MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 3-15-23 CLICK HERE

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joan Marie Stewart Keebler (married) and John S. Keebler (married), originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on September 25, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6057, Page 377; modified in Book 6321, Page 1896; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16, of Ridgefield, Unit One, Section B, according to plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Map Book 16, at Page 122.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5820 Fairfax Rd S , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 18-05635

Call News 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023, 03/29/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made per the terms of that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Chris Coleman, a married man, to Marlon Wade, II dated June 23rd, 2020, and recorded in Instrument No.: 2020037395, and assigned by Marlon Wade, II to Carrillo Investments, LLC, by Assignment of Vendors Lien Deed dated October 25th, 2022, and recorded in Instrument No.: # 2022068454, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 6th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, Block 24, U.E. Carver Land of Whistler Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 60, N.S., Page 347 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; LESS AND EXCEPT

The rear 100 feet thereof as conveyed by Edwin Hansel Carroll and wife to Leslie Stewart and wife by deed dated November 2, 1946, and recorded in Deed Book 439, Page 583; and, All oil, gas and other minerals.

Commonly known as: 4004 St Stephens Road (Hwy 45) #4, Whistler, AL

Parcel # 22-10-44-0-004-097.001 Key # 1943295

This conveyance is subject to subdivision restrictions, utility, drainage and sewer easements, and minimum setback lines, if any, applicable to the aforesaid property appearing of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. This conveyance is also subject to any prior reservation, severance or conveyance of minerals or mineral rights.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Carrillo Investments, LLC as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

WILLIAM C. POOLE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

William C. Poole

917 Western America Circle, Suite 210

Mobile, AL 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News March 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness contained in that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed from Red Door Investments, LLC to Byron K. Johnson or his heirs, next of kin or assigns, dated May 25, 2020, and recorded in Instrument No. 2021000935 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; according to the terms of said Vendor’s Lien and such default continuing to the present time, notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the powers contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, the undersigned will proceed to sell at public sale at the Court House door, Mobile County, Alabama, for cash, between the legal hours of sale, to the highest bidder on March 31, 2023, the following described real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, as embraced within the above named Vendor’s Lien Deed, to-wit:

Lot 73, Phase Four Oak Farms, according to Map Book 89, Page 15, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the expenses of the sale, including attorney’s and auctioneer’s fees and the indebtedness secured by the aforesaid Vendor’s Lien Deed.

All of the real property described above will be sold subject to the easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, and as revealed in the records of the Probate court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Red Door Investments, LLC

Lienholder

/s/: Michael J. Harbin

Michael J. Harbin

Attorney for Lienholder

P.O. Box 851372

Mobile, Alabama 36685

(251) 689-5569

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness contained in that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed from Master Restoration, Inc. to Harold D. Leate and Heather A. Leate, dated September 29, 2015, and recorded in Real property Book 7308, Page 1754 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; according to the terms of said Vendor’s Lien and such default continuing to the present time, notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the powers contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, the undersigned will proceed to sell at public sale at the Court House door, Mobile County, Alabama, for cash, between the legal hours of sale, to the highest bidder on March 31, 2023, the following described real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, as embraced within the above named Vendor’s Lien Deed, to-wit:

Lot 105, Kimberlin Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 13, Page 103 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the expenses of the sale, including attorney’s and auctioneer’s fees and the indebtedness secured by the aforesaid Vendor’s Lien Deed.

All of the real property described above will be sold subject to the easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, and as revealed in the records of the Probate court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Master Restoration, Inc., Lienholder

/s/: Michael J. Harbin

Michael J. Harbin

Attorney for Lienholder

P.O. Box 851372

Mobile, Alabama 36685

(251) 689-5569

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Steven W. Dueitt, a single man, and Dolores M. Carter, a single woman, to Powers Real Estate Joint Venture LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, dated March 30th, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number: 2020023164 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 6th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2, Brannon Acres Unit 1, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 59, Page 30 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

TOGETHER WITH a Non-Exclusive Easement in and to the private roadways as shown on plat of Brannon Acres, Unit 1, designated John Sims Road West, John Sims Road North, John Sims Road East, Alma Drive and Alma Lane, and the private roadway as show on plat of Brannon Acres, Unit 2, as recorded in Map Book 62, at Page 55, of the aforesaid Probate Court Records, designated John Sims Court.

Together with: 2005 Clayton Manufactured Home with Serial # CLS102385TN

Also Known As: 4695 Alma Drive Wilmer, AL 36587

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property. Excepting therefrom all interests in and to all oil, gas and other minerals in, on and/or under said property and all rights in connection therewith which may have been granted, reserved or leased to others by instruments of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. It is the express intent of the grantor herein to convey ownership of all oil, gas and other mineral interests in, on and /or under said property and all rights in connection therewith which have not been previously granted to or reserved by others. Ad Valorem taxes for the current and all subsequent years. Any and all easements, restrictions, zoning, building regulation, and any and all other laws, rules and regulations of any applicable governmental authority, whether local, state or Federal which pertain to the use of land and property. This conveyance is further subject to Restrictive Covenants of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, pertaining to Brannon Acres, the plat there of on file in Map Book 59, Page 30, and said Restrictive Covenants on file in Real Property Book 4083, Page 181. The Grantee(s) further acknowledge(s), confirms and agrees that the access to this property is not by means of public road dedicated and maintained by the County, but instead is assessed by means of private roads constructed by the Developer.

The Grantee(s) further agrees(s) and stipulates that he/she/they have inspected said roadways and accepts the condition of same for the purpose of providing access to the property, and releases the Grantor from any and all liability, claims or demands relative to the condition of said roadways. The Grantee (s) further acknowledge(s) and stipulates that the maintenance, repair and improvement of said roadways are the responsibility of the lot owners in Brannon Acres, that each lot owner is required to pay a prorate part of the cost of such maintenance, that the Property Owners Association hereinafter identified has the right to establish the amount of the assessment to this and other lots in Brannon Acres for this purpose, that a lien on each lot can be enforced against a lot if the owner of such lot fails to pay the assessment for maintenance of the roadways, all as more fully set forth in Restrictive Covenants identified above, and By-Laws and Regulations of the property Owners Association. The Grantee(s) agree(s) to become a member of the Property Owners Association identified in the Restrictive Convents, and that the ownership of the above property subjects them to automatic membership in the Association.

Sale is “AS IS – WHERE IS” with no warranties expressed or implied. 2022 Taxes are due and payable.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

POWERS REAL ESTATE JOINT VENTURE LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 26, 2005 by Jack V Bishop and Terri V Bishop, married, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, and recorded in 5853 at 108 on October 3, 2005, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 27, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot B, Resubdivision of Lots 1-5 and 11-17, Sumlin’s Addition to Western Woods, as recorded in Map Book 37, Page 44 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 3260 Western Woods Dr, Mobile, AL 36618.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022528

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023 and March 29, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 14, 2014 executed by Juanita J. Hunt, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronics Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for R.H. Lending, Inc. , said Mortgage being recorded August 7, 2014, in Book LR7175, Page 1144, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Texas Bank Financial D/B/A Texas Bank Mortgage, now known as TexasBank by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023001205, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Texas Bank Financial D/B/A Texas Bank Mortgage, now known as TexasBank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 05/17/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

A portion of Lot 36, Big Sky Country Subdivision, formerly known as Skyview Terrace, as per plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, in Map Book 24, Page 18, described as follows:

Commencing at a point on the North line of said Lot 36 10 feet East of the Northwest corner of said Lot 36, run East along said North line a distance of 135 feet, thence run South 135 feet to a point on the South line of said Lot 36, thence run West along said South line a distance of 135 feet to a point, thence run North 135 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with that certain mobile home.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 7550 Helen Glaze Dr., Theodore, AL 36582. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Texas Bank Financial D/B/A Texas Bank Mortgage, now known as TexasBank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

39-FC-22-01394

Call News March 15, 2023, March 22, 2023 and March 29, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 16, 2019 executed by Keinan D. Collins a married man, and Veronica Collins his wife, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded September 3, 2019, in Inst. #2019052012, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/19/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2A of the Resubdivision of Lot 2, Alvarez’s First Addition to Saraland, according to plat of such resubdivision recorded in Map Book 87, Page 14, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 921 Forest Avenue, Saraland, AL 36571. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01055

Call News March 15, 2023, March 22, 2023 and March 29, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jack Irby Lins, a married man, to First Federal Finance dated September 23rd, 2015, and recorded in Land Records Book 7306, Page 877, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; which said; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 6th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at a point 470 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 5 South, Range 4 West; thence South 00 degrees, 25 minutes, 30 seconds West 610.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees, 49 minutes, 30 seconds West 1169.99 feet to the East right-of-way of Newman Road; thence North 25 degrees, 08 minutes, 45 seconds East along said right-of-way 320.0 feet to the P.O. of a curve to the right; thence along said curve in a Northeasterly direction run 320.67 feet; thence South 89 degrees, 45 minutes, 30 seconds East 859.3 feet to the point of beginning.

