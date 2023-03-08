MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 3-08-23 CLICK HERE

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason P Davis, a married man joined by his wife, and Brigett Davis, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns. on August 25, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 5835, Page 1112; the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 36, Old Spanish Trail, Unit Three, as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 45 of the records in the Office of Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8833 Conquistador Drive East Grand Bay, AL 36541

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 3/8/2023, 3/15/2023, 3/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 28, 2021 by William Doug Houston aka W. Doug Houston, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., and recorded in Instrument # 2021031089 on May 17, 2021, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 20, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 78, Block E-D, as per plat entitled “1953 Subdivision of Dauphin Island, Ala.”, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 7, Page 1-21 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. APN: 52 01 00 0 022 207.XXX

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 811 Ingraham Pl, Dauphin Island, AL 36528.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022487

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Calls News March 8, 2023 and March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by SHERRY H. PIERCE and JON P. PIERCE and U.S. Bank, N.A. f/k/a Firstar Bank, N.A. f/k/a Mercantile Trust Company, N.A., as Co-Trustees of the Sherry Hammack Pierce Revocable Trust Agreement dated October 21, 1999 , as Mortgagor(s) to AmSouth Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 31st day of December, 2002, and recorded in Book 5288, Page 1139 and re-recorded in Book 5415, Page 1744, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said mortgage being lastly assigned to FIDELITY BANK by instrument recorded in said Probate Court records; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 13th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 25, Canebrake, as recorded in Map Book 32, Page 2 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

FIDELITY BANK

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Richard H. Moore and Diane S. Moore, originally in favor of Safeway Mortgage, Inc., on September 19, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 5848, Page 1851; the undersigned Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20, Block 10, Greenwich Hills, Part A, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 53, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property conveyed being the same as conveyed by Thomas H. Abercrombie and Nancy M. Abercrombie, husband and wife, in the deed recorded May 2, 1969, in Book 898, Page 100, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 655 Wilshire Road, Mobile, AL 36609.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the address indicated below. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209.

www.bellcarrington.com.

File Number: 23-40474

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated February 26, 2008 executed by Virginius L. Arnold IV, married and Katherine S. Arnold, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded April 10, 2008, in Book 6362, Page 890, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Pretium TRS Warehouse Trust by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2023009778, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Pretium TRS Warehouse Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/04/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 1, The Lakes, Unit Six as recorded in Map Book 80, Page 14, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 12199 Scenic View Dr., Mobile, AL 36695. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Pretium TRS Warehouse Trust

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

37-FC-22-01370

Call News March 8, 2023, March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 15, 2015 executed by Jadera Dees, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded July 29, 2015, in Book LR7287, Page 1204, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023009507, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 05/10/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 23, Crystal Lake Estates, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 27 in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 7004 Carrabelle Key, Mobile, AL 36695. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

30-FC-23-01013

Call News March 8, 2023, March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marcus Sanders, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Whitney Bank dba Hancock Bank, on December 15, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7589 Pg: 128; the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Fifty-Six (56), Malibar Heights, Third Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 104 of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4275 Raines Drive , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01025

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JARED A. ODOM and TARA D. ODOM, husband and wife, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 30th day of December, 2011, and recorded in Book 6847, Page 1208, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 13th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2, Meadowood Village, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 104 and amended in Real Property Book 2125, Page 442 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Felix W. Pierce and Melba Pierce, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for On Q Financial, Inc., on July 31, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7540 Pg: 348; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: From the Southeast corner of Section 7, Township 4 South, Range 3 West, run Northwardly along the Eastern boundary of such Section 345 feet to a point as the place of beginning of the lands herein described, and from said Point of Beginning continue Northwardly along such Eastern boundary 150 feet to a point; run thence Westwardly and parallel to the South boundary of Section 7 a distance of 290 feet to a point; run thence Southwardly and parallel to the East boundary of Section 7 a distance of 150 feet to a point; run thence Eastwardly and parallel to the South boundary of Section 7 a distance of 290 feet to the Point of Beginning, said land being in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7; Township 4 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except that portion conveyed to Mobile County by Right of Way Deed recorded in Real Property Book 1961, Page 924, being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: A strip of land 40 feet in width to be used for the improvement of the Young Neck Road (Novatan Road) and being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the SE corner of Section 7, Township 4 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North 00 degrees 32 minutes 20 seconds East, 345 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 00 degrees 32 minutes 30 seconds East, 150 feet to a point; thence West 40 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 32 minutes 30 seconds West, 150 feet to a point; thence East 40 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 753 Novatan Road N , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00978

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Juanda L. Sampson, unmarried, originally in favor of Southtrust Mortgage Corporation, on March 30, 1999, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in RP Book 4694 Page 266; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Mortgage Corporation successor by merger to SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: The West 120 feet of Lots 19 and 20, Burton Subdivision, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 94, Pages 482-483, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 310 Hosfelt Ln , Mobile, AL 36607-2019. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Mortgage Corporation successor by merger to SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40112

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roland Eugene Fortenberry, unmarried, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on May 18, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5981 Page 1536; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13, of Layfette Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 26, Page 49 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 301 La Bonne Dr , Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40087

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mildred H. Smalls, a single person, originally in favor of James B. Nutter and Company, on August 6, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6257 Page-1043; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8, Block 10, Bascombe Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in deed book 128 pages 1, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1214 Alba Street , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01253

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Yan Ding A Married Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated April 24, 2013; said mortgage being recorded on April 29, 2013, in Book 7019, Page 767 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2021054072 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7, Pineridge Place Subdivision, a resubdivision of Lot 6, Azalea Heights, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 12, Page 93 of the records in the office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 606 Pineridge Place, Mobile, AL 36609.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SWBC MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04138AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/08/2023,03/15/2023,03/22/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Helen B Thompson An Unmarried Woman to Compass Bank dated May 5, 2012; said mortgage being recorded on May 23, 2012, in Book 6895, Page 886 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL OF LOT 45 OF PARADISE PARK UNIT 2 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6 PAGE 281 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, EXCEPTING HOWEVER, THE FOLLOWING PORTION OF SAID LOT 45, VIZ: FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT RUN SOUTHEASTWARDLY ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 45 AND 44 A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTHEASTWARDLY PARALLEL WITH GREENBACK DRIVE 95 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO A POINT ON DIAMOND DRIVE, RUN THENCE NORTHEASTWARDLY ALONG DIAMOND DRIVE TO ITS INTERSECTION WITH GREENBACK DRIVE RUN SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE NORTHERN LINE OF LOT 45 A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO HELEN RUTH BLACK THOMPSON. BY DEED FROM CHARLES LEE BLACK JR. A DIVORCED MAN, AND HELEN RUTH BLACK THOMPSON, A DIVORCED WOMAN RECORDED 08/29/1996 IN DEED BOOK 4390 PAGE 1699, IN THE PROBATE JUDGE’S OFFICE FOR MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1511 Diamond Drive, Mobile, AL 36617.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04377AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/08/2023,03/15/2023,03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sandra Richardson aka Sandra Kay Richardson, unmarried, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on May 22, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5990 Page 1689; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, Alverez’s Second Addition to Saraland, according to the Map thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 249, of the Records in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 931 Celeste Rd, Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40100

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Miguel Angel Bonelli Berrios, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Homeside Financial, LLC., on May 3, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7507 Pg: 984; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2019042143; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2022034341; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18, of Resubdivision of Lots 23-34, Emerald Valley Estates, Unit 1, as per map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 58, of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama. This property is the same as described by deed recorded in BK: LR7507, Page 982 and mortgage recorded in BK: LR7507 Page 984.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8321 Valley Lane , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01327

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Paul Martin Johnson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on December 13, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7104 Pg: 1940; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3, Unit 1, Leisure Woods, according to Map Book 92, Page 84, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8106 Leisure Woods Dr S , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01180

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Helen W. Newcomb, an unmarried woman and Nancy L. Newcomb, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on June 12, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7278 Pg: 971; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 37, Maryknoll, First Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 14, Page 2 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6451 Maryknoll Drive , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00081

Call News 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Darrell Frost Sr. and Katonya Frost, husband and wife, originally in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, on November 30, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 4913, Page 1250; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF9 Master Participation Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 314 and 315 Trinity Gardens- Ext’n South as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 21-24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2410 Brewton Ave , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 21-02265

Call News 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023

FORECLOSURE AND ACCELERATION NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien conveyed from GERALD P. SMITH to LISA DIXON and CHARLES DIXON recorded in Instrument #2019010278 Mobile County, AL Probate Ct. records, said default continuing notice is hereby given that the undersigned does hereby ACCELERATE the debt demanding that the full amount be paid in full (Smith will not allow debtor to reinstate the debt), and under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on March 22, 2023, at the front door of the Mobile County Courthouse the following described real and personal property which includes a mobile home in Mobile County, AL to wit:

Lot 2 FAIRVIEW PLACE, as shown on that certain map or plat recorded in Map Book 73, Page 27 in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama which includes a manufactured home which is part of and permanently affixed to the land: 1997 16×80 Destiny mobile home S/N:OW5342AGA763-07. The street address is 11011 Old Moffat Rd., Wilmer, AL 36587.

