE WALL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

EUCELLIS SULLIVAN

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2236

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KEVIN SCOTT VAN HYNING as Executor under the last will and testament of DONALD W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRED NORWOOD SMITH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0220

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT LEN SMITH as Executor under the last will and testament of FRED NORWOOD SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT LEN SMITH, PRO SE

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAGDELINE SCHAFFER

Case No. 2022-2004

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LORETTA SULLIVAN as Administratrix of the estate of MAGDELINE SCHAFFER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

LUE E SULLIVAN SR, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHNNY MAC PEAVY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0218

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MERIAN DELORES PEAVY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHNNY MAC PEAVY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDITH NUCKOLLS

Case No. 2022-2210

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KRISTAL LEAVER as Administratrix of the estate of JUDITH NUCKOLLS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

HENRY H. CADDELL, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHARON D NOELL, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2281

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN PERRY BROWN as Executrix under the last will and testament of SHARON D NOELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY EUGENE NELSON

Case No. 2023-0085

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DOUGLAS E NELSON and DAVID A NELSON as Co-Administrators of the estate of GARY EUGENE NELSON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

GILBERT DUKES III, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LASHANNA DEANN MOSLEY

Case No. 2022-1167

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FREDERICK EUGENE WASHINGTON as Administrator of the estate of LASHANNA DEANN MOSLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LELAND ELIJAH LEWIS

Case No. 2022-2265

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANITA PATEL as Administratrix of the estate of LELAND ELIJAH LEWIS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

LUE E SULLIVAN SR, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY ARTHURINE TAYLOR HASSAN

Case No. 2022-2231

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

AURELIA TAYLOR CHESTANG as Administratrix of the estate of MARY ARTHURINE TAYLOR HASSAN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANN Y. BROWN, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TERRY WAYNE GRABERT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0219

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARCIE GAYLE GRABERT as Executrix under the last will and testament of TERRY WAYNE GRABERT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RICHARD H ESHAM SR, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2279

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GEORGE E ESHAM as Executor under the last will and testament of RICHARD H ESHAM SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

J. HARRIS OPPENHEIMER

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARJORIE G DILLARD

Case No. 2023-0119

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WARREN X DILLARD as Administrator of the estate of MARJORIE G DILLARD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

LARRY C. MOORER, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELSA CATHERINE BROWN

Case No. 2022-2529

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GEORGE A BROWN as Administrator of the estate of ELSA CATHERINE BROWN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NELLIE F BLANKENSHIP

Case No. 2023-0084

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALLEN LEE BLANKENSHIP as Administrator of the estate of NELLIE F BLANKENSHIP, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS RODGERS BARNETT

Case No. 2022-0168

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DAVID R BARNETT as Administrator of the estate of THOMAS RODGERS BARNETT, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILMER L. ADAMS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0188

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KENNETH WAYNE ADAMS as Executor under the last will and testament of WILMER L. ADAMS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

AMANDA J MILLER

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARAH SOLOMON WOODARD, A/K/A SARAH S WOODARD, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1486

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA BYRD as Executrix under the last will and testament of SARAH SOLOMON WOODARD, A/K/A SARAH S WOODARD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIE COYET WILLIAMSON

Case No. 2022-0257

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of WILLIE COYET WILLIAMSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARIE CELESTE WILLIAMSON

Case No. 2022-0301

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of MARIE CELESTE WILLIAMSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES DENNIS TURVEY

Case No. 2022-2379

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 27th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHRISTY TURVEY as Administratrix of the estate of JAMES DENNIS TURVEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR, Esq.

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MINNIE LEE STABLER

Case No. 2022-2384

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARILYN D LAVENDER as Administratrix of the estate of MINNIE LEE STABLER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

SEAN F. HAMPTON, Esq.

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DARLENE DAVIS SMITH, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2330

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN as Executor under the last will and testament of DARLENE DAVIS SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of IMOGENE H. PATTERSON Deceased

Case No. 2023-0175

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be ban-ed.

JERRY HUNTER as Executor under the last will and testament of IMOGENE H. PATTERSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

K. DONELSON FOOSE

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GLORIA OWEN, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2372

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY KEITH OWEN as Executor under the last will and testament of GLORIA OWEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNIE LEE MUSGROVE

Case No. 2022-1992

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JONI SMITH MUSGROVE as Executrix of the estate of RONNIE LEE MUSGROVE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

NATHAN R FRIEDLANDER

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LURENA J. LUCIOUS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0142

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KENNETH MCINTOSH as Executor under the last will and testament of LURENA J. LUCIOUS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANDREW J. CRANE

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of AIDAN A. LICARI, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2387

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LEE L HALE as Executor under the last will and testament of AIDAN A. LICARI, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

LEE LOUIS HALE

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VAN LAIRD JR, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2058

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBBIE G. COATE as Executor under the last will and testament of VAN LAIRD JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM WOODROW JONES

Case No. 2022-2532

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOY JONES as Administratrix of the estate of WILLIAM WOODROW JONES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

A. EVANS CROWE, Esq.

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ARLINE W. JOHNSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0171

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DEBORAH J. MCINTOSH as Executrix under the last will and testament of ARLINE W. JOHNSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CREOLA G. RUFFIN

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN GARY HICKS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0168

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALICE MARIE HICKS as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHN GARY HICKS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ZACHERIAH PERMENTER

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EMOGENE LOWERY HARRISON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0174

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT LORENZO HARRISON III as Executor under the last will and testament of EMOGENE LOWERY HARRISON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROLAND D. HARPER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0170

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LAURA HARPER ALVERSON and ELIZABETH HARPER PERRY as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of ROLAND D. HARPER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANNA MAGGIO WILLIAMS

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBIN MICHELE RUSSELL HAMLIN

Case No. 2022-2526

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 27th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

POWELL HAMLIN as Administrator of the estate of ROBIN MICHELE RUSSELL HAMLIN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY, Esq.