LESS AND EXCEPT the following described property: Beginning at a point 470 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 5 South, Range 4 West; thence South 200 feet; thence West 200 feet; thence North 200 feet; thence East 200 feet to the point of beginning.

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property. 2022 Taxes are due and payable.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

FIRST FEDERAL FINANCE as holder of said first Mortgage

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by NICHOLAS F. MCMANUS and MARISSA L. MCMANUS, a married couple, on the 17th day of December 2015, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Bk: LR7332, Page 429, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 6, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 01 degrees 01 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 732.00 feet to a point; thence run South 79 degrees 18 minutes 04 seconds East a distance of 42.49 feet to a point; thence run South 01 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 857.40 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue South 01 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 210.55 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 55 minutes 51 seconds East 167.35 feet to a point; thence run North 01 degrees 03 minutes 42 seconds East 210.19 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 56 minutes 40 seconds West 167.35 feet to the point of beginning.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2016 Southern manufactured home, Serial No. RUS068330ALAB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News March 15, March 22, and March 29, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latessika K. Brown, unmarried, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on September 29, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7561 Pg: 1882; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2019067424; the undersigned US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 7 and 8, Block 111, North Mobile, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 145 N.S., Pages 252-264 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 300 11th Ave , Chickasaw, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 23-01245

Call News 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023, 03/29/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason P Davis, a married man joined by his wife, and Brigett Davis, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns. on August 25, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 5835, Page 1112; the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 36, Old Spanish Trail, Unit Three, as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 45 of the records in the Office of Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8833 Conquistador Drive East Grand Bay, AL 36541

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 3/8/2023, 3/15/2023, 3/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 28, 2021 by William Doug Houston aka W. Doug Houston, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., and recorded in Instrument # 2021031089 on May 17, 2021, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 20, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 78, Block E-D, as per plat entitled “1953 Subdivision of Dauphin Island, Ala.”, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 7, Page 1-21 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. APN: 52 01 00 0 022 207.XXX

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 811 Ingraham Pl, Dauphin Island, AL 36528.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022487

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Calls News March 8, 2023 and March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Johnny Monroe Cooper, Jr Husband And Wife Tanya R Cooper to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for CTX Mortgage Company, LLC, its successors and assigns dated December 19, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on December 22, 2003, in Book 5313, Page 1077 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT in Instrument 2021014160 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 4, SHALLUM PLACE SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 60, PAGE 80 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; WHICH PLAT WAS CORRECTED IN REAL PROPERTY BOOK 4192, PAGE 875 AND IN REAL PROPERTY BOOK 4355, PAGE 509.

Said property is commonly known as 10889 Bellingrath Rd, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2018 G-CTT

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03332AL

Call News 03/15/2023,03/22/2023,03/29/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Warren Jason Stringfellow A Married Male to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated September 19, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on September 26, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019056856 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Embrace Home Loans, Inc. in Instrument 2021040676 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Embrace Home Loans, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 5th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 13, SHENANDOAH, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 60, PAGE 38 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 3320 Shenandoah Trl, Semmes, AL 36575.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02535AL

Call News 03/15/2023,03/22/223,03/29/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by SHERRY H. PIERCE and JON P. PIERCE and U.S. Bank, N.A. f/k/a Firstar Bank, N.A. f/k/a Mercantile Trust Company, N.A., as Co-Trustees of the Sherry Hammack Pierce Revocable Trust Agreement dated October 21, 1999 , as Mortgagor(s) to AmSouth Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 31st day of December, 2002, and recorded in Book 5288, Page 1139 and re-recorded in Book 5415, Page 1744, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said mortgage being lastly assigned to FIDELITY BANK by instrument recorded in said Probate Court records; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 13th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 25, Canebrake, as recorded in Map Book 32, Page 2 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

FIDELITY BANK

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Richard H. Moore and Diane S. Moore, originally in favor of Safeway Mortgage, Inc., on September 19, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 5848, Page 1851; the undersigned Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20, Block 10, Greenwich Hills, Part A, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 53, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property conveyed being the same as conveyed by Thomas H. Abercrombie and Nancy M. Abercrombie, husband and wife, in the deed recorded May 2, 1969, in Book 898, Page 100, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 655 Wilshire Road, Mobile, AL 36609.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the address indicated below. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209.

File Number: 23-40474

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated February 26, 2008 executed by Virginius L. Arnold IV, married and Katherine S. Arnold, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded April 10, 2008, in Book 6362, Page 890, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Pretium TRS Warehouse Trust by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2023009778, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Pretium TRS Warehouse Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/04/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 1, The Lakes, Unit Six as recorded in Map Book 80, Page 14, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 12199 Scenic View Dr., Mobile, AL 36695. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Pretium TRS Warehouse Trust

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

37-FC-22-01370

Call News March 8, 2023, March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 15, 2015 executed by Jadera Dees, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded July 29, 2015, in Book LR7287, Page 1204, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023009507, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 05/10/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 23, Crystal Lake Estates, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 27 in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 7004 Carrabelle Key, Mobile, AL 36695. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

30-FC-23-01013

Call News March 8, 2023, March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marcus Sanders, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Whitney Bank dba Hancock Bank, on December 15, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7589 Pg: 128; the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Fifty-Six (56), Malibar Heights, Third Unit, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 11, Page 104 of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4275 Raines Drive , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01025

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Felix W. Pierce and Melba Pierce, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for On Q Financial, Inc., on July 31, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7540 Pg: 348; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: From the Southeast corner of Section 7, Township 4 South, Range 3 West, run Northwardly along the Eastern boundary of such Section 345 feet to a point as the place of beginning of the lands herein described, and from said Point of Beginning continue Northwardly along such Eastern boundary 150 feet to a point; run thence Westwardly and parallel to the South boundary of Section 7 a distance of 290 feet to a point; run thence Southwardly and parallel to the East boundary of Section 7 a distance of 150 feet to a point; run thence Eastwardly and parallel to the South boundary of Section 7 a distance of 290 feet to the Point of Beginning, said land being in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7; Township 4 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except that portion conveyed to Mobile County by Right of Way Deed recorded in Real Property Book 1961, Page 924, being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: A strip of land 40 feet in width to be used for the improvement of the Young Neck Road (Novatan Road) and being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the SE corner of Section 7, Township 4 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North 00 degrees 32 minutes 20 seconds East, 345 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 00 degrees 32 minutes 30 seconds East, 150 feet to a point; thence West 40 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 32 minutes 30 seconds West, 150 feet to a point; thence East 40 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 753 Novatan Road N , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

TB File Number: 23-00978

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Juanda L. Sampson, unmarried, originally in favor of Southtrust Mortgage Corporation, on March 30, 1999, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in RP Book 4694 Page 266; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Mortgage Corporation successor by merger to SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: The West 120 feet of Lots 19 and 20, Burton Subdivision, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 94, Pages 482-483, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 310 Hosfelt Ln , Mobile, AL 36607-2019. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Mortgage Corporation successor by merger to SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 23-40112

