MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 3-01-23 CLICK HERE

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Helen W. Newcomb, an unmarried woman and Nancy L. Newcomb, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on June 12, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7278 Pg: 971; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 37, Maryknoll, First Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 14, Page 2 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6451 Maryknoll Drive , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00081

Call News 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Darrell Frost Sr. and Katonya Frost, husband and wife, originally in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, on November 30, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 4913, Page 1250; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF9 Master Participation Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 314 and 315 Trinity Gardens- Ext’n South as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 21-24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2410 Brewton Ave , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 21-02265

Call News 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023

FORECLOSURE AND ACCELERATION NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien conveyed from GERALD P. SMITH to LISA DIXON and CHARLES DIXON recorded in Instrument #2019010278 Mobile County, AL Probate Ct. records, said default continuing notice is hereby given that the undersigned does hereby ACCELERATE the debt demanding that the full amount be paid in full (Smith will not allow debtor to reinstate the debt), and under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on March 22, 2023, at the front door of the Mobile County Courthouse the following described real and personal property which includes a mobile home in Mobile County, AL to wit:

Lot 2 FAIRVIEW PLACE, as shown on that certain map or plat recorded in Map Book 73, Page 27 in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama which includes a manufactured home which is part of and permanently affixed to the land: 1997 16×80 Destiny mobile home S/N:OW5342AGA763-07. The street address is 11011 Old Moffat Rd., Wilmer, AL 36587.

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave., Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 343-6700 (251) 423-1157

ksharpe@kiplaw.net

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Samantha Jane Duff And Jeffery Glenn Duff Wife And Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns dated February 15, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on February 16, 2018, in Book LR7604, Page 1135 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage in Instrument 2020070531 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 23rd day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 31, VIKING PLACE, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 109, PAGE 74, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 3650 Eric Drive, Semmes, AL 36575.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SWBC MORTGAGE

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04311AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/01/2023,03/08/2023,03/15/2023

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by ELIZABETH V. ELAM, a single individual, and ROBERT LOWERY, a single individual, on the 25th day of September 2019, to FIRSTBANK, as recorded in Inst. #2019056848 in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 23, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11, IRVINGTON PLACE, as recorded in Map Book 137, Page 89 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2020 Hamilton manufactured home, Serial No. HH19AL02465;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for FirstBank

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News March 1, March 8, and March 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bryce Bosarge, Nell T. Bosarge aka Nell Bosarge (married couple), originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Mortgage Team 1, Inc., on June 28, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5997 Page 988; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 19 of Whip ‘O Will Hill Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 21, Page 19 of the Records of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10635 Killdeer Dr, Irvington, AL 36544-2923. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40076

Call News 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathan R. Middleton and Amy L. Middleton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company, Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company, on March 6, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book – 6999 Page – 1111; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 46 degrees 07 minutes 15 seconds East, 565.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue South 46 degrees 07 minutes 15 seconds East, 536.80 feet to a point on the North line of the 60 foot wide non-exclusive easement; thence run North 56 degrees 03 minutes East along said North line 160.00 feet; thence run North 35 degrees 42 minutes 40 seconds West, 524.98 feet; thence run South 86 degrees 03 minutes West, 257.04 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a non-exclusive easement over and across the following described property: From the Northeast corner of Section 15, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence West along the South line of Section 15, a distance of 991.57 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 08 minutes East 699.91 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence North 63 degrees 57 minutes 371.18 feet to the P.C. of a 211.86 foot radius curve to the left; thence Westwardly along arc of said curve 221.86 feet to the P.T. thereof; thence South 56 degrees 03 minutes West 515.0 feet to a point hereinafter called point “A” thence along the arc of a curve having a 50 foot radius a distance of 249.80 feet to a point that is 60.00 feet from Point “A” measured at right angles; thence North 56 degrees 03 minutes East 515.00 feet to the P.C. of a 151.86 foot radius curve to the right; thence Eastwardly along the arc of said curve 159.03 feet to a P.T. thereof; thence South 63 degrees 57 minutes East 371.18 feet to a point on the West line of the Wilmer-Tanner Williams Road; thence North 26 degrees 03 minutes East 60.00 feet to the Point of Beginning Parcel B: That certain tract of real property situated in the Northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, St. Stephens Meridian in Mobile County, Alabama; said tract more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the said Northeast quarter; thence South 46 degrees, 38 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 1101.79 feet to a point on the North line of a 60 foot wide non-exclusive easement said point marked by a 1 inch diameter crimp top pipe; thence along said North line North 56 degrees 03 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 159.81 feet to a point marked by a 1 inch diameter crimp top pipe; thence North 36 degrees 17 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 65.00 feet to the Point of Beginning marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence continue North 36 degrees 17 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 66.21 feet to the point marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence North 88 degrees 01 minutes 14 seconds East a distance of 20.58 feet to the point marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence South 36 degrees 17 minutes 13 seconds East a distance of 29.69 feet to the point marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence South 01 degrees 58 minutes 54 Seconds East a distance of 30.16 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 13620 Private Road 439, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01001

Call News 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 27, 2007 executed by Marcus Gray Oliver and Vicki L. Dunn, married, in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded August 29, 2007, in Book 6249, Page 1022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023003904, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/04/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 21, Idlewood, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 6, Pages 441-442 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2201 Vaughn Drive E, Mobile, AL 36605. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

37-FC-22-01179

Call News February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023 and March 8, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated November 8, 2013 executed by James Beck, an unmarried man , in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded November 14, 2013, in Bk: LR7095, Pg: 1156, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2023008021, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/19/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 9, Vacu Maid Heights as recorded in Map Book 15, page 68 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North along the East line of Lot 6 of said Vacu Maid Heights a distance of 36.00 feet to a point; thence run East a distance of 190.00 feet to a point on the West right of way line of Seabrook Lane (a 50 foot right of way); thence run South along the West line of said Seabrook Lane a distance of 105.00 feet to a point; thence run West a distance of 190.00 feet to a point on the East line of said Lot 9; thence run North along the East line of said Lot 9 a distance of 69.00 feet to the point of beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4625 Seabrook Rd., Wilmer, AL 36587. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01022

Call News February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023 and March 8, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Andrew E Robinson and Brandi Hill Robinson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Navy Federal Credit Union on September 15, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7555, Page 1739; the undersigned Navy Federal Credit Union, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 11, COLLEGE WOODS, FIRST ADDITION, UNIT 1, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 17, PAGE 110 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1923 Kali Oka Rd Eight Mile, AL 36613

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Navy Federal Credit Union, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/22/2023, 3/1/2023, 3/8/2023

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by JEFFERY BROTHERS, an unmarried man, and DENISE JOHNSON, an unmarried woman, on the 14th day of August 2007, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Real Property Book 6242, Page 1448, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 15, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 8 and 9, Block 5, Map of Dawes as recorded in Deed Book 152, Pages 64-65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2007 Southern manufactured home, Serial No. DSDAL50366AB; together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News February 22, March 1, and March 8, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert L Pearson Jr aka Robert L. Pearson and Candra Pearson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Home Mortgage of America Inc., on May 31, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7517 Pg: 723; the undersigned Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 62, The Legacy at Saybrook, Unit One, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 121, Page 43, filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7423 Saybrook Blvd, Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-3, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00853

Call News 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billie Cecilia Rookard, an unmarried woman originally in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC on December 23, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 5514, Page 1481; the undersigned Citibank, N.A., as trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT PART OF LOT 22 OF HIGHLAND PARK EXTENSION #2, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGES 233-34 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BOUNDED BY A LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, SAID POINT ALSO BEING LOCATED ON THE NORTH LINE OF CEDAR STREET 100 FEET WEST OF THE SOUTH-EAST CORNER OF LOT 22, THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 22, A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, THENCE EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 08/09/1993, AND RECORDED 10/13/1993, AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, IN RP BOOK 4097, PAGE 733.