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SEBASTIAN S GARCIA

Case No. 2022-1104

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 31st day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MAZIE. LORETTE GARCIA as Administratrix of the estate of SEBASTIAN S GARCIA, deceased

Attorney of Record:

LONNIE E. WEAVER, Esq.

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GEORGE EDWARD BORTZ

Case No. 2022-2453

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of GEORGE EDWARD BORTZ, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELAINE M. ALBERTS, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1871

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VICTORIA LYNN WAKEFIELD as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELAINE M. ALBERTS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

R J PERLOFF

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RACHAEL DANA ADAIR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0182

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 1st day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT H. ADAIR JR. and DAVID L. ADAIR as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of RACHAEL DANA ADAIR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN L. LAWLER

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA RILEY WILLIAMS, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2440

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HARLEY CHRISTOPHER RABIG as Executor under the last will and testament of BARBARA RILEY WILLIAMS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DAVY M HAY

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY FRANCES SIMPSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0129

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ERNEST LEE CREPPS JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of MARY FRANCES SIMPSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

J DANIEL BARLAR JR.

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MABLE ALENE REDD, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0135

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN KENNETH REDD as Executor under the last will and testament of MABLE ALENE REDD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELSIE THERESE MCGILL RAYNOR Deceased

Case No. 2023-0131

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VIRGINIA BYRD as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELSIE THERESE MCGILL RAYNOR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATHERINE A HOOK

Case No. 2023-0118

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARGARET E HAIG as Administratrix of the estate of KATHERINE A HOOK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS, Esq.

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CATHY ELLEN HOBBS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0133

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TAYLOR MCPHETRIDGE CAZALAS as Executrix under the last will and testament of CATHY ELLEN HOBBS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

GILBERT DUKES. III

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EDWINA HAYES

Case No. 2022-1951

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JACQUELINE DIXON as Executrix of the estate of EDWINA HAYES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANNA MAGGIO WILLIAMS

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MURRAY R GARDNER, JR. AKA MURRAY RENTZ GARDNER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0127

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DIEDRICK M GARDNER as Executor under the last will and testament of MURRAY R GARDNER, JR. AKA MURRAY RENTZ GARDNER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAKENDRA D EVANS

Case No. 2023-0123

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KENDRA L EVANS as Administratrix of the estate of LAKENDRA D EVANS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD, Esq.

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSEPH RALPH COWART SR.

Case No. 2022-2531

Take notice that Ancillary Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROSE MURRAY COWART as Administratrix of the Ancillary Estate of JOSEPH RALPH COWART SR., deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GERALD JOSEPH CARLIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0137

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANE ANN KING as Executrix under the last will and testament of GERALD JOSEPH CARLIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HENRY R. SEAWELL, IV

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERTA J BUTERA, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0136

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PHILIP J. BUTERA as Executor under the last will and testament of ROBERTA J. BUTERA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

THOMAS F. GARTH, Esq.

CHRISTOPHER LUKE NIXON

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN S. BARTON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0132

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DOLORES SHARELLE BARTON as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHN S. BARTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LYNDA M BARKER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0134

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 25th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN MICHAEL RIDGEWAY as Executor under the last will and testament of LYNDA M. BARKER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFREY SETTERSTROM, Esq.

JASON D. SMITH

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 10, 2023

Case No. 2021-2517-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TIMOTHY ANDREW GEORGE, Deceased

On to-wit the 20th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition to Sale Real Property as filed by JULIA GEORGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629, Mobile, AL 36616

EDWARD T. OVERTON SR

P.O. BOX 16629, MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 10, 2023

Case No. 2020-1721-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SUSAN JORDAN, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically SHELBY PILOT, BRIAN MARTIN, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 08, 2023

Case No. 2022-0656-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KENNETH CHARLES BARNETT, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 07, 2023

Case No. 2022-2439

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRENDA WEST LOFTIN, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically JAMES JACOB CARTWRIGHT, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 07, 2023

Case No. 2022-2286

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JESSIE PRENTISS HICKS, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Anne; 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by KELI STARNES NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically JESSICA HICKS, ELIZABETH HICKS, CECELIA HICKS, LAURA HICKS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 03, 2023

Case No. 2021-0896-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HEADLEY ANWAR BROWN, Deceased

On to-wit the 13th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 23, 2023

Case No. 2017-1748-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELOISE W. GARDNER, Deceased

On to-wit the 6th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by LENORA H CARPENTER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL E MARK

P. O. Box 1462

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 01, 2023

Case No. 2021-1908-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GENEVA SMITH GRAHAM, Deceased

On to-wit the 13th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by TAMMY G MORGAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAMELA G. JOHNSTON

PO BOX 780

SARALAND, AL 36571

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 01, 2023

Case No. 2022-1042

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THEODORA JANET MEARS, Deceased

On to-wit the 13th day of March, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by ROBERT M. GALLOWAY, ESQ. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News February 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 27, 2023

Case No. 2022-1041

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN C. REYNOLDS SR., Deceased

On to-wit the 13th day of March, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex,151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by TERESA M PARKER, ROBERT C. REYNOLDS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically CURTIS WAYNE REYNOLDS, JOSHUA LEE REYNOLDS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

2053 DAUPHIN ST

MOBILE, AL 36603

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 24, 2023

Case No. 2021-0422-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VANESSA GARDENIA MOULDS WILSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 6th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by JARVIS E WILSON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

307 MORGAN AVENUE

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 2023

Adoption

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

CASE NO.: 2022-2232

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

(JEREMY MILTON)

In the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

IN: THE MATTER OF ADOPTION OF: B.G.M.

