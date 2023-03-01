MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 3-01-23 CLICK HERE
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Helen W. Newcomb, an unmarried woman and Nancy L. Newcomb, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on June 12, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7278 Pg: 971; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 37, Maryknoll, First Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 14, Page 2 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6451 Maryknoll Drive , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-00081
Call News 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Darrell Frost Sr. and Katonya Frost, husband and wife, originally in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, on November 30, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 4913, Page 1250; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF9 Master Participation Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 314 and 315 Trinity Gardens- Ext’n South as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 21-24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2410 Brewton Ave , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 21-02265
Call News 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023
FORECLOSURE AND ACCELERATION NOTICE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien conveyed from GERALD P. SMITH to LISA DIXON and CHARLES DIXON recorded in Instrument #2019010278 Mobile County, AL Probate Ct. records, said default continuing notice is hereby given that the undersigned does hereby ACCELERATE the debt demanding that the full amount be paid in full (Smith will not allow debtor to reinstate the debt), and under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on March 22, 2023, at the front door of the Mobile County Courthouse the following described real and personal property which includes a mobile home in Mobile County, AL to wit:
Lot 2 FAIRVIEW PLACE, as shown on that certain map or plat recorded in Map Book 73, Page 27 in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama which includes a manufactured home which is part of and permanently affixed to the land: 1997 16×80 Destiny mobile home S/N:OW5342AGA763-07. The street address is 11011 Old Moffat Rd., Wilmer, AL 36587.
Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
CLIFFORD C. SHARPE
Attorney for Lienholder
307 Morgan Ave., Mobile, AL 36606
(251) 343-6700 (251) 423-1157
ksharpe@kiplaw.net
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Samantha Jane Duff And Jeffery Glenn Duff Wife And Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns dated February 15, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on February 16, 2018, in Book LR7604, Page 1135 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage in Instrument 2020070531 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 23rd day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
LOT 31, VIKING PLACE, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 109, PAGE 74, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Said property is commonly known as 3650 Eric Drive, Semmes, AL 36575.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
SWBC MORTGAGE
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 216-4238
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 23-04311AL
www.foreclosurehotline.net
Call News 03/01/2023,03/08/2023,03/15/2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by ELIZABETH V. ELAM, a single individual, and ROBERT LOWERY, a single individual, on the 25th day of September 2019, to FIRSTBANK, as recorded in Inst. #2019056848 in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 23, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 11, IRVINGTON PLACE, as recorded in Map Book 137, Page 89 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2020 Hamilton manufactured home, Serial No. HH19AL02465;
together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.
This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.
Kristofor D. Sodergren
Attorney for FirstBank
ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.
2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200
P.O. Box 2727
Tuscaloosa, AL 35403
(205) 344-5000
Call News March 1, March 8, and March 15, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bryce Bosarge, Nell T. Bosarge aka Nell Bosarge (married couple), originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Mortgage Team 1, Inc., on June 28, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5997 Page 988; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 19 of Whip ‘O Will Hill Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 21, Page 19 of the Records of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10635 Killdeer Dr, Irvington, AL 36544-2923. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-40076
Call News 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathan R. Middleton and Amy L. Middleton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company, Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company, on March 6, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book – 6999 Page – 1111; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 46 degrees 07 minutes 15 seconds East, 565.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue South 46 degrees 07 minutes 15 seconds East, 536.80 feet to a point on the North line of the 60 foot wide non-exclusive easement; thence run North 56 degrees 03 minutes East along said North line 160.00 feet; thence run North 35 degrees 42 minutes 40 seconds West, 524.98 feet; thence run South 86 degrees 03 minutes West, 257.04 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a non-exclusive easement over and across the following described property: From the Northeast corner of Section 15, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence West along the South line of Section 15, a distance of 991.57 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 08 minutes East 699.91 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence North 63 degrees 57 minutes 371.18 feet to the P.C. of a 211.86 foot radius curve to the left; thence Westwardly along arc of said curve 221.86 feet to the P.T. thereof; thence South 56 degrees 03 minutes West 515.0 feet to a point hereinafter called point “A” thence along the arc of a curve having a 50 foot radius a distance of 249.80 feet to a point that is 60.00 feet from Point “A” measured at right angles; thence North 56 degrees 03 minutes East 515.00 feet to the P.C. of a 151.86 foot radius curve to the right; thence Eastwardly along the arc of said curve 159.03 feet to a P.T. thereof; thence South 63 degrees 57 minutes East 371.18 feet to a point on the West line of the Wilmer-Tanner Williams Road; thence North 26 degrees 03 minutes East 60.00 feet to the Point of Beginning Parcel B: That certain tract of real property situated in the Northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, St. Stephens Meridian in Mobile County, Alabama; said tract more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the said Northeast quarter; thence South 46 degrees, 38 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 1101.79 feet to a point on the North line of a 60 foot wide non-exclusive easement said point marked by a 1 inch diameter crimp top pipe; thence along said North line North 56 degrees 03 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 159.81 feet to a point marked by a 1 inch diameter crimp top pipe; thence North 36 degrees 17 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 65.00 feet to the Point of Beginning marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence continue North 36 degrees 17 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 66.21 feet to the point marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence North 88 degrees 01 minutes 14 seconds East a distance of 20.58 feet to the point marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence South 36 degrees 17 minutes 13 seconds East a distance of 29.69 feet to the point marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence South 01 degrees 58 minutes 54 Seconds East a distance of 30.16 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 13620 Private Road 439, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-01001
Call News 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 27, 2007 executed by Marcus Gray Oliver and Vicki L. Dunn, married, in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded August 29, 2007, in Book 6249, Page 1022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023003904, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/04/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 21, Idlewood, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 6, Pages 441-442 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2201 Vaughn Drive E, Mobile, AL 36605. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association
Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.
Attorney for Mortgagee
Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.
One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N
Birmingham, Alabama 35243
(205) 298-1800
37-FC-22-01179
Call News February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023 and March 8, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated November 8, 2013 executed by James Beck, an unmarried man , in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded November 14, 2013, in Bk: LR7095, Pg: 1156, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2023008021, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/19/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
That real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit:
Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 9, Vacu Maid Heights as recorded in Map Book 15, page 68 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North along the East line of Lot 6 of said Vacu Maid Heights a distance of 36.00 feet to a point; thence run East a distance of 190.00 feet to a point on the West right of way line of Seabrook Lane (a 50 foot right of way); thence run South along the West line of said Seabrook Lane a distance of 105.00 feet to a point; thence run West a distance of 190.00 feet to a point on the East line of said Lot 9; thence run North along the East line of said Lot 9 a distance of 69.00 feet to the point of beginning.
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4625 Seabrook Rd., Wilmer, AL 36587. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.
Trustmark National Bank
Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.
Attorney for Mortgagee
Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.
One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N
Birmingham, Alabama 35243
(205) 298-1800
40-FC-23-01022
Call News February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023 and March 8, 2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
MOBILE COUNTY
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Andrew E Robinson and Brandi Hill Robinson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Navy Federal Credit Union on September 15, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7555, Page 1739; the undersigned Navy Federal Credit Union, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
LOT 11, COLLEGE WOODS, FIRST ADDITION, UNIT 1, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 17, PAGE 110 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
Property street address for informational purposes: 1923 Kali Oka Rd Eight Mile, AL 36613
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Navy Federal Credit Union, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Call News 2/22/2023, 3/1/2023, 3/8/2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by JEFFERY BROTHERS, an unmarried man, and DENISE JOHNSON, an unmarried woman, on the 14th day of August 2007, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Real Property Book 6242, Page 1448, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 15, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lots 8 and 9, Block 5, Map of Dawes as recorded in Deed Book 152, Pages 64-65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2007 Southern manufactured home, Serial No. DSDAL50366AB; together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.
This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.
Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.
Lori C. Baird
Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.
ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.
2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200
P.O. Box 2727
Tuscaloosa, AL 35403
(205) 344-5000
Call News February 22, March 1, and March 8, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert L Pearson Jr aka Robert L. Pearson and Candra Pearson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Home Mortgage of America Inc., on May 31, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7517 Pg: 723; the undersigned Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 62, The Legacy at Saybrook, Unit One, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 121, Page 43, filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7423 Saybrook Blvd, Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-3, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-00853
Call News 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
MOBILE COUNTY
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billie Cecilia Rookard, an unmarried woman originally in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC on December 23, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 5514, Page 1481; the undersigned Citibank, N.A., as trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
ALL THAT PART OF LOT 22 OF HIGHLAND PARK EXTENSION #2, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGES 233-34 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BOUNDED BY A LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, SAID POINT ALSO BEING LOCATED ON THE NORTH LINE OF CEDAR STREET 100 FEET WEST OF THE SOUTH-EAST CORNER OF LOT 22, THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 22, A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, THENCE EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 08/09/1993, AND RECORDED 10/13/1993, AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, IN RP BOOK 4097, PAGE 733.
Property street address for informational purposes: 7160 Cedar St Mobile, AL 36608
THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Citibank, N.A., as trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.
THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Call News 2/22/2023, 3/1/2023, 3/8/2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 22, 2004 by Martin H. Brinkman and Jennifer E. Brinkman, originally in favor of Long Beach Mortgage Company, and recorded in 5693 at 1439 on December 1, 2004, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 6, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:
Lot 2, Resubdivision of Lot 3, Parker Estate, Map Book 57, Page 63, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, as per Map Book 61, Page 39.
For informational purposes only, the property address is: 12140 Ladner Road, Grand Bay, AL 36541.
Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.
This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, and its successors and assigns
Mortgagee or Transferee
LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP
10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-333-8107/ 22-021636
Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee
Calls News February 22, 2023 and March 1, 2023 and March 8, 2023
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Real Estate Mortgage executed by TERRANCE F. NOBLES, dated April 30, 2008 and recorded in Book 6374, Page 163, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to Sixty St. Francis Street, Inc.; said mortgage was thereafter assigned to Thames-Jackson-Harris Company, Inc. by instrument dated May 13, 2008 and recorded in Book 6408, Page 1832 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; said mortgage was thereafter assigned unto First Community Bank by instrument dated May 13, 2008 and recorded in Book 6408, Page 1842 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; said mortgage was thereafter assigned to Thames-Jackson-Harris Company, Inc. by instrument dated September 10, 2008 and recorded in Book 6448, Page 1302 of the aforesaid Probate Court Records; said mortgage was thereafter assigned unto Regions Bank, as Trustee for Margaret L. Thames IRA by instrument dated September 11, 2008 and recorded in Book 6448, Page 1310 of the aforesaid probate court records; and which mortgage was thereafter assigned to BankTrust, an Alabama Banking Corporation as Trustee for Margaret L. Thames IRA by instrument dated May 5, 2009 and recorded in Real Property Book 6588, Page1705 of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama; and which mortgage was thereafter transferred and assigned to Six Grands Properties II, L.L.C. by instrument dated July 28, 2017 and recorded in Book LR7541, Page 61 of the aforesaid probate court records; and the undersigned holder of said mortgage having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said mortgage, will sell at 8th day of March, 2023, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 9, Harper Court, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 181 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
SIX GRANDS PROPERTIES II, L.L.C.
Holder of said Mortgage
JIM H. FERNANDEZ
FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.
Attorneys for Holder of said Mortgage
Post Office Box 162
Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738
Call News February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2023
FORECLOSURE NOTICE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in deed executed by ARKEYA L. MITCHELL to Pemberton Mortgage and Investments, LLC, dated February 15, 2016 and recorded in Book LR7348, Page 478, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama; and which vendor’s lien was transferred and assigned to VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC by instrument dated April 4, 2016 and recorded in Book LR7365, page 464 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 8th day of MARCH, 2023, in front of the front or main entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 41, First Unit, Curtwood Lake Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 31 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.
Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.
VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC
Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed
JIM H. FERNANDEZ
FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.
Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed
Post Office Box 162
Mobile, Alabama 36601
(251) 433-0738
Call News February 15, February 22 and March 1, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Norris L Westry, an unmarried male and Carla Lang, an unmarried female, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on August 26, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7420 Pg: 1671; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8, Princeton Woods, Unit Six, as recorded in Map Book 41, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6508 Shieldsway Ct , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 20-04420
Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Austin Earl Cooper, an unmarried male, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on December 4, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7584 Page 657; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 67, Lakewood Acres Subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 130 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8309 Lake Helen Dr N , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-00748
Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lois S. Levins aka Lois O. Levins, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, on March 22, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 7007 Page 323; the undersigned Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel 14, of Redivision of Lots 2,3,4,5,6,7,8 and 9, Block 2, of the Subdivision of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 23, Township 2 South, Range 1 West, PLAT OF SATSUMA, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Deed Book 154, Pages 2-6 and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the intersection of the North Right-of-Way line of First Street; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes East and along the said West Right-of-Way Line of First Street a distance of 196.70 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence run West a distance of 305.00 feet; thence run North 00 degrees 16 minutes East and parallel with First Street a distance of 65.57 feet; thence run East a distance 305.00 feet to a point on the West Right-of-Way line of First Street; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes West and along the West Right-of-Way Line of First Street a distance of 65.57 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5709 1st St. , Satsuma, AL 36572. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-00775
Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeremiah D. Johnson and Aurelia A. Johnson, as husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on June 24, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6549 Page-1233; being modified by Home Affordable Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2019007153; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 30, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 85, Revised Overlook Heights, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 265, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5450 Vienna Ave , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 23-00529
Call News 02/15/2023, 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latoya Mack Aka Latoya Watson Mack A Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southwest Funding, LP, its successors and assigns dated June 19, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 20, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019034791 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC in Instrument 2021049519 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 13, Crown Pointe Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 63, Page 3 of the records, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 7065 Crown Pointe Dr, Mobile, AL 36695.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 22-04283AL
www.foreclosurehotline.net
Call News 02/15/2023,02/22/2023,03/01/2023
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Wilson, Jr. And Virginia L Wilson , Husband And Wife to AmSouth Bank dated September 24, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on September 26, 2003, in Book 5465, Page 113 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to RBC Centura Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 6188, Page 397 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 9th day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 29, Heron Lakes, Phase One, Resubdivision of and Addition to Lot 29, as recorded in Map Book 101, Page 122 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 1050 Grand Heron Court W Lot 29, Mobile, AL 36693.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO RBC BANK (USA), FORMERLY KNOWN AS RBC CENTURA BANK
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 9206319
www.foreclosurehotline.net
Call News 02/15/2023,02/22/2023,03/01/2023
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mollie R. Newsome an unmarried woman, and Judith A. Moran and Thomas J. Moran wife and husband not as tenants in common but with rights of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns , on January 6, 2020, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on January 14, 2020, as Document Number 2020002483. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 30, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
LOT 7, WALTMAN ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 77, PAGE 93, OF THE RECORDS IN OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.
More commonly known as: 10874 Kelsey Dr, Wilmer, AL 36587
This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)
Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.
244 Inverness Center Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Phone: (801) 355-2886
Call News February 15, 2023, February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023
POSTPONEMENT
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tufonio J Pescatello and Eleanora M Pescatello husband and wife, originally in favor of AmSouth Bank, on October 26, 2001, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5062 Page 0004; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 15, Amberly, Unit Three according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 67, in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama. This property is the same property as described in that mortgage recorded in Book 5062 Page 0004.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1517 Long Wood Rd , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 23, 2023 until April 27, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PNC Bank, National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 22-09516
Call News January 18, 2023, January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, March 1, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William Carstarphen, Jr., joined by his wife, Felicia Carstarphen, originally in favor of Norwest Mortgage, Inc., on February 28, 1994, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in RP Book 4140 Page 332; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, Block D, First Unit, Belvedere Park, as recorded in Map Book 9, Page 339, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1006 Belvedere Dr , Mobile, AL 36606. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 23, 2023 until May 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 22-09386
Call News January 4, 2023, January 11, 2023, January 18, 2023, March 1, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Flora R Martin, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Fremont Investment and Loan, on February 23, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6141 Page 1058; the undersigned HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Ellington Loan Acquisition Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Willow Brook, Unit 2, according to plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 21, Page 26 in the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6400 Pinehurst Run , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 8, 2023 until March 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Ellington Loan Acquisition Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 22-09408
Call News January 18, 2023, January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, March 1, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by D Bragan Culberson AKA Bragan D. Culberson, a single person, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on November 21, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5514 Page 1512; with Modification recorded February 16, 2005 in Book 5729 Page 604; with Modification recorded March 28, 2006 in Book 5940 Page 969; with Modification recorded August 10, 2007 in Book 6238 Page 289; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 22, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Shell Road Place Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Page 537 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 112 Shell Road Pl , Mobile, AL 36607. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 22, 2023 until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 22-02296
Call News February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, February 15, 2023, March 1, 2023
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Yolanda W Porter unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, on March 20, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6152 Page 1837; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Number 11 and 12 of Block One of Jacksonville Heights, according to plat of same recorded in deed Book 137 N.S., Page 518 and 519 of the records in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2263 Hathcox St , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 16, 2023 until March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223
www.tblaw.com
TB File Number: 22-04273
Call News January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF
MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
STATE OF Alabama
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Matthew Campbell An Unmarried Male to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated April 5, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on April 8, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019018426 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Embrace Home Loans, Inc. in Instrument 2020029208 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.
The undersigned, Embrace Home Loans, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of December, 2022 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:
Lot 104, Forest Glen, Unit One, as per map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 122, Page 86, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.
Said property is commonly known as 1249 Forest Glen Dr W, Mobile, AL 36618.
Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.
Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.
Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.
EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC.
as holder of said mortgage
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
Two North Twentieth
2 20th Street North, Suite 1000
Birmingham, AL 35203
(800) 275-7171
FT21@mccalla.com
File No. 22-03941AL
www.foreclosurehotline.net
Mobile Press Register 11/16/2022,11/23/2022,11/30/2022,03/01/2023
AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 15, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.