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave., Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 343-6700 (251) 423-1157

ksharpe@kiplaw.net

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Samantha Jane Duff And Jeffery Glenn Duff Wife And Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns dated February 15, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on February 16, 2018, in Book LR7604, Page 1135 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage in Instrument 2020070531 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 23rd day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 31, VIKING PLACE, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 109, PAGE 74, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 3650 Eric Drive, Semmes, AL 36575.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SWBC MORTGAGE

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04311AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/01/2023,03/08/2023,03/15/2023

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by ELIZABETH V. ELAM, a single individual, and ROBERT LOWERY, a single individual, on the 25th day of September 2019, to FIRSTBANK, as recorded in Inst. #2019056848 in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 23, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11, IRVINGTON PLACE, as recorded in Map Book 137, Page 89 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2020 Hamilton manufactured home, Serial No. HH19AL02465;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for FirstBank

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News March 1, March 8, and March 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bryce Bosarge, Nell T. Bosarge aka Nell Bosarge (married couple), originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Mortgage Team 1, Inc., on June 28, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5997 Page 988; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 19 of Whip ‘O Will Hill Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 21, Page 19 of the Records of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 10635 Killdeer Dr, Irvington, AL 36544-2923. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40076

Call News 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathan R. Middleton and Amy L. Middleton, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company, Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company, on March 6, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book – 6999 Page – 1111; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 46 degrees 07 minutes 15 seconds East, 565.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue South 46 degrees 07 minutes 15 seconds East, 536.80 feet to a point on the North line of the 60 foot wide non-exclusive easement; thence run North 56 degrees 03 minutes East along said North line 160.00 feet; thence run North 35 degrees 42 minutes 40 seconds West, 524.98 feet; thence run South 86 degrees 03 minutes West, 257.04 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a non-exclusive easement over and across the following described property: From the Northeast corner of Section 15, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence West along the South line of Section 15, a distance of 991.57 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 08 minutes East 699.91 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence North 63 degrees 57 minutes 371.18 feet to the P.C. of a 211.86 foot radius curve to the left; thence Westwardly along arc of said curve 221.86 feet to the P.T. thereof; thence South 56 degrees 03 minutes West 515.0 feet to a point hereinafter called point “A” thence along the arc of a curve having a 50 foot radius a distance of 249.80 feet to a point that is 60.00 feet from Point “A” measured at right angles; thence North 56 degrees 03 minutes East 515.00 feet to the P.C. of a 151.86 foot radius curve to the right; thence Eastwardly along the arc of said curve 159.03 feet to a P.T. thereof; thence South 63 degrees 57 minutes East 371.18 feet to a point on the West line of the Wilmer-Tanner Williams Road; thence North 26 degrees 03 minutes East 60.00 feet to the Point of Beginning Parcel B: That certain tract of real property situated in the Northeast quarter of Section 15, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, St. Stephens Meridian in Mobile County, Alabama; said tract more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the said Northeast quarter; thence South 46 degrees, 38 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 1101.79 feet to a point on the North line of a 60 foot wide non-exclusive easement said point marked by a 1 inch diameter crimp top pipe; thence along said North line North 56 degrees 03 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 159.81 feet to a point marked by a 1 inch diameter crimp top pipe; thence North 36 degrees 17 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 65.00 feet to the Point of Beginning marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence continue North 36 degrees 17 minutes 13 seconds West a distance of 66.21 feet to the point marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence North 88 degrees 01 minutes 14 seconds East a distance of 20.58 feet to the point marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence South 36 degrees 17 minutes 13 seconds East a distance of 29.69 feet to the point marked by a capped rebar set by Gregory C. Spies; thence South 01 degrees 58 minutes 54 Seconds East a distance of 30.16 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 13620 Private Road 439, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01001

Call News 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 27, 2007 executed by Marcus Gray Oliver and Vicki L. Dunn, married, in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded August 29, 2007, in Book 6249, Page 1022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023003904, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/04/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 21, Idlewood, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 6, Pages 441-442 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2201 Vaughn Drive E, Mobile, AL 36605. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for RCF 2 Acquisition Trust c/o U.S. Bank Trust National Association

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

37-FC-22-01179

Call News February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023 and March 8, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated November 8, 2013 executed by James Beck, an unmarried man , in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded November 14, 2013, in Bk: LR7095, Pg: 1156, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2023008021, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/19/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 9, Vacu Maid Heights as recorded in Map Book 15, page 68 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North along the East line of Lot 6 of said Vacu Maid Heights a distance of 36.00 feet to a point; thence run East a distance of 190.00 feet to a point on the West right of way line of Seabrook Lane (a 50 foot right of way); thence run South along the West line of said Seabrook Lane a distance of 105.00 feet to a point; thence run West a distance of 190.00 feet to a point on the East line of said Lot 9; thence run North along the East line of said Lot 9 a distance of 69.00 feet to the point of beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4625 Seabrook Rd., Wilmer, AL 36587. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01022

Call News February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023 and March 8, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Andrew E Robinson and Brandi Hill Robinson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Navy Federal Credit Union on September 15, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7555, Page 1739; the undersigned Navy Federal Credit Union, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 11, COLLEGE WOODS, FIRST ADDITION, UNIT 1, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 17, PAGE 110 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1923 Kali Oka Rd Eight Mile, AL 36613

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Navy Federal Credit Union, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/22/2023, 3/1/2023, 3/8/2023

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by JEFFERY BROTHERS, an unmarried man, and DENISE JOHNSON, an unmarried woman, on the 14th day of August 2007, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Real Property Book 6242, Page 1448, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 15, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 8 and 9, Block 5, Map of Dawes as recorded in Deed Book 152, Pages 64-65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2007 Southern manufactured home, Serial No. DSDAL50366AB; together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News February 22, March 1, and March 8, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert L Pearson Jr aka Robert L. Pearson and Candra Pearson, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Home Mortgage of America Inc., on May 31, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7517 Pg: 723; the undersigned Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 62, The Legacy at Saybrook, Unit One, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 121, Page 43, filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7423 Saybrook Blvd, Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-3, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00853

Call News 02/22/2023, 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billie Cecilia Rookard, an unmarried woman originally in favor of Citifinancial Corporation, LLC on December 23, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 5514, Page 1481; the undersigned Citibank, N.A., as trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on March 21, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL THAT PART OF LOT 22 OF HIGHLAND PARK EXTENSION #2, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGES 233-34 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF THE PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BOUNDED BY A LINE DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, SAID POINT ALSO BEING LOCATED ON THE NORTH LINE OF CEDAR STREET 100 FEET WEST OF THE SOUTH-EAST CORNER OF LOT 22, THENCE NORTH PARALLEL WITH EAST LINE OF SAID LOT 22, A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, THENCE WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, THENCE EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 22, A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 08/09/1993, AND RECORDED 10/13/1993, AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, IN RP BOOK 4097, PAGE 733.