Notice to any Jeremy Milton Parent of: B.G.M.

You will take notice that a petition for the adoption of B.G.M., a minor (born to Chloe Lenann Storm Millerleile on October 17, 2022 in Mobile County, Alabama) was filed on or about November 18, 2022 in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child may be Jeremy Milton or has not been correctly disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said Jeremy Milton or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of the Natural Father.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Amy. M. Osborne whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama.

Done this the 23rd day of January, 2023.

Attorney: Amy M. Osborne, Esq.

Osborne Law Firm, LLC.

4770 Eastern Valley Road, Suite 111

The Shoppes at Letson Farms, PBM 106

McCalla, Alabama 35111

205-515-9271

Amy@osborneadoptions.com

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023

Completion Notice

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

North System WWTP – Phase 1

The Utilities Board of the city of Bayou La Batre

Bayou La Batre, Alabama

In compliance with Title 39, Chapter 1, Section 1, Subsection (d), Code of Alabama

DHS Inc., dba Roto-Rooter Plumbers has completed the contract requirements for the above project. ANY PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE PROJECT SHOULD NOTIFY J. William Parkes, Speaks & Associates, Consulting Engineers, Inc., 732 Oak Circle Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36609 (Telephone 251-666-4646). All claims should be filed within 30 days of the publication of this notice.

DHS Inc., dba Roto-Rooter Plumbers

2001 W I-65 Service Road N

Mobile, AL 36618

251-479-9454

Call News February 8, 15, 22 and March 1, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project: NH-0013(619)&NH-0013(623) 8.810 MILES MICRO-MILLING, RESURFACING AND TRAFFIC STRIPING. LOCATED: ON SR-13 (US43) FROM THE INTERE AND SECTION OF OAKLEY AVENUE IN LINDEN TO THE JUNCTIONSS OF 12 LINK ROAD (SITE 1) AND THE PLANING, RESURFACING, AND TRAFFIC STRIPE OMN SR-13(US-43) FROM THE JUNCTION OF TRAVIS ROAD IN PRICHARD TO THE JUNCTION OF SHORT STREET IN CHICKASAW (SITE 2) in Marengo County & Mobile County . This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/8/2023 and ending on 3/1/2023. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 8039, Mobile, Alabama, 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News February 8, 15, 22 and March 1, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Alabama department of transportation for construction of Project No. MCR-2020-103,105, 108 in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/1/23 and ending on 2/22/23 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News February 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023

Abandoned Vehicles

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. on March 20, 2023.

2003 Honda Civic

VIN: 2HGES16533H586655

Call News February 15, 22, 2023

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 202 Saraland Blvd. S. Ste B Saraland, AL 36571 and will be sold March 29,2023 at 8:00 a.m. at 202 Saraland Blvd S. Ste B Saraland, AL 36571.

2007 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

KMHDU46D77U118438

1999 MERCURY MARQUIS

2MEFM74W2XX660332

2000 FORD TAURUS

1FAFP53U9YA125589

2000 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K7YU618723

Call News February 15, 22, 2023

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, Al 36603 and will be sold March 29,2023 at 8:00 a.m. at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2014 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

ML32A3HJ3EH006925

2003 CHEV SUBURBAN

1GNEC16ZX3R135888

Call News February 15, 22, 2023

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 03/22/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 2934 Persons St Whistler, AL 36612.

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

VIN#2A4RR5D16AR346326

Call News February 15, 22, 2023

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 03/22/2023 at 9:00 a.m. at 11340 US HWY 31 Spanish Fort, AL 36527.

2005 Ford F250

VIN#1FTSW21P05EC83153

2013 Mitsubishi FE

VIN#JL6BPK1A7DK002370

Call News February 15, 22, 2023

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W. Theodore, AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 a.m. on March 13, 2023.

2021 Kia Forte

VIN: 3KPF24AD2ME337263

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe

VIN: 1GNEC13T81R202808

2013 Dodge Challenger

VIN: 2C3CDYG8DH511859

Call News February 8, 15, 2023

The following abandoned vehicles will be auctioned March 18, 2023 at 9 a.m.

at Autonation CDJR, 3118 Goverment Blvd., Mobile, AL 36606.

1997 FORD MUSTANG BLUE

1FALP4049VF203496

2011 DODGE AVENGER SILVER

1B3BD2FB3BN534960

2015 DODGE JOURNEY SILVER

3C4PDCAB2FT539929

2013 CHRYSLER 200 RED

1C3CCBBB6DN538407

2007 DODGE MAGNUM SILVER

2D4FV47V77H734423

2012 CHRYSLER 200 SILVER

1C3CCBAB6CN320113

2008 DODGE CHARGER BLACK

2B3KA43G38H333985

2008 DODGE RAM WHITE

1D7HA18258S551994

2005 DODGE CARAVAN WHITE

1D4GP24R35B388788

2012 DODGE AVENGER WHITE

1C3CDZAB0CN231739

2014 CHRYSLER 200 SILVER

1C3CCBBG2EN105874

2006 DODGE STRATUS RED

1B3EL46X66N150278

2013 CHRYSLER 200 BLUE

1C3CCBCG4DN577989

2007 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TAN

1J8GS48K17C569785

2007 CHRYSLER 300 BLACK

2C3KA63H87H868221

2004 DODGE RAM BLACK

1D7HA18N54S564491

2013 DODGE AVENGER BLACK

1C3CDZCB5DN590969

2008 CHRYSLER SEBRING BLACK

1C3LC65M38N243615

2012 DODGE CHARGER BLACK

2C3CDXHG4CH148975

2010 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY BLUE

2A4RR7DX2AR494344

2009 DODGE CHARGER WHITE

2B3KA33V89H619857

2013 CHRYSLER 200 WHITE

1C3CCBBB3DN743506

Call News February 8, 15, 2023

BIDS

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Saraland at the City Hall Office located at 943 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL 36571 on Thursday, March 9, 2023 before 4:00pm local time for the Saraland Fire Department Station 1 Addition and Renovation