Call News March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JAMES A. WILSON, JR. AKA JAMES AUGUST WILSON, JR., Deceased
Case No. 2023-0327
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
DEBORAH LOUISE WILSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES A. WILSON, JR. AKA JAMES AUGUST WILSON, JR., Deceased
Attorney of Record:
JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of WILLIAM CARVEL WEBB, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0336
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
PAULA LENOR WEBB as Executrix under the last will and testament of WILLIAM CARVEL WEBB, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
WILLIAM S MCFADDEN
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MARY RHETT WALKER, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0342
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
TERESA GAIL WALKER as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY RHETT WALKER, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
SHIRLEY M JUSTICE
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of CHRISTINA JOY THOMAS
Case No. 2022-2454
Take notice that Ancillary Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
CHRISTOPHER SELIGMAN as Administrator of the Ancillary Estate of CHRISTINA JOY THOMAS, deceased
Attorney of Record:
NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR., Esq.
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MASUMI SMITH, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0343
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
JANETT ANN KORB as Executrix under the last will and testament of MASUMI SMITH, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
JEAN M. POWERS
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of RICHARD GILBERT RUSH, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0329
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
VICKI SMITH as Executrix under the last will and testament of RICHARD GILBERT RUSH, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
PAGE STANLEY ELLIS
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of GARY MILLER
Case No. 2023-0226
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of GARY MILLER, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, Esq.
JASON D. SMITH
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of GERALDINE A. IRBY, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0337
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
BERNARD H. ROBINSON as Executor under the last will and testament of GERALDINE A. IRBY, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
PAGE STANLEY ELLIS
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of SARAH M. HETRICK AKA SARAH MYLES HETRICK
Case No. 2022-2373
Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
SCOTT HETRICK, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of SARAH M. HETRICK AKA SARAH MYLES HETRICK, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
RUSSELL MARCH III
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JOHN D. GUY, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0340
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
LINDA H. GUY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHN D. GUY, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of RUSSELL DUANE GOFF
Case No. 2023-0079
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
MAKENZIE GOFF as Administratrix of the estate of RUSSELL DUANE GOFF, deceased
Attorney of Record:
NOEL J. NELSON, Esq.
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of KELLY DUKE, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0330
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
JAMES C. DUKE as Executor under the last will and testament of KELLY DUKE, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
JEFFRY ALAN HEAD
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of BARBARA L. BUTLER, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0272
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
STEVEN T. BUTLER as Executor under the last will and testament of BARBARA L. BUTLER, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
WARREN T. HARBISON
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MAE HELEN TOOMEY, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0157
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
JERRY WAYNE TOOMEY as Executor under the last will and testament of MAE HELEN TOOMEY, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
JASON K. HAGMAIER
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS
Case No. 2023-0126
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
HARDYRYAN PIERRE HODGE as Administrator of the estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS, deceased
Attorney of Record:
HARRY V. SATTERINHITE, Esq.
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ROBERT BRUCE MCCRORY, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0266
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
PATRICIA B. MCCRORY as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT BRUCE MCCRORY, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
RONALD P. DAVIS
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of CLAUDIA ONEITA MAYFIELD, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0268
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
RANDALL CURTIS MAYFIELD as Executor under the last will and testament of CLAUDIA ONEITA MAYFIELD, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
HALEY H CARTER, Esq.
GILBERT DUKES III
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of HELEN CLAIRE MALLON
Case No. 2022-2361
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be
barred.
MARGARET MALLON COBB and MARY MALLON CULP as Co-Administratrices of the estate of HELEN CLAIRE MALLON, deceased
Attorney of Record:
JEFFREY SETTERSTROM, Esq.
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ISAAC LEIGH
Case No. 2023-0282
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of ISAAC LEIGH, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of NORMAN EUGENE KOENIG, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0271
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
BETTY WILKINS as Executrix under the last will and testament of NORMAN EUGENE KOENIG, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
ROBERT M. GALLOWAY
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JULIUS JAVON HORNE JR
Case No. 2023-0280
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be
barred.
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of JULIUS JAVON HORNE JR, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of PEGGY GARRETT, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0270
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
SANDRA S. WADDILL as Executrix under the last will and testament of PEGGY GARRETT, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of IRENE W. ENGER, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0214
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
DANIEL J. ENGER JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of IRENE W. ENGER, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
MICHAEL LAWRENCE CUMPTON, Esq.
SUSAN O’BRIAN CUMPTON, Esq.
GARY HICKS
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of BEN E. DINKINS SR., Deceased
Case No. 2022-2099
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
BEN E. DINKINS JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of BEN E. DINKINS SR., Deceased
Attorney of Record:
MALCOLM JACKSON III
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JAMES MICHAEL BURDETT
Case No. 2023-0291
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
KRISTIAN PAGE BURDETT as Administratrix of the estate of JAMES MICHAEL BURDETT, deceased
Attorney of Record:
KRISTIN WATERS SULLIVAN, Esq.
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of FAYE WALL Deceased
Case No. 2022-2086
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
HARVEL WALL as Executor under the last will and testament of FAYE WALL, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
EUCELLIS SULLIVAN
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of DONALD W. VAN HYNING, Deceased
Case No. 2022-2236
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
KEVIN SCOTT VAN HYNING as Executor under the last will and testament of DONALD W. VAN HYNING, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of FRED NORWOOD SMITH, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0220
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
ROBERT LEN SMITH as Executor under the last will and testament of FRED NORWOOD SMITH, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
ROBERT LEN SMITH, PRO SE
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MAGDELINE SCHAFFER
Case No. 2022-2004
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
LORETTA SULLIVAN as Administratrix of the estate of MAGDELINE SCHAFFER, deceased
Attorney of Record:
LUE E SULLIVAN SR, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JOHNNY MAC PEAVY, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0218
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
MERIAN DELORES PEAVY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHNNY MAC PEAVY, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JUDITH NUCKOLLS
Case No. 2022-2210
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
KRISTAL LEAVER as Administratrix of the estate of JUDITH NUCKOLLS, deceased
Attorney of Record:
HENRY H. CADDELL, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of SHARON D NOELL, Deceased
Case No. 2022-2281
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
SUSAN PERRY BROWN as Executrix under the last will and testament of SHARON D NOELL, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of GARY EUGENE NELSON
Case No. 2023-0085
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
DOUGLAS E NELSON and DAVID A NELSON as Co-Administrators of the estate of GARY EUGENE NELSON, deceased
Attorney of Record:
GILBERT DUKES III, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LASHANNA DEANN MOSLEY
Case No. 2022-1167
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
FREDERICK EUGENE WASHINGTON as Administrator of the estate of LASHANNA DEANN MOSLEY, deceased
Attorney of Record:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LELAND ELIJAH LEWIS
Case No. 2022-2265
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
ANITA PATEL as Administratrix of the estate of LELAND ELIJAH LEWIS, deceased
Attorney of Record:
LUE E SULLIVAN SR, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MARY ARTHURINE TAYLOR HASSAN
Case No. 2022-2231
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
AURELIA TAYLOR CHESTANG as Administratrix of the estate of MARY ARTHURINE TAYLOR HASSAN, deceased
Attorney of Record:
ANN Y. BROWN, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of TERRY WAYNE GRABERT, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0219
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
MARCIE GAYLE GRABERT as Executrix under the last will and testament of TERRY WAYNE GRABERT, Deceased
Attorney of Record:WILLIAM S MCFADDEN
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of Richard H Esham Sr, Deceased
Case No. 2022-2279
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
GEORGE E ESHAM as Executor under the last will and testament of RICHARD H ESHAM SR, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
HARRIS OPPENHEIMER
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of MARJORIE G DILLARD
Case No. 2023-0119
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
WARREN X DILLARD as Administrator of the estate of MARJORIE G DILLARD, deceased
Attorney of Record:
LARRY C. MOORER, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ELSA CATHERINE BROWN
Case No. 2022-2529
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
GEORGE A BROWN as Administrator of the estate of ELSA CATHERINE BROWN, deceased
Attorney of Record:
PATRICIA WINSTON HALL, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of NELLIE F BLANKENSHIP
Case No. 2023-0084
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
ALLEN LEE BLANKENSHIP as Administrator of the estate of NELLIE F BLANKENSHIP, deceased
Attorney of Record:
MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of THOMAS RODGERS BARNETT
Case No. 2022-0168
Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 6th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
DAVID R BARNETT as Administrator of the estate of THOMAS RODGERS BARNETT, deceased
Attorney of Record:
CAMILLE R. FORD, Esq.
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION
PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of WILMER L. ADAMS, Deceased
Case No. 2023-0188
Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.
KENNETH WAYNE ADAMS as Executor under the last will and testament of WILMER L. ADAMS, Deceased
Attorney of Record:
AMANDA J MILLER
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 27, 2023
Case No. 2021-1037-2
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LAWRENCE DUANE WILSON, Deceased
On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by RODNEY ALAN WILSON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANNA MAGGIO WILLIAMS
- O. Drawer 446
Grand Bay, AL 36541
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 24, 2023
Case No. 2019-2251-5
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LYLE L. KLUG, Deceased
On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by JOSEPH BURCH, Ill. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically DAVID KLUG, SHAWN JACKSON, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
LARRY C. MOORER
107 N JACKSON ST
MOBILE, AL 36602
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 24, 2023
Case No. 2013-1842
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of ROSIE LEE WATKINS, Deceased
On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by RENDA FAYE WATKINS AKA RENDA FAYE LOCKETT. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ADRIAN BEARD, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
PATRICIA WINSTON HALL
4055 COTTAGE HILL RD #103-D
Mobile, AL 36609
Call News March 1, 8,15, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
Case No. 2022-1329
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of Paul Raymond Cole, Deceased
On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Courtroom #1 Mobile County Government Center Annex, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Personal Property Allowance, Homestead Exemption and Family Allowance as filed by Betty Mitchem Cole, Petitioner. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Kevin Eugene Cole, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.
