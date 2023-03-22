MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 3-22-23 CLICK HERE

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 5, 2006 by Robert M. Brinkman and Brandice S. Brinkman, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Financial Alabama, Inc., and recorded in 6063 at 194 on October 17, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 4, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

All of that real property in Mobile County, Alabama described as follows:

Lot 1 Cotton Parch Subdivision as per plat recorded at Map Book 91, page 103 of the Probate Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

Excepting Therefrom all oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under said property the same begin expressly reserved by grantor herein together with all rights connected therewith.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 5275 Angus Ln, Grand Bay, AL 36541.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022565

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Calls News March 22, 2023 and March 29, 2023 and April 5, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to Swipe Right Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004203 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Parcel One:

Lot 3, Block 19, Glendale Park, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 61, Page 316 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

That certain Lot or Land bounded by a line described as follows to wit: Commencing at a point on the West side of Michigan Avenue 151 feet 8 inches from the Northwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Eslava Street; thence running Northwardly along the West side of Michigan Avenue 50 feet to a point; which point is 60 feet South of Texas Street; thence West at right angles with Michigan Avenue 200 feet, more or less, to the East side of a 10 foot alley; thence Southwardly along the East side of said alley, 55 feet, more or less, to a point 225 feet Northwardly from Eslava Street, measured from said alley; thence East and at right angles with Michigan Avenue 195 feet, more or less, to the place of beginning being all of Lot 2 and part of Lot 8 all in Block 19 of Glendale Park, according to Map recorded in Deed Book 61 N.S., Pages 316-37, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Swipe Right Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88878

Call News March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004205 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

That certain lot of land on the East side of Broad Street, beginning at a point 57 feet 2 inches Northwardly from the Northeast corner of Broad and Augusta Street; thence running Eastwardly 131 feet to a point; thence running Northwardly 54 feet, 5 inches to a point; thence running Westwardly 132 feet 1 inch to the East side of Broad Street; thence running Southwardly 54 feet 5 inches to the place of beginning; being a part of the Favre Claim.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88881

Call News March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004206 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot No. 6 in Square No. 50 according to map or plat of the West Gordon Division of Favre Tract executed by Dean Knox, US Deputy Surveyor, said lot having a front on the East side of Broad Street of 57 feet 4 inches and extending back Eastwardly with the same width 131 feet, more or less, bound West by Broad Street and South by Augusta Street (formerly New Hampshire Street).

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88880

Call News March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004204 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot 4, Square 50 of the West Gordon Division of the Favre Tract according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 34 NS, Page 150, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, said lot having a front on Broad Street of 57 feet 4 inches and extending back Eastwardly between parallel lines 152 feet for a depth.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88879

Call News: March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien retained in deed executed by NEAL H. JARMAN, JR., and dated August 30, 2021 and recorded as Instrument No. 2021059894, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to STEPHEN V. MORGAN, and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 12th day of April, 2023 at the front or main door of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the intersection of the West line of Leonard Prine Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 67, Page 91, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama and the South right-of-way line of Celeste Road (right-of-way varies), run South 00° 04’ 16” West and along the West line of said Leonard Prine Subdivision 875.00 feet; thence South 89° 43’ 01” West 1231.29 feet; thence North 87° 50’ 40” West, 268.72 feet; thence North 85° 19’ 08” West 250.00 feet; thence North 82° 47’ 36” West, 250.00; thence North 80° 16’ 04” West, 253.00 feet; thence North 77° 40’ 36” West 254.00 feet; thence North 75° 06’ 19” West, 258.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence North 72° 29’ 02” West, 261.00 feet; thence North 00° 04’ 16” East 875.00 feet to a point on the South right-of-way line of said Celeste Road, said point being in the arc of a 5672.00 foot radius curve to the left; thence Southwardly and Eastwardly along the arc of said curve (chord bears South 72° 29’ 02” East, 261.00 feet), a distance of 261.02 feet; thence South 00° 04’ 16” West 875.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property contains 5.0± acres.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