Property street address for informational purposes: 7160 Cedar St Mobile, AL 36608

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Citibank, N.A., as trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 2/22/2023, 3/1/2023, 3/8/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 22, 2004 by Martin H. Brinkman and Jennifer E. Brinkman, originally in favor of Long Beach Mortgage Company, and recorded in 5693 at 1439 on December 1, 2004, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 6, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 2, Resubdivision of Lot 3, Parker Estate, Map Book 57, Page 63, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, as per Map Book 61, Page 39.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 12140 Ladner Road, Grand Bay, AL 36541.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 22-021636

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Calls News February 22, 2023 and March 1, 2023 and March 8, 2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brandon Marshall, a married male and Keisha Groves, being husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on March 1, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7483, Page 18; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 1 and 2, Block 3 Top-Mobile Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, Pages 66-67, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2460 Osage St , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 2, 2023 until May 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-01325

Call News January 4, 2023, January 11, 2023, February 27, 2023, March 8, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert Doyle Hickman,unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for New Day Financial, LLC, on August 30, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021062463; the undersigned New Day Financial, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on October 26, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 10 and 11, Block 5, Woodlawn Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 291-293, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4901 Oxford Drive , Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 26, 2022 until January 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 26, 2023 until March 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 2, 2023 until April 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. New Day Financial, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-07041

Call News September 28, 2022, October 5, 2022, October 12, 2022, November 23, 2022, February 8, 2023, March 8, 2023

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Melvina Hester, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Eagle National Bank, on November 10, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 6599, Page 1871; the undersigned Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on January 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described as follows to-wit:

Lot 28, Imperial Woods South, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 46, of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 917 Imperial Drive, Mobile, AL 36608.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the address indicated below. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 11, 2023, until February 28, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 28, 2023, until May 2, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com.

File Number: 22-52216.

Call News March 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of YVONNE W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0360

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARVIN J. WEHL JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of YVONNE W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GAYLE EMMA TURPPA

Case No. 2022-2535

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAUL ALBERT TURPPA as Administrator of the estate of GAYLE EMMA TURPPA, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH THOMAS

Case No. 2023-0124

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARK D THOMAS and ANGELA R DENTON as Co-Administrators of the estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH THOMAS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRYAN MARTIN TAYLOR Deceased

Case No. 2022-2489

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LANORA CANTRELL STOKES as Executrix under the last will and testament of BRYAN MARTIN TAYLOR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KIMBERLY A. SUMRALL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0361

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BELINDA S. NEW as Executrix under the last will and testament of KIMBERLY A. SUMRALL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY L. STIRPE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0267

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MICHAEL CHAPMAN and ALINA G. IRIZARRY as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of ANTHONY L. STIRPE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARL GEORGE SEITZ, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2337

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARIE MARCHETTI as Executrix under the last will and testament of CARL GEORGE SEITZ, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of: ESTHER L ROSSON, DECEASED

Case No. 2021-0697

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NAN ADELE ROSSON WOODHAM, as Administrator of the estate of Esther L Rosson, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Kyla G. Kelim, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARTHA ANN PINKLETON, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2127

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GERALDINE P GRIFFIN as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARTHA ANN PINKLETON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JIMMIE LEE PEAVY SR Deceased

Case No. 2022-1639

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JIMMIE LEE PEAVY JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of JIMMIE LEE PEAVY SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RENEE E THIRY

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA ANN PALMER Deceased

Case No. 2022-2386

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMIE A CRUMPLER as Executrix under the last will and testament of BARBARA ANN PALMER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DAVID L RATCLIFFE

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD O NORMAN, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2288

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DIANNE E. NORMAN as Executrix under the last will and testament of DONALD O NORMAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNY K. LOWREY, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1318

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDRA VAN HOOK as Executrix under the last will and testament of RONNY K. LOWREY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JACOB FULLER

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION.

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RUTH AGNEW JONES, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1270

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DELORES A. BRUNNER as Executrix under the last will and testament of RUTH AGNEW JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DELORES A. BRUNNER, PRO SE

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLEOPHAS JONES

Case No. 2023-0122

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY ANN JONES as Administratrix of the estate of CLEOPHAS JONES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFRY ALAN HEAD, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BESSIE H. HINDS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0363

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LEONDRIA C. HINDS as Executrix under the last will and testament of BESSIE H. HINDS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VERNA MAY HARRIS Deceased

Case No. 2022-1924

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HARLON RAY SMITH as Executor under the last will and testament of VERNA MAY

HARRIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MELVIN W. BRUNSON

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NORA ELIZABETH “BETTE” DRAIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0364

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN GREGORY DRAIN JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of NORA ELIZABETH “BETTE” DRAIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM SIDNEY DOUGLAS SR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0365

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN DIANE KOMINEK AKA KARAN DIANE KOMINEK and TAMELA KAY NELSON as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of WILLIAM SIDNEY DOUGLAS SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDITH M CUEVAS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0366

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LARRY C. CUEVAS as Executor under the last will and testament of JUDITH M CUEVAS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM T. MCGOWIN IV

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GEORGE EARL BOSARGE JR.

Case No. 2023-0076

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SALLY ANNE BOSARGE as Administratrix of the estate of GEORGE EARL BOSARGE JR., deceased

Attorney of Record:

RUTH ALEXANDER CLUTE, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELEANOR F. BAYER Deceased

Case No. 2023-0362

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ERIC N. BAYER as Executor under the last will and testament of ELEANOR F. BAYER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES A. WILSON, JR. AKA JAMES AUGUST WILSON, JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0327

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DEBORAH LOUISE WILSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES A. WILSON, JR. AKA JAMES AUGUST WILSON, JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM CARVEL WEBB, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0336

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAULA LENOR WEBB as Executrix under the last will and testament of WILLIAM CARVEL WEBB, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY RHETT WALKER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0342

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TERESA GAIL WALKER as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY RHETT WALKER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

SHIRLEY M JUSTICE

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTINA JOY THOMAS

Case No. 2022-2454

Take notice that Ancillary Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHRISTOPHER SELIGMAN as Administrator of the Ancillary Estate of CHRISTINA JOY THOMAS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR., Esq.

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MASUMI SMITH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0343

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANETT ANN KORB as Executrix under the last will and testament of MASUMI SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RICHARD GILBERT RUSH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0329

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VICKI SMITH as Executrix under the last will and testament of RICHARD GILBERT RUSH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY MILLER

Case No. 2023-0226

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of GARY MILLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, Esq.

JASON D. SMITH

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GERALDINE A. IRBY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0337

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BERNARD H. ROBINSON as Executor under the last will and testament of GERALDINE A. IRBY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARAH M. HETRICK AKA SARAH MYLES HETRICK

Case No. 2022-2373

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SCOTT HETRICK, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of SARAH M. HETRICK AKA SARAH MYLES HETRICK, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RUSSELL MARCH III

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN D. GUY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0340

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA H. GUY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHN D. GUY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RUSSELL DUANE GOFF

Case No. 2023-0079

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MAKENZIE GOFF as Administratrix of the estate of RUSSELL DUANE GOFF, deceased

Attorney of Record:

NOEL J. NELSON, Esq.

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KELLY DUKE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0330

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES C. DUKE as Executor under the last will and testament of KELLY DUKE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFRY ALAN HEAD

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Barbara L. Butler, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0272

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

STEVEN T. BUTLER as Executor under the last will and testament of BARBARA L. BUTLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WARREN T. HARBISON

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAE HELEN TOOMEY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0157

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JERRY WAYNE TOOMEY as Executor under the last will and testament of MAE HELEN TOOMEY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JASON K. HAGMAIER

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS

Case No. 2023-0126

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HARDYRYAN PIERRE HODGE as Administrator of the estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

HARRY V. SATTERINHITE, Esq.

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT BRUCE MCCRORY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0266

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PATRICIA B. MCCRORY as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT BRUCE MCCRORY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONALD P. DAVIS

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLAUDIA ONEITA MAYFIELD, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0268

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RANDALL CURTIS MAYFIELD as Executor under the last will and testament of CLAUDIA ONEITA MAYFIELD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HELEN CLAIRE MALLON

Case No. 2022-2361

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 9th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARGARET MALLON COBB and MARY MALLON CULP as Co-Administratrices of the estate of HELEN CLAIRE MALLON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFREY SETTERSTROM, Esq.