Don Davis, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
Michael Newton, Esq.
605 Bel Air Boulevard, Suite 22
Mobile, AL 36606
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 23, 2023
Case No. 2023-0126-1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS, Deceased
On to-wit the 10th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition to Approve Sale of Real Property as filed by HARDYRYAN PIERRE HODGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
HARRY V. SATTERWHITE
1325 DAUPHIN STREET
Mobile, AL 36604
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 17, 2023
Case No. 2018-2041-4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of BRITTANEY NICCOLLE CLEAVER, Deceased
On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P.O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 17, 2023
Case No. 2020-2027-3
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JAMES DANIEL NETTLES, Deceased
On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by ELLA DELORIS HARRIS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
MICHAEL S. MCNAIR
2151 GOVERNMENT STREET
MOBILE, AL 36606
Call News February 22 and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 17, 2023
Case No. 2020-1145-5
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of DAVID STEVEN KIRBY, Deceased
On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P.O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 16, 2023
Case No. 2020-2047-2
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JAMES RICHARD MITCHELL, Deceased
On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
JAMES J. DUFFY III
P.O. BOX 1109
MOBILE, AL 36633
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 16, 2023
Case No. 2016-1653-5
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of LOIS M DORTCH, Deceased
On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
JAMES J. DUFFY III
P.O. BOX 1109
MOBILE, AL 36633
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 16, 2023
Case No. 2021-1413-3
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JAMES ANDERSON RYAN, Deceased
On to-wit the 20th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Motion for Approval of Personal Injury Settlement and Petition to Determine Heirs as filed by KATIE DIAN RYAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically VERNA DIANE RYAN, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
PAGE STANLEY ELLIS
169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304
MOBILE, AL 36602
Call News January 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 16, 2023
Case No. 2016-0830-1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of CLINTON BOWEN AGEE II, Deceased
On to-wit the 20th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by JASON TRAVIS BRIGGS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
JOHN M. LASSITER JR.
2053 DAUPHIN ST
MOBILE, AL 36603
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 14, 2023
Case No. 2020-1402-4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of KATRINA INELL DAVIS, Deceased
On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by JERRI RIGGINS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
RALPH EDWARD MASSEY III
509 CHURCH ST
MOBILE, AL 36602
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 10, 2023
Case No. 2021-2517-1
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of TIMOTHY ANDREW GEORGE, Deceased
On to-wit the 20th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition to Sale Real Property as filed by JULIA GEORGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ROBERT M. GALLOWAY
P.O. BOX 16629, Mobile, AL 36616
EDWARD T. OVERTON SR
P.O. BOX 16629, MOBILE, AL 36616
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 10, 2023
Case No. 2020-1721-4
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of SUSAN JORDAN, Deceased
On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically SHELBY PILOT, BRIAN MARTIN, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P.O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 08, 2023
Case No. 2022-0656-2
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of KENNETH CHARLES BARNETT, Deceased
On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P.O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 07, 2023
Case No. 2022-2439
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of BRENDA WEST LOFTIN, Deceased
On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically JAMES JACOB CARTWRIGHT, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN
P.O. BOX 11
Mobile, AL 36601
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING
February 07, 2023
Case No. 2022-2286
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Estate of JESSIE PRENTISS HICKS, Deceased
On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Anne; 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by KELI STARNES NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically JESSICA HICKS, ELIZABETH HICKS, CECELIA HICKS, LAURA HICKS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.
DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate
Attorney:
PAGE STANLEY ELLIS
169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304
MOBILE, AL 36602
Call News February 15, 22, and March 1, 2023
Completion Notice
Notice is hereby given that Pine City Contracting, LLC at 1490 Love Road, Grove Hill, AL has completed all work on the Resurfacing of Various Roadways, Rebuild Alabama Project No. RALG-49-2022-444 in Satsuma, Alabama. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor and the City Clerk of the City of Satsuma.
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
North System WWTP – Phase 1
The Utilities Board of the city of Bayou La Batre
Bayou La Batre, Alabama
In compliance with Title 39, Chapter 1, Section 1, Subsection (d), Code of Alabama
DHS Inc., dba Roto-Rooter Plumbers has completed the contract requirements for the above project. ANY PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE PROJECT SHOULD NOTIFY J. William Parkes, Speaks & Associates, Consulting Engineers, Inc., 732 Oak Circle Drive West, Mobile, Alabama 36609 (Telephone 251-666-4646). All claims should be filed within 30 days of the publication of this notice.
DHS Inc., dba Roto-Rooter Plumbers
2001 W I-65 Service Road N
Mobile, AL 36618
251-479-9454
Call News February 8, 15, 22 and March 1, 2023
LEGAL NOTICE
H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project: NH-0013(619)&NH-0013(623) 8.810 MILES MICRO-MILLING, RESURFACING AND TRAFFIC STRIPING. LOCATED: ON SR-13 (US43) FROM THE INTERE AND SECTION OF OAKLEY AVENUE IN LINDEN TO THE JUNCTIONSS OF 12 LINK ROAD (SITE 1) AND THE PLANING, RESURFACING, AND TRAFFIC STRIPE OMN SR-13(US-43) FROM THE JUNCTION OF TRAVIS ROAD IN PRICHARD TO THE JUNCTION OF SHORT STREET IN CHICKASAW (SITE 2) in Marengo County & Mobile County . This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on 2/8/2023 and ending on 3/1/2023. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 8039, Mobile, Alabama, 36689 during this period.
P.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.
Call News February 8, 15, 22 and March 1, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Ben M. Radcliff Contractor, Inc. is soliciting Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Subcontractors for the Alabama Power Company Crew Headquarters in Mobile. We are accepting proposals through March 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Interested parties may contact Alise Ford at 251-666-7252 or by email alise@benradcliff.com for more information.
Call News March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO
SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS
March 1, 2023
Mobile County Commission
205 Government Street
Mobile, Alabama, 36644
251-574-8099
These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Mobile County Commission
REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS
On or about March 20, 2021 the Mobile County Commission will submit a request to the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of HOME funds under Title 24 Part 92 of the HOME Investment Partnerships Act at title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act of 1990, as amended, to undertake a project known as Construction of Senior Rental – Azalea Landing for the purpose of constructing 56 units of senior (55+) affordable housing located in the City of Semmes. The development will feature two residential buildings consisting of 28 units per building. The residential buildings will consist of 56 2-bedroom units. The property will also have a centrally located, standalone community building including amenities designed to promote social interaction and active lifestyles. In addition, 5% of the units at Legacy Trail will be readily accessible to individuals with mobility impairments, and an additional 3% will be accessible to individuals with sensory impairments. The project will be located at 1975 Schillinger Road, Semmes, Alabama 36575 with estimated funding of $1,200,000.00 in HOME funds and $11,200,000.00 in non-Federal funding.
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
The Mobile County Commission has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Mobile County Commission, 205 Government Street, South Tower, 8th Floor, Mobile, AL 36644-1800 and may be examined or copied weekdays 9 A.M to 4 P.M.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Mobile County Grants Department; Attention: Gordon Bauer, Grants Administrator at the address shown above or Gordon.Bauer@mobilecountyal.gov. All comments received by March 19, 2023 will be considered by the Mobile County Commission prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing.
ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION
The Mobile County Commission certifies to HUD that Connie Hudson in her capacity as President of the Mobile County Commission consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. HUD’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Mobile County Commission to use Program funds.
OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS
HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the Mobile County Commission’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Mobile County Commission; (b) the Mobile County Commission has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by HUD; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, CPD Division, 417 20th Street North, Suite 700, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and submitted to cpd_generalcorr-bhm@hud.gov. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period.
Spanish translation and/or clarification will be provided upon request, please call Gordon Bauer at (251) 574-8099. La traducción y/o la clarificación española serán dados si hay solicitad, Llame por favor Gordon Bauer (251) 574-8099.
Connie Hudson
President, Mobile County Commission
Call News March 1, 2023
Public Notice
Saraland Water & Sewer Service
Sewer Service Administrative Fee
Effective Date: April 1, 2023
The Saraland Water and Sewer System owns and operates water and sewer services in and around the vicinity of the City of Saraland, Alabama. The services include sewer collection in water districts outside of the current Saraland service area (currently Kushla and Turnerville).
Customers with sewer collection services outside of the Saraland service area hereafter and upon the effective date of April 1, 2023, shall be assessed an Administrative Fee for the purpose of covering the administration of billing and collection of service fees for sewer collection.
The Administrative Fee shall only be applicable to sewer collection customers outside of the Saraland service area and are not directly billed for sewer collection services by the Saraland Water and Sewer System.
The Administrative Fee shall be $2.50.