STEPHEN V. MORGAN

Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News March 22, March 29 and April 5, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Philip B. Stiell, II, an unmarried person, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 21st day of October, 2005, and recorded in Book 5872 , Page 116, being corrected and re-recorded in Book 5925, Page 1900 , et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 20th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the Front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel A: Beginning at a point on the northeast corner of South Carolina and Dearborn Streets, thence running eastwardly along the north line of South Carolina Street, fifty-two (52) feet and six (6) inches to a point, thence running Northwardly and parallel with Dearborn Street, one hundred (100) feet to a point, thence running westwardly and parallel with South Carolina street, fifty two (52) feet and six (6) inches to a point, thence running southwardly along the east line of Dearborn Street, one hundred (100) feet to the place of beginning. Parcel B: All that real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the north side of South Carolina Street fifty-two (52) feet and six (6) inches east of the north east corner of South Carolina and Dearborn Streets, thence running Eastwardly along the north side of South Carolina Street ten (10) feet, to the property of Andrew Broadus; thence running northwardly along Andrew Broadus’ west line and parallel with Dearborn Street, one hundred (100) feet, more or less, to a point thence running westwardly and parallel with South Carolina Street, ten (10) feet, to a point; thence running Eastwardly and parallel with Dearborn Street, one hundred feet, more or less, to the north line of South Carolina Street, the place of beginning.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News March 22, 29, and April 5, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph T. Samuels, Jr., single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on July 2, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021048957; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: A parcel of land and premises described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest Corner of “Sasser Court” as recorded in Map Book 12, Page 13 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 14 degrees 06 minutes 45 seconds West, 266.50 feet; thence North 22 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds East, 318.83 feet to a point on the South right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive; thence South 86 degrees 30 minutes 16 seconds East and along the South right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive, 25.14 feet; thence South 46 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East and continuing along the Southerly right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive, 367.61 feet to the point of curvature of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50 feet; thence run Southeasterly and along the arc of said cul-de-sac and being along the South right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive, 40.90 feet; thence South 41 degrees 42 minutes 11 seconds East, 135.96 feet to a point on the North line of said “SASSER COURT”; thence South 71 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West and along the North line of said “Sasser Court”, 170.71 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of Sasser Lane; thence continue South 71 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West and along the North right-of-way line of said Sasser Lane, and also continuing along the North line of said “Sasser Court”, 123.00 feet; thence continuing South 71 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West and continuing along the North line of said “Sasser Court”, 191.51 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 3.68 acres. Parcel B: Commencing at the Northwest Corner of “Sasser Court” as recorded in Map Book 12, Page 13 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 14 degrees 06 minutes 45 seconds West, 266.50 feet; thence North 22 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds East; 107 .30 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 80 degrees 18 minutes 14 seconds West, 176.02 feet to a point; said point being the intersection of the South Right-of-Way line of Hildesheim Circle with the East Right-of-Way line of Hildesheim. Circle; thence North 8 degrees 46 minutes 46 seconds East and along the East Right-of-Way line of Hildsheim Circle, 181.93 feet to a point of the South Right-of-Way line of Sandhill Drive; thence South 86 degrees 30 minutes 16 seconds East and along the South Right-of-Way line of Sandhill Drive, 226.62 feet; thence South 22 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds West 211.53 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 0.89 acres.. Property street address for informational purposes: 122 Sand Hill Dr , Eight Mile, AL 36613. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01872

Call News 03/22/2023, 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Regina Moore Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns dated June 18, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on June 21, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021039846 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2022075169 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of May, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 8, AUTUMN RIDGE, UNIT 3, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 33 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 8, AUTUMN RIDGE, UNIT 3 RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 8 A DISTANCE OF 130.0 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 8, THENCE RUN NORTH 50 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 130.02 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 8, THENCE RUN NORTH 40 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST AND ALONG SAID WEST LINE A DISTANCE OF 2.3 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 8 AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Said property is commonly known as 3132 Wellborne Dr W, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SWBC MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04521AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/22/2023,03/29/2023,04/05/2023

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff v. CARL N. YOUNG, JANICE L. YOUNG, or OCCUPANT, Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, are hereby Ordered to Answer the Complaint for Ejectment currently pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Case No. 02-CV-2022-901814 filed by CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC seeking ejectment from property described as:

Lot 120 of Wilmer Estates, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 22, Page 9 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

LESS & EXCEPT: That part of Lot 120 beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot 120; run thence South a distance of 171.0 feet to a point; thence run South 45 degrees 30 minutes West a distance of 122.4 feet to a point on the East right-of-way line of Moffat Road; run thence Northwestwardly along said right-of-way line a distance of 80 feet, more or less, to a point; run thence South 87 degrees 45 minutes East a distance of 75 feet, more or less, to the point of curve, said curve having a delta angle of 50 degrees 17 minutes to the left, a radius of 50 feet; thence run in a Northwardly direction a distance of 100 feet, more or less, measured along the arc of said curve to the point of tangent of said curve; thence run North 06 degrees 58 minutes West a distance of 150 feet, more or less; thence run Eastwardly a distance of 9 feet, more or less, to the Point of Beginning.

ALSO: Lot 121 of Wilmer Estates, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 22, Page 9 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property also known as 14900 Moffett Road, Wilmer, AL 36587

The Defendants are required to answer with the Clerk of Circuit Court of Mobile County on