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ISAAC LEIGH

Case No. 2023-0282

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 14th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of ISAAC LEIGH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NORMAN EUGENE KOENIG, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0271

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BETTY WILKINS as Executrix under the last will and testament of NORMAN EUGENE KOENIG, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JULIUS JAVON HORNE JR

Case No. 2023-0280

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of JULIUS JAVON HORNE JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PEGGY GARRETT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0270

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDRA S. WADDILL as Executrix under the last will and testament of PEGGY GARRETT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of IRENE W. ENGER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0214

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DANIEL J. ENGER JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of IRENE W. ENGER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL LAWRENCE CUMPTON, Esq.

SUSAN O’BRIAN CUMPTON, Esq.

GARY HICKS

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BEN E. DINKINS SR., Deceased

Case No. 2022-2099

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 16th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BEN E. DINKINS JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of BEN E. DINKINS SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MALCOLM JACKSON III

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES MICHAEL BURDETT

Case No. 2023-0291

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KRISTIAN PAGE BURDETT as Administratrix of the estate of JAMES MICHAEL BURDETT, deceased

Attorney of Record:

KRISTIN WATERS SULLIVAN, Esq.

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 15, 2023

Case No. 2020-0186-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATHI ELLIS BAKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by ASHLEY ELLIS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-0307

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Ronald Demetrice Matthews, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Linda Matthews on January 31, 2023 and an amended petition filed on February 22, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: Richard E. Shields, Esq.

507 Church St.

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News March 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 01, 2023

Case No. 2020-2017-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATIE M. WILLIAMS, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by HARTFORD FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically WANDA WILLIAMS JOHNSON, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: BRIAN A. DODD

3973 BIBURY LN

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 01, 2023

Case No. 2021-0239-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES RONALD JOHNSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by TRAVELERS CASUALTY AND SURETY COMPANY OF AMERICA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically GENEVIEVE SMITH, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: BRIAN A. DODD

3973 BIBURY LN

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 02, 2023

Case No. 2022-2439

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRENDA WEST LOFTIN, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE. OF WILL as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically BRANDI BENGHORBEL, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 01, 2023

Case No. 2019-2261-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHERMAN M HOWARD JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-0232

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Lula Slaughter, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Dale Slaughter on February 7, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: Valynda Jerome-Williams, Esq.

P.O. Box 1986

Mobile, AL 36617

Call News March 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 27, 2023

Case No. 2021-1037-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAWRENCE DUANE WILSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by RODNEY ALAN WILSON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANNA MAGGIO WILLIAMS

P.O. Drawer 446

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 24, 2023

Case No. 2019-2251-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LYLE L. KLUG, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by JOSEPH BURCH, Ill. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically DAVID KLUG, SHAWN JACKSON, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: LARRY C. MOORER

107 N JACKSON ST

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 24, 2023

Case No. 2013-1842

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Rosie Lee Watkins, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by RENDA FAYE WATKINS AKA RENDA FAYE LOCKETT. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ADRIAN BEARD, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

4055 COTTAGE HILL RD #103-D

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News March 1, 8,15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

Case No. 2022-1329

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Paul Raymond Cole, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Courtroom #1 Mobile County Government Center Annex, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Personal Property Allowance, Homestead Exemption and Family Allowance as filed by Betty Mitchem Cole, Petitioner. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Kevin Eugene Cole, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: J. Michael Newton, Esq.

605 Bel Air Boulevard, Suite 22

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 23, 2023

Case No. 2023-0126-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 10th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition to Approve Sale of Real Property as filed by HARDYRYAN PIERRE HODGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: HARRY V. SATTERWHITE

1325 DAUPHIN STREET

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2018-2041-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRITTANEY NICCOLLE CLEAVER, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2020-2027-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES DANIEL NETTLES, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by ELLA DELORIS HARRIS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

2151 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News February 22 and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2020-1145-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID STEVEN KIRBY, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 16, 2023

Case No. 2020-2047-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES RICHARD MITCHELL, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 16, 2023

Case No. 2016-1653-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LOIS M DORTCH, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 16, 2023

Case No. 2021-1413-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES ANDERSON RYAN, Deceased

On to-wit the 20th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Motion for Approval of Personal Injury Settlement and Petition to Determine Heirs as filed by KATIE DIAN RYAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically VERNA DIANE RYAN, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 16, 2023

Case No. 2016-0830-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLINTON BOWEN AGEE II, Deceased

On to-wit the 20th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by JASON TRAVIS BRIGGS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

2053 DAUPHIN ST

MOBILE, AL 36603

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 14, 2023

Case No. 2020-1402-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATRINA INELL DAVIS, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by JERRI RIGGINS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: RALPH EDWARD MASSEY III

509 CHURCH ST

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE SALE

The estate of Irene Williams Bright A/K/A Irene Bright case number 2022-0880 in Mobile County Probate, Probate Judge Don Davis. The estate gives notice of estate sale March 23rd-25th 11 am-3pm at Public storage 6441 Moffett Road unit G8. Beds, end tables, sofa, loveseat, wall art, figurines, kitchenware, gardening tools and more. Terms of sale cash and certified bank checks. Items sold as is, no warranty expressed or implied, all sales are final. Contact personal representative Raymond Bright Jr. for questions 251-604-8612

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

Completion Notice

Notice is hereby given that Pine City Contracting, LLC at 1490 Love Road, Grove Hill, AL has completed all work on the Resurfacing of Various Roadways, Rebuild Alabama Project No. RALG-49-2022-444 in Satsuma, Alabama. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor and the City Clerk of the City of Satsuma.

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

MONITORING NON-COMPLIANCE NOTICE

THE 1-65 CAMPGROUND, LLC IS REQUIRED TO MONITOR YOUR DRINKING WATER FOR SPECIFIC CONTAMINANTS ON A REGULAR BASIS. RESULTS OF REGULAR MONITORING ARE AN INDICATOR OF WHETHER OR NOT YOUR DRINKING WATER MEETS HEALTH STANDARDS. DURING JANUARY 2022-DECEMBER 2022, WE DID NOT MONITOR FOR NITRATE (NO3) IN THE CORRECT TIME FRAME, AND THEREFORE CANNOT BE SURE OF THE QUALITY OF YOUR DRINKING WATER DURING THAT TIME.

PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH ALL THE OTHER PEOPLE WHO DRINK THIS WATER, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO MAY HAVE NOT RECEIVED THIS NOTICE DIRECTLY (FOR EXAMPLE. (PEOPLE IN APARTMENTS, NURSING HOMES, SCHOOLS, AND BUSINESSES). YOU CAN DO THIS BY POSTING THIS NOTICE IN A PUBLIC NOTICE OR DISTRIBUTING COPIES BY HAND OR MAIL.

FOLLOW UP MEASURES: 165 RV CAMPGROUND, LLC WILL COMPLETE ALL REQUIRED ANNUAL MONITORING FOR NITRATE AND WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR YOUR DRINKING WATER ON A REGULAR BASIS.

SHOULD YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS CONCERNING THIS NON-COMPLIANCE OR MONITORING REQUIREMENTS, PLEASE CONTACT:

TINA BEECH

251-675-6375

1-65 RV CAMPGROUND, 730 JACKSON ROAD, CREOLA, AL 36525

Call News March 8, 2023

MONITORING NON-COMPLIANCE NOTICE

THE 1-65 CAMPGROUND, LLC IS REQUIRED TO MONITOR YOUR DRINKING WATER FOR SPECIFIC CONTAMINANTS ON A REGULAR BASIS. RESULTS OF REGULAR MONITORING ARE AN INDICATOR OF WHETHER OR NOT YOUR DRINKING WATER MEETS HEALTH STANDARDS. DURING JUNE 2022, WE DID NOT COMPLETE ALL REQUIRED MONITORING FOR TOTAL COLIFORM BACTERIA AND THEREFORE, CANNOT BE SURE OF THE QUALITY OF YOUR DRINKING WATER DURING THAT TIME.

PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH ALL THE OTHER PEOPLE WHO DRINK THIS WATER, ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO MAY HAVE NOT RECEIVED THIS NOTICE DIRECTLY (FOR EXAMPLE. (PEOPLE IN APARTMENTS, NURSING HOMES, SCHOOLS, AND BUSINESSES). YOU CAN DO THIS BY POSTING THIS NOTICE IN A PUBLIC NOTICE OR DISTRIBUTING COPIES BY HAND OR MAIL.