Updated Rate Schedule posted www.saralandwater.com
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023
STORAGE SALE
In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.
Life Storage #349
8781 Airport Blvd
Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 633-3485
And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday 03/22/2023 @ 10:00 am.
Call News March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, 1st Choice Storage, 8990 Moffett Rd., Semmes, AL 36575 will sell at Public Sale by competitive bidding. The advertised sale will take place on www.storageauctions.com with bidding to end at or after April 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm.
F024 & F025, Tracy Boddie
S091, Thomas Coleman
S072, David Beacham
Call News March 1, 8, 2023
STORAGE SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
7403: 429 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606
Auction Date: 03/15/2023 at 12:00 PM
Unit: 1085
7926: 3679 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608
Auction Date: 03/15/2023 at 12:30 PM
Unit: 2174
Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Call News March 1, 2023
BILL
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:
Relating to Mobile County; to amend Sections 45-49-181, 45-49-181.02, 45-49-181.03, 45-49-181.04, and 45-49-181.08, Code of Alabama 1975, to further provide for acceptance by the county of certain unimproved roads from private landowners; and to regulate the construction of certain other unimproved roads.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA
Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023
SHERIFF’S SALE
CASE NO. CV 21 900846
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Napper Land LLC
VS
Quin-Co Inc; Jason Quinnelly
Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 14, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at Pitts & Sons Towing 1850 Shelton Beach Rd Saraland Al 36571, all the right, title and interest of Quin-Co Inc, in and to the following described Personal property, to-wit:
1998 Ford F-800 Med Hvy Crane Serial No 1FDNF80C4WVA29862. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.
PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,
MOBILE COUNTY
Call News March 1, 2023
SHERIFF’S SALE
CASE NO. DV 2022 900239
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Anez Investments Inc/Ranson Phelps
VS
Erica Onagbola
Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the District Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 20, 2023 at the hour of 12:10 pm, at the Courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Erica Onagbola, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:
The East 211 feet of Lot 1 of Edwin Townsend’s Subdivision, No. 1 in Lot 3 of the 1st Division of McVoy Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 2, Page 39 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The address of the property is 3300 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile, Alabama. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.
PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,
MOBILE COUNTY
Call News February 22, March 1, 8, 2023
SHERIFF’S SALE
CASE NO. DV 2017 901189
STATE OF ALABAMA
COUNTY OF MOBILE
Watters and Associates
VS
M.C. Carr
Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the District Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 20, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of M.C. Carr, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:
The East Half (E 1/2) of Lot Nine (9) in Fairview Heights according to a lot of same recorded in Map Book 8, Page 20 of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama Sold subject to existing liens, if any.
PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,
MOBILE COUNTY
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
MOBILE, ALABAMA
PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 5550 U.S. Highway 90 West (Southwest corner of U.S. Highway 90 West and Sermon Road North) for a Sign Variance to allow five (5) wall signs at a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance allows two wall signs at a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District.
The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.
This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.
All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.
Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
MOBILE, ALABAMA
PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 1260 Government Street (North side of Government Street, 80’± East of South Ann Street) for a Use Variance to allow truck leasing in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow truck leasing in a B-2, Neighborhood Business District.
The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.
This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.
All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.
Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
MOBILE, ALABAMA
PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 4101 Ridgelawn Drive and 1 Ridgelawn Drive East (West side of Ridgelawn Drive East, extending from Old Shell Road to Ridgelawn Drive) for a Front Yard Setback Variance to allow an eight-foot (8’) high masonry wall along the front property line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance requires a 25-foot front yard setback for walls taller than three feet (3’) in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District.
The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.
This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.
All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.
Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
MOBILE, ALABAMA
PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 2820 Spring Hill Avenue (North side of Spring Hill Avenue, extending from Burton Avenue to Hosfelt Lane) for a Tree Planting Variance to allow less than the required number of tree plantings on a commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance requires full compliance with the required number of tree plantings on a commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District.
The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.
This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.
All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.
Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
MOBILE, ALABAMA
PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 65 Sidney Phillips Drive (Southwest corner of Werkland Street and Sidney Phillips Drive) for a Use Variance to amend a previously approved Use Variance to allow a baseball club in an I-1, Light Industry District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow a baseball club in an I-1, Light Industry District.
The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.
This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.
All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.
Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
MOBILE, ALABAMA
PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 28 Edgefield Road (Northwest corner of Edgefield Road and Dauphin Street) for a Side Street Side Yard Setback Variance to allow a wall taller than three feet (3’) along a side street side yard property line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance limits walls to no more than three feet (3’) in height along a side street side yard property line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District.
The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.
This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.
All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.
Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
Call News February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
MOBILE, ALABAMA
PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 5809 U.S. Highway 90 West (Northeast corner of U.S. Highway 90 West and Hamilton Boulevard) for a Sign Variance to allow two (2) freestanding signs, six (6) wall signs and two (2) directional signs with logos at a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District; the Zoning Ordinance allows one (1) freestanding sign and two (2) wall signs, and does not allow directional signs with logos at a single-tenant commercial site in a B-3, Community Business District.
The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.
This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.
All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.
Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
MOBILE, ALABAMA
PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 9 Garden Trace (North side of Garden Trace (private street), 480’± East of Tuthill Lane) for Front Yard and Rear Yard Setback Variances to allow retaining walls over three feet (3’) high within the 25-foot front minimum building setback line and the 15-foot rear yard setback line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance does not allow walls over three feet (3’) high within the 25-foot front minimum building setback line or within a 15-foot rear yard setback line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District.
The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.
This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.
All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.
Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
Call News on February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
MOBILE, ALABAMA
PURSUANT TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF MOBILE, adopted the 16th day of May 1967, as amended, the City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing on March 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to consider a request at 171 Fenwick Road (Northeast corner of Fenwick Road and Conway Drive South) for a Side Yard Setback Variance to allow a garage/boat shed less than eight feet (8’) from a side yard property line in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District; the Zoning Ordinance requires at least an eight-foot (8’) side yard setback for structures in an R-1, Single-Family Residential District.
The meeting will be held in the Auditorium at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama.
This notice is to advise you of the public hearing so that you may attend the meeting or otherwise present your views to the Board concerning this request. Board of Zoning Adjustment meetings are live streamed at https://www.cityofmobile.org/government/city-council/livestream/. Email your comments to planning@cityofmobile.org or upload your comments to the web portal at https://www.buildmobile.org/board-of-adjustment/.
All comments must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, to provide adequate time for Board members to review the information.
Dated this 15th day of February, 2023.
BOARD OF ZONING ADJUSTMENT
Call News February 22, 2023, and March 1, 2023
STORAGE DISPOSAL
LEGAL NOTICE
The property in the following units (misc. household items) will be disposed of at Mini Storage 18675 Hwy 45 Citronelle, AL, on March 15, 2023 to recover rent and other expenses. No Auction.
Last Known Address
Thaddies Caster
PO Box 238
Mt Vernon, AL 36560
Last Known Address
Johnnie Duning
4550 Country Estates Dr
Saraland, AL 36571
Call News March 1, 8, 2023
Abandoned Vehicle Auction
Reliable Towing will auction the following vehicles on March 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 1034 Joaneen Dr, Saraland, AL 36571.
1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Gray
1G3GR11Y1HR307411
1995 Jeep Cherokee
1J4FT28S4SL618047
1998 Chevrolet Blazer Gold
1GNCS13W3W2135328
1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue Blue
1G3WS52H4XF362974
2000 Honda Accord Silver
1HGCG2258YA024874
2001 Honda CR-V Blue
JHLRD28471C008257
2001 Isuzu Trooper Gold
JACDS58X217J02093
2001 Toyota Sequoia White
5TDZT38A51S011846
2002 Acura MDX Red
2HNYD18652H547201
2004 Honda Accord Tan
1HGCM55144A023430
2004 Mitsubishi Diamante White
6MMAP67P54T001404
2005 Chevrolet Malibu Silver
1G1ZT52875F263324
2005 Honda Pilot Silver
5FNYF18675B013188
2005 Land Rover LR3 Black
SALAD25485A328597
2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK Black
WDBTJ56J46F180322
2006 Nissan Titan Burgundy
1N6BA06A16N522733
2006 Toyota Corolla Silver
1NXBR32E06Z655040
2007 Chevrolet Tahoe Burgundy
1GNFK13057J115775
2007 Honda Accord White
3HGCM56467G703652
2007 Mercury Mariner Silver
4M2CU80Z47KJ08418
2008 Honda Accord Silver
1HGCS12378A018801
2008 Kia Optima Gold
KNAGE123285254754
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Silver
1G1AH5F56A7174444
2010 Chrysler 300 White
2C3CA6CT5AH114208
2011 Dodge Avenger White
1B3BD4FB2BN592005
2011 Honda Accord Gray
1HGCS2B84BA004590
2011 Lincoln MKZ Gray
3LNHL2GC1BR764816
2011 Volkswagen Jetta Blue
3VWPX7AJ7BM678929
2012 Chevrolet Malibu Silver
1G1ZD5E06CF345027
2012 Kia Optima Maroon
5XXGM4A76CG064424
2013 Chevrolet Impala Gray
2G1WC5E35D1221128
2013 Ford Focus Silver
1FADP3K28DL126792
2013 Hyundai SONATA Gray
5NPEB4AC3DH557347
2013 Nissan Altima Silver
1N4AL3AP0DN438055
2014 Kia Forte Red
KNAFX4A88E5121030
2015 Jeep Patriot Gray
1C4NJPBA7FD401953
2016 Chevrolet Cruze Black
1G1BC5SM2G7281659
2016 Chevrolet Cruze White
1G1BC5SM7G7234644
2016 Chrysler 300 Silver
2C3CCAEGXGH147615
2016 Kia Sedona Tan
KNDMB5C17G6191727
2016 Nissan Altima White
1N4AL3AP7GN375816
2017 Honda CBR1000RR SP2 Black
JH2SC7706HK000221
2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 White
ML32F3FJ5HHF07343
2019 Chevrolet Malibu White
1G1ZD5ST3KF158261
2021 Kia Sorento Black
5XYRK4LF6MG064701
2022 Kia Forte Red
3KPF24ADXNE418822
Call News March 1, 8, 2023
ABANDONED VEHICLE
In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. on April 3, 2023.