Location: 716 Saraland Blvd. South, 36571

and will be publicly opened at the scheduled council meeting on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Scope of work:

The City of Saraland proposes to contract for a new addition to Saraland Fire Station 1 of approximately 1,300 square feet. The contractor is to build on existing location a new code compliant cinder block wall addition (to match existing structure). The contractor will prepare area for new foundation, coordinate with utilities making utilities safe and ready for future connections. The contractor will match existing roof material for new addition. Interior will consist of matching commercial grade drop ceilings or equivalent and 2”x4” studded sheetrock walls. New addition will include 2 new single occupancy bathrooms complete with showers. All electrical, plumbing, and HVAC to be included with fixtures. Interior and exterior paint to match existing type and color scheme. Relocation of existing interior door in block wall. Change of existing sheetrock ceiling to drop ceiling. Adding interior walls to existing structure.

Project overview, details, and Bid information can be obtained by contacting:

Saraland Fire Department

Captain Lee Smith 251-581-1321 hsmith@saraland.org

Battalion Chief Chad Conner 251-459-5797 cconner@saraland.org

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Saraland in an amount not less than (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the contract.

Additional information, site visits, and consultations may be requested by contacting Saraland Fire Rescue.

Call News February 15, 22 and March 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that The Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, a Public Corporation will receive sealed bids for the following described work at the office of South Alabama Utilities, 8100 Joy Street, Citronelle, Alabama 36522 (P. O. Box 428, Citronelle, Alabama 36522-0428), until 4:00 p.m., local time, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 and then publicly opened and read at the Board meeting which begins at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023:

ASPHALT RESURFACING – CITRONELLE OFFICE SITE (SAU Bid 23-01)

Work includes resurfacing and restriping of the existing parking lot (approximately 5,900 square yards), along with necessary site preparation work, temporary erosion control, permanent grassing, traffic control, and other necessary items. Work is located primarily on private property and all work shall be in accordance with the contract documents issued for the work.

Plans and specifications may be inspected and obtained at the office of Speaks & Associates, Consulting Engineers, Inc., 732 Oak Circle Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36609. A completed Request for Bid Documents form (which may be obtained by emailing brendah@speaks.cc and requesting it), along with a non-refundable deposit in the amount of $75.00 (payable to Speaks & Associates) is required for each set of plans and specifications. No plans and specifications will be issued to contractors later than 4:00 p.m. local time on the Thursday prior to the bid date.

All bids must be on blank forms provided in the Specifications and submitted in its entirety. A Cashier’s Check drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bidder’s Bond, payable to South Alabama Utilities for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid shall be filed with the proposal, the Bidder’s Bond being prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

A Performance Bond in the form and terms approved by the Owner in an amount not less than the sum of the bid will be required at the signing of the Contract, and in addition, a bond in form and terms approved by the Owner insuring payment for all labor and materials will be required. In addition, the Contractor must furnish at the time of the signing of the Contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications which will include Comprehensive Insurance, Contractor’s Automobile Liability Insurance, Owner’s Protective Liability Insurance, or a Comprehensive General and Public Liability policy naming the Owner, Engineer, and their agents and employees as additionally insured, and where applicable, Subcontractor’s Public Liability and Property Damage Insurance. The right is reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to change the amount of said Contract. Liquidated damages for non-compliance of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in accordance with the terms of the Contract.

Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on forms provided in the specifications and shall be clearly marked as bid for: Asphalt Resurfacing – Citronelle Office Site (SAU Bid 23-01). The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding. Contractors bidding on this project must hold a current license from the State Licensing Board of General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. No bids will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for this construction in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current license from the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non-residents of the State, if a corporation, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 60 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Owner.

Owner: The Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, a Public Corporation.

Call News February 1, 8, and 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Notice is hereby given that The Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, a Public Corporation will receive sealed bids for the following described work at the office of South Alabama Utilities, 8100 Joy Street, Citronelle, Alabama 36522 (P. O. Box 428, Citronelle, Alabama 36522-0428), until 4:00 p.m., local time, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 and then publicly opened and read at the Board meeting which begins at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023:

FIRE DAMAGE REPAIRS FOR THE GEORGETOWN WATER TREATMENT FACILITY

SAU Bid 22-01

Work includes all demolition work and clean-up work related to restoration and repairs of fire damage and reconstruction of the chlorine and treatment room portion of the building, and other items. Work will be required on the metal building structure, siding, and roof. Water treatment equipment must be replaced and piping completed. Electrical, mechanical, and plumbing work is also required.

Plans and specifications may be inspected and obtained at the office of Speaks & Associates, Consulting Engineers, Inc., 732 Oak Circle Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36609. A completed Request for Bid Documents form (which may be obtained by emailing brendah@speaks.cc and requesting it), along with a non-refundable deposit in the amount of $75.00 (payable to Speaks & Associates) is required for each set of plans and specifications. No plans and specifications will be issued to contractors later than 4:00 p.m. local time on the Thursday prior to the bid date.