Property street address for informational purposes: 7160 Cedar St Mobile, AL 36608

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Citibank, N.A., as trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/22/2023, 3/1/2023, 3/8/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 22, 2004 by Martin H. Brinkman and Jennifer E. Brinkman, originally in favor of Long Beach Mortgage Company, and recorded in 5693 at 1439 on December 1, 2004, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 6, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 2, Resubdivision of Lot 3, Parker Estate, Map Book 57, Page 63, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, as per Map Book 61, Page 39.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 12140 Ladner Road, Grand Bay, AL 36541.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 22-021636

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Calls News February 22, 2023 and March 1, 2023 and March 8, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Real Estate Mortgage executed by TERRANCE F. NOBLES, dated April 30, 2008 and recorded in Book 6374, Page 163, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Sixty St. Francis Street, Inc.; said mortgage was thereafter assigned to Thames-Jackson-Harris Company, Inc. by instrument dated May 13, 2008 and recorded in Book 6408, Page 1832 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; said mortgage was thereafter assigned unto First Community Bank by instrument dated May 13, 2008 and recorded in Book 6408, Page 1842 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; said mortgage was thereafter assigned to Thames-Jackson-Harris Company, Inc. by instrument dated September 10, 2008 and recorded in Book 6448, Page 1302 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; said mortgage was thereafter assigned unto Regions Bank, as Trustee for Margaret L. Thames IRA by instrument dated September 11, 2008 and recorded in Book 6448, Page 1310 of the aforesaid probate court records; and which mortgage was thereafter assigned to BankTrust, an Alabama Banking Corporation as Trustee for Margaret L. Thames IRA by instrument dated May 5, 2009 and recorded in Real Property Book 6588, Page1705 of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama; and which mortgage was thereafter transferred and assigned to Six Grands Properties II, L.L.C. by instrument dated July 28, 2017 and recorded in Book LR7541, Page 61 of the aforesaid probate court records; and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at 8th day of March, 2023, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 9, Harper Court, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 181 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

SIX GRANDS PROPERTIES II, L.L.C.

Holder of said Mortgage

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in deed executed by ARKEYA L. MITCHELL to Pemberton Mortgage and Investments, LLC, dated February 15, 2016 and recorded in Book LR7348, Page 478, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama; and which vendor’s lien was transferred and assigned to VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC by instrument dated April 4, 2016 and recorded in Book LR7365, page 464 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 8th day of MARCH, 2023, in front of the front or main entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 41, First Unit, Curtwood Lake Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 31 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC

Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601

(251) 433-0738

Call News February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Norris L Westry, an unmarried male and Carla Lang, an unmarried female, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on August 26, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7420 Pg: 1671; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8, Princeton Woods, Unit Six, as recorded in Map Book 41, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6508 Shieldsway Ct , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 20-04420

Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Austin Earl Cooper, an unmarried male, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on December 4, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7584 Page 657; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 67, Lakewood Acres Subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 130 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8309 Lake Helen Dr N , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00748

Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lois S. Levins aka Lois O. Levins, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, on March 22, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 7007 Page 323; the undersigned Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel 14, of Redivision of Lots 2,3,4,5,6,7,8 and 9, Block 2, of the Subdivision of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 South, Range 1 West, PLAT OF SATSUMA, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Deed Book 154, Pages 2-6 and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the North Right-of-Way line of First Street; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes East and along the said West Right-of-Way Line of First Street a distance of 196.70 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run West a distance of 305.00 feet; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes East and parallel with First Street a distance of 65.57 feet; thence run East a distance 305.00 feet to a point on the West Right-of-Way line of First Street; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes West and along the West Right-of-Way Line of First Street a distance of 65.57 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5709 1st St. , Satsuma, AL 36572. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00775

Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeremiah D. Johnson and Aurelia A. Johnson, as husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on June 24, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6549 Page-1233; being modified by Home Affordable Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2019007153; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 30, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 85, Revised Overlook Heights, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 265, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5450 Vienna Ave , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00529

Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latoya Mack Aka Latoya Watson Mack A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southwest Funding, LP, its successors and assigns dated June 19, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 20, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019034791 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC in Instrument 2021049519 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 13, Crown Pointe Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 63, Page 3 of the records, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 7065 Crown Pointe Dr, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04283AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/15/2023,02/22/2023,03/01/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Wilson, Jr. And Virginia L Wilson , Husband And Wife to AmSouth Bank dated September 24, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on September 26, 2003, in Book 5465, Page 113 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to RBC Centura Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 6188, Page 397 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 9th day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 29, Heron Lakes, Phase One, Resubdivision of and Addition to Lot 29, as recorded in Map Book 101, Page 122 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1050 Grand Heron Court W Lot 29, Mobile, AL 36693.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO RBC BANK (USA), FORMERLY KNOWN AS RBC CENTURA BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9206319

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/15/2023,02/22/2023,03/01/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mollie R. Newsome an unmarried woman, and Judith A. Moran and Thomas J. Moran wife and husband not as tenants in common but with rights of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns , on January 6, 2020, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on January 14, 2020, as Document Number 2020002483. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 30, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 7, WALTMAN ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 77, PAGE 93, OF THE RECORDS IN OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 10874 Kelsey Dr, Wilmer, AL 36587

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News February 15, 2023, February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tufonio J Pescatello and Eleanora M Pescatello husband and wife, originally in favor of AmSouth Bank, on October 26, 2001, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5062 Page 0004; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 15, Amberly, Unit Three according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 67, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama. This property is the same property as described in that mortgage recorded in Book 5062 Page 0004.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1517 Long Wood Rd , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 23, 2023 until April 27, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PNC Bank, National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-09516

Call News January 18, 2023, January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, March 1, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William Carstarphen, Jr., joined by his wife, Felicia Carstarphen, originally in favor of Norwest Mortgage, Inc., on February 28, 1994, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in RP Book 4140 Page 332; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, Block D, First Unit, Belvedere Park, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 339, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1006 Belvedere Dr , Mobile, AL 36606. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 23, 2023 until May 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-09386

Call News January 4, 2023, January 11, 2023, January 18, 2023, March 1, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Flora R Martin, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Fremont Investment and Loan, on February 23, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6141 Page 1058; the undersigned HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Ellington Loan Acquisition Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Willow Brook, Unit 2, according to plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 21, Page 26 in the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6400 Pinehurst Run , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 8, 2023 until March 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Ellington Loan Acquisition Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-09408

Call News January 18, 2023, January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, March 1, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by D Bragan Culberson AKA Bragan D. Culberson, a single person, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on November 21, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5514 Page 1512; with Modification recorded February 16, 2005 in Book 5729 Page 604; with Modification recorded March 28, 2006 in Book 5940 Page 969; with Modification recorded August 10, 2007 in Book 6238 Page 289; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Shell Road Place Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Page 537 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 112 Shell Road Pl , Mobile, AL 36607. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 22, 2023 until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-02296

Call News February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, February 15, 2023, March 1, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Yolanda W Porter unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, on March 20, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6152 Page 1837; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Number 11 and 12 of Block One of Jacksonville Heights, according to plat of same recorded in deed Book 137 N.S., Page 518 and 519 of the records in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2263 Hathcox St , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 16, 2023 until March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-04273

Call News January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Matthew Campbell An Unmarried Male to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated April 5, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on April 8, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019018426 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Embrace Home Loans, Inc. in Instrument 2020029208 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Embrace Home Loans, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of December, 2022 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 104, Forest Glen, Unit One, as per map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 122, Page 86, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1249 Forest Glen Dr W, Mobile, AL 36618.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03941AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mobile Press Register 11/16/2022,11/23/2022,11/30/2022,03/01/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 15, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES A. WILSON, JR. AKA JAMES AUGUST WILSON, JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0327

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DEBORAH LOUISE WILSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES A. WILSON, JR. AKA JAMES AUGUST WILSON, JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM CARVEL WEBB, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0336

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAULA LENOR WEBB as Executrix under the last will and testament of WILLIAM CARVEL WEBB, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY RHETT WALKER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0342

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TERESA GAIL WALKER as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY RHETT WALKER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

SHIRLEY M JUSTICE

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTINA JOY THOMAS

Case No. 2022-2454

Take notice that Ancillary Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHRISTOPHER SELIGMAN as Administrator of the Ancillary Estate of CHRISTINA JOY THOMAS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR., Esq.