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roland Eugene Fortenberry, unmarried, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on May 18, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5981 Page 1536; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13, of Layfette Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 26, Page 49 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 301 La Bonne Dr , Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 23-40087

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mildred H. Smalls, a single person, originally in favor of James B. Nutter and Company, on August 6, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6257 Page-1043; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8, Block 10, Bascombe Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in deed book 128 pages 1, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1214 Alba Street , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 23-01253

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Yan Ding A Married Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated April 24, 2013; said mortgage being recorded on April 29, 2013, in Book 7019, Page 767 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2021054072 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7, Pineridge Place Subdivision, a resubdivision of Lot 6, Azalea Heights, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 12, Page 93 of the records in the office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 606 Pineridge Place, Mobile, AL 36609.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SWBC MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04138AL

Call News 03/08/2023,03/15/2023,03/22/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Helen B Thompson An Unmarried Woman to Compass Bank dated May 5, 2012; said mortgage being recorded on May 23, 2012, in Book 6895, Page 886 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL OF LOT 45 OF PARADISE PARK UNIT 2 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6 PAGE 281 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, EXCEPTING HOWEVER, THE FOLLOWING PORTION OF SAID LOT 45, VIZ: FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT RUN SOUTHEASTWARDLY ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 45 AND 44 A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTHEASTWARDLY PARALLEL WITH GREENBACK DRIVE 95 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO A POINT ON DIAMOND DRIVE, RUN THENCE NORTHEASTWARDLY ALONG DIAMOND DRIVE TO ITS INTERSECTION WITH GREENBACK DRIVE RUN SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE NORTHERN LINE OF LOT 45 A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO HELEN RUTH BLACK THOMPSON. BY DEED FROM CHARLES LEE BLACK JR. A DIVORCED MAN, AND HELEN RUTH BLACK THOMPSON, A DIVORCED WOMAN RECORDED 08/29/1996 IN DEED BOOK 4390 PAGE 1699, IN THE PROBATE JUDGE’S OFFICE FOR MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1511 Diamond Drive, Mobile, AL 36617.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04377AL

Call News 03/08/2023,03/15/2023,03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sandra Richardson aka Sandra Kay Richardson, unmarried, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on May 22, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5990 Page 1689; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, Alverez’s Second Addition to Saraland, according to the Map thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 249, of the Records in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 931 Celeste Rd, Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 23-40100

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Miguel Angel Bonelli Berrios, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Homeside Financial, LLC., on May 3, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7507 Pg: 984; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2019042143; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2022034341; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18, of Resubdivision of Lots 23-34, Emerald Valley Estates, Unit 1, as per map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 58, of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama. This property is the same as described by deed recorded in BK: LR7507, Page 982 and mortgage recorded in BK: LR7507 Page 984.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8321 Valley Lane , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 23-01327

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Paul Martin Johnson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on December 13, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7104 Pg: 1940; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3, Unit 1, Leisure Woods, according to Map Book 92, Page 84, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8106 Leisure Woods Dr S , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

TB File Number: 23-01180

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Helen W. Newcomb, an unmarried woman and Nancy L. Newcomb, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on June 12, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7278 Pg: 971; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 37, Maryknoll, First Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 14, Page 2 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6451 Maryknoll Drive , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 23-00081

Call News 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Darrell Frost Sr. and Katonya Frost, husband and wife, originally in favor of ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, on November 30, 2000, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 4913, Page 1250; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF9 Master Participation Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 314 and 315 Trinity Gardens- Ext’n South as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 21-24 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2410 Brewton Ave , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 21-02265

Call News 03/01/2023, 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023

FORECLOSURE AND ACCELERATION NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien conveyed from GERALD P. SMITH to LISA DIXON and CHARLES DIXON recorded in Instrument #2019010278 Mobile County, AL Probate Ct. records, said default continuing notice is hereby given that the undersigned does hereby ACCELERATE the debt demanding that the full amount be paid in full (Smith will not allow debtor to reinstate the debt), and under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on March 22, 2023, at the front door of the Mobile County Courthouse the following described real and personal property which includes a mobile home in Mobile County, AL to wit:

Lot 2 FAIRVIEW PLACE, as shown on that certain map or plat recorded in Map Book 73, Page 27 in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama which includes a manufactured home which is part of and permanently affixed to the land: 1997 16×80 Destiny mobile home S/N:OW5342AGA763-07. The street address is 11011 Old Moffat Rd., Wilmer, AL 36587.

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave., Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 343-6700 (251) 423-1157

ksharpe@kiplaw.net

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Samantha Jane Duff And Jeffery Glenn Duff Wife And Husband to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns dated February 15, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on February 16, 2018, in Book LR7604, Page 1135 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage in Instrument 2020070531 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 23rd day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 31, VIKING PLACE, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 109, PAGE 74, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 3650 Eric Drive, Semmes, AL 36575.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SWBC MORTGAGE

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04311AL

Call News 03/01/2023,03/08/2023,03/15/2023

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by ELIZABETH V. ELAM, a single individual, and ROBERT LOWERY, a single individual, on the 25th day of September 2019, to FIRSTBANK, as recorded in Inst. #2019056848 in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, FIRSTBANK, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 23, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11, IRVINGTON PLACE, as recorded in Map Book 137, Page 89 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2020 Hamilton manufactured home, Serial No. HH19AL02465;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for FirstBank

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News March 1, March 8, and March 15, 2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mary Ann Cowden, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for One Reverse Mortgage, LLC., on November 10, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7208 Page 502; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on December 15, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, “Spanish Cove” as recorded in Map Book 17, Page 122 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 405 Ponce De Leon Dr W , Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 15, 2021 until January 19, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 19, 2022 until March 30, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 30, 2022 until June 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from June 8, 2022 until July 20, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 20, 2022 until August 30, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 30, 2022 until November 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 8, 2022 until January 25, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 25, 2023 until March 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 8, 2023 until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

TB File Number: 21-01125

Call News 10/15/2021, 10/22/2021, 10/29/2021, 3/15/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Macliar J Tivet Sr, a married male & Erica A. Tivet, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on December 19, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7463 Pg: 1226; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 20 and 21, East Bayou La Batre, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 239, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8110 Hemley St , Bayou La Batre, AL 36509. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 9, 2023 until April 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 23-00371

Call News February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, February 15, 2023, March 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Shandi M. Cleere, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on November 1, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6718 Page 795; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 31, Edgewater, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, Page 31, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 320 Bayou Ave , Saraland, AL 36571-2560. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 9, 2023 until May 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

TB File Number: 22-40792

Call News January 11, 2023, January 18, 2023, January 25, 2023, March 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donald F. Lackey, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., soley as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on September 16, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7558 Page 1; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 11, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Commencing at the Northwest intersection of Zirlott Road and Melbourne Street, both having a 80 foot right of way, according to plat of River Dale Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 12, Page 78, of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, thence run North 66 degrees, 15 minutes West along the North line of Melbourne Street a distance of 421.63 feet to a point; thence North 10 degrees, 40 minutes East 266.87 feet to the Point of Beginning of the parcel described; thence continue North 10 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds East 216.14 feet to a point; thence south 73 degrees 07 minutes 00 seconds East 449.05 feet to a point on the West right of way line of Zirlott Road (80 foot right of way); thence Southward along said right of way and a curve to the left, having a radius of 6261.33 feet and a delta of 02 degrees 33 minutes 55 seconds for a distance of 280.35 feet to a point; thence North 69 degrees 42 minutes 46 seconds West 216.12 feet to a point; thence North 20 degrees 17 minutes 14 seconds East 40.00 feet to a point; thence North 69 degrees 42 minutes 46 seconds West 218.85 feet to the Point of Beginning. . Property street address for informational purposes: 15270 Zirlott Rd , Coden, AL 36523. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from May 11, 2022 until July 14, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 14, 2022 until September 15, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from September 15, 2022 until October 20, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 20, 2022 until January 5, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 5, 2023 until March 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 9, 2023 until April 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 22-01480

Call News March 16, 2022, March 23, 2022, March 30, 2022, May 18, 2022, July 20, 2022, September 21, 2022, October 26, 2022, January 11, 2023, March 15, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Randall Ray Ledbetter Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration

Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, its successors

and assigns dated February 17, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on March 18, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021016662 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2022061743 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of

sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before

the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 3rd day of November, 2022 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 11, Burlington Place, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 86, Page 120, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 9551 Tunbridge Ct, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes

which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all

outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which

might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens,

encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record

including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property

will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the

above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the

holder of the Mortgage.