FOLLOW UP MEASURES: SINCE JUNE 2022, 165 RV CAMPGROUND, LLC HAS COMPLETED ALL REQUIRED MONTHLY MONITORING FOR COLIFORM BACTERIA AND OTHER CONTAMINANTS. 165 RV CAMPGROUND, LLC WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR YOUR DRINKING WATER ON A REGULAR BASIS.

SHOULD YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS CONCERNING THIS NON-COMPLIANCE OR MONITORING REQUIREMENTS, PLEASE CONTACT:

TINA BEECH

251-675-6375

1-65 RV CAMPGROUND, 730 JACKSON ROAD, CREOLA, AL 36525

Call News March 8, 2023

Public Notice

Saraland Water & Sewer Service

Sewer Service Administrative Fee

Effective Date: April 1, 2023

The Saraland Water and Sewer System owns and operates water and sewer services in and around the vicinity of the City of Saraland, Alabama. The services include sewer collection in water districts outside of the current Saraland service area (currently Kushla and Turnerville).

Customers with sewer collection services outside of the Saraland service area hereafter and upon the effective date of April 1, 2023, shall be assessed an Administrative Fee for the purpose of covering the administration of billing and collection of service fees for sewer collection.

The Administrative Fee shall only be applicable to sewer collection customers outside of the Saraland service area and are not directly billed for sewer collection services by the Saraland Water and Sewer System.

The Administrative Fee shall be $2.50.

Updated Rate Schedule posted www.saralandwater.com

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023

STORAGE SALE

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, 1st Choice Storage, 8990 Moffett Rd., Semmes, AL 36575 will sell at Public Sale by competitive bidding. The advertised sale will take place on www.storageauctions.com with bidding to end at or after April 1, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

F024 & F025, Tracy Boddie

S091, Thomas Coleman

S072, David Beacham

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Mobile County; to amend Sections 45-49-181, 45-49-181.02, 45-49-181.03, 45-49-181.04, and 45-49-181.08, Code of Alabama 1975, to further provide for acceptance by the county of certain unimproved roads from private landowners; and to regulate the construction of certain other unimproved roads.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023

DISSOLUTION NOTICE

Southeastern Exterminating, Inc., an Alabama corporation filed Articles of Dissolution on March 1, 2023. Pursuant to section 10A-1-9.22 of the Code of Alabama (1975), any claim against the company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce such claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice. Any such claim may be sent to the company at 7590 O’Hara Drive, Spanish Fort, AL 36527. Included in any such claim must be the full name and mailing address of the party making the claim against the company, the amount claimed to be due, and all information which forms the basis of the claim.

Call News March 8, 2023

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF MPK, LLC

Effective February 21, 2023, MPK, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company (the “Company”) was dissolved by filing its Articles of Dissolution with the Alabama Secretary of State. All persons and organizations with claims against the Company must submit the same to the Company’s attorney at the following address: Gregory S. Combs, P.O. Box 467, Silverhill, AL 36576. The written summary of any claims against the Company shall include the name, address, and telephone numbers of the claimant, the amount of the claim, the date(s) the claim(s) accrued, a brief description of the nature/basis for the claim, and any documentation of the claim. Unless sooner barred by any other statute limiting actions, claims against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within 2 years after the publication of this notice.

March 8, 2023.

Call News March 8, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. DV 2022 900239

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Anez Investments Inc/Ranson Phelps

VS

Erica Onagbola

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the District Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 20, 2023 at the hour of 12:10 pm, at the Courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Erica Onagbola, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

The East 211 feet of Lot 1 of Edwin Townsend’s Subdivision, No. 1 in Lot 3 of the 1st Division of McVoy Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 2, Page 39 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The address of the property is 3300 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile, Alabama. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News February 22, March 1, 8, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. DV 2017 901189

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Watters and Associates

VS

M.C. Carr

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the District Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on March 20, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of M.C. Carr, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

The East Half (E 1/2) of Lot Nine (9) in Fairview Heights according to a lot of same recorded in Map Book 8, Page 20 of the Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF, MOBILE COUNTY

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Citronelle City Council has scheduled a public hearing for the discussion of changing street names of School Street and South Fifth Street at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the Citronelle Municipal Complex Auditorium.

Call News March 8, 2023

THE STATE OIL AND GAS BOARD OF ALABAMA

The State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama will hold a hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and Thursday, March 30, 2023, in the Board Room of State Oil and Gas Board, Walter B. Jones Hall, University of Alabama Campus, 420 Hackberry Lane, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to consider among other items the following motion:

DOCKET NO. 03-28-23-01

MOTION BY THE STATE OIL AND GAS BOARD OF ALABAMA to amend and add certain rules and regulations concerning Change of Operator. In this Motion, the Board proposes to amend Rule 400-1-2-.05, Rule 400-2-2-.05 and Rule 400-3-2-.05 to require the new owners of an operator in certain circumstances to notify the Board that ownership of the operator has changed.

The Motion is in accordance with Section 9-17-1 et seq. Code of Alabama (1975), as amended, of the State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama Administrative Code.

The public is further advised that, pursuant to this hearing, the applicable provisions of the Code of Alabama (1975), and the State Oil and Gas Board of Alabama Administrative Code, the Board will enter such Order or Orders as in its judgment may be necessary in accordance with the evidence submitted and accepted. Hearings of the State Oil and Gas Board are public hearings, and members of the public are invited to attend and present their position concerning petitions. Requests to continue or oppose a petition should be received by the Board at least two (2) days prior to the hearing. The public should be aware that a petition may be set for hearing on the first day or second day of the hearing or may be continued to another hearing at a later date. We suggest that prior to the hearing, interested parties contact the Board to determine the status of a particular petition. For additional information, you may contact Marvin Rogers, General Counsel for State Oil and Gas Board, P. O. Box 869999, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35486-6999, Telephone Number 205/247-3680, Fax Number 205/349-2861, or by email at petitions@ogb.state.al.us.

Call News March 8, 2023

STORAGE DISPOSAL

LEGAL NOTICE

The property in the following units (misc. household items) will be disposed of at Mini Storage 18675 Hwy 45 Citronelle, AL, on March 15, 2023 to recover rent and other expenses. No Auction.

Last Known Address

Thaddies Caster

PO Box 238

Mt Vernon, AL 36560

Last Known Address

Johnnie Duning

4550 Country Estates Dr

Saraland, AL 36571

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Reliable Towing will auction the following vehicles on March 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 1034 Joaneen Dr, Saraland, AL 36571.