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MASUMI SMITH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0343

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANETT ANN KORB as Executrix under the last will and testament of MASUMI SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RICHARD GILBERT RUSH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0329

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VICKI SMITH as Executrix under the last will and testament of RICHARD GILBERT RUSH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY MILLER

Case No. 2023-0226

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of GARY MILLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, Esq.

JASON D. SMITH

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GERALDINE A. IRBY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0337

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BERNARD H. ROBINSON as Executor under the last will and testament of GERALDINE A. IRBY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARAH M. HETRICK AKA SARAH MYLES HETRICK

Case No. 2022-2373

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SCOTT HETRICK, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of SARAH M. HETRICK AKA SARAH MYLES HETRICK, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RUSSELL MARCH III

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN D. GUY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0340

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA H. GUY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHN D. GUY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RUSSELL DUANE GOFF

Case No. 2023-0079

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MAKENZIE GOFF as Administratrix of the estate of RUSSELL DUANE GOFF, deceased

Attorney of Record:

NOEL J. NELSON, Esq.

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KELLY DUKE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0330

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES C. DUKE as Executor under the last will and testament of KELLY DUKE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFRY ALAN HEAD

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA L. BUTLER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0272

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

STEVEN T. BUTLER as Executor under the last will and testament of BARBARA L. BUTLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WARREN T. HARBISON

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAE HELEN TOOMEY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0157

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JERRY WAYNE TOOMEY as Executor under the last will and testament of MAE HELEN TOOMEY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JASON K. HAGMAIER

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS

Case No. 2023-0126

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HARDYRYAN PIERRE HODGE as Administrator of the estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

HARRY V. SATTERINHITE, Esq.

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT BRUCE MCCRORY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0266

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PATRICIA B. MCCRORY as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT BRUCE MCCRORY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONALD P. DAVIS

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLAUDIA ONEITA MAYFIELD, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0268

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RANDALL CURTIS MAYFIELD as Executor under the last will and testament of CLAUDIA ONEITA MAYFIELD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HELEN CLAIRE MALLON

Case No. 2022-2361

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be

barred.

MARGARET MALLON COBB and MARY MALLON CULP as Co-Administratrices of the estate of HELEN CLAIRE MALLON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFREY SETTERSTROM, Esq.

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ISAAC LEIGH

Case No. 2023-0282

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of ISAAC LEIGH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NORMAN EUGENE KOENIG, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0271

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BETTY WILKINS as Executrix under the last will and testament of NORMAN EUGENE KOENIG, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JULIUS JAVON HORNE JR

Case No. 2023-0280

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be

barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of JULIUS JAVON HORNE JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PEGGY GARRETT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0270

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDRA S. WADDILL as Executrix under the last will and testament of PEGGY GARRETT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of IRENE W. ENGER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0214

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DANIEL J. ENGER JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of IRENE W. ENGER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL LAWRENCE CUMPTON, Esq.

SUSAN O’BRIAN CUMPTON, Esq.

GARY HICKS

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BEN E. DINKINS SR., Deceased

Case No. 2022-2099

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BEN E. DINKINS JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of BEN E. DINKINS SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MALCOLM JACKSON III

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES MICHAEL BURDETT

Case No. 2023-0291

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KRISTIAN PAGE BURDETT as Administratrix of the estate of JAMES MICHAEL BURDETT, deceased

Attorney of Record:

KRISTIN WATERS SULLIVAN, Esq.

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FAYE WALL Deceased

Case No. 2022-2086

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HARVEL WALL as Executor under the last will and testament of FAYE WALL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

EUCELLIS SULLIVAN

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2236

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KEVIN SCOTT VAN HYNING as Executor under the last will and testament of DONALD W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRED NORWOOD SMITH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0220

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBERT LEN SMITH as Executor under the last will and testament of FRED NORWOOD SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT LEN SMITH, PRO SE

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAGDELINE SCHAFFER

Case No. 2022-2004

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LORETTA SULLIVAN as Administratrix of the estate of MAGDELINE SCHAFFER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

LUE E SULLIVAN SR, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHNNY MAC PEAVY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0218

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MERIAN DELORES PEAVY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHNNY MAC PEAVY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDITH NUCKOLLS

Case No. 2022-2210

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KRISTAL LEAVER as Administratrix of the estate of JUDITH NUCKOLLS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

HENRY H. CADDELL, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHARON D NOELL, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2281

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN PERRY BROWN as Executrix under the last will and testament of SHARON D NOELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY EUGENE NELSON

Case No. 2023-0085

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DOUGLAS E NELSON and DAVID A NELSON as Co-Administrators of the estate of GARY EUGENE NELSON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

GILBERT DUKES III, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LASHANNA DEANN MOSLEY

Case No. 2022-1167

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FREDERICK EUGENE WASHINGTON as Administrator of the estate of LASHANNA DEANN MOSLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LELAND ELIJAH LEWIS

Case No. 2022-2265

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANITA PATEL as Administratrix of the estate of LELAND ELIJAH LEWIS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

LUE E SULLIVAN SR, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY ARTHURINE TAYLOR HASSAN

Case No. 2022-2231

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

AURELIA TAYLOR CHESTANG as Administratrix of the estate of MARY ARTHURINE TAYLOR HASSAN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANN Y. BROWN, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TERRY WAYNE GRABERT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0219

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARCIE GAYLE GRABERT as Executrix under the last will and testament of TERRY WAYNE GRABERT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Richard H Esham Sr, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2279

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GEORGE E ESHAM as Executor under the last will and testament of RICHARD H ESHAM SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HARRIS OPPENHEIMER

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARJORIE G DILLARD

Case No. 2023-0119

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WARREN X DILLARD as Administrator of the estate of MARJORIE G DILLARD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

LARRY C. MOORER, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELSA CATHERINE BROWN

Case No. 2022-2529

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GEORGE A BROWN as Administrator of the estate of ELSA CATHERINE BROWN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NELLIE F BLANKENSHIP

Case No. 2023-0084

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALLEN LEE BLANKENSHIP as Administrator of the estate of NELLIE F BLANKENSHIP, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS RODGERS BARNETT

Case No. 2022-0168

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DAVID R BARNETT as Administrator of the estate of THOMAS RODGERS BARNETT, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD, Esq.

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILMER L. ADAMS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0188

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KENNETH WAYNE ADAMS as Executor under the last will and testament of WILMER L. ADAMS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

AMANDA J MILLER

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 27, 2023

Case No. 2021-1037-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAWRENCE DUANE WILSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by RODNEY ALAN WILSON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANNA MAGGIO WILLIAMS

O. Drawer 446

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 24, 2023

Case No. 2019-2251-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LYLE L. KLUG, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by JOSEPH BURCH, Ill. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically DAVID KLUG, SHAWN JACKSON, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

LARRY C. MOORER

107 N JACKSON ST

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 24, 2023

Case No. 2013-1842

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROSIE LEE WATKINS, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by RENDA FAYE WATKINS AKA RENDA FAYE LOCKETT. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ADRIAN BEARD, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

4055 COTTAGE HILL RD #103-D

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News March 1, 8,15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

Case No. 2022-1329

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Paul Raymond Cole, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Courtroom #1 Mobile County Government Center Annex, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Personal Property Allowance, Homestead Exemption and Family Allowance as filed by Betty Mitchem Cole, Petitioner. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Kevin Eugene Cole, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Michael Newton, Esq.