AMERISAVE MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03637AL

Call News 10/07/2022,10/14/2022,10/21/2022,12/02/2022,01/25/2023,03/15/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until December 8, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, December 2, 2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until February 9, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, January 25, 2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 16, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, March 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joe P. Walker, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, on February 1, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2019007027; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at a point on the South line of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 2 North, Range 1 West, which point is 2424.8 feet West of the East line of said Section 36; Thence run North 5 degrees 35 minutes West 206 feet; Thence run South 88 degrees 30 minutes East 213 feet; Thence run South 5 degrees 32 minutes East to a point on the South line of said Southwest 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 36; Thence run West to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 470 Mott Rd , Mount Vernon, AL 36560. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 8, 2023 until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 22-05651

Call News January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, March 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gordon Wayne Lietch and Theresa Hames Lietch, married, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, on May 28, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6667 Page 1236; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on November 8, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: All that certain parcel of land situated in City of Chickasaw being known as Lot 7 in Block 7, according to the Map of Chickasaw West Village as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 327-334 of the records in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama and being more fully described in Deed Book 5917 Page 504 recorded on 2006-02-09 among the land records of Mobile County, AL.. Property street address for informational purposes: 210 Ct St , Chickasaw, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 8, 2022 until December 20, 2022, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 20, 2022 until January 25, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 25, 2023 until March 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 8, 2023 until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

TB File Number: 22-40599

Call News October 5, 2022, October 12, 2022, October 19, 2022, November 16, 2022, December 28, 2022, February 1, 2023, March 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Flora R Martin, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Fremont Investment and Loan, on February 23, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6141 Page 1058; the undersigned HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Ellington Loan Acquisition Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Willow Brook, Unit 2, according to plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 21, Page 26 in the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6400 Pinehurst Run , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 8, 2023 until March 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 8, 2023 until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Ellington Loan Acquisition Trust 2007-1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 22-09408

Call News January 18, 2023, January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, March 1, 2023, March 15, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Deloris M. Frye, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for One Reverse Mortgage, LLC, on October 17, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7202 Page 603; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, Addition to Spring Valley Subdivision, as per plat recorded in Map Book 31, Page 81, records of the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 19, Page 6, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 4205 Spring Valley Dr S, Mobile, AL 36693. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 8, 2023 until March 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 8, 2023 until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

TB File Number: 22-02589

Call News December 7, 2022, December 14, 2022, December 21, 2022, February 22, 2023, March 15, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tracie Byrd and Stoney Byrd, wife and husband, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southwest Funding, LP, its successors and assigns, on May 20, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2019029441 and re-recorded in Instrument Number 2022066075; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on November 30, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 7, UNIT II, DEERWOOD HILLS, AS SHOWN IN MAP BOOK 46, PAGE 40 OF THE RECORDS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

LOT 6, UNIT III, DEERWOOD HILLS, AS SHOWN IN MAP BOOK 47, PAGE 62 OF THE RECORDS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

TOGETHER WITH A 1998 BELMONT MANUFACTURED HOME SERIAL #/VIN # MS B 98 1680 SN35844

Property street address for informational purposes: 15296 Celeste Rd Chunchula, AL 36521

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 15 Piedmont Center 3575 Piedmont Rd. N.E., Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register

Publication Dates: 10/28/2022, 11/4/2022, 11/11/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 11, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register Publication Dates: 12/23/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 12, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 3/15/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael Lacoy Highsmith Single to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Company LLC, its successors and assigns dated May 25, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on May 30, 2018, in Book LR7641, Page 343 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC in Instrument 2022079304 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 22nd day of February, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that part of Farm 524 of the Subdivision known as Carol Plantation, Unit Number 3, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 345-346 of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama; bounded by a line described as follows, to wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Farm 524, thence run East along the North line of said Farm 524 a distance of 75 feet to a point, thence South a distance of 270 feet to a point, thence West 75 feet to a point, thence North 270 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 6441 Hayfield Rd, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04153AL

Mobile Press Register

01/25/2023,02/01/2023,02/08/2023,03/15/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 31, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, March 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDITH FOSTER WINGARD, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2538

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SIDNEY WAYNE WINGARD as Executor under the last will and testament of JUDITH FOSTER WINGARD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ACY W WILSON JR

Case No. 2023-0255

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROSARIO WILSON as AdminIstratrix of the estate of ACY W WILSON JR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS LOUIS ULM, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2059-1

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VIRGINIA ULM BRIDGES as Executrix under the last will and testament of THOMAS LOUIS ULM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ZACHERIAH PERMENTER

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PATRICIA JACOBS TORBERT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0404

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KEITH R. MARSTON as Executor under the last will and testament of PATRICIA JACOBS TORBERT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONALD P. DAVIS

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SELDON KIRKWOOD TAYLOR JR

Case No. 2023-0397

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALLISON NONNENMACHER as Administratrix of the estate of SELDON KIRKWOOD TAYLOR JR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY W THRASH

Case No. 2022-2287

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY KATHERINE THRASH, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of MARY W THRASH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT JASON CRANE

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARAH ELIZABETH SMITH, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1348

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RONNIE SMITH as Executor under the last will and testament of SARAH ELIZABETH SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANDREW M. JONES

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGINIA ESTES RYLAND, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0257

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROLAND D. RYLAND as Executor under the last will and testament of VIRGINIA ESTES RYLAND, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOYCE ANNICE PERKINS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0317

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CYNTHIA J BROWN as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOYCE ANNICE PERKINS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL RAY NASH

Case No. 2023-0225

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JACOB MICHAEL NASH as Administrator of the estate of MICHAEL RAY NASH, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARA C. ODOM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0414

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAMELA O. CRIPPEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of SARA C. ODOM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ERMA MARY JOHNSON, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2492

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KATHLEEN D MCDOLE as Executrix under the last will and testament of ERMA MARY JOHNSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

D. LOTT JR

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LARRY E. HOLMES, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0413

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARSHA M. HOBBS as Executrix under the last will and testament of LARRY E. HOLMES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALMA B. GIBBS, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2482

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANNE GIBBS DOIZE as Executrix under the last will and testament of ALMA B. GIBBS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY DELLA FUNDERBURK

Case No. 2023-0120

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY N FUNDERBURK as Administratrix of the estate of MARY DELLA FUNDERBURK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

EVANS CROWE, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM GRANT ELLIOTT

Case No. 2023-0116

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JILL PATTERSON ELLIOTT as Administratrix of the estate of WILLIAM GRANT ELLIOTT, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEFFREY MICHAEL ELDER, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2500

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELLEY DORGAN ELDER as Executrix under the last will and testament of JEFFREY MICHAEL ELDER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DAVID T TRICE

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANK J. CALAGAZ Jr., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0359

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FRANK J. CALAGAZ III, PAULINE CALAGAZ MCKEAN and TANYA CALAGAZ NELSON as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of FRANK J. CALAGAZ Jr., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL LAWRENCE CUMPTON

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA RENEMAN BROUGHTON

Case No. 2023-0228

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RONALD BROUGHTON and RANDALL BROUGHTON as Co-Administrators of the estate of BARBARA RENEMAN BROUGHTON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

DANIEL MIMS, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAN MICHAEL BUCKLEY

Case No. 2022-2483

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PEGGY MARIE BUCKLEY as Executrix of the estate of DAN MICHAEL BUCKLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

DANIEL MIMS

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY W G BATTAGLIA, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2490

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARIA ELENA BATTAGLIA as Executrix under the last will and testament of ANTHONY W G BATTAGLIA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ERIN B. FLEMING

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of YVONNE W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0360