All bids must be on blank forms provided in the Specifications and submitted in its entirety. A Cashier’s Check drawn on an Alabama bank or a Bidder’s Bond, payable to South Alabama Utilities for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid shall be filed with the proposal, the Bidder’s Bond being prepared on the form specified and signed by a bonding company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama.

A Performance Bond in the form and terms approved by the Owner in an amount not less than the sum of the bid will be required at the signing of the Contract, and in addition, a bond in form and terms approved by the Owner insuring payment for all labor and materials will be required. In addition, the Contractor must furnish at the time of the signing of the Contract a certificate of insurance coverage as provided in the specifications which will include Comprehensive Insurance, Contractor’s Automobile Liability Insurance, Owner’s Protective Liability Insurance, or a Comprehensive General and Public Liability policy naming the Owner, Engineer, and their agents and employees as additionally insured, and where applicable, Subcontractor’s Public Liability and Property Damage Insurance. The right is reserved to reject any and/or all bids and to waive informalities and to furnish any item of material or work to change the amount of said Contract. Liquidated damages for non-compliance of the work within the time limit agreed upon will be assessed in accordance with the terms of the Contract.

Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on forms provided in the specifications and shall be clearly marked as bid for: Fire Damage Repairs for the Georgetown Water Treatment Facility (SAU Bid 22-01). The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding. Contractors bidding on this project must hold a current license from the State Licensing Board of General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama. No bids will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for this construction in accordance with all applicable laws of the State of Alabama. This shall include evidence of holding a current license from the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, Montgomery, Alabama, as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, of the Code of Alabama, 1975. In addition, non-residents of the State, if a corporation, shall show evidence of having qualified with the Secretary of State to do business in the State of Alabama. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of 60 days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the Owner.

Owner: The Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, a Public Corporation.

Call News January 25, February 1, 8, and 15, 2023

CIRCUIT

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2022-901895

MICHAEL H. WATTS, Plaintiff

vs.

Lot 19, GULF DALE SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 10, page 260 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; ASHLEY PARKER; LLOYD A. OWENS; MOBILE INFIRMARY; UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA HOSPITALS; AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCE, INC.; AND UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS, Defendants.

LIS PENDENS NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, CASE NO. CV 2022-901895.00, MICHAEL H. WATTS, vs. LANDS DESCRIBED; and the

following ASHLEY PARKER; LLOYD A. OWENS; MOBILE INFIRMARY; UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA HOSPITALS; AMERICAN GENERAL

FINANCE, INC.; AND UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS.

The Plaintiff seeks to quiet title to the following described land located in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 19, GULF DALE SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 10, page 260 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

(Commonly known as 3007 W. Curry Drive, Mobile, AL 36605)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE NAMED PLAINTIFF HAS FILED A LAWSUIT IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, AGAINST THE ABOVE DESCRIBED LAND AND PERSONS ON THE 27TH DAY OF October, 2022.

Title to said property is claimed by the Plaintiff by virtue of the following:

1. That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of the following deed, to-wit: Tax deed from Don W. Davis, Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, (Tax Deed No. 4922), dated the 30th day of June, 2014, and recorded in Land Record Book 7167 at Page 347 of the

Mobile County Probate Court records.

2. The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in the Plaintiff and that Plaintiff is in peaceable possession of said property.

3. The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff, is and has been in the actual, open, notorious, exclusive, continuous, adverse possession of said property for a period of more than the three years required under §40-10-83 since November 8, 2012, the date the State of Alabama assigned its certificate of purchase to the Plaintiff. The State of Alabama gained title without the necessity of a deed. That the Plaintiff by his purchase from the State and subsequent payment of the taxes has paid the ad valorem taxes for more than ten years next preceding and, that to the knowledge of the Plaintiff, there is currently no dispute pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction to test the title to the subject property.

ANY PARTY interested herein shall plead or answer to said Complaint on or before the 24th day of March, 2023, or suffer a default judgment to be rendered against them.

The Plaintiff prays that the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, establish his right, title and interest to such land and clear up all doubts and disputes concerning the same, and to decree that the Plaintiff is the owner of said land in fee simple and that no other person, corporation or other entity has any right, title or interest in or lien or encumbrance upon said property.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL ON THIS THE 25TH DAY OF JANUARY,2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk,

Mobile County, Alabama

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 478-5203

Mike.langan@gmail.com

Call News Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 & Feb. 22, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:2022-901884.00

MICHAEL H. WATTS, Plaintiff

vs.

Lot 11, GULF FIELD SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 6, pages 291-292 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; MARY F. PINES, FRED L. PINES, MELVIN L. PINES, LINDA PINES, CASANDRA T. PINES, ANNIE BACKER, WANDA SMITH RONNIE R. PINES, AND A, B, C, UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS, Defendants

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to Defendants of a Complaint issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Plaintiff, MICHAEL H. WATTS, by and through his attorney, Michael D. Langan. Mobile County, Alabama.

NOTICE is given that on October 26, 2022, the above named Plaintiff, MICHAEL H. WATTS, filed a cause of action against the above named Defendants: LANDS DESCRIBED; MARY F. PINES, FRED L. PINES, MELVIN L. PINES, LINDA PINES, CASANDRA T. PINES, ANNIE BACKER, WANDA SMITH, RONNIE R. PINES, AND A, B, and C, being any person, or entity which has an Interest, Right of Redemption, or has paid taxes on the property in the last ten years, and being all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, in order to obtain an ORDER quieting title in and to the following described real property:

Lot 11, GULF FIELD SUBDIVISION, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 6, pages 291-292 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

(Commonly known as 1356 Central Drive, Mobile, AL 36605)

This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.