605 Bel Air Boulevard, Suite 22

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 23, 2023

Case No. 2023-0126-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 10th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition to Approve Sale of Real Property as filed by HARDYRYAN PIERRE HODGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

HARRY V. SATTERWHITE

1325 DAUPHIN STREET

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2018-2041-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRITTANEY NICCOLLE CLEAVER, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2020-2027-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES DANIEL NETTLES, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by ELLA DELORIS HARRIS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

2151 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News February 22 and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2020-1145-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID STEVEN KIRBY, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 16, 2023

Case No. 2020-2047-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES RICHARD MITCHELL, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 16, 2023

Case No. 2016-1653-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LOIS M DORTCH, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 16, 2023

Case No. 2021-1413-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES ANDERSON RYAN, Deceased

On to-wit the 20th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Motion for Approval of Personal Injury Settlement and Petition to Determine Heirs as filed by KATIE DIAN RYAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically VERNA DIANE RYAN, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 16, 2023

Case No. 2016-0830-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLINTON BOWEN AGEE II, Deceased

On to-wit the 20th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by JASON TRAVIS BRIGGS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

2053 DAUPHIN ST

MOBILE, AL 36603

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 14, 2023

Case No. 2020-1402-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATRINA INELL DAVIS, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by JERRI RIGGINS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

RALPH EDWARD MASSEY III

509 CHURCH ST

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 10, 2023

Case No. 2021-2517-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TIMOTHY ANDREW GEORGE, Deceased

On to-wit the 20th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition to Sale Real Property as filed by JULIA GEORGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P.O. BOX 16629, Mobile, AL 36616

EDWARD T. OVERTON SR

P.O. BOX 16629, MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 10, 2023

Case No. 2020-1721-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SUSAN JORDAN, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically SHELBY PILOT, BRIAN MARTIN, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 08, 2023

Case No. 2022-0656-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KENNETH CHARLES BARNETT, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 07, 2023

Case No. 2022-2439

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRENDA WEST LOFTIN, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically JAMES JACOB CARTWRIGHT, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 07, 2023

Case No. 2022-2286

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JESSIE PRENTISS HICKS, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Anne; 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by KELI STARNES NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically JESSICA HICKS, ELIZABETH HICKS, CECELIA HICKS, LAURA HICKS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023

Completion Notice

Notice is hereby given that Pine City Contracting, LLC at 1490 Love Road, Grove Hill, AL has completed all work on the Resurfacing of Various Roadways, Rebuild Alabama Project No. RALG-49-2022-444 in Satsuma, Alabama. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor and the City Clerk of the City of Satsuma.

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

North System WWTP – Phase 1

The Utilities Board of the city of Bayou La Batre

Bayou La Batre, Alabama

In compliance with Title 39, Chapter 1, Section 1, Subsection (d), Code of Alabama

DHS Inc., dba Roto-Rooter Plumbers has completed the contract requirements for the above project. ANY PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE PROJECT SHOULD NOTIFY J. William Parkes, Speaks & Associates, Consulting Engineers, Inc., 732 Oak Circle Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36609 (Telephone 251-666-4646). All claims should be filed within 30 days of the publication of this notice.

DHS Inc., dba Roto-Rooter Plumbers

2001 W I-65 Service Road N

Mobile, AL 36618

251-479-9454

Call News February 8, 15, 22 and March 1, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project: NH-0013(619)&NH-0013(623) 8.810 MILES MICRO-MILLING, RESURFACING AND TRAFFIC STRIPING. LOCATED: ON SR-13 (US43) FROM THE INTERE AND SECTION OF OAKLEY AVENUE IN LINDEN TO THE JUNCTIONSS OF 12 LINK ROAD (SITE 1) AND THE PLANING, RESURFACING, AND TRAFFIC STRIPE OMN SR-13(US-43) FROM THE JUNCTION OF TRAVIS ROAD IN PRICHARD TO THE JUNCTION OF SHORT STREET IN CHICKASAW (SITE 2) in Marengo County & Mobile County . This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/8/2023 and ending on 3/1/2023. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 8039, Mobile, Alabama, 36689 during this period.

P.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News February 8, 15, 22 and March 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Ben M. Radcliff Contractor, Inc. is soliciting Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Subcontractors for the Alabama Power Company Crew Headquarters in Mobile. We are accepting proposals through March 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Interested parties may contact Alise Ford at 251-666-7252 or by email alise@benradcliff.com for more information.

Call News March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO

SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND

NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

March 1, 2023

Mobile County Commission

205 Government Street

Mobile, Alabama, 36644

251-574-8099

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Mobile County Commission

REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS

On or about March 20, 2021 the Mobile County Commission will submit a request to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of HOME funds under Title 24 Part 92 of the HOME Investment Partnerships Act at title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, to undertake a project known as Construction of Senior Rental – Azalea Landing for the purpose of constructing 56 units of senior (55+) affordable housing located in the City of Semmes. The development will feature two residential buildings consisting of 28 units per building. The residential buildings will consist of 56 2-bedroom units. The property will also have a centrally located, standalone community building including amenities designed to promote social interaction and active lifestyles. In addition, 5% of the units at Legacy Trail will be readily accessible to individuals with mobility impairments, and an additional 3% will be accessible to individuals with sensory impairments. The project will be located at 1975 Schillinger Road, Semmes, Alabama 36575 with estimated funding of $1,200,000.00 in HOME funds and $11,200,000.00 in non-Federal funding.

FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

The Mobile County Commission has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Mobile County Commission, 205 Government Street, South Tower, 8th Floor, Mobile, AL 36644-1800 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9 A.M to 4 P.M.

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Mobile County Grants Department; Attention: Gordon Bauer, Grants Administrator at the address shown above or Gordon.Bauer@mobilecountyal.gov. All comments received by March 19, 2023 will be considered by the Mobile County Commission prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.

ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION

The Mobile County Commission certifies to HUD that Connie Hudson in her capacity as President of the Mobile County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Mobile County Commission to use Program funds.

OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS

HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Mobile County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Mobile County Commission; (b) the Mobile County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CPD Division, 417 20th Street North, Suite 700, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and submitted to cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.

Spanish translation and/or clarification will be provided upon request, please call Gordon Bauer at (251) 574-8099. La traducción y/o la clarificación española serán dados si hay solicitad, Llame por favor Gordon Bauer (251) 574-8099.

Connie Hudson

President, Mobile County Commission

Call News March 1, 2023

Public Notice

Saraland Water & Sewer Service

Sewer Service Administrative Fee

Effective Date: April 1, 2023

The Saraland Water and Sewer System owns and operates water and sewer services in and around the vicinity of the City of Saraland, Alabama. The services include sewer collection in water districts outside of the current Saraland service area (currently Kushla and Turnerville).

Customers with sewer collection services outside of the Saraland service area hereafter and upon the effective date of April 1, 2023, shall be assessed an Administrative Fee for the purpose of covering the administration of billing and collection of service fees for sewer collection.

The Administrative Fee shall only be applicable to sewer collection customers outside of the Saraland service area and are not directly billed for sewer collection services by the Saraland Water and Sewer System.

The Administrative Fee shall be $2.50.

Updated Rate Schedule posted www.saralandwater.com

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023

STORAGE SALE

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #349

8781 Airport Blvd

Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 633-3485

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday 03/22/2023 @ 10:00 am.