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARVIN J. WEHL JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of YVONNE W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GAYLE EMMA TURPPA

Case No. 2022-2535

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAUL ALBERT TURPPA as Administrator of the estate of GAYLE EMMA TURPPA, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH THOMAS

Case No. 2023-0124

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARK D THOMAS and ANGELA R DENTON as Co-Administrators of the estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH THOMAS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRYAN MARTIN TAYLOR Deceased

Case No. 2022-2489

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LANORA CANTRELL STOKES as Executrix under the last will and testament of BRYAN MARTIN TAYLOR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KIMBERLY A. SUMRALL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0361

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BELINDA S. NEW as Executrix under the last will and testament of KIMBERLY A. SUMRALL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY L. STIRPE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0267

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MICHAEL CHAPMAN and ALINA G. IRIZARRY as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of ANTHONY L. STIRPE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARL GEORGE SEITZ, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2337

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARIE MARCHETTI as Executrix under the last will and testament of CARL GEORGE SEITZ, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of: ESTHER L ROSSON, DECEASED

Case No. 2021-0697

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NAN ADELE ROSSON WOODHAM, as Administrator of the estate of Esther L Rosson, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Kyla G. Kelim, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARTHA ANN PINKLETON, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2127

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GERALDINE P GRIFFIN as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARTHA ANN PINKLETON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JIMMIE LEE PEAVY SR Deceased

Case No. 2022-1639

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JIMMIE LEE PEAVY JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of JIMMIE LEE PEAVY SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RENEE E THIRY

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA ANN PALMER Deceased

Case No. 2022-2386

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMIE A CRUMPLER as Executrix under the last will and testament of BARBARA ANN PALMER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DAVID L RATCLIFFE

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD O NORMAN, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2288

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DIANNE E. NORMAN as Executrix under the last will and testament of DONALD O NORMAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNY K. LOWREY, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1318

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDRA VAN HOOK as Executrix under the last will and testament of RONNY K. LOWREY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JACOB FULLER

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION.

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RUTH AGNEW JONES, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1270

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DELORES A. BRUNNER as Executrix under the last will and testament of RUTH AGNEW JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DELORES A. BRUNNER, PRO SE

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLEOPHAS JONES

Case No. 2023-0122

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY ANN JONES as Administratrix of the estate of CLEOPHAS JONES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFRY ALAN HEAD, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BESSIE H. HINDS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0363

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LEONDRIA C. HINDS as Executrix under the last will and testament of BESSIE H. HINDS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VERNA MAY HARRIS Deceased

Case No. 2022-1924

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HARLON RAY SMITH as Executor under the last will and testament of VERNA MAY

HARRIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MELVIN W. BRUNSON

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NORA ELIZABETH “BETTE” DRAIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0364

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN GREGORY DRAIN JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of NORA ELIZABETH “BETTE” DRAIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM SIDNEY DOUGLAS SR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0365

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN DIANE KOMINEK AKA KARAN DIANE KOMINEK and TAMELA KAY NELSON as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of WILLIAM SIDNEY DOUGLAS SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDITH M CUEVAS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0366

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LARRY C. CUEVAS as Executor under the last will and testament of JUDITH M CUEVAS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM T. MCGOWIN IV

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GEORGE EARL BOSARGE JR.

Case No. 2023-0076

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SALLY ANNE BOSARGE as Administratrix of the estate of GEORGE EARL BOSARGE JR., deceased

Attorney of Record:

RUTH ALEXANDER CLUTE, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELEANOR F. BAYER Deceased

Case No. 2023-0362

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ERIC N. BAYER as Executor under the last will and testament of ELEANOR F. BAYER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES A. WILSON, JR. AKA JAMES AUGUST WILSON, JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0327

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DEBORAH LOUISE WILSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES A. WILSON, JR. AKA JAMES AUGUST WILSON, JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM CARVEL WEBB, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0336

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAULA LENOR WEBB as Executrix under the last will and testament of WILLIAM CARVEL WEBB, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY RHETT WALKER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0342

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TERESA GAIL WALKER as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY RHETT WALKER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

SHIRLEY M JUSTICE

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHRISTINA JOY THOMAS

Case No. 2022-2454

Take notice that Ancillary Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHRISTOPHER SELIGMAN as Administrator of the Ancillary Estate of CHRISTINA JOY THOMAS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR., Esq.

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MASUMI SMITH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0343

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANETT ANN KORB as Executrix under the last will and testament of MASUMI SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RICHARD GILBERT RUSH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0329

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VICKI SMITH as Executrix under the last will and testament of RICHARD GILBERT RUSH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GARY MILLER

Case No. 2023-0226

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of GARY MILLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, Esq.

JASON D. SMITH

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GERALDINE A. IRBY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0337

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BERNARD H. ROBINSON as Executor under the last will and testament of GERALDINE A. IRBY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARAH M. HETRICK AKA SARAH MYLES HETRICK

Case No. 2022-2373

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SCOTT HETRICK, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of SARAH M. HETRICK AKA SARAH MYLES HETRICK, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RUSSELL MARCH III

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN D. GUY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0340

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA H. GUY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHN D. GUY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

VAUGHN DRINKARD, JR

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RUSSELL DUANE GOFF

Case No. 2023-0079

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MAKENZIE GOFF as Administratrix of the estate of RUSSELL DUANE GOFF, deceased

Attorney of Record:

NOEL J. NELSON, Esq.

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KELLY DUKE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0330

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES C. DUKE as Executor under the last will and testament of KELLY DUKE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFRY ALAN HEAD

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA L. BUTLER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0272

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 23rd day of February, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

STEVEN T. BUTLER as Executor under the last will and testament of BARBARA L. BUTLER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WARREN T. HARBISON

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS

April 11, 2023

Case No. 2022-2229

In Re: Ignatius Gaillard, an incapacitated person

On to-wit, the 11th day of April, 2023, at 9:00 AM in Courtroom 1, Third Floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, 36602, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Appointment of a Guardian and Conservator filed by Mobile County Department of Human Resources. Notice is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Ignatius Gaillard, Jr., who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: P.J. Hammett, Esq.

3103 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-0373

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of David C Crumpton, Jr., Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Linda Faye Crumpton on March 1, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: J. Malcolm Jackson III

912 Dauphin St.

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News March 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 10, 2023

Case No, 2022-2054

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT WILLIAM BAKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by LINDA LU BAKER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically RENA KUA, KALEN DEAN BAKER, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

4055 COTTAGE HILL RD #103-D

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2019-1127-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS R. RIVERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by FRANK H. KRUSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: DUANE A. GRAHAM

P.O. Box 290

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2019-1165-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY DALE LAFRENIER, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement and Petition to Determine Heirs as filed by Frank H. Kruse, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: FRANK H. KRUSE

169 DAUPHIN STREET, STE 215

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 22, 2023

Case No. 2019-1387-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELMER LEEVONE BROWN JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by FRANK H. KRUSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: FRANK H. KRUSE, ESQ.