1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Gray

1G3GR11Y1HR307411

1995 Jeep Cherokee

1J4FT28S4SL618047

1998 Chevrolet Blazer Gold

1GNCS13W3W2135328

1999 Oldsmobile Intrigue Blue

1G3WS52H4XF362974

2000 Honda Accord Silver

1HGCG2258YA024874

2001 Honda CR-V Blue

JHLRD28471C008257

2001 Isuzu Trooper Gold

JACDS58X217J02093

2001 Toyota Sequoia White

5TDZT38A51S011846

2002 Acura MDX Red

2HNYD18652H547201

2004 Honda Accord Tan

1HGCM55144A023430

2004 Mitsubishi Diamante White

6MMAP67P54T001404

2005 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G1ZT52875F263324

2005 Honda Pilot Silver

5FNYF18675B013188

2005 Land Rover LR3 Black

SALAD25485A328597

2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK Black

WDBTJ56J46F180322

2006 Nissan Titan Burgundy

1N6BA06A16N522733

2006 Toyota Corolla Silver

1NXBR32E06Z655040

2007 Chevrolet Tahoe Burgundy

1GNFK13057J115775

2007 Honda Accord White

3HGCM56467G703652

2007 Mercury Mariner Silver

4M2CU80Z47KJ08418

2008 Honda Accord Silver

1HGCS12378A018801

2008 Kia Optima Gold

KNAGE123285254754

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Silver

1G1AH5F56A7174444

2010 Chrysler 300 White

2C3CA6CT5AH114208

2011 Dodge Avenger White

1B3BD4FB2BN592005

2011 Honda Accord Gray

1HGCS2B84BA004590

2011 Lincoln MKZ Gray

3LNHL2GC1BR764816

2011 Volkswagen Jetta Blue

3VWPX7AJ7BM678929

2012 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G1ZD5E06CF345027

2012 Kia Optima Maroon

5XXGM4A76CG064424

2013 Chevrolet Impala Gray

2G1WC5E35D1221128

2013 Ford Focus Silver

1FADP3K28DL126792

2013 Hyundai SONATA Gray

5NPEB4AC3DH557347

2013 Nissan Altima Silver

1N4AL3AP0DN438055

2014 Kia Forte Red

KNAFX4A88E5121030

2015 Jeep Patriot Gray

1C4NJPBA7FD401953

2016 Chevrolet Cruze Black

1G1BC5SM2G7281659

2016 Chevrolet Cruze White

1G1BC5SM7G7234644

2016 Chrysler 300 Silver

2C3CCAEGXGH147615

2016 Kia Sedona Tan

KNDMB5C17G6191727

2016 Nissan Altima White

1N4AL3AP7GN375816

2017 Honda CBR1000RR SP2 Black

JH2SC7706HK000221

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 White

ML32F3FJ5HHF07343

2019 Chevrolet Malibu White

1G1ZD5ST3KF158261

2021 Kia Sorento Black

5XYRK4LF6MG064701

2022 Kia Forte Red

3KPF24ADXNE418822

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. on April 3, 2023.

2015 Kia Sorento Maroon

VIN: 5XYKT3A69FG566598

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 04/05/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 11340 US HWY 31 Spanish Fort, AL 36527.

2011 Ford F250

VIN#1FT7W2BT6BEA22414

Call News March 1, 8, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Bay City Paint & Body Inc 6220 Theodore Dawes Rd, Theodore, Ala., will auction off the following abandoned vehicles on April 17, 2023 @ 9:00 a.m.

2006 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66586A017852

2020 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4BL4CV1LN317345

2004 CHEVY AVALANCHE

3GNEC12T64G318661

2009 INFINITI G37

JNKCV61F29M052299

2002 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCG56672A021220

2011 CHEVY TAHOE

1GNSCCE04BR227871

2005 YAMAHA YW50AP

LPRSA20A35A604101

2004 JEEP LIBERTY

1J4GK48K84W206301

1989 OLDS CCI

2G3AJ51WXK2351212

2010 TOYOTA YARIS

JTDBT4K38A4072041

2012 NISSAN MSL

JN8AZ1MU3CW108650

2022 KIA SORENTO

5XYRKDLF0NG118253

2006 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM665X6A034166

2008 TOYOTA UTS

4T1BK36B68U261405

2004 DODGE DURANGO ST

1D4HD38K44F131307

2005 FORD EXPLORER

1FMZU67K95UB28058

Call News March 8, 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (Owner) at the Weeks Bay Visitors Center Conference Room, 11300 US Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532 until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 11, 2023 and opened and publicly read on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time for the following project:

Electrical Upgrades for Dormitory at Weeks Bay NERR:

Back-up Batteries on New Deck for Existing Solar Panel System

Addition of Generator and Tank (Alternate)

Sliding Electrical Entry Gate (Alternate)

DCM# 2023067

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the Bid Documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the office of The Architects Group, Inc. 710 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 and FW Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham, CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled to be held at 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday March 28, 2023, at the Weeks Bay Visitors Center Conference Room, 11300 US Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532. All General Contractors expecting to submit a qualified bid are required to attend this Conference.

Electronic Files of the Bid Documents may be requested from The Architects Group, Inc. at jjenkins@tagarchitects.net. These documents may be used only for the purpose of bidding and construction of this project. All persons requesting documents will be notified of future addenda by email. The Architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents and electronic files.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Call News 3/8/2023, 3/15/2023, 3/22/2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by City of Saraland at the City Clerk’s Office located at 943 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL 36571 on March 23, 2023 at 5:00 pm local time for the

City of Saraland Civic Center Roof Replacement and Weatherproofing Project

718 Mae St, Saraland, AL 36571

And will be publicly opened and read at the next scheduled council meeting on March 23, 2023.

The scope of work includes overlaying or replacing the entire roofing system of the Saraland Civic Center.

Project overview: The roofing system is to be properly inspected and prepared for the repair or replacement of rotted wood or decking. All decking is to be secured and re-nailed as necessary. All metal gutters, coping and caps to be inspected, repaired, replaced and sealed of any openings or leaks as needed.

The roofing system on the Front Entrance Canopy and the modified bitumen roof on the Recreation Office, Conference Room, Kitchen area and Auditorium area is to be inspected, replaced and resealed from any openings and leaks. All roof(s) shall be replaced with a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or a thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) system or equivalent with a minimum of 60 mil membrane as approved by the city. All vents, pipes, and flashing to be properly sealed. The contractor is to replace all rotten facia wood with new and to install new aluminum facia metal around entire building. The contractor is to replace all shingles on the perimeter/parapet walls with Architectural type shingles meeting or exceeding the required ICC wind speeds. The type, color, and manufacture of the shingles are to be approved by the city.

The contractor is to coordinate with the A/C contractor for the install of skirting and curbing for two new roof top A/C units.

Rooftop drainage inlets/scuppers shall be inspected for functionality, repaired or replaced.

Debris removal, site clean-up, magnet clearing and hauling is the responsibility of the contractor

A Five (5) year warranty on all workmanship and a Twenty (20) year warranty on roof product materials. Architectural type shingles shall have a 30-year warranty

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Saraland in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

City of Saraland Building Inspection Department, 933 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL. 36571

Attn: Terry Dunn Chief Building Inspector, tdunn@saraland.org (251) 679-5502

All bidders are encouraged to visit the City of Saraland Civic Center located at 718 Mae St. and consult with the Building Inspection Department to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the project.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Building Inspection Department at tdunn@saraland.org or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Building Inspection Department/Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of (30) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

FEDERAL AID

PROJECT NO. TAPAA-TA22(908)

City of Northport

Tuscaloosa COUNTY, ALABAMA

Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: March 21st, 2023 , at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall Council Chambers

SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED BY THE City of Northport AT City Hall Council Chamber, Northport, ALABAMA, UNTIL 10:30 a.m. , March 28th, 2023, AND AT THAT TIME PUBLICLY OPENED FOR CONSTRUCTING THE FOLLOWING: Downtown Sidewalk & Streetscape Improvements – Phase II . THE BRACKET ESTIMATE ON THIS PROJECT IS FROM $1,250,000 to $ 2,000,000. THIS BRACKET RANGE IS PROVIDED ONLY AS A GENERAL INDICATION OF A BROAD FINANCIAL SIZE CATEGORY FOR THE PROJECT. IT SHOULD NOT BE USED IN PREPARING A BID, NOR WILL IT HAVE ANY BEARING ON ANY DECISION TO AWARD THE CONTRACT. THE PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:605 l.f. Streetscape, +/-800 tons asphalt paving, 1,200 s.y. sidewalk/drives, 1,700 l.f. curb/curb & gutter/valley, 1,150 l.f. water/sewer/storm pipe, 250 l.f. PVC utility conduit, lighting, landscape and irrigation

THE ENTIRE PROJECT SHALL BE COMPLETED IN 100 WORKING DAYS.

A CASHIER’S CHECK (DRAWN ON AN ALABAMA BANK) OR BID BOND FOR 5% OF THE AMOUNT BID (MAXIMUM OF $10,000.00) AND MADE PAYABLE TO THE City of Northport MUST ACCOMPANY EACH BID AS EVIDENCE OF GOOD FAITH. IT IS NOT REQUIRED THAT A CONTRACTOR BE LICENSED IN ORDER TO SUBMIT A BID; HOWEVER, PRIOR TO AWARD OF A CONTRACT, PROPER PROOF OF ALL APPLICABLE LICENSURES MUST BE PROVIDED BY THE CONTRACTOR. PROOF OF INSURANCE COVERAGES OF THE TYPES AND AMOUNTS AS SET FORTH IN THE PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS WILL BE REQUIRED OF THE CONTRACTOR, AND ANY AND ALL SUBCONTRACTORS, PRIOR TO BEGINNING WORK. THE CONTRACTOR WILL BE REQUIRED TO PERFORM WORK AMOUNTING TO AT LEAST 30% OF THE TOTAL CONTRACT COST WITH HIS OWN ORGANIZATION.