Call News March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, 1st Choice Storage, 8990 Moffett Rd., Semmes, AL 36575 will sell at Public Sale by competitive bidding. The advertised sale will take place on www.storageauctions.com with bidding to end at or after April 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

F024 & F025, Tracy Boddie

S091, Thomas Coleman

S072, David Beacham

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7403: 429 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

Auction Date: 03/15/2023 at 12:00 PM

Unit: 1085

7926: 3679 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 03/15/2023 at 12:30 PM

Unit: 2174

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News March 1, 2023

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Mobile County; to amend Sections 45-49-181, 45-49-181.02, 45-49-181.03, 45-49-181.04, and 45-49-181.08, Code of Alabama 1975, to further provide for acceptance by the county of certain unimproved roads from private landowners; and to regulate the construction of certain other unimproved roads.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 21 900846

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Napper Land LLC

VS

Quin-Co Inc; Jason Quinnelly

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 14, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at Pitts & Sons Towing 1850 Shelton Beach Rd Saraland Al 36571, all the right, title and interest of Quin-Co Inc, in and to the following described Personal property, to-wit:

1998 Ford F-800 Med Hvy Crane Serial No 1FDNF80C4WVA29862. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News March 1, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. DV 2022 900239

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Anez Investments Inc/Ranson Phelps

VS

Erica Onagbola

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the District Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 20, 2023 at the hour of 12:10 pm, at the Courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Erica Onagbola, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

The East 211 feet of Lot 1 of Edwin Townsend’s Subdivision, No. 1 in Lot 3 of the 1st Division of McVoy Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 2, Page 39 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The address of the property is 3300 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile, Alabama. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News February 22, March 1, 8, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. DV 2017 901189

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Watters and Associates

VS

M.C. Carr

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the District Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 20, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of M.C. Carr, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

The East Half (E 1/2) of Lot Nine (9) in Fairview Heights according to a lot of same recorded in Map Book 8, Page 20 of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

MOBILE, ALABAMA

PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 5550 U.S. Highway 90 West (Southwest corner of U.S. Highway 90 West and Sermon Road North) for a Sign Variance to allow five (5) wall signs at a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance allows two wall signs at a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.

All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

MOBILE, ALABAMA

PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 1260 Government Street (North side of Government Street, 80’± East of South Ann Street) for a Use Variance to allow truck leasing in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow truck leasing in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.

All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

MOBILE, ALABAMA

PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 4101 Ridgelawn Drive and 1 Ridgelawn Drive East (West side of Ridgelawn Drive East, extending from Old Shell Road to Ridgelawn Drive) for a Front Yard Setback Variance to allow an eight-foot (8’) high masonry wall along the front property line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance requires a 25-foot front yard setback for walls taller than three feet (3’) in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.

All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

MOBILE, ALABAMA

PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 2820 Spring Hill Avenue (North side of Spring Hill Avenue, extending from Burton Avenue to Hosfelt Lane) for a Tree Planting Variance to allow less than the required number of tree plantings on a commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance requires full compliance with the required number of tree plantings on a commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.

All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

MOBILE, ALABAMA

PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 65 Sidney Phillips Drive (Southwest corner of Werkland Street and Sidney Phillips Drive) for a Use Variance to amend a previously approved Use Variance to allow a baseball club in an I-1, Light Industry District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow a baseball club in an I-1, Light Industry District.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.

All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

MOBILE, ALABAMA

PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 28 Edgefield Road (Northwest corner of Edgefield Road and Dauphin Street) for a Side Street Side Yard Setback Variance to allow a wall taller than three feet (3’) along a side street side yard property line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance limits walls to no more than three feet (3’) in height along a side street side yard property line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.

All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

Call News February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

MOBILE, ALABAMA

PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 5809 U.S. Highway 90 West (Northeast corner of U.S. Highway 90 West and Hamilton Boulevard) for a Sign Variance to allow two (2) freestanding signs, six (6) wall signs and two (2) directional signs with logos at a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance allows one (1) freestanding sign and two (2) wall signs, and does not allow directional signs with logos at a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.

All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

MOBILE, ALABAMA

PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 9 Garden Trace (North side of Garden Trace (private street), 480’± East of Tuthill Lane) for Front Yard and Rear Yard Setback Variances to allow retaining walls over three feet (3’) high within the 25-foot front minimum building setback line and the 15-foot rear yard setback line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow walls over three feet (3’) high within the 25-foot front minimum building setback line or within a 15-foot rear yard setback line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.

All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

MOBILE, ALABAMA

PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 171 Fenwick Road (Northeast corner of Fenwick Road and Conway Drive South) for a Side Yard Setback Variance to allow a garage/boat shed less than eight feet (8’) from a side yard property line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance requires at least an eight-foot (8’) side yard setback for structures in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District.

The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.

This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.

All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.

Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.

BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT

Call News February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023

STORAGE DISPOSAL

LEGAL NOTICE

The property in the following units (misc. household items) will be disposed of at Mini Storage 18675 Hwy 45 Citronelle, AL, on March 15, 2023 to recover rent and other expenses. No Auction.

Last Known Address

Thaddies Caster

PO Box 238

Mt Vernon, AL 36560

Last Known Address

Johnnie Duning

4550 Country Estates Dr

Saraland, AL 36571

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Reliable Towing will auction the following vehicles on March 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 1034 Joaneen Dr, Saraland, AL 36571.

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Gray

1G3GR11Y1HR307411

1995 Jeep Cherokee

1J4FT28S4SL618047

1998 Chevrolet Blazer Gold

1GNCS13W3W2135328

1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue Blue

1G3WS52H4XF362974

2000 Honda Accord Silver

1HGCG2258YA024874

2001 Honda CR-V Blue

JHLRD28471C008257

2001 Isuzu Trooper Gold

JACDS58X217J02093

2001 Toyota Sequoia White

5TDZT38A51S011846

2002 Acura MDX Red

2HNYD18652H547201

2004 Honda Accord Tan

1HGCM55144A023430

2004 Mitsubishi Diamante White

6MMAP67P54T001404

2005 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G1ZT52875F263324

2005 Honda Pilot Silver

5FNYF18675B013188

2005 Land Rover LR3 Black

SALAD25485A328597

2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK Black

WDBTJ56J46F180322

2006 Nissan Titan Burgundy

1N6BA06A16N522733

2006 Toyota Corolla Silver

1NXBR32E06Z655040

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe Burgundy

1GNFK13057J115775

2007 Honda Accord White

3HGCM56467G703652

2007 Mercury Mariner Silver

4M2CU80Z47KJ08418

2008 Honda Accord Silver

1HGCS12378A018801

2008 Kia Optima Gold

KNAGE123285254754

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Silver

1G1AH5F56A7174444

2010 Chrysler 300 White

2C3CA6CT5AH114208

2011 Dodge Avenger White

1B3BD4FB2BN592005

2011 Honda Accord Gray

1HGCS2B84BA004590

2011 Lincoln MKZ Gray

3LNHL2GC1BR764816

2011 Volkswagen Jetta Blue

3VWPX7AJ7BM678929

2012 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G1ZD5E06CF345027

2012 Kia Optima Maroon

5XXGM4A76CG064424

2013 Chevrolet Impala Gray

2G1WC5E35D1221128

2013 Ford Focus Silver

1FADP3K28DL126792

2013 Hyundai SONATA Gray

5NPEB4AC3DH557347

2013 Nissan Altima Silver

1N4AL3AP0DN438055

2014 Kia Forte Red

KNAFX4A88E5121030

2015 Jeep Patriot Gray

1C4NJPBA7FD401953

2016 Chevrolet Cruze Black

1G1BC5SM2G7281659

2016 Chevrolet Cruze White

1G1BC5SM7G7234644

2016 Chrysler 300 Silver

2C3CCAEGXGH147615

2016 Kia Sedona Tan

KNDMB5C17G6191727

2016 Nissan Altima White

1N4AL3AP7GN375816

2017 Honda CBR1000RR SP2 Black

JH2SC7706HK000221

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 White

ML32F3FJ5HHF07343

2019 Chevrolet Malibu White

1G1ZD5ST3KF158261

2021 Kia Sorento Black

5XYRK4LF6MG064701

2022 Kia Forte Red

3KPF24ADXNE418822

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. on April 3, 2023.

2015 Kia Sorento Maroon

VIN: 5XYKT3A69FG566598

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 04/05/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 11340 US HWY 31 Spanish Fort, AL 36527.

2011 Ford F250

VIN#1FT7W2BT6BEA22414

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 am, APRIL 11, 2023, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.