169 DAUPHIN STREET, STE 215

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 07, 2023

Case No. 2021-2173-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROSS DIAMOND III, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by RACHAEL DIAMOND MCCALL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: WILLIAM T. MCGOWIN IV

P.O. Box 1287

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 07, 2023

Case No. 2021-0102-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRIAN ONEAL FLOTT, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by REGINA FLOTT MCDONALD. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JOHN A WENZEL

218 NORTH ALSTON ST

FOLEY, AL 36535

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 15, 2023

Case No. 2020-0186-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATHI ELLIS BAKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by ASHLEY ELLIS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 01, 2023

Case No. 2020-2017-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATIE M. WILLIAMS, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by HARTFORD FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically WANDA WILLIAMS JOHNSON, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: BRIAN A. DODD

3973 BIBURY LN

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 01, 2023

Case No. 2021-0239-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES RONALD JOHNSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by TRAVELERS CASUALTY AND SURETY COMPANY OF AMERICA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically GENEVIEVE SMITH, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: BRIAN A. DODD

3973 BIBURY LN

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 02, 2023

Case No. 2022-2439

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Brenda West Loftin, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE. OF WILL as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically BRANDI BENGHORBEL, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 01, 2023

Case No. 2019-2261-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHERMAN M HOWARD JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 27, 2023

Case No. 2021-1037-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAWRENCE DUANE WILSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by RODNEY ALAN WILSON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANNA MAGGIO WILLIAMS

P.O. Drawer 446

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 24, 2023

Case No. 2019-2251-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LYLE L. KLUG, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by JOSEPH BURCH, Ill. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically DAVID KLUG, SHAWN JACKSON, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: LARRY C. MOORER

107 N JACKSON ST

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 24, 2023

Case No. 2013-1842

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROSIE LEE WATKINS, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by RENDA FAYE WATKINS AKA RENDA FAYE LOCKETT. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ADRIAN BEARD, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

4055 COTTAGE HILL RD #103-D

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News March 1, 8,15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

Case No. 2022-1329

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Paul Raymond Cole, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Courtroom #1 Mobile County Government Center Annex, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Personal Property Allowance, Homestead Exemption and Family Allowance as filed by Betty Mitchem Cole, Petitioner. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Kevin Eugene Cole, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: J. Michael Newton, Esq.

605 Bel Air Boulevard, Suite 22

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 23, 2023

Case No. 2023-0126-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGIL LOUIS SANDERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 10th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition to Approve Sale of Real Property as filed by HARDYRYAN PIERRE HODGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: HARRY V. SATTERWHITE

1325 DAUPHIN STREET

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE SALE

The estate of Irene Williams Bright A/K/A Irene Bright case number 2022-0880 in Mobile County Probate, Probate Judge Don Davis. The estate gives notice of estate sale March 23rd-25th 11 am-3pm at Public storage 6441 Moffett Road unit G8. Beds, end tables, sofa, loveseat, wall art, figurines, kitchenware, gardening tools and more. Terms of sale cash and certified bank checks. Items sold as is, no warranty expressed or implied, all sales are final. Contact personal representative Raymond Bright Jr. for questions 251-604-8612

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Griner Drilling Service, Inc. has completed the contract with The Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, A Public Corporation for the following job:

Contract 1- Jail Well Pump Replacement

Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, A Public Corporation at its offices or same will be barred.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, and April 5, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Pine City Contracting, LLC at 1490 Love Road, Grove Hill, AL has completed all work on the Resurfacing of Various Roadways, Rebuild Alabama Project No. RALG-49-2022-444 in Satsuma, Alabama. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor and the City Clerk of the City of Satsuma.

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Notice

Saraland Water & Sewer Service

Sewer Service Administrative Fee

Effective Date: April 1, 2023

The Saraland Water and Sewer System owns and operates water and sewer services in and around the vicinity of the City of Saraland, Alabama. The services include sewer collection in water districts outside of the current Saraland service area (currently Kushla and Turnerville).

Customers with sewer collection services outside of the Saraland service area hereafter and upon the effective date of April 1, 2023, shall be assessed an Administrative Fee for the purpose of covering the administration of billing and collection of service fees for sewer collection.

The Administrative Fee shall only be applicable to sewer collection customers outside of the Saraland service area and are not directly billed for sewer collection services by the Saraland Water and Sewer System.

The Administrative Fee shall be $2.50.

Updated Rate Schedule posted

www.saralandwater.com

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023

OTHER LEGALS

ATTENTION FORMER CLIENTS

OF

JAMES E. HASSER, JR. P.C.

If you are a former client of Attorney James E. Hasser, Jr., also known as Jim Hasser or Jimmy Hasser and had a file or documents at his office that you want returned to you, those will be made available for you to pick up on April 1, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 4208 Rochester Road, Mobile, AL 36608. The deadline to pick up files/documents is April 15, 2023. All files will be destroyed after this date. Please contact Gaillard Ladd at 251-654-1832 or David Anthony at 251-405-1287 to discuss recovery of your file.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Mobile County; to amend Sections 45-49-181, 45-49-181.02, 45-49-181.03, 45-49-181.04, and 45-49-181.08, Code of Alabama 1975, to further provide for acceptance by the county of certain unimproved roads from private landowners; and to regulate the construction of certain other unimproved roads.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to provide for the qualifications of the sheriff; and to require completion of continuing education.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall only apply in Mobile County.

Section 2. On or after the effective date of this act, an individual qualifying for election to the office of sheriff in the county or any individual appointed to serve as a sheriff shall meet all of the following minimum qualifications, in addition to any other qualifications required by law:

(1) Is a citizen of the United States.

(2) Has been a resident of the county for at least one year immediately prior to the qualification date.

(3) Has the qualifications of an elector pursuant to state and federal law and has been registered to vote in the county at least one year immediately prior to qualifying.

(4) Has been awarded a high school diploma or a GED equivalent.

(5) Is 25 years of age or older prior to qualifying.

(6) Has three or more years of prior service as a sworn law enforcement officer having the power of arrest.

(7) Has never been convicted of a felony criminal offense in this state or convicted of a criminal offense in another jurisdiction where a conviction of the offense would be considered a felony offense in this state.

Section 3. Upon election or appointment, the sheriff of the county shall attend annually a minimum of 12 hours of executive level continuing education approved by the Alabama Sheriff’s Association or the National Sheriff’s Association, or any other recognized executive level continuing education program designed for law enforcement.

Section 4. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Call News March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12740

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

State of Alabama Dept of Revenue

VS

Ervin Simmons aka Ervin Simmons Jr

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the State of Alabama Dept of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on April 10, 2023 at the hour of 12:10 pm, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Ervin Simmons aka Ervin Simmons Jr, in and to the following described real property, to-wit:

Lot 15 Felhorn Pl MBK 20/45 #SEC 17 T4S R2W #MP28 04 17 2 001.

Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. SM 2003 6228

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Checkcare Systems

VS

John Wheeler dba J & W DryWall

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Small Claims Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on April 10, 2023 at the hour of 12:20 pm, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of John Wheeler dba J&W DryWall, in and to the following described real property, to-wit:

The Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of Section 14, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12740

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

State of Alabama Dept of Revenue

VS

Leroy Waters

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the State of Alabama Dept of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on April 10, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Leroy Waters, in and to the following described real property, to-wit:

Lot 12 Crestview Fifth add part “B” Unit 2 MBK 28 Pg 16 #SEC 14 T5S R2W #MP33 06 14 2 000. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

ABANDONED BOAT

Keith McKenzie is seeking ownership/registration of an abandoned boat on the lower Delta, west side.

20’ metal boat blue/tan and brown with outboard motor. It has been abandoned for 4 years. If you have information or registration on this boat, please call 251-404-5503. Boat has closed in cab, 4301lg.

Call News March 15, 22, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code Of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. on April 17, 2023.

2013 Chevrolet Impala

VIN: 2G1WB5E37D1180942

2012 Chevrolet Impala

VIN: 2G1WG5E39C124014

2008 Ford Expedition

VIN: 1FMFU17578LA21472

2003 Chevrolet S-10

VIN: 1GCCS14H638200562

2021 Kia Sorento

VIN: 5XYRK4LF2MG032246

Call News March 15, 22, 2023

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Bay City Paint & Body Inc 6220 Theodore Dawes Rd, Theodore, Ala., will auction off the following abandoned vehicles on April 17, 2023 @ 9:00 a.m.

2006 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66586A017852

2020 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4BL4CV1LN317345

2004 CHEVY AVALANCHE

3GNEC12T64G318661

2009 INFINITI G37

JNKCV61F29M052299

2002 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCG56672A021220

2011 CHEVY TAHOE

1GNSCCE04BR227871

2005 YAMAHA YW50AP

LPRSA20A35A604101

2004 JEEP LIBERTY

1J4GK48K84W206301

1989 OLDS CCI

2G3AJ51WXK2351212

2010 TOYOTA YARIS

JTDBT4K38A4072041

2012 NISSAN MSL

JN8AZ1MU3CW108650

2022 KIA SORENTO

5XYRKDLF0NG118253

2006 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM665X6A034166

2008 TOYOTA UTS

4T1BK36B68U261405

2004 DODGE DURANGO ST

1D4HD38K44F131307

2005 FORD EXPLORER

1FMZU67K95UB28058

Call News March 8, 15, 2023

INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 A.M.