2015 Kia Sorento Maroon
VIN: 5XYKT3A69FG566598
Call News March 1, 8, 2023
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 04/05/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 11340 US HWY 31 Spanish Fort, AL 36527.
2011 Ford F250
VIN#1FT7W2BT6BEA22414
Call News March 1, 8, 2023
ABANDONED VEHICLE
In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 am, APRIL 11, 2023, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.
2003 Jeep Cherokee
1J4GX48S83C515610
1994 Ford F-150
1FTEX15N9RKA81948
2008 Toyota Corolla
1NXBR32R98Z049903
1997 GMC Sonoma
1GTCS19XXV8509793
2008 Kia Spectra
KNAFE161085010721
2001 Nissan Frontier
1N6ED27T91C396660
2005 Toyota Avalon
4T1BK36B85U027648
2013 Dodge Charger
2C3CDXHG9DH522322
2005 Lincoln Town Car
1LNHM82W15Y658762
2011 Lexus IS
JTHBF5C27B5136924
1999 Toyota Camry
4T1BG22K5XU399808
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Cierra
1G3AG55N9P6325786
2009 Mitsubishi Galant
4A3AB36F59E008376
2009 Toyota Camry
4T1BE46K89U864158
2019 Honda Accord
1HGCV1F3XKA139282
1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse
4A3AX35G7XE037306
2002 Dodge Ram 1500
1D7HA18N32S601230
2018 Ford Fusion
3FA6P0HD0JR165115
2007 Kia Spectra
KNAFE121275431215
2017 Toyota Camry
4T1BF1FK5HU270380
1995 Ford F-150
1FTEX15H2SKA07769
2006 Hyundai Sonata
5NPEU46F06H138176
2016 Kia Forte
KNAFK4A66G5597129
1997 Pontiac Grand Prix
1G2WP1211VF308868
1986 Chevrolet C20
1GCGC24M1GS192087
2003 BMW 325i
WBAEV33493KL81294
2012 Ford Focus
1FAHP3F2XCL254347
2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
ML32A3HJ6LH000906
2006 Acura MDX
2HNYD182X6H525360
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan
2D4GP24RX5R108169
2011 Ford Fusion
3FAHP0HA8BR272087
2005 Chevrolet Silverado
2GCEK13TX51357676
2011 Hyundai Sonata
5NPEB4AC0BH101402
2002 Cadillac Deville
1G6KD54Y02U198748
2011 Chevrolet Impala
2G1WG5EK6B1250694
2009 Toyota Corolla
2T1BU40E39C035618
2002 Chevrolet Avalanche
3GNEC13T62G361358
1999 Honda Accord
1HGCG5640XA022568
2009 Dodge Charger
2B3KA43D79H552939
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
1G1ZC5E18BF394157
2014 Land Rover Range Rover
SALGS2WF8EA700049
2004 Lincoln Town Car
1LNHM83W84Y669125
1999 Buick Century
2G4WS52M1X1432947
2004 Ford Taurus
1FAFP53U44A130418
2011 Hyundai Sonata
5NPEB4AC8BH107996
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
2G1FA1ED3B9114603
2010 Ford Crown Victoria
2FABP7BV2AX135298
2005 Chevrolet Tahoe
1GNEC13V95J221745
2010 Suzuki Kisashi
JS2RE9A57A100463
1999 Toyota Camry
JT2BG22K0X0315625
2002 Toyota Camry
4T1BE32K92U530050
2008 Lexus ES
JTHBJ46G882244558
2006 Ford Crown Victoria
2FAFP71W76X102591
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
1D7HU18N58S512629
2001 Chevrolet Tahoe
1GNEC13T01J132039
2001 Jeep Cherokee
1J4FF48S21L548002
2003 Dodge Caravan
1D4GP21323B338414
1993 Honda Accord
1HGCB7675PA090448
2012 Buick Verano
1G4PS5SK7C4130189
2004 Acura TL
19UUA66274A069084
2016 Kia Forte
KNAFK4A64G5579860
2004 Honda Odyssey
5FNRL18014B011962
1999 Toyota Avalon
4T1BF18B6XU331151
2013 Chevrolet Impala
2G1WB5E33D1145301
2007 Toyota Camry
4T1BE46K17U544211
2006 Mercedes-Benz E350
WDBUF6J86A821698
Trailer
No VIN
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
1J4RS4GGXBC644063
2010 Chevrolet Malibu
1G1ZC5EB0AF254773
2007 Hyundai Sonata
5NPEU46F57H269024
2013 Volkswagen Golf
WVWDB7AJ2DW126701
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
1G1ZB5ST7HF126721
2010 Toyota Corolla
1NXBU4EE9AZ197586
1997 Toyota 4Runner
JT3GN87R2V0042183
2011 Jeep Liberty
1J4PP2GK4BW580229
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle
3VWBK21C14M403296
1998 Saturn SL2
1G8ZK5274WZ317061
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
1G1AF5F55A7118727
1996 Toyota Corolla
1NXBB02E6TZ407308
2010 Nissan Maxima
1N4AA5AP9AC838835
2003 Cadillac Deville
1G6KD54Y63U142427
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse
4A3AC74H25E003431
2007 Chevrolet Equinox
2CDNL13F076007820
2016 Dodge Charger
2C3CDXHG5GH143533
2005 Buick Rendezvous
3G5DA03E45S551514
2006 Scion XA
JTKKT604760153689
1999 Honda Accord
1HGCG5647XA134073
2003 Chevrolet Impala
2G1WH52K139321871
2012 Chrysler 200
1C3CCBAB4CN201721
2012 Chevrolet Malibu
1G1ZB5E07CF182930
1995 Ford F-250
1FTHF25H0SNB35433
2006 Chevrolet Silverado
1GCEC19V76Z128001
1986 BMW 528E
WBADK8304G9660387
1991 Mercury Capri
6MPCT01Z4M8622568
1997 Lincoln Town Car
1LNLM81W8VY610865
1996 Chevrolet Astro
1GNDM19W4VB109759
2001 Oldsmobile Bravada
1GHDT13W712211792
2002 Honda Accord
1HGCH16532A081401
2000 Chevrolet Suburban
2GNFK16T0YG105065
2000 Chevrolet Silverado
1GCEC14V3YZ150118
2007 Ford Taurus
1FAFP53U57A200643
2012 Nissan Sentra
3N1AB6AP1CL706014
2002 Honda Odyssey
5FNRL18982B003952
2000 Saturn SL1
1G8ZG5281YZ110530
2000 Ford Ranger
1FTZR15X7YTB16704
2018 LEXUS ES
58ABK1GG1JU087532
2000 FORD F150
1FTRX17W5YNC22597
2006 GMC YUKON
1GKEK13Z76J124323
2005 FORD ESCAPE
1FMTU3145KB05000
2014 GMC TERRAIN
2GKALMEK4E6362607
2004 GMC SIERRA
2GTEK19T341325934
1981 SUZUKI GS850
JS1GS71L2B2103397
1996 CHEVROLET BLAZER
1GNDT13W7T2124958
2014 TOYOTA CAMRY
4T1BF1FK9EU756668
2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT
KMHCT5AE6GU279514
2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU
1G1ZT54845F141162
2011 HYUNDAI SONATA
5NPEC4AC3BH120068
2011 CHEVROLET EQUINOX
2CNALDEC9B6393542
2006 FORD TAURUS
1FAFP55213G236364
2019 NISSAN SENTRA
3N1AB7AP5KY286474
1996 GMC SIERRA
1GTEC19R6TE524930
1994 CHEVROLET CAPRICE
1G1BL52WXRR149757
2007 CHEVROLET COBALT
1G1AL55F277117174
2008 HONDA ACCORD
1HGCM56333A028830
2004 TOYOTA CAMRY
JTDBE32K440259011
2005 TOYOTA TUNDRA
5TBET34185S483378
2004 TOYOTA CAMRY
4T1BE32K54U289185
2016 HYUNDAI SONATA
5NPE24AF2GH352620
2014 MAZDA 2
JM1DE1LZ1E0179059
1997 DODGE DAKOTA
1B7GL23Y8VS157306
1992 LEXUS LS
JT8UF11E2N0127841
2010 NISSAN FRONTIER
1N6AD0ER2AC445076
2009 HONDA CIVIC
19XFA16879E047458
1998 HONDA SHADOW
1HFSC1807WA202305
2012 AUDI Q5
WA1LFAFP9CA013232
2011 SUBARU OUTBACK
4S4BRBKC3B3410581
2011 HONDA ACCORD
1HGCS2B82BA000750
2010 KYMCO XCITING
RFBT7K220AB250625
2000 FORD EXPLORER
1FMZU63E8YUB67700
2010 FORD TAURUS
1FAHP2EW7AG139399
2001 TOYOTA CAMRY
JT2BG22K510601610
2007 CHEVROLET IMPALA
2G1WC58RX79265096
2001 MERCURY MARQUIS
2MEFM74W01X702214
2008 LEXUS IS
JTHBK262885069667
2006 NISSAN SENTRA
3N1CB51D36L634777
1997 TOYOTA COROLLA
1NXBB02E9VZ513531
2014 HYUNDAI SANTE FE
KM8SN4HF5EU059065
2018 LEXUS ES
58ABK1GG1JU087532
2000 FORD F150
1FTRX17W5YNC22597
2006 GMC YUKON
1GKEK13Z76J124323
2005 FORD ESCAPE
1FMTU3145KB05000
2014 GMC TERRAIN
2GKALMEK4E6362607
2004 GMC SIERRA
2GTEK19T341325934
1981 SUZUKI GS850
JS1GS71L2B2103397
1996 CHEVROLET BLAZER
1GNDT13W7T2124958
2014 TOYOTA CAMRY
4T1BF1FK9EU756668
1996 CHEVROLET CAPRICE
1G1BL52W5TR152525
2017 TOYOTA CAMRY
4T1BF1FK7HU284684
2011 NISSAN VERSA
3N1BC1CP3BL433643
2014 CHEVROLET SILVERADO
3GCPCREH2EG519627
2006 HONDA ACCORD
1HGCM56836A101176
1992 CHEVROLET MOTORHOME
1GBKP37N6N3300238
Call News February 22 and March 1, 2023
ABANDONED VEHICLE
These abandoned vehicles will be sold on 3-29-23 at 5385 Barry Dr Theodore, AL 36582 at 9 a.m. if not redeemed before then.