2003 Jeep Cherokee

1J4GX48S83C515610

1994 Ford F-150

1FTEX15N9RKA81948

2008 Toyota Corolla

1NXBR32R98Z049903

1997 GMC Sonoma

1GTCS19XXV8509793

2008 Kia Spectra

KNAFE161085010721

2001 Nissan Frontier

1N6ED27T91C396660

2005 Toyota Avalon

4T1BK36B85U027648

2013 Dodge Charger

2C3CDXHG9DH522322

2005 Lincoln Town Car

1LNHM82W15Y658762

2011 Lexus IS

JTHBF5C27B5136924

1999 Toyota Camry

4T1BG22K5XU399808

1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cierra

1G3AG55N9P6325786

2009 Mitsubishi Galant

4A3AB36F59E008376

2009 Toyota Camry

4T1BE46K89U864158

2019 Honda Accord

1HGCV1F3XKA139282

1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse

4A3AX35G7XE037306

2002 Dodge Ram 1500

1D7HA18N32S601230

2018 Ford Fusion

3FA6P0HD0JR165115

2007 Kia Spectra

KNAFE121275431215

2017 Toyota Camry

4T1BF1FK5HU270380

1995 Ford F-150

1FTEX15H2SKA07769

2006 Hyundai Sonata

5NPEU46F06H138176

2016 Kia Forte

KNAFK4A66G5597129

1997 Pontiac Grand Prix

1G2WP1211VF308868

1986 Chevrolet C20

1GCGC24M1GS192087

2003 BMW 325i

WBAEV33493KL81294

2012 Ford Focus

1FAHP3F2XCL254347

2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

ML32A3HJ6LH000906

2006 Acura MDX

2HNYD182X6H525360

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

2D4GP24RX5R108169

2011 Ford Fusion

3FAHP0HA8BR272087

2005 Chevrolet Silverado

2GCEK13TX51357676

2011 Hyundai Sonata

5NPEB4AC0BH101402

2002 Cadillac Deville

1G6KD54Y02U198748

2011 Chevrolet Impala

2G1WG5EK6B1250694

2009 Toyota Corolla

2T1BU40E39C035618

2002 Chevrolet Avalanche

3GNEC13T62G361358

1999 Honda Accord

1HGCG5640XA022568

2009 Dodge Charger

2B3KA43D79H552939

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

1G1ZC5E18BF394157

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

SALGS2WF8EA700049

2004 Lincoln Town Car

1LNHM83W84Y669125

1999 Buick Century

2G4WS52M1X1432947

2004 Ford Taurus

1FAFP53U44A130418

2011 Hyundai Sonata

5NPEB4AC8BH107996

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2G1FA1ED3B9114603

2010 Ford Crown Victoria

2FABP7BV2AX135298

2005 Chevrolet Tahoe

1GNEC13V95J221745

2010 Suzuki Kisashi

JS2RE9A57A100463

1999 Toyota Camry

JT2BG22K0X0315625

2002 Toyota Camry

4T1BE32K92U530050

2008 Lexus ES

JTHBJ46G882244558

2006 Ford Crown Victoria

2FAFP71W76X102591

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

1D7HU18N58S512629

2001 Chevrolet Tahoe

1GNEC13T01J132039

2001 Jeep Cherokee

1J4FF48S21L548002

2003 Dodge Caravan

1D4GP21323B338414

1993 Honda Accord

1HGCB7675PA090448

2012 Buick Verano

1G4PS5SK7C4130189

2004 Acura TL

19UUA66274A069084

2016 Kia Forte

KNAFK4A64G5579860

2004 Honda Odyssey

5FNRL18014B011962

1999 Toyota Avalon

4T1BF18B6XU331151

2013 Chevrolet Impala

2G1WB5E33D1145301

2007 Toyota Camry

4T1BE46K17U544211

2006 Mercedes-Benz E350

WDBUF6J86A821698

Trailer

No VIN

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1J4RS4GGXBC644063

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

1G1ZC5EB0AF254773

2007 Hyundai Sonata

5NPEU46F57H269024

2013 Volkswagen Golf

WVWDB7AJ2DW126701

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1G1ZB5ST7HF126721

2010 Toyota Corolla

1NXBU4EE9AZ197586

1997 Toyota 4Runner

JT3GN87R2V0042183

2011 Jeep Liberty

1J4PP2GK4BW580229

2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

3VWBK21C14M403296

1998 Saturn SL2

1G8ZK5274WZ317061

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

1G1AF5F55A7118727

1996 Toyota Corolla

1NXBB02E6TZ407308

2010 Nissan Maxima

1N4AA5AP9AC838835

2003 Cadillac Deville

1G6KD54Y63U142427

2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse

4A3AC74H25E003431

2007 Chevrolet Equinox

2CDNL13F076007820

2016 Dodge Charger

2C3CDXHG5GH143533

2005 Buick Rendezvous

3G5DA03E45S551514

2006 Scion XA

JTKKT604760153689

1999 Honda Accord

1HGCG5647XA134073

2003 Chevrolet Impala

2G1WH52K139321871

2012 Chrysler 200

1C3CCBAB4CN201721

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

1G1ZB5E07CF182930

1995 Ford F-250

1FTHF25H0SNB35433

2006 Chevrolet Silverado

1GCEC19V76Z128001

1986 BMW 528E

WBADK8304G9660387

1991 Mercury Capri

6MPCT01Z4M8622568

1997 Lincoln Town Car

1LNLM81W8VY610865

1996 Chevrolet Astro

1GNDM19W4VB109759

2001 Oldsmobile Bravada

1GHDT13W712211792

2002 Honda Accord

1HGCH16532A081401

2000 Chevrolet Suburban

2GNFK16T0YG105065

2000 Chevrolet Silverado

1GCEC14V3YZ150118

2007 Ford Taurus

1FAFP53U57A200643

2012 Nissan Sentra

3N1AB6AP1CL706014

2002 Honda Odyssey

5FNRL18982B003952

2000 Saturn SL1

1G8ZG5281YZ110530

2000 Ford Ranger

1FTZR15X7YTB16704

2018 LEXUS ES

58ABK1GG1JU087532

2000 FORD F150

1FTRX17W5YNC22597

2006 GMC YUKON

1GKEK13Z76J124323

2005 FORD ESCAPE

1FMTU3145KB05000

2014 GMC TERRAIN

2GKALMEK4E6362607

2004 GMC SIERRA

2GTEK19T341325934

1981 SUZUKI GS850

JS1GS71L2B2103397

1996 CHEVROLET BLAZER

1GNDT13W7T2124958

2014 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK9EU756668

2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT

KMHCT5AE6GU279514

2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZT54845F141162

2011 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEC4AC3BH120068

2011 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2CNALDEC9B6393542

2006 FORD TAURUS

1FAFP55213G236364

2019 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1AB7AP5KY286474

1996 GMC SIERRA

1GTEC19R6TE524930

1994 CHEVROLET CAPRICE

1G1BL52WXRR149757

2007 CHEVROLET COBALT

1G1AL55F277117174

2008 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM56333A028830

2004 TOYOTA CAMRY

JTDBE32K440259011

2005 TOYOTA TUNDRA

5TBET34185S483378

2004 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32K54U289185

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPE24AF2GH352620

2014 MAZDA 2

JM1DE1LZ1E0179059

1997 DODGE DAKOTA

1B7GL23Y8VS157306

1992 LEXUS LS

JT8UF11E2N0127841

2010 NISSAN FRONTIER

1N6AD0ER2AC445076

2009 HONDA CIVIC

19XFA16879E047458

1998 HONDA SHADOW

1HFSC1807WA202305

2012 AUDI Q5

WA1LFAFP9CA013232

2011 SUBARU OUTBACK

4S4BRBKC3B3410581

2011 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCS2B82BA000750

2010 KYMCO XCITING

RFBT7K220AB250625

2000 FORD EXPLORER

1FMZU63E8YUB67700

2010 FORD TAURUS

1FAHP2EW7AG139399

2001 TOYOTA CAMRY

JT2BG22K510601610

2007 CHEVROLET IMPALA

2G1WC58RX79265096

2001 MERCURY MARQUIS

2MEFM74W01X702214

2008 LEXUS IS

JTHBK262885069667

2006 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1CB51D36L634777

1997 TOYOTA COROLLA

1NXBB02E9VZ513531

2014 HYUNDAI SANTE FE

KM8SN4HF5EU059065

2018 LEXUS ES

58ABK1GG1JU087532

2000 FORD F150

1FTRX17W5YNC22597

2006 GMC YUKON

1GKEK13Z76J124323

2005 FORD ESCAPE

1FMTU3145KB05000

2014 GMC TERRAIN

2GKALMEK4E6362607

2004 GMC SIERRA

2GTEK19T341325934

1981 SUZUKI GS850

JS1GS71L2B2103397

1996 CHEVROLET BLAZER

1GNDT13W7T2124958

2014 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK9EU756668

1996 CHEVROLET CAPRICE

1G1BL52W5TR152525

2017 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK7HU284684

2011 NISSAN VERSA

3N1BC1CP3BL433643

2014 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

3GCPCREH2EG519627

2006 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM56836A101176

1992 CHEVROLET MOTORHOME

1GBKP37N6N3300238

Call News February 22 and March 1, 2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

These abandoned vehicles will be sold on 3-29-23 at 5385 Barry Dr Theodore, AL 36582 at 9 a.m. if not redeemed before then.