At North Mobile County K-8 School, 1950 Salco Road West, Axis, AL 36505

BID ON: NORTH MOBILE COUNTY K-8 SCHOOL

PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION

BSC #23-10

BID DATE: Wednesday, APRIL 12, 2023 @ 2:00 P.M.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals for the construction of 2021 CDBG Water Main Improvements Bid #23-10 will be received by The City of Alexander City, Alabama (Owner) at the Alexander City Clerk’s office, 281 James D. Nabors Drive, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 until 2:00 PM, the prevailing time, on April 6, 2023, or by mailing to P.O. Box 552, Alexander City, Alabama 35011 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. The bid is comprised of the following principal items and approximate quantities:

4,500 ± LF of 6” HDPE Water Main Installed by Horizontal Directional Drilling

Miscellaneous Appurtenances and Work

Plans and Specifications may be inspected at the Alexander City Water Services Department and Municipal Consultants, Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama and they may be obtained from the office of Municipal Consultants, Inc., 200 Century Park South, Suite 212, Birmingham, Alabama 35226, upon payment of $75.00. Cost of plans and specifications are non-refundable. Plans and specifications may also be downloaded from the City of Alexander City at [www.alexandercityal.gov/rfps].

All Bidders must be responsible, meeting the criteria and requirements set forth in the specification documents. Prequalification of Bidders is not required.

This project is considered a “Public Works” project and is governed by competitive bid laws as contained in Title 39 of the Alabama Code. Bidders, subcontractors, suppliers, and Bond Agents should be familiar with this code. This project is also governed by CDBG requirements.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technicalities. No Bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty days from the date set for receiving of the same. There will be a Pre-Bid Meeting for this project at the Municipal Complex, 281 James D. Nabors Drive, Alexander City, Alabama 35010 at 11:00 AM on March 29, 2023.

.By Curtis “Woody” Baird

Title: Mayor

MUNICIPAL CONSULTANTS, INC Consulting Engineers

200 Century Park South

Suite 212

Birmingham, AL 35226

Call News March 15, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bids will be received for the PELHAM CIVIC COMPLEX – 2023 HVAC IMPROVEMENTS – PROJECT B in the Pelham Development Services and Public Works (DSPW) Conference Room located at 3162 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124 until 2:30 PM local time on March 30, 2023, and at that time publicly opened.

Plans and proposals are available for inspection at the City of Pelham Department of Development Services and Public Works, 3162 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124.

Questions regarding this bid may be addressed to Chris Cousins – ccousins@municipalconsultants.org

There will not be a mandatory pre bid meeting for this project.

Bid Documents will be made available to prospective bidders via Alabama Graphics Digital Planroom. Digital downloads and printed copies are available for purchase directly thru Alabama Graphics. (205-252-8505, www.algraphics.com). Documents will be available for viewing at https://www.algraphicsplanroom.com.

Call News March 15, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bids will be received for the PELHAM CIVIC COMPLEX – 2023 HVAC IMPROVEMENTS – PROJECT A in the Pelham Development Services and Public Works (DSPW) Conference Room located at 3162 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124 until 2:00 PM local time on March 30, 2023, and at that time publicly opened.

Plans and proposals are available for inspection at the City of Pelham Department of Development Services and Public Works, 3162 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124.

Questions regarding this bid may be addressed to Chris Cousins – ccousins@municipalconsultants.org

There will not be a mandatory pre bid meeting for this project.

Bid Documents will be made available to prospective bidders via Alabama Graphics Digital Planroom. Digital downloads and printed copies are available for purchase directly thru Alabama Graphics. (205-252-8505, www.algraphics.com). Documents will be available for viewing at https://www.algraphicsplanroom.com.

Call News March 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (Owner) at the Weeks Bay Visitors Center Conference Room, 11300 US Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532 until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 11, 2023 and opened and publicly read on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time for the following project:

Electrical Upgrades for Dormitory at Weeks Bay NERR:

Back-up Batteries on New Deck for Existing Solar Panel System

Addition of Generator and Tank (Alternate)

Sliding Electrical Entry Gate (Alternate)

DCM# 2023067

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the Bid Documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the office of The Architects Group, Inc. 710 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 and FW Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham, CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled to be held at 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday March 28, 2023, at the Weeks Bay Visitors Center Conference Room, 11300 US Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532. All General Contractors expecting to submit a qualified bid are required to attend this Conference.

Electronic Files of the Bid Documents may be requested from The Architects Group, Inc. at jjenkins@tagarchitects.net. These documents may be used only for the purpose of bidding and construction of this project. All persons requesting documents will be notified of future addenda by email. The Architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents and electronic files.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Call News 3/8/2023, 3/15/2023, 3/22/2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by City of Saraland at the City Clerk’s Office located at 943 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL 36571 on March 23, 2023 at 5:00 pm local time for the

City of Saraland Civic Center Roof Replacement and Weatherproofing Project

718 Mae St, Saraland, AL 36571

And will be publicly opened and read at the next scheduled council meeting on March 23, 2023.

The scope of work includes overlaying or replacing the entire roofing system of the Saraland Civic Center.

Project overview: The roofing system is to be properly inspected and prepared for the repair or replacement of rotted wood or decking. All decking is to be secured and re-nailed as necessary. All metal gutters, coping and caps to be inspected, repaired, replaced and sealed of any openings or leaks as needed.

The roofing system on the Front Entrance Canopy and the modified bitumen roof on the Recreation Office, Conference Room, Kitchen area and Auditorium area is to be inspected, replaced and resealed from any openings and leaks. All roof(s) shall be replaced with a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or a thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) system or equivalent with a minimum of 60 mil membrane as approved by the city. All vents, pipes, and flashing to be properly sealed. The contractor is to replace all rotten facia wood with new and to install new aluminum facia metal around entire building. The contractor is to replace all shingles on the perimeter/parapet walls with Architectural type shingles meeting or exceeding the required ICC wind speeds. The type, color, and manufacture of the shingles are to be approved by the city.

The contractor is to coordinate with the A/C contractor for the install of skirting and curbing for two new roof top A/C units.

Rooftop drainage inlets/scuppers shall be inspected for functionality, repaired or replaced.

Debris removal, site clean-up, magnet clearing and hauling is the responsibility of the contractor

A Five (5) year warranty on all workmanship and a Twenty (20) year warranty on roof product materials. Architectural type shingles shall have a 30-year warranty

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Saraland in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

City of Saraland Building Inspection Department, 933 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL. 36571

Attn: Terry Dunn Chief Building Inspector, tdunn@saraland.org (251) 679-5502

All bidders are encouraged to visit the City of Saraland Civic Center located at 718 Mae St. and consult with the Building Inspection Department to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the project.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Building Inspection Department at tdunn@saraland.org or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Building Inspection Department/Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of (30) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2022-900731.00S

Leslie Newell Peek, Plaintiff

vs.

Michael Peek, Defendant

Michael Peek, (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by May 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Buzz Jordan, P.C.

PO Box 210

Mobile, AL 36601

251-432-5400

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-900924

MAMUN REAL ESTATE, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R3601010000024, Key No.: 1198750, and Legally Described as: FROM THE CENTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 1,1907.47 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 1760.28 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 181.8 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST 599.16 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 89

DEGREES 31 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 181.8 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 598.66 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541, AND JOSHUA RAY HATFIELD, KEITH SAULTZ, MELINDA BEECH, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-900924, MAMUN REAL ESTATE, LLC v. JOSHUA RAY HATFIELD, KEITH SAULTZ, MELINDA BEECH, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541 (Parcel No. Parcel No. R3601010000024; Key No. 1198750); ANY OCCUPANT at 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 6th day of June, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by April 28, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 3rd day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

CALL NEWS MARCH 8, MARCH 15, MARCH 22 & MARCH 29, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 02-CV-2021-900944.00

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT, Plaintiff

v.