MERC 2MEFM74W13X688052
TOY 5YFBU4EE5DP223980
LEXUS JTHBF30G620032586
TOY 2T1BURHE1HC751546
HYUN 5NPDH4AE9DH406668
HYUN KMHWF35H64A054472
NISS 3N1CN7AP5FL938514
KIA KNAFX4A67E5218024
LINC 1LNHM82W53Y620724
TOY 2T3ZFREV5FW233455
HYUN 5NPEB4AC4CH484973
NISS 3N1AB7AP1GY331319
MITS JA32U2FU1FU013276
FORD 1FAD93K27EL292089
FORD 3FA6P0LU2DR388722
HONDA 2HKYF18514H568967
CHEV 2CNDL63F276036667
HONDA JHMCG5641XC001715
CHEV 1G1ZJ57B684236075
FORD 3FADP4BJ3DM153300
Call News February 22 and March 1, 2023
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 03/29/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 5908 Cherry Hill Rd Montgomery, AL 36116.
2013 Harley Davidson
VIN#1HD1FCM12DB639691
Call News February 22, and March 1, 2023
ABANDONED VEHICLE
The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on March 29, 2023 at 9 a.m.
2010 NISSAN CUBE RED
JN8AZ2KR1AT154349 456195 LL
2004 JEEP GR CHEROKEE GRAY
1J4GX48S84C233811 457001
2008 KIA OPTIMA GRAY
KNAGE123085193100 457183
2014 KIA SOUL WHITE
KNDJN2A2XE7104978 457200
2009 CHEVROLET HHR BLACK
3GNCA13B69S609247 457310
2015 HYUNDAI 53’ DRY VAN WHITE
3H3V532CXFT658178 456355A
2021 KIA FORTE WHITE
3KPF34AD1ME324534 457332 LL
2009 HONDA CIVIC BLUE
2HGFG12629H532432 457455
2012 NISSAN ALTIMA BLACK
1N4AL2AP3CC226027 457457
2009 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE BROWN
1GNER23D89S139761 457486
2004 CHEVROLET TRAIL BLAZER SILVER
1GNES16S046230906 457574
2010 CHEVROLET COBALT BLACK
1G1AB5F50A7130974 457669
2008 FORD FOCUS BLUE
1FAHP35N98W244099 457748
2013 FORD FUSION BLACK
3FA6P0HR3DR283689 458560
2003 CHEVROLET S10 GOLD
1GCCS14H638200562 458798 LL
Call News February 22 and March 1, 2023
BIDS
BID 23-08
NATURAL GAS GENERAL
CONTRACTOR SERVICES
The City of Alexander City, Alabama, is requesting Bid proposals for natural gas general contractor services, Alexander City, AL, per the attached specifications. These services include but are not limited to installation of natural gas mains and service lines, excavating and ground restoration services, directional boring services, emergency repair services, and materials associated with the projects. A full copy of the bid and all addendums may be obtained at [ https://alexandercityal.gov/rfps ]
Proposals must be submitted in writing to the Alexander City Clerk’s office no later than April 4th, 2023. All proposals bid number and opening date on the outside of the envelope. Proposals must be mailed or hand delivered to the address below. No proposals will be allowed to be submitted via fax or email. Pre-Qualifications: All proposals must be submitted by a general contractor who is licensed in the State of Alabama or state of reciprocity.
ADDRESS ALL RETURN ENVELOPES TO: CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY
CITY CLERK’S OFFICE
281 JAMES D NABORS DR
ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA 35010
Call News March 1, 2023
SECTION 00010 INVITATION TO BID
Separate sealed bids for the completion of the construction of Franklin Road for the City of Roanoke, Alabama, will be received by the City of Roanoke, 809 Main Street, PO Box 1270, Alabama 36274, until 3:00 pm CST, Thursday, March 16, 2023. No bids will be received after the time set forth hereinabove, and the Proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud.
The project consists of furnishing all labor, tools, materials, and equipment for completing the Improvements to Franklin Road project. Inspection of the site prior to submitting a bid is mandatory. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the City of Roanoke City Hall Thursday, March 7, 2023. Attendance at the pre-bid meeting is not mandatory.
Plans and Contract Documents may be obtained from the office of the engineer, Harmon Engineering & Contracting Co., Inc. located at 13376 C. L. Torbert Parkway, LaFayette, Alabama, 36862, upon payment of $125.00 per set, non-refundable. PDF sets are available for $60.00 per set non-refundable. Direct requests for bid packages to the address listed above, by email to info@he-inc.co, or by phone at 334-864-9135. The plans and specifications are also on file for examination at the Roanoke City Hall.
Bids will be opened publicly and read in the presence of those interested. The Owner reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any or all bids. The owner reserves the right to select the lowest legal Bid deemed in the best interest of the owner. A “responsive” bid shall be evidenced by: (1), a Proposal Form completed in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders and with instructions and/or requests contained in any other sections of the Contract Documents; (2), a Proposal Form not evidencing any apparent unbalanced pricing for performance of the items of work; (3) a Proposal Form without excisions, special conditions or qualifications made by the Bidder.
Each bidder must deposit with his/her bid, security in the amount, form, and subject to the conditions provided in the information to bidders. A Performance Bond and a Payment Bond will be required from all contractors in an amount equal to 100% of the contract price, guaranteeing faithful performance of the contract and payment of all persons supplying labor and/or materials for the construction of the project.
Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.
All bidders must have a current Contractors License with appropriate specialties from the State of Alabama. Each bidder shall be responsible for knowledge of and compliance with the Alabama Public Works bid law, Alabama Code Section 39-1-1, et seq. Bids will be received only from experienced contractors who have successfully completed projects of similar scope.
Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the bidder, his/her address, the name of the project for which the bid is submitted, and the bidder’s Alabama Contractor’s License Number. If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the bid must be enclosed in another envelope addressed as specified. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Mr. Tim Jacobs, Purchasing Agent, City of Roanoke, 809 Main Street, PO Box 1270, Roanoke, AL 36274 and marked “Bid for IMPROVEMENTS TO FRANKLIN ROAD”. No bidder may withdraw his/her bid within 30 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.
Call News March 1, 2023
MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority
Museum Road
Invitation Bid Meeting
RFQ-02-14-2023-001
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority (MCHA) is soliciting for sealed bids for Project: RFQ-02-14-2023-001.
This project includes asphalting the museum road in Mt. Vernon, AL The Contractor shall furnish all labor, tools, equipment, and incidentals thereto required for completion of the project. The Request for Information (RFI) Deadline is February 24, 2023, at 10:00 AM (CT). Bids are due on March 2, 2023, at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority by 12:00 PM (CT) at 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560, Attention: Lillie Steiner. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the MCHA Conference Room immediately following. MCHA reserves the right to reject any or all the bids. The awarding of bids will be pending approval of the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority.