MERC 2MEFM74W13X688052

TOY 5YFBU4EE5DP223980

LEXUS JTHBF30G620032586

TOY 2T1BURHE1HC751546

HYUN 5NPDH4AE9DH406668

HYUN KMHWF35H64A054472

NISS 3N1CN7AP5FL938514

KIA KNAFX4A67E5218024

LINC 1LNHM82W53Y620724

TOY 2T3ZFREV5FW233455

HYUN 5NPEB4AC4CH484973

NISS 3N1AB7AP1GY331319

MITS JA32U2FU1FU013276

FORD 1FAD93K27EL292089

FORD 3FA6P0LU2DR388722

HONDA 2HKYF18514H568967

CHEV 2CNDL63F276036667

HONDA JHMCG5641XC001715

CHEV 1G1ZJ57B684236075

FORD 3FADP4BJ3DM153300

Call News February 22 and March 1, 2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 03/29/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 5908 Cherry Hill Rd Montgomery, AL 36116.

2013 Harley Davidson

VIN#1HD1FCM12DB639691

Call News February 22, and March 1, 2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on March 29, 2023 at 9 a.m.

2010 NISSAN CUBE RED

JN8AZ2KR1AT154349 456195 LL

2004 JEEP GR CHEROKEE GRAY

1J4GX48S84C233811 457001

2008 KIA OPTIMA GRAY

KNAGE123085193100 457183

2014 KIA SOUL WHITE

KNDJN2A2XE7104978 457200

2009 CHEVROLET HHR BLACK

3GNCA13B69S609247 457310

2015 HYUNDAI 53’ DRY VAN WHITE

3H3V532CXFT658178 456355A

2021 KIA FORTE WHITE

3KPF34AD1ME324534 457332 LL

2009 HONDA CIVIC BLUE

2HGFG12629H532432 457455

2012 NISSAN ALTIMA BLACK

1N4AL2AP3CC226027 457457

2009 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE BROWN

1GNER23D89S139761 457486

2004 CHEVROLET TRAIL BLAZER SILVER

1GNES16S046230906 457574

2010 CHEVROLET COBALT BLACK

1G1AB5F50A7130974 457669

2008 FORD FOCUS BLUE

1FAHP35N98W244099 457748

2013 FORD FUSION BLACK

3FA6P0HR3DR283689 458560

2003 CHEVROLET S10 GOLD

1GCCS14H638200562 458798 LL

Call News February 22 and March 1, 2023

BIDS

BID 23-08

NATURAL GAS GENERAL

CONTRACTOR SERVICES

The City of Alexander City, Alabama, is requesting Bid proposals for natural gas general contractor services, Alexander City, AL, per the attached specifications. These services include but are not limited to installation of natural gas mains and service lines, excavating and ground restoration services, directional boring services, emergency repair services, and materials associated with the projects. A full copy of the bid and all addendums may be obtained at [ https://alexandercityal.gov/rfps ]

Proposals must be submitted in writing to the Alexander City Clerk’s office no later than April 4th, 2023. All proposals bid number and opening date on the outside of the envelope. Proposals must be mailed or hand delivered to the address below. No proposals will be allowed to be submitted via fax or email. Pre-Qualifications: All proposals must be submitted by a general contractor who is licensed in the State of Alabama or state of reciprocity.

ADDRESS ALL RETURN ENVELOPES TO: CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY

CITY CLERK’S OFFICE

281 JAMES D NABORS DR

ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA 35010

Call News March 1, 2023

SECTION 00010 INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed bids for the completion of the construction of Franklin Road for the City of Roanoke, Alabama, will be received by the City of Roanoke, 809 Main Street, PO Box 1270, Alabama 36274, until 3:00 pm CST, Thursday, March 16, 2023. No bids will be received after the time set forth hereinabove, and the Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The project consists of furnishing all labor, tools, materials, and equipment for completing the Improvements to Franklin Road project. Inspection of the site prior to submitting a bid is mandatory. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the City of Roanoke City Hall Thursday, March 7, 2023. Attendance at the pre-bid meeting is not mandatory.

Plans and Contract Documents may be obtained from the office of the engineer, Harmon Engineering & Contracting Co., Inc. located at 13376 C. L. Torbert Parkway, LaFayette, Alabama, 36862, upon payment of $125.00 per set, non-refundable. PDF sets are available for $60.00 per set non-refundable. Direct requests for bid packages to the address listed above, by email to info@he-inc.co, or by phone at 334-864-9135. The plans and specifications are also on file for examination at the Roanoke City Hall.

Bids will be opened publicly and read in the presence of those interested. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids. The owner reserves the right to select the lowest legal Bid deemed in the best interest of the owner. A “responsive” bid shall be evidenced by: (1), a Proposal Form completed in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and with instructions and/or requests contained in any other sections of the Contract Documents; (2), a Proposal Form not evidencing any apparent unbalanced pricing for performance of the items of work; (3) a Proposal Form without excisions, special conditions or qualifications made by the Bidder.

Each bidder must deposit with his/her bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the information to bidders. A Performance Bond and a Payment Bond will be required from all contractors in an amount equal to 100% of the contract price, guaranteeing faithful performance of the contract and payment of all persons supplying labor and/or materials for the construction of the project.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

All bidders must have a current Contractors License with appropriate specialties from the State of Alabama. Each bidder shall be responsible for knowledge of and compliance with the Alabama Public Works bid law, Alabama Code Section 39-1-1, et seq. Bids will be received only from experienced contractors who have successfully completed projects of similar scope.

Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, the name of the project for which the bid is submitted, and the bidder’s Alabama Contractor’s License Number. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Mr. Tim Jacobs, Purchasing Agent, City of Roanoke, 809 Main Street, PO Box 1270, Roanoke, AL 36274 and marked “Bid for IMPROVEMENTS TO FRANKLIN ROAD”. No bidder may withdraw his/her bid within 30 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Call News March 1, 2023

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority

Museum Road

Invitation Bid Meeting

RFQ-02-14-2023-001

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority (MCHA) is soliciting for sealed bids for Project: RFQ-02-14-2023-001.

This project includes asphalting the museum road in Mt. Vernon, AL The Contractor shall furnish all labor, tools, equipment, and incidentals thereto required for completion of the project. The Request for Information (RFI) Deadline is February 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM (CT). Bids are due on March 2, 2023, at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority by 12:00 PM (CT) at 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560, Attention: Lillie Steiner. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the MCHA Conference Room immediately following. MCHA reserves the right to reject any or all the bids. The awarding of bids will be pending approval of the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority.

This invitation for Bid is open to selected General Contractors; however, the award shall be made under unrestricted solicitation to the lowest/responsive/responsible bidder using the “X” Factor tabulation (Indian Preference). The Project will be awarded to one Prime Contractor.

All bids must be sealed and addressed to the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority and plainly marked with the Bidder’s name and the Project name. Bids shall be on a Lump Sum basis per the Project documents; segregated bids will not be accepted. The Project Manual and bid documents are made a part of this Invitation for Bid.