LISA B. WILDEBRANDT (or her heirs and devisees, if deceased); THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any right whatsoever in that certain real property and manufactured homes described herein; & THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, IDENTIFIED AS PARCEL NO. 02-44-02-37-0-000-026.045, Defendants.

To: FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those unknown persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any interest whatsoever in that certain real property identified as parcel number 02-44-02-37-0-000-026.045, including the two manufactured homes situated thereupon which have been declared “no value” by the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on May 28, 2021, a Complaint was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, seeking an order granting possession and quiet title to 9500-B Oak Farms Lane South, Irvington, Alabama 36544 and the two mobile homes situated thereupon. This property is described as follows: Parcel 104: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees, 46 minutes, 36 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, a distance of 949.63 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 472.39 feet to a point on the North line of a 50 foot non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress, drainage and utilities; thence South 89 degrees, 56 minutes, 04 seconds East, along said North line a distance of 122.88 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 440.34 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 627.18 feet to a point; thence South 86 degrees, 05 minutes, 16 seconds East a distance of 145.11 feet to a point; thence South 35 degrees, 07 minutes, 13 seconds East a distance of 601.91 feet to a point on the West line of a 50 foot non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress, drainage and utilities; thence Southwestwardly along said West line and along the arc of a 50 foot radius curve concave Southeastwardly, a distance of 90.20 feet to a point of reverse curve; thence Southeastwardly along said West line and along the arc of a 25 foot radius curve concave Southwestwardly, a distance of 21.03 feet to the point of tangent of said curve; thence South 00 degrees, 17 minutes, 46 seconds East along said West line a distance of 28.59 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees, 56 minutes, 04 seconds West a distance of 495.96 feet to the point of beginning. Also, a 50-foot non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress, drainage, and utilities over the property described in Exhibit “A” to the deed as recorded in the Mobile County Probate Court records at Real Property Book 5770, Page 1372. This complaint for ejectment and quiet title includes the two mobile homes situated thereupon, which were assessed and taxed with the real property at the time of the Tax Sale. Plaintiff claims ownership by virtue of a Tax Deed from the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner.

The Plaintiff in this action is TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT. The Defendants are LISA B. WILDEBRANDT; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any interest whatsoever in that certain real property, including the two mobile homes situated thereupon, located at 9500-B Oak Farms Lane South, Irvington, Alabama 36544, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and who cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

The Defendants and any person having any interest in said lands or mobile homes, or any portion thereof, are hereby directed to plead, answer, demur, or otherwise respond to the Complaint within thirty days after the final publication of this notice, or suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. Your answer must be filed with the Clerk of the Court listed below and a copy served upon the Plaintiff. This notice is issued to comply with Ala. Code § 6-6-564 to satisfy the requirements for an in rem quiet title judgment.

Given under my hand this 3rd day of March, 2023

/s SHARLA KNOX

MOBILE COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK

205 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, ALABAMA 36644

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT, PLAINTIFF

PO BOX 1

THOMASVILLE, AL 36784

(334) 456-9822

montana.prescott@yahoo.com

Call News Mar. 8, Mar. 15, Mar. 22, & Mar. 29, 2023

JUVENILE COURT

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: JU-2021-001505.02

IN THE MATTER OF ANSLEY KEEGAN

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

PETITIONER: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

RESPONDENT PARENTS: MOTHER: TIARRA ANSLEY, FATHER: DAMIEN WRIGHT, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN, FOR, OR TO THE SAID CHILD

NOTICE TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by the named Petitioner regarding KEEGAN ANSLEY in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division.

It having been made known to the Court that the identity and whereabouts of any presumed, legal, acknowledged or adjudicated father of the above named minor child, and/or any other Unknown or Putative father of said child, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child, are unknown to the Petitioner and cannot be determined with reasonable diligence by the Petitioner, and the Court having considered all of the foregoing, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED:

That a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set on the 2nd day of May, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division, 2315 Cosarides Street, Mobile, AL 36617. Any person claiming an interest in, to or for said minor child must file an answer to said Petition within fourteen (14) days of perfection of service by publication with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published in the CALL NEWS, a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama for four (4) consecutive weeks so as to give due notice of said hearing and service of the Summons and Petition to the parents, TIARRA ANSLEY and DAMIEN WRIGHT, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child.

DONE this 26th day of January, 2023.

/s/ LINDA COLLINS JENSEN

JUVENILE JUDGE

Call News March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

IN THE JUVENILE COURT

OF MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Case No.: JU-2021-001506.03

IN THE MATTER OF ANSLEY TOBIAS

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

PETITIONER: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

RESPONDENT PARENTS: MOTHER: TIARRA ANSLEY, FATHER: UNKNOWN, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN, FOR, OR TO THE SAID CHILD

NOTICE TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by the named Petitioner regarding TOBIAS ANSLEY in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division.

It having been made known to the Court that the identity and whereabouts of any presumed, legal, acknowledged or adjudicated father of the above named minor child, and/or any other Unknown or Putative father of said child, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child, are unknown to the Petitioner and cannot be determined with reasonable diligence by the Petitioner, and the Court having considered all of the foregoing, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED:

That a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set on the 2nd day of May, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division, 2315 Cosarides Street, Mobile, AL 36617. Any person claiming an interest in, to or for said minor child must file an answer to said Petition within fourteen (14) days of perfection of service by publication with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published in the CALL NEWS, a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama for four (4) consecutive weeks so as to give due notice of said hearing and service of the Summons and Petition to the parents, TIARRA ANSLEY and ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child.

DONE this 26th day of January, 2023.

LINDA COLLINS JENSEN

JUVENILE JUDGE

Call News March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-18-1446.03

IN THE MATTER OF IRIANNA IMANI PRINCE, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Iesha LeDimple Prince, the mother of Irianna Imani Prince, born 4-25-12, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF IRIANNA IMANI PRINCE, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-18-1446.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Irianna Imani Prince, born 4-25-12;

Heretofore/This 8th day of September, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Iesha LeDimple Prince, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

CALL NEWS 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-13-1173.09

IN THE MATTER OF LAMIRACLE NETTERIA DUMAS, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of LaMiracle Netteria Dumas, born 7-26-06, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LAMIRACLE NETTERIA DUMAS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-13-1173.09

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of LaMiracle Netteria Dumas, born 7-26-06;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of May 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0035.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASELYN REECE FINCH, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Aselyn Reece Finch, born 1-5-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASELYN REECE FINCH, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0035.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Aselyn Reece Finch, born 1-5-21;

Heretofore/This 15th day of August, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21;

Heretofore/This 12th day of January, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Terry Moore, alleged father of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21;

Heretofore/This 12th day of January, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Terry Moore, Alleged Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21;

Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02

IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Damien Wright, alleged father of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19;

Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Damien Wright, Alleged Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23

PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-2022-32.01

IN THE MATTER OF A.K., A CHILD

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DEPENDENCY

TO: Antetta Denise Kelly

You are hereby given notice that a petition for dependency has been filed by the Choctaw County Department of Human Resources regarding A.K., born on May 29, 2006 in Mobile, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Katherine Parten, Post Office Box 219, Livingston, Alabama 35470, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A hearing has been set for April 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the courtroom of the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.

Law Offices of R. Brian Smith

PO Box 219

Livingston, AL 35470

205.652.7007

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CHOCTAW COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-2022-31.01

IN THE MATTER OF M.O., A CHILD

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR

DEPENDENCY

TO: Antetta Denise Kelly

You are hereby given notice that a petition for dependency has been filed by the Choctaw County Department of Human Resources regarding M.O., born on June 11, 2007 in Mobile, Alabama. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Katherine Parten, Post Office Box 219, Livingston, Alabama 35470, within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A hearing has been set for April 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the courtroom of the Choctaw County Courthouse in Butler, Alabama. You may appear and contest the same if you choose.

Law Offices of R. Brian Smith

PO Box 219

Livingston, AL 35470

205.652.7007

Call News February 22, and March 1, 8, 15, 2023