This invitation for Bid is open to selected General Contractors; however, the award shall be made under unrestricted solicitation to the lowest/responsive/responsible bidder using the “X” Factor tabulation (Indian Preference). The Project will be awarded to one Prime Contractor.
All bids must be sealed and addressed to the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority and plainly marked with the Bidder’s name and the Project name. Bids shall be on a Lump Sum basis per the Project documents; segregated bids will not be accepted. The Project Manual and bid documents are made a part of this Invitation for Bid.
For additional information contact:
Lillie Steiner at lilliesteiner@mowachoctaw.com.
MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560 251-829-5000
Call News February 22, and March 1, 2023
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed proposals will be received by the City of Saraland at the City Hall Office located at 943 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL 36571 on Thursday, March 9, 2023 before 4:00pm local time for the Saraland Fire Department Station 1 Addition and Renovation
Location: 716 Saraland Blvd. South, 36571
and will be publicly opened at the scheduled council meeting on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Scope of work:
The City of Saraland proposes to contract for a new addition to Saraland Fire Station 1 of approximately 1,300 square feet. The contractor is to build on existing location a new code compliant cinder block wall addition (to match existing structure). The contractor will prepare area for new foundation, coordinate with utilities making utilities safe and ready for future connections. The contractor will match existing roof material for new addition. Interior will consist of matching commercial grade drop ceilings or equivalent and 2”x4” studded sheetrock walls. New addition will include 2 new single occupancy bathrooms complete with showers. All electrical, plumbing, and HVAC to be included with fixtures. Interior and exterior paint to match existing type and color scheme. Relocation of existing interior door in block wall. Change of existing sheetrock ceiling to drop ceiling. Adding interior walls to existing structure.
Project overview, details, and Bid information can be obtained by contacting:
Saraland Fire Department
Captain Lee Smith 251-581-1321 hsmith@saraland.org
Battalion Chief Chad Conner 251-459-5797 cconner@saraland.org
A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Saraland in an amount not less than (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.
Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the contract.
Additional information, site visits, and consultations may be requested by contacting Saraland Fire Rescue.
Call News February 15, 22 and March 1, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY
STATE OF ALABAMA
Case No. 02-CV-2022-902135.00
RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC, Plaintiff,
v.
LYNN DENISE KING, JEANETTA MOSE AKA JEANETTA LOVE, JIMMIE D. KING JR., AARON KING, COLONIAL HILLS/BAKERFIELD HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, inc., and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JIMMIE D. KING SR., Defendants
To: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JIMMIE D. KING, SR.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
By Order for Service by Publication, dated the 7th day of February, 2023, you are hereby notified that on December 8, 2022, RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC (“Rubin Lublin” or “Plaintiff”), filed its Complaint for Interpleader of Excess Funds Collected from Foreclosure (the “Complaint”), pertaining to real property located at 9520 Oak Forrest Drive, Mobile, AL 36695 (the “Property”). By virtue of the Complaint, the Plaintiff seeks to place all parties on notice of the existence of the Excess Funds and deposit the Excess Funds with the Clerk of this Court in accordance with Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure 22(b). To prevent a default judgment being entered against you, you must file an Answer in writing with the Clerk of the Circuit Court and serve a copy upon Plaintiff’s attorneys, Amanda M. Beckett and Hannah Davenport of Rubin Lublin, LLC at 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30071, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published once per week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama.
Given under my hand this 10th day of February, 2023.
/s Sharla Knox
Circuit Clerk, Mobile County, Alabama
Plaintiff’s Attorneys:
Amanda M. Beckett;
Hannah Davenport
Rubin Lublin LLC
3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100
Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Phone: 770-246-3353
E-mail: dpiper@rlselaw.com
Call News Feb. 15, Feb. 22, Mar. 1 & Mar. 8, 2023
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO.: 02-CV-2023-900111
EDWARD EVERETTE NICHOLAS, JR. and ANGELA LYNNETTE NICHOLAS RUSSELL, Plaintiffs,
v.
THE LAND DESCRIBED AS:
TO FIND the point of beginning, start at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 4 South, Range 2 West, run South along the half section line 14.85 chains to a point, thence due West 5.71 chains to a point, thence South 16.33 chains to the place of beginning, and from said place of beginning run West 209 feet to a point, thence run North 209 feet to a point, thence run East 209 feet to a point, thence run South 209 feet to the point of beginning, and being one acre located in the Southeast corner of that certain land conveyed to the grantor F. M. Nicholas, by deed dated February 10, 1930, as the same appears of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 227 N.S., Page 22,
And also described as:
COMG NE COR OF NW ¼ SECT 18 T4S R2W THEN S 980.1 FT THEN W 376.86 FT THEN S 1077.78 FT TO PT OF BEG THEN W 209 FT THEN N 209 FT THEN E 209 FT THEN S 209 FT TO BEG #SEC 18 T4S R2W #MP28 04 18 2 000, PARCEL #2804182000004XXX, KEY #496369,
AND
JOSEPH SMITH a/k/a JOE SMITH, as Personal Representative of the ESTATE OF JULIA (JUDY) I. NICHOLAS, A, B, C, and D as individuals,
firms, entities or corporations claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
All unknown defendants are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking to quiet title to the following described property:
TO FIND the point of beginning, start at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 4 South, Range 2 West, run South along the half section line 14.85 chains to a point, thence due West 5.71 chains to a point, thence South 16.33 chains to the place of beginning, and from said place of beginning run West 209 feet to a point, thence run North 209 feet to a point, thence run East 209 feet to a point, thence run South 209 feet to the point of beginning, and being one acre located in the Southeast corner of that certain land conveyed to the grantor F. M. Nicholas, by deed dated February 10, 1930, as the same appears of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 227 N.S., Page 22,
And also described as:
COMG NE COR OF NW ¼ SECT 18 T4S R2W THEN S 980.1 FT THEN W 376.86 FT THEN S 1077.78 FT TO PT OF BEG THEN W 209 FT THEN N 209 FT THEN E 209 FT THEN S 209 FT TO BEG #SEC 18 T4S R2W #MP28 04 18 2 000,
PARCEL #2804182000004XXX, KEY #496369,
in the Plaintiffs has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication hereinbefore entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of the Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff’s attorney, C. Andrew Harrell, Jr., P.O. Box 4850, Gulf Shores, Alabama 36547, an answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, or a default judgment will be entered against you.
WITNESS my hand this 3rd day of February, 2023.
/s Sharla Knox
Clerk of Circuit Court
Mobile County, Alabama
Plaintiff’s Attorney:
Andrew Harrell, Jr.
P O Box 4850
Gulf Shores, AL 36547
Phone: 251-043-4000 or 251-968-1555
E-mail: rachel@ohlglaw.com
Call News Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, & Mar. 1, 2023
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO.: CV- 22-901838
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRZ INVENTORY TRUST, Plaintiff,
v.
JOHN LEE SHAMBURGER, Defendant
SERVICE BY PUBLICATION
On January 31, 2023, this Court granted Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant, John Lee Shamburger. In the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Civil Action No.: CV-2022-901838, U.S Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust v. John Lee Shamburger, et al. Notice To: John Lee Shamburger who may have an interest in property located at 2400 Luvenia Dr., Mobile, AL 36617. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated January 31, 2023, you are hereby notified that on October 18, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment on the subject property. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, G. Alicia Jett at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, at 2 20th St. North, Ste. 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice on or before April 7, 2023, or default judgment will be entered against you.
Given under my hand this 10th day of February, 2023
/s Sharla Knox
Clerk of Circuit Court,
Mobile County, Alabama
Plaintiff’s Attorney:
Alicia Jett
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
2 20th Street North, Suite 100
Birmingham, AL 35203
Phone: 205-208-9351
E-mail: Johanna.Whitmire@mccalla.com
Call News Feb. 15, Feb. 22, Mar. 1, & Mar. 8, 2023
PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF
CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor
Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:
IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor
CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03
In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21;
Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.
The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.
It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.
Linda C. Jensen, District Judge
Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF
MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02
IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor
Notice is hereby given to the Damien Wright, alleged father of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:
IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor
CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02
In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19;
Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.
The said Damien Wright, Alleged Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.
It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.
Linda C. Jensen, District Judge
Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23
PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF
CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. JU-2022-32.01
IN THE MATTER OF A.K., A CHILD
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY
TO: Antetta Denise Kelly
You are hereby given notice that a petition for dependency has been filed by the Choctaw County Department of Human Resources regarding A.K., born on May 29, 2006 in Mobile, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Katherine Parten, Post Office Box 219, Livingston, Alabama 35470, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A hearing has been set for April 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the courtroom of the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.
Law Offices of R. Brian Smith
PO Box 219
Livingston, AL 35470
205.652.7007
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF
CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. JU-2022-31.01
IN THE MATTER OF M.O., A CHILD
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY
TO: Antetta Denise Kelly
You are hereby given notice that a petition for dependency has been filed by the Choctaw County Department of Human Resources regarding M.O., born on June 11, 2007 in Mobile, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Katherine Parten, Post Office Box 219, Livingston, Alabama 35470, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A hearing has been set for April 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the courtroom of the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.
Law Offices of R. Brian Smith
PO Box 219
Livingston, AL 35470
205.652.7007
Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023