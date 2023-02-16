The Baron of Ball, Labaron Philon, silences the taunts

This is an opinion column

By JIMMY WIGFIELD

MONTGOMERY — Elvis has been in the building. So has Hank and Elton and Prince. Livestock has been sold on the floor and went on to star in somebody’s hamburger.

On Thursday, Baker’s Labaron Philon came to Garrett Coliseum as one of the nation’s leading scorers and top high school basketball prospects. By the time he was done with Enterprise, it, too, had been pressed on the griddle. Well done, please, Mr. Philon, and well done.

The 6-foot-4 junior guard, who recently committed to Auburn, scored 32 points but most of those were quiet, though savory, dripping off his fingertips like thick barbecue sauce. Come the fourth period, however, the sauce became far too spicy for the Wildcats to stomach.

Philon scored 12 points in the last 6:13 of the game to rally the Hornets, who trailed much of the way, to a 53-41 victory in the Class 7A South Regional semifinals.

Perhaps Philon, number 11 in your program, will one day join the exclusive club of those known by one name. Such famous people are known as mononymous and are certainly not anonymous.

“It was a great experience,” said the Baron. “It was a good day.”

Added Baker’s bearded big man of a coach, David Armstrong: “It’s nice to have him in your back pocket.” Or between your belt loops or squeezing through holes a crisp dollar bill couldn’t get through sideways. It’s not so nice if you are the opposition and Philon becomes a boa constrictor twisted around your torso, as was the case in the fourth period Thursday.

Philon — last year’s Alabama Class 7A player of the year as a sophomore — has made his reputation so far on his driving moves to the basket, which is like trying to catch confetti in a tornado. But Enterprise had him flummoxed early. Philon couldn’t decipher the Wildcats’ zone defense — deployed to disarm his penetrating moves to the basket and make him rely on his somewhat erratic 3-point stroke — and scored zero points in the first period.

“They did a really good job using a 1-1-3 stack zone with two levels of protection in the middle,” Armstrong said. “It made it hard on him. We had to figure out how to get him free of that middle defender.”

And how to stifle the Enterprise fans who gave Philon the raspberry every time he touched the ball and were literally hanging over his head as he walked off the court through a tunnel at halftime with the Hornets trailing 21-20. They looked down on him from above and taunted: “We want Philon! We want Philon!”

“Didn’t bother me,” the Baron of Ball said. “I’ve heard it all my life.”

To be fair, it wasn’t exactly a hostile environment, although it was something Philon and his teammates had to adjust to. It was a chilly game played in a 70-year-old arena which seats 8,529, of which about 8,500 were empty. People could be heard sniffling.

“The air is different here than at home,” Philon said. “It’s hard to shoot because there’s nothing behind the backboard.”

And, as the game progressed, there was nothing between him and the backboard, or at least nothing or nobody he couldn’t dispatch as he obligingly gave the Wildcats fans what they had asked for when Philon came off the floor at intermission.

He picked the right time to make his only 3-pointer in an otherwise horrendous 0-of-6 performance, goring the cord from the left corner over a defender to break a 39-39 tie and give Baker the lead for good with 4:51 to go.

Philon followed with a fast-break layup, a free throw, an assist on Derrick Florence’s layup, another layup and two more free throws.

“I didn’t want it to be too close,” Philon said.

The Hornets won despite getting outrebounded and making just 3-of-21 three-pointers, issues which must be addressed if they are going to win the state championship. But Wildcats coach Rhett Harrelson, whose defense played well, feared he saw the Baron making his way through the storm clouds thrown in his path most of the day.

“He really did take over,” Harrelson said. “There were about two or three possessions in a row where he got a steal or a rebound and went coast-to-coast — and not only coast-to-coast but most of the time he’s getting fouled too and making an ‘and one.’”

Philon quickly took advantage of the moment Enterprise stepped out of its zone and went man-to-man.

“We had a bunch of different defenses against him,” Harrelson said. “We wanted to slow him up and not let him get comfortable. But the first possession we go man in the fourth quarter, he rhythm dribbles right over the top of us. We couldn’t make the plays and 11 made all the plays.”

That’s a comforting number Armstrong can dial up, the basketball version of 911. Bruce Pearl knows it also — in desperate need of a playmaking scorer, he is pining for the day Philon fills baskets and seats on the Plains.

“I don’t think we’re out of any game,” Armstrong said. “If we go down to anybody, who matter who it is or where it is, it’s a good feeling to know I have the best player on the floor. He’s an ultra-competitor. He wants to win every time.”

He’s also a good teammate — although he took 23 shots Thursday and the rest of the team took 25.

“I was picking up the guys and telling them to hit the next shot,” Philon said. “I was telling them don’t let this be your last game.”

It wasn’t. Philon departed the arena for the drive back to Mobile wearing his Auburn pajama bottoms and slippers, his work done until he again puts on the 11.