For additional information contact:

Lillie Steiner at lilliesteiner@mowachoctaw.com.

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560 251-829-5000

Call News February 22, and March 1, 2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Saraland at the City Hall Office located at 943 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL 36571 on Thursday, March 9, 2023 before 4:00pm local time for the Saraland Fire Department Station 1 Addition and Renovation

Location: 716 Saraland Blvd. South, 36571

and will be publicly opened at the scheduled council meeting on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Scope of work:

The City of Saraland proposes to contract for a new addition to Saraland Fire Station 1 of approximately 1,300 square feet. The contractor is to build on existing location a new code compliant cinder block wall addition (to match existing structure). The contractor will prepare area for new foundation, coordinate with utilities making utilities safe and ready for future connections. The contractor will match existing roof material for new addition. Interior will consist of matching commercial grade drop ceilings or equivalent and 2”x4” studded sheetrock walls. New addition will include 2 new single occupancy bathrooms complete with showers. All electrical, plumbing, and HVAC to be included with fixtures. Interior and exterior paint to match existing type and color scheme. Relocation of existing interior door in block wall. Change of existing sheetrock ceiling to drop ceiling. Adding interior walls to existing structure.

Project overview, details, and Bid information can be obtained by contacting:

Saraland Fire Department

Captain Lee Smith 251-581-1321 hsmith@saraland.org

Battalion Chief Chad Conner 251-459-5797 cconner@saraland.org

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Saraland in an amount not less than (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the contract.

Additional information, site visits, and consultations may be requested by contacting Saraland Fire Rescue.

Call News February 15, 22 and March 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

Case No. 02-CV-2022-902135.00

RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

LYNN DENISE KING, JEANETTA MOSE AKA JEANETTA LOVE, JIMMIE D. KING JR., AARON KING, COLONIAL HILLS/BAKERFIELD HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, inc., and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JIMMIE D. KING SR., Defendants

To: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JIMMIE D. KING, SR.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

By Order for Service by Publication, dated the 7th day of February, 2023, you are hereby notified that on December 8, 2022, RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC (“Rubin Lublin” or “Plaintiff”), filed its Complaint for Interpleader of Excess Funds Collected from Foreclosure (the “Complaint”), pertaining to real property located at 9520 Oak Forrest Drive, Mobile, AL 36695 (the “Property”). By virtue of the Complaint, the Plaintiff seeks to place all parties on notice of the existence of the Excess Funds and deposit the Excess Funds with the Clerk of this Court in accordance with Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure 22(b). To prevent a default judgment being entered against you, you must file an Answer in writing with the Clerk of the Circuit Court and serve a copy upon Plaintiff’s attorneys, Amanda M. Beckett and Hannah Davenport of Rubin Lublin, LLC at 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30071, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published once per week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama.

Given under my hand this 10th day of February, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk, Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorneys:

Amanda M. Beckett;

Hannah Davenport

Rubin Lublin LLC

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100

Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Phone: 770-246-3353

E-mail: dpiper@rlselaw.com

Call News Feb. 15, Feb. 22, Mar. 1 & Mar. 8, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 02-CV-2023-900111

EDWARD EVERETTE NICHOLAS, JR. and ANGELA LYNNETTE NICHOLAS RUSSELL, Plaintiffs,

v.

THE LAND DESCRIBED AS:

TO FIND the point of beginning, start at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 4 South, Range 2 West, run South along the half section line 14.85 chains to a point, thence due West 5.71 chains to a point, thence South 16.33 chains to the place of beginning, and from said place of beginning run West 209 feet to a point, thence run North 209 feet to a point, thence run East 209 feet to a point, thence run South 209 feet to the point of beginning, and being one acre located in the Southeast corner of that certain land conveyed to the grantor F. M. Nicholas, by deed dated February 10, 1930, as the same appears of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 227 N.S., Page 22,

And also described as:

COMG NE COR OF NW ¼ SECT 18 T4S R2W THEN S 980.1 FT THEN W 376.86 FT THEN S 1077.78 FT TO PT OF BEG THEN W 209 FT THEN N 209 FT THEN E 209 FT THEN S 209 FT TO BEG #SEC 18 T4S R2W #MP28 04 18 2 000, PARCEL #2804182000004XXX, KEY #496369,

AND

JOSEPH SMITH a/k/a JOE SMITH, as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF JULIA (JUDY) I. NICHOLAS, A, B, C, and D as individuals,

firms, entities or corporations claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

All unknown defendants are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking to quiet title to the following described property:

TO FIND the point of beginning, start at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 4 South, Range 2 West, run South along the half section line 14.85 chains to a point, thence due West 5.71 chains to a point, thence South 16.33 chains to the place of beginning, and from said place of beginning run West 209 feet to a point, thence run North 209 feet to a point, thence run East 209 feet to a point, thence run South 209 feet to the point of beginning, and being one acre located in the Southeast corner of that certain land conveyed to the grantor F. M. Nicholas, by deed dated February 10, 1930, as the same appears of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 227 N.S., Page 22,

And also described as:

COMG NE COR OF NW ¼ SECT 18 T4S R2W THEN S 980.1 FT THEN W 376.86 FT THEN S 1077.78 FT TO PT OF BEG THEN W 209 FT THEN N 209 FT THEN E 209 FT THEN S 209 FT TO BEG #SEC 18 T4S R2W #MP28 04 18 2 000,

PARCEL #2804182000004XXX, KEY #496369,

in the Plaintiffs has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication hereinbefore entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of the Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, C. Andrew Harrell, Jr., P.O. Box 4850, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36547, an answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment will be entered against you.

WITNESS my hand this 3rd day of February, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of Circuit Court

Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Andrew Harrell, Jr.

P O Box 4850

Gulf Shores, AL 36547

Phone: 251-043-4000 or 251-968-1555

E-mail: rachel@ohlglaw.com

Call News Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, & Mar. 1, 2023

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV- 22-901838

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRZ INVENTORY TRUST, Plaintiff,

v.

JOHN LEE SHAMBURGER, Defendant

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

On January 31, 2023, this Court granted Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant, John Lee Shamburger. In the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Civil Action No.: CV-2022-901838, U.S Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust v. John Lee Shamburger, et al. Notice To: John Lee Shamburger who may have an interest in property located at 2400 Luvenia Dr., Mobile, AL 36617. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated January 31, 2023, you are hereby notified that on October 18, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment on the subject property. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, G. Alicia Jett at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, at 2 20th St. North, Ste. 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice on or before April 7, 2023, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Given under my hand this 10th day of February, 2023

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of Circuit Court,

Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Alicia Jett

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

2 20th Street North, Suite 100

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: 205-208-9351

E-mail: Johanna.Whitmire@mccalla.com

Call News Feb. 15, Feb. 22, Mar. 1, & Mar. 8, 2023

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21;

Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02

IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Damien Wright, alleged father of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19;

Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Damien Wright, Alleged Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23

PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-2022-32.01

IN THE MATTER OF A.K., A CHILD

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY

TO: Antetta Denise Kelly

You are hereby given notice that a petition for dependency has been filed by the Choctaw County Department of Human Resources regarding A.K., born on May 29, 2006 in Mobile, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Katherine Parten, Post Office Box 219, Livingston, Alabama 35470, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A hearing has been set for April 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the courtroom of the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.

Law Offices of R. Brian Smith

PO Box 219

Livingston, AL 35470

205.652.7007

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-2022-31.01

IN THE MATTER OF M.O., A CHILD

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY

TO: Antetta Denise Kelly

You are hereby given notice that a petition for dependency has been filed by the Choctaw County Department of Human Resources regarding M.O., born on June 11, 2007 in Mobile, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Katherine Parten, Post Office Box 219, Livingston, Alabama 35470, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A hearing has been set for April 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the courtroom of the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.

Law Offices of R. Brian Smith

PO Box 219

Livingston, AL 35470

205.652.7007

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023