Title to said property is claimed by the Plaintiff by virtue

of the following:

1. That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of the following deed, to-wit: Tax deed from Kim Hastie, Mobile County Revenue Commissioner (Tax Deed No. 4855), dated the 20th day of July, 2017, and recorded in Land Record Book 7573 at Page 1669 of the Mobile County Probate Court records.

2. The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in the Plaintiff and that Plaintiff is in peaceable possession of said property.

3. The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff, is and has been in the actual, open, notorious, exclusive, continuous, adverse possession of said property for a period of more than the three years required under §40-10-83, Code of Alabama, since May 27, 2016, the date the State of Alabama assigned its

certificate of purchase to the Plaintiff. The State of Alabama acquired title to the lands at a tax sale held on May 29, 2014.

4. That the Plaintiff further alleges that he is entitled to quiet title to this land through tacking his color of title and exclusive payment of taxes with the time the State of Alabama held title under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, Code of Alabama.

5. The Plaintiff further alleges that to the best of his knowledge, there is currently no dispute pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction to test the title to the subject property.

ANY persons claiming any interest in said lands must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in the Complaint to Michael D. Langan, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is 267 Houston Street, Mobile, AL 36606, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff. You must also file your Answer with the Clerk of Court by such date. This publication shall be made in the Call News, a newspaper published in Mobile County, Alabama, for four (4) consecutive weeks.

NOW THEREFORE, Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the complaint by the 24th day of March, 2023, in the above entitled cause or suffer the entry of a Default Judgment against them.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL ON THIS THE 25th DAY OF JANUARY, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk, Mobile County, Alabama

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 478-5203

Mike.langan@gmail.com

Call News Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 & Feb. 22, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.:2022-901819.00

MICHAEL H. WATTS, Plaintiff

vs.

North ½ Lot 16, Block B, BASCOMBE TRT, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 128, page 1 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate

of Mobile County, Alabama; RICHARD FRENCH; DRB PROPERIES; AND A, B, C, UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS, WHOOSE NAMES ARE UNKNOW AT THIS TIME, BUT WILL BE SUBSTTUTED IF AND WHEN ASCERTAINED, Defendants.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to Defendants of a Complaint issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Plaintiff, MICHAEL H. WATTS, by and through his attorney, Michael D. Langan. Mobile County, Alabama.

NOTICE is given that on October 14, 2022, the above named Plaintiff, MICHAEL H. WATTS, filed a cause of action against the above named Defendants: LANDS DESCRIBED; RICHARD FRENCH; DRB PROPERTIES; AND A, B, and C, being any person, or entity which has an Interest, Right of Redemption, or has paid taxes on the property in the last ten years, and being all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, in order to obtain an ORDER quieting title in and to the following described real property:

North ½ Lot 16, Block B, BASCOMBE TRT, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 128, page 1 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

(Commonly known as 1165 Seneca Street, Mobile, AL 36605)

This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.

Title to said property is claimed by the Plaintiff by virtue of the following:

1. That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of the following deed, to-wit: Tax deed from Don W. Davis, Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, (Tax Deed No. 4682), dated the 27th day of August, 2012, and recorded in Land Record Book 6934 at Page 500 of the

Mobile County Probate Court records.

2. The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in the Plaintiff and that Plaintiff is in peaceable possession of said property.

3. The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff, is and has been in the actual, open, notorious, exclusive, continuous, adverse possession of said property for a period of more than the three years required under §40-10-83, Code of Alabama, since November 30, 2012, the date the State of Alabama assigned its certificate of purchase to the Plaintiff. The State of Alabama acquired title to the lands at a tax sale held on May 26, 2011.

4. That the Plaintiff further alleges that he is entitled to quiet title to this land through tacking his color of title and exclusive payment of taxes with the time the State of Alabama held title under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, Code of Alabama.

5. The Plaintiff further alleges that to the best of his knowledge, there is currently no dispute pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction to test the title to the subject property.

ANY persons claiming any interest in said lands must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in the Complaint to Michael D. Langan, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is 267 Houston Street, Mobile, AL 36606, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff. You must also file your Answer with the Clerk of Court by such date. This publication shall be made in the Call News, a newspaper published in Mobile County, Alabama, for four (4) consecutive weeks.

NOW THEREFORE, Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the summons and complaint by the 24th day of March,2023, in the above entitled cause or suffer the entry of a Default Judgment against them.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL ON THIS THE 25th DAY OF JANUARY, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk,

Mobile County, Alabama

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 478-5203

mike.langan@gmail.com

Call News Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 & Feb. 22, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2022-901768

MICHAEL H. WATTS, Plaintiff

vs.

Lot 40, GULF DALE SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 10, page 260 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; SHERRY L. MORRISON; WAYNE E. FOY, IV; MARK DESMOND FOY; P. J. SAVELL; CHRISTOPHER ALLEN ZACHARY FOY; And A, B, and C, UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS, Defendants

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to Defendants of a Complaint issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Plaintiff, MICHAEL H. WATTS, by and through his attorney, Michael D. Langan. Mobile County, Alabama.

NOTICE is given that on October 7, 2022, the above named Plaintiff, MICHAEL H. WATTS, filed a cause of action against the above named Defendants: LANDS DESCRIBED; SHERRY L. MORRISON; WAYNE E. FOY, IV; MARK DESMOND FOY; P. J. SAVELL; CHRISTOPHER ALLEN ZACHARY FOY; AND A, B, and C, being any person, or entity which has an Interest, Right of Redemption, or has paid taxes on the property in the last ten years, and being all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, in order to obtain an ORDER quieting title in and to the following described real property:

Lot 40, GULF DALE SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 10, page 260 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

(Commonly known as 3024 W. Curry Drive, Mobile, AL 36605)

This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.