CONTRACTOR PREQUALIFICATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BID ON THIS PROJECT. HOWEVER, THE AWARD OF THE CONTRACT WILL NOT BE MADE TO ANY BIDDER WHO, AT THE TIME OF THE AWARD, IS CONSIDERED BY THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (ALDOT) TO BE DISQUALIFIED FROM BIDDING, NOR TO ANY BIDDER WHO IS AN AFFILIATE OF OR HAS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR PRINCIPAL OWNER WHO IS A CORPORATE OFFICER, DIRECTOR, OR OWNER OF, ANOTHER PERSON WHO IS PRESENTLY DISQUALIFIED BY ALDOT. FURTHER DETAILS AND DEFINITIONS REGARDING THIS PROVISION ARE INCLUDED IN THE PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS.

TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION, BIDS MUST BE SUBMITTED ON COMPLETE ORIGINAL PROPOSALS MADE AVAILABLE BY THE OWNER. BID DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING PLANS AND PROPOSALS) ARE AVAILABLE AT TTL, Inc. 3516 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa , ALABAMA 35401. UPON PAYMENT OF A REFUNDABLE (IF PLANS ARE RETURNED IN REUSABLE CONDITION WITHIN 10 DAYS OF BID OPENING) DEPOSIT OF $250.00. CHECKS SHALL BE MADE PAYABLE TO THE City of Northport. BID DOCUMENTS WILL BE MAILED ONLY UPON RECEIPT OF DEPOSIT. NO BID DOCUMENTS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED LATER THAN 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED OPENING OF BIDS.

BID DOCUMENTS ARE ON FILE AT City of Northport and TTL, Inc.

THIS IS A FEDERALLY FUNDED PROJECT. THE PROPOSED WORK SHALL BE PERFORMED IN CONFORMITY WITH THE RULES AND REGULATIONS FOR CARRYING OUT THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ACT AND OTHER ACTS AMENDATORY, SUPPLEMENTARY, OR RELATIVE THERETO. THIS PROJECT IS SUBJECT TO THE CONTRACT WORK HOURS AND SAFETY STANDARDS ACT AND ITS IMPLEMENTING REGULATIONS. MBE/DBE PARTICIPATION IS ENCOURAGED; HOWEVER, NO SPECIFIC MBE/DBE GOALS HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR THIS PROJECT.

MINIMUM WAGE RATES FOR THIS PROJECT HAVE BEEN PRE-DETERMINED BY THE SECRETARY OF LABOR AND ARE SET FORTH IN THE ADVERTISED SPECIFICATIONS.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH TITLE VI OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS ACT OF 1964, 78 STAT. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 AND TITLE 49, CODE OF FEDERAL REGULATIONS, DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, SUBTITLE A, OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY, PART 21, NONDISCRIMINATION IN FEDERALLY-ASSISTED PROGRAMS OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ISSUED PURSUANT TO SUCH ACT, ALL BIDDERS ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT IT WILL BE AFFIRMATIVELY ENSURED THAT IN ANY CONTRACT ENTERED INTO PURSUANT TO THIS ADVERTISEMENT, MINORITY BUSINESS ENTERPRISES WILL BE AFFORDED FULL OPPORTUNITY TO SUBMIT BIDS IN RESPONSE TO THIS INVITATION AND WILL NOT BE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST ON THE GROUNDS OF RACE, COLOR, RELIGION, SEX, OR NATIONAL ORIGIN IN CONSIDERATION FOR AN AWARD.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS AND TO DISREGARD ANY MINOR IRREGULARITIES IS RESERVED BY THE OWNER.

HONORABLE Dr. John Hinton,

Call News March 8, 2023

CITY OF TUSCALOOSA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project Name: Rice Mine Road NE 200 Block Storm Infrastructure Repair

File Number: A22-1415 Engineering Project Number: 2022.003.001

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the City of Tuscaloosa, at the Council Chamber of City Hall, 2201 University Boulevard, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time for this project, at which time bids will be opened and read.

Pre-Bid Conference: Attendance at the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference is required in order for a General Contractor to submit a bid on this Project. The Pre-Bid Conference will be held at the Council Chamber of City Hall, 2201 University Boulevard, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Project Scope: __The repair of an existing 60-inch diameter metal pipe that has failed, resulting in a sink hole formation. The repairs will include new concrete pipe drainage structures, utility relocations, pavement repair, and erosion control. Award of the contract will be made within forty-five (45) calendar days from the date of the bid opening.

Plans and Specifications: Plans and specifications and all related Contract Documents are open for public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer, located at Tuscaloosa City Hall, 2201 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa, Alabama and plans, specifications and other elements of the contract documents may be obtained from the office of the Engineer TTL, Inc., designated as the office of the awarding authority for this purpose, located at 3516 Greensboro Avenue, Building B, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403. The contact person for the project is Adam Ingram, PE. They can be reached at (205) 345-0816 ext. 1818.

Official Bid Documents can also be downloaded at www.centralbidding.com. Electronic Bids can be submitted at www.centralbidding.com. For any questions about the electronic bidding process, please contact Central Bidding at 225-810-4814 or support@centralbidding.com.

Call News March 8, 2023

BID 23-09

CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA

WATER TREATMENT FACILITIES

BI-ANNUAL TREATMENT CHEMICALS

The City of Alexander City, Alabama, is requesting bids for the purchase of water treatment chemicals for all treatment plants per the attached specifications. A full copy of the bid and all addendums may be obtained at [https://alexandercityal.gov/rfps]. Proposals must be submitted in writing to the Alexander City Clerk’s office no later than 2:00 pm March 14th, 2023. There is no prequalification for bid submittal. Proposals must be mailed or hand delivered to the address below. No proposals will be allowed to be submitted via fax or email.

ADDRESS ALL RETURN ENVELOPES TO: CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY

CITY CLERK’S OFFICE

281 JAMES D NABORS DRIVE

ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA 35010

Call News March 8, 2023

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority

Fencing

Invitation Bid Meeting

RFQ-02-28-2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority (MCHA) is soliciting for sealed bids for Project: RFQ-02-28-2023.

This project includes Lot 9 residential home in Mt. Vernon, AL. The Contractor shall furnish all material, labor, tools, equipment, and incidentals thereto required for completion of the project. A mandatory Pre-Bid meeting will be held at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority, 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560 on March 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM (CT). Bids are due on March 14, 2023 at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority by 12:00 PM (CT) at 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560, Attention: Lillie Steiner. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the MCHA Conference Room immediately following. MCHA reserves the right to reject any or all the bids. The awarding of bids will be pending approval of the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority.

This invitation for Bid is open to selected General Contractors; however, the award shall be made under unrestricted solicitation to the lowest/responsive/responsible bidder using the “X” Factor tabulation (Indian Preference). The Project will be awarded to one Prime Contractor.

All bids must be sealed and addressed to the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority and plainly marked with the Bidder’s name and the Project name. Bids shall be on a Lump Sum basis per the Project documents; segregated bids will not be accepted. The Project Manual and bid documents are made a part of this Invitation for Bid.

For additional information contact Lillie Steiner at lilliesteiner@mowachoctaw.com.

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560 251-829-5000

Call News March 8, 15, 2023

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2022-900731.00S

Leslie Newell Peek, Plaintiff

vs.

Michael Peek, Defendant

Michael Peek, (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by May 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Buzz Jordan, P.C.

PO Box 210

Mobile, AL 36601

251-432-5400

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-900924

MAMUN REAL ESTATE, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R3601010000024, Key No.: 1198750, and Legally Described as: FROM THE CENTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 1,1907.47 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 1760.28 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 181.8 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST 599.16 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 89

DEGREES 31 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 181.8 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 598.66 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541, AND JOSHUA RAY HATFIELD, KEITH SAULTZ, MELINDA BEECH, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-900924, MAMUN REAL ESTATE, LLC v. JOSHUA RAY HATFIELD, KEITH SAULTZ, MELINDA BEECH, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541 (Parcel No. Parcel No. R3601010000024; Key No. 1198750); ANY OCCUPANT at 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 6th day of June, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by April 28, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 3rd day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

CALL NEWS MARCH 8, MARCH 15, MARCH 22 & MARCH 29, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 02-CV-2021-900944.00

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT, Plaintiff

v.