Title to said property is claimed by the Plaintiff by virtue of the following:

1. That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of the following deed, to-wit: Tax deed from Don W. Davis, Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, (Tax Deed No. 4855), dated the 30th day of June, 2014, and recorded in Land Record Book 7167 at Page 349 of the

Mobile County Probate Court records.

2. The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in the Plaintiff and that Plaintiff is in peaceable possession of said property.

3. The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff, is and has been in the actual, open, notorious, exclusive, continuous, adverse possession of said property for a period of more than the three years required under §40-10-83, Code of Alabama, since November 30, 2012, the date the State of Alabama assigned its certificate of purchase to the Plaintiff. The State of Alabama acquired title to the lands at a tax sale held on May 26, 2011.

4. That the Plaintiff further alleges that he is entitled to quiet title to this land through tacking his color of title and exclusive payment of taxes with the time the State of Alabama held title under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, Code of Alabama.

5. The Plaintiff further alleges that to the best of his knowledge, there is currently no dispute pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction to test the title to the subject property.

ANY persons claiming any interest in said lands must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in the Complaint to Michael D. Langan, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is 267 Houston Street, Mobile, AL 36606, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff. You must also file your Answer with the Clerk of Court by such date. This publication shall be made in the Call News, a newspaper published in Mobile County, Alabama, for four (4) consecutive weeks.

NOW THEREFORE, Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the summons and complaint by the 24th day of March, 2023, in the above entitled cause or suffer the entry of a Default Judgment against them.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL ON THIS THE 25th DAY OF JANUARY, 2023

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk,

Mobile County, Alabama

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 478-5203

mike.langan@gmail.com

Call News. Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 & Feb. 22, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2022-901767

DAVID EARL HOPKINS, Plaintiff

vs.

Lands Described, to-wit: Lots 4 and 5, Alba Point Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 245 of the records in the Office Of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; less and except any portion conveyed to State of Alabama for Dauphin Island Parkway; BILL BUNCH (a/k/a BILLY D. BUNCH, JR.);

JASON BUNCH, and A, B, C, and D, fictitious defendants, whose names are unknown at this time, being those persons and entities claiming some title and/or interest in the subject real property, who will be added by amendment when ascertained, Defendants.

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice to Defendants of a Complaint issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Plaintiff, DAVID EARL HOPKINS, by and through his attorney, Michael D. Langan. Mobile County, Alabama.

NOTICE is given that on October 7 , 2022, the above named Plaintiff, DAVID EARL HOPKINS, filed a cause of action against the above named Defendants: LANDS DESCRIBED; BILL BUNCH (a/k/a BILLY D. BUNCH; JASON BUNCH; AND A, B, C and D, being any person, or entity which has an Interest, Right of Redemption, or has paid taxes on the property in the last ten years, and being all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, in order to obtain an ORDER quieting title in and to the following described real property:

Lots 4 and 5, Alba Point Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 245 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; less and except any portion conveyed to State of Alabama for Dauphin Island Parkway (Commonly known as 4460 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile, AL 36605 and identified in the office of the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner as Key Number 1049476 and Parcel ID R 0232 13 40 0 002003)

This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.

Title to said property is claimed by the Plaintiff by virtue

of the following:

1. That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of the following deeds, to-wit:

That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of that certain Quit Claim Deed from J. Roy Weekly, a married man, dated the 6th day of October, 2011, and recorded in Real Property Book 6821 at Page 82 of the Mobile County Probate Court records.

That J. Roy Weekly, his predecessor in title, acquired title from the State of Alabama a tax deed from Don W. Davis, Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, (Tax Deed No. 4493), dated the 19th day of August, 2011, and recorded in Real Property Book 6821 at Page 79 of the Mobile County Probate Court records.

2. The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in the Plaintiff and that Plaintiff is in peaceable possession of said property.

3. The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff, is and has been in the actual, open, notorious, exclusive, continuous, adverse possession of said property for a period of more than the three years required under §40-10-83, Code of Alabama, and the ten years required by § 6-6-540-546, Code of Alabama (1975), since October 6, 2011, the date he acquired his deed. The State of Alabama acquired title to the lands at a tax sale held on May 29,

2008.

4. That the Plaintiff further alleges that he is entitled to quiet title to this land through tacking his color of title and exclusive payment of taxes with the time the State of Alabama held title under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, Code of Alabama.

5. The Plaintiff further alleges that to the best of his knowledge, there is currently no dispute pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction to test the title to the subject property.

ANY persons claiming any interest in said lands must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in the Complaint to Michael D. Langan, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is 267 Houston Street, Mobile, AL 36606, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff. You must also file your Answer with the Clerk of Court by such date.

NOW THEREFORE, Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the complaint by the 24th day of March, 2023, in the above entitled cause or suffer the entry of a Default Judgment against them.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL this 25th day of January, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk,

Mobile County, Alabama

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 478-5203

mike.langan@gmail.com

Call News Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 & Feb. 22, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

Case No. 02-CV-2022-902135.00

RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

LYNN DENISE KING, JEANETTA MOSE AKA JEANETTA LOVE, JIMMIE D. KING JR., AARON KING, COLONIAL HILLS/BAKERFIELD HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, inc., and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JIMMIE D. KING SR., Defendants

To: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JIMMIE D. KING, SR.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

By Order for Service by Publication, dated the 7th day of February, 2023, you are hereby notified that on December 8, 2022, RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC (“Rubin Lublin” or “Plaintiff”), filed its Complaint for Interpleader of Excess Funds Collected from Foreclosure (the “Complaint”), pertaining to real property located at 9520 Oak Forrest Drive, Mobile, AL 36695 (the “Property”). By virtue of the Complaint, the Plaintiff seeks to place all parties on notice of the existence of the Excess Funds and deposit the Excess Funds with the Clerk of this Court in accordance with Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure 22(b). To prevent a default judgment being entered against you, you must file an Answer in writing with the Clerk of the Circuit Court and serve a copy upon Plaintiff’s attorneys, Amanda M. Beckett and Hannah Davenport of Rubin Lublin, LLC at 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30071, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published once per week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama.

Given under my hand this 10th day of February, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk, Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorneys:

Amanda M. Beckett;

Hannah Davenport

Rubin Lublin LLC

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100

Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Phone: 770-246-3353

E-mail: dpiper@rlselaw.com

Call News Feb. 15, Feb. 22, Mar. 1 & Mar. 8, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 02-CV-2023-900111

EDWARD EVERETTE NICHOLAS, JR. and ANGELA LYNNETTE NICHOLAS RUSSELL, Plaintiffs,

v.

THE LAND DESCRIBED AS:

TO FIND the point of beginning, start at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 4 South, Range 2 West, run South along the half section line 14.85 chains to a point, thence due West 5.71 chains to a point, thence South 16.33 chains to the place of beginning, and from said place of beginning run West 209 feet to a point, thence run North 209 feet to a point, thence run East 209 feet to a point, thence run South 209 feet to the point of beginning, and being one acre located in the Southeast corner of that certain land conveyed to the grantor F. M. Nicholas, by deed dated February 10, 1930, as the same appears of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 227 N.S., Page 22,

And also described as:

COMG NE COR OF NW ¼ SECT 18 T4S R2W THEN S 980.1 FT THEN W 376.86 FT THEN S 1077.78 FT TO PT OF BEG THEN W 209 FT THEN N 209 FT THEN E 209 FT THEN S 209 FT TO BEG #SEC 18 T4S R2W #MP28 04 18 2 000, PARCEL #2804182000004XXX, KEY #496369, AND

JOSEPH SMITH a/k/a JOE SMITH, as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF JULIA (JUDY) I. NICHOLAS, A, B, C, and D as individuals,

firms, entities or corporations claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

All unknown defendants are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking to quiet title to the following described property:

TO FIND the point of beginning, start at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 4 South, Range 2 West, run South along the half section line 14.85 chains to a point, thence due West 5.71 chains to a point, thence South 16.33 chains to the place of beginning, and from said place of beginning run West 209 feet to a point, thence run North 209 feet to a point, thence run East 209 feet to a point, thence run South 209 feet to the point of beginning, and being one acre located in the Southeast corner of that certain land conveyed to the grantor F. M. Nicholas, by deed dated February 10, 1930, as the same appears of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 227 N.S., Page 22,

And also described as:

COMG NE COR OF NW ¼ SECT 18 T4S R2W THEN S 980.1 FT THEN W 376.86 FT THEN S 1077.78 FT TO PT OF BEG THEN W 209 FT THEN N 209 FT THEN E 209 FT THEN S 209 FT TO BEG #SEC 18 T4S R2W #MP28 04 18 2 000,

PARCEL #2804182000004XXX, KEY #496369,

in the Plaintiffs has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication hereinbefore entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of the Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, C. Andrew Harrell, Jr., P.O. Box 4850, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36547, an answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment will be entered against you.

WITNESS my hand this 3rd day of February, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of Circuit Court

Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

C. Andrew Harrell, Jr.

P O Box 4850

Gulf Shores, AL 36547

Phone: 251-043-4000 or 251-968-1555

E-mail: rachel@ohlglaw.com

Call News Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, & Mar. 1, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil Action No. CV 2022-901990

PEN AIR CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff

vs.

MICHAEL D. WILLIAMS, Defendant

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

To: Michael D. Williams, Defendant named above

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking a judgment against the Defendant, Michael D. Williams, was filed against you in said court on November 10, 2022, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on the 6th day of January 2023, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court whose address is 205 Government Street, Room C936, Mobile, AL 36644 and serve upon Rachel C. Buddrus, Esquire, whose address is Post Office Box 2767, Mobile, Alabama 36652, an answer to the complaint within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, to-wit: the 20th day of March 2023.

Witness my hand this 20th day of January 2023.

/s/ Sharla Knox Sharla Knox, CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

205 Government Street Room C936

Mobile, AL 36644

(251) 574-8420

Rachel C. Buddrus, Attorney for Plaintiff

Helmsing, Leach, Herlong, Newman & Rouse, P.C.

P.O. Box 2767

Mobile, AL 36652

(251) 432-5521

Email: rbuddrus@helmsinglaw.com

Call News: January 25, 2023, February 1, 8, and 15, 2023

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV- 22-901838

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRZ INVENTORY TRUST, Plaintiff,

v.

JOHN LEE SHAMBURGER, Defendant

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

On January 31, 2023, this Court granted Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant, John Lee Shamburger. In the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Civil Action No.: CV-2022-901838, U.S Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust v. John Lee Shamburger, et al. Notice To: John Lee Shamburger who may have an interest in property located at 2400 Luvenia Dr., Mobile, AL 36617. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated January 31, 2023, you are hereby notified that on October 18, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment on the subject property. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, G. Alicia Jett at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, at 2 20th St. North, Ste. 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice on or before April 7, 2023, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Given under my hand this 10th day of February, 2023

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of Circuit Court,

Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

G. Alicia Jett

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

2 20th Street North, Suite 100

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: 205-208-9351

E-mail: Johanna.Whitmire@mccalla.com

Call News Feb. 15, Feb. 22, Mar. 1, & Mar. 8, 2023