LISA B. WILDEBRANDT (or her heirs and devisees, if deceased); THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any right whatsoever in that certain real property and manufactured homes described herein; & THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, IDENTIFIED AS PARCEL NO. 02-44-02-37-0-000-026.045, Defendants.

To: FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those unknown persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any interest whatsoever in that certain real property identified as parcel number 02-44-02-37-0-000-026.045, including the two manufactured homes situated thereupon which have been declared “no value” by the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on May 28, 2021, a Complaint was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, seeking an order granting possession and quiet title to 9500-B Oak Farms Lane South, Irvington, Alabama 36544 and the two mobile homes situated thereupon. This property is described as follows: Parcel 104: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees, 46 minutes, 36 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, a distance of 949.63 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 472.39 feet to a point on the North line of a 50 foot non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress, drainage and utilities; thence South 89 degrees, 56 minutes, 04 seconds East, along said North line a distance of 122.88 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 440.34 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 627.18 feet to a point; thence South 86 degrees, 05 minutes, 16 seconds East a distance of 145.11 feet to a point; thence South 35 degrees, 07 minutes, 13 seconds East a distance of 601.91 feet to a point on the West line of a 50 foot non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress, drainage and utilities; thence Southwestwardly along said West line and along the arc of a 50 foot radius curve concave Southeastwardly, a distance of 90.20 feet to a point of reverse curve; thence Southeastwardly along said West line and along the arc of a 25 foot radius curve concave Southwestwardly, a distance of 21.03 feet to the point of tangent of said curve; thence South 00 degrees, 17 minutes, 46 seconds East along said West line a distance of 28.59 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees, 56 minutes, 04 seconds West a distance of 495.96 feet to the point of beginning. Also, a 50-foot non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress, drainage, and utilities over the property described in Exhibit “A” to the deed as recorded in the Mobile County Probate Court records at Real Property Book 5770, Page 1372. This complaint for ejectment and quiet title includes the two mobile homes situated thereupon, which were assessed and taxed with the real property at the time of the Tax Sale. Plaintiff claims ownership by virtue of a Tax Deed from the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner.

The Plaintiff in this action is TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT. The Defendants are LISA B. WILDEBRANDT; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any interest whatsoever in that certain real property, including the two mobile homes situated thereupon, located at 9500-B Oak Farms Lane South, Irvington, Alabama 36544, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and who cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

The Defendants and any person having any interest in said lands or mobile homes, or any portion thereof, are hereby directed to plead, answer, demur, or otherwise respond to the Complaint within thirty days after the final publication of this notice, or suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. Your answer must be filed with the Clerk of the Court listed below and a copy served upon the Plaintiff. This notice is issued to comply with Ala. Code § 6-6-564 to satisfy the requirements for an in rem quiet title judgment.

Given under my hand this 3rd day of March, 2023

/s SHARLA KNOX

MOBILE COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK

205 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, ALABAMA 36644

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT, PLAINTIFF

PO BOX 1, THOMASVILLE, AL 36784

(334) 456-9822

montana.prescott@yahoo.com

Call News Mar. 8, Mar. 15, Mar. 22, & Mar. 29, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

Case No. 02-CV-2022-902135.00

RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

LYNN DENISE KING, JEANETTA MOSE AKA JEANETTA LOVE, JIMMIE D. KING JR., AARON KING, COLONIAL HILLS/BAKERFIELD HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, inc., and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JIMMIE D. KING SR., Defendants

To: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JIMMIE D. KING, SR.

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

By Order for Service by Publication, dated the 7th day of February, 2023, you are hereby notified that on December 8, 2022, RUBIN LUBLIN, LLC (“Rubin Lublin” or “Plaintiff”), filed its Complaint for Interpleader of Excess Funds Collected from Foreclosure (the “Complaint”), pertaining to real property located at 9520 Oak Forrest Drive, Mobile, AL 36695 (the “Property”). By virtue of the Complaint, the Plaintiff seeks to place all parties on notice of the existence of the Excess Funds and deposit the Excess Funds with the Clerk of this Court in accordance with Alabama Rules of Civil Procedure 22(b). To prevent a default judgment being entered against you, you must file an Answer in writing with the Clerk of the Circuit Court and serve a copy upon Plaintiff’s attorneys, Amanda M. Beckett and Hannah Davenport of Rubin Lublin, LLC at 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30071, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published once per week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama.

Given under my hand this 10th day of February, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk, Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorneys:

Amanda M. Beckett;

Hannah Davenport

Rubin Lublin LLC

3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100

Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Phone: 770-246-3353

E-mail: dpiper@rlselaw.com

Call News Feb. 15, Feb. 22, Mar. 1 & Mar. 8, 2023

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV- 22-901838

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF NRZ INVENTORY TRUST, Plaintiff,

v.

JOHN LEE SHAMBURGER, Defendant

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

On January 31, 2023, this Court granted Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant, John Lee Shamburger. In the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Civil Action No.: CV-2022-901838, U.S Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of NRZ Inventory Trust v. John Lee Shamburger, et al. Notice To: John Lee Shamburger who may have an interest in property located at 2400 Luvenia Dr., Mobile, AL 36617. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated January 31, 2023, you are hereby notified that on October 18, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment on the subject property. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, G. Alicia Jett at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, at 2 20th St. North, Ste. 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice on or before April 7, 2023, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Given under my hand this 10th day of February, 2023

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of Circuit Court,

Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Alicia Jett

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

2 20th Street North, Suite 100

Birmingham, AL 35203

Phone: 205-208-9351

E-mail: Johanna.Whitmire@mccalla.com

Call News Feb. 15, Feb. 22, Mar. 1, & Mar. 8, 2023

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-18-1446.03

IN THE MATTER OF IRIANNA IMANI PRINCE, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Iesha LeDimple Prince, the mother of Irianna Imani Prince, born 4-25-12, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF IRIANNA IMANI PRINCE, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-18-1446.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Irianna Imani Prince, born 4-25-12;

Heretofore/This 8th day of September, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Iesha LeDimple Prince, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

CALL NEWS 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-13-1173.09

IN THE MATTER OF LAMIRACLE NETTERIA DUMAS, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of LaMiracle Netteria Dumas, born 7-26-06, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LAMIRACLE NETTERIA DUMAS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-13-1173.09

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of LaMiracle Netteria Dumas, born 7-26-06;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of May 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0035.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASELYN REECE FINCH, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Aselyn Reece Finch, born 1-5-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASELYN REECE FINCH, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0035.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Aselyn Reece Finch, born 1-5-21;

Heretofore/This 15th day of August, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21;

Heretofore/This 12th day of January, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Terry Moore, alleged father of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21;

Heretofore/This 12th day of January, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Terry Moore, Alleged Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21;

Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02

IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Damien Wright, alleged father of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19;

Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Damien Wright, Alleged Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23

PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-2022-32.01

IN THE MATTER OF A.K., A CHILD

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY

TO: Antetta Denise Kelly

You are hereby given notice that a petition for dependency has been filed by the Choctaw County Department of Human Resources regarding A.K., born on May 29, 2006 in Mobile, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Katherine Parten, Post Office Box 219, Livingston, Alabama 35470, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A hearing has been set for April 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the courtroom of the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.

Law Offices of R. Brian Smith

PO Box 219

Livingston, AL 35470

205.652.7007

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-2022-31.01

IN THE MATTER OF M.O., A CHILD

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY

TO: Antetta Denise Kelly

You are hereby given notice that a petition for dependency has been filed by the Choctaw County Department of Human Resources regarding M.O., born on June 11, 2007 in Mobile, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Katherine Parten, Post Office Box 219, Livingston, Alabama 35470, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A hearing has been set for April 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the courtroom of the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.

Law Offices of R. Brian Smith

PO Box 219

Livingston, AL 35470

205.652.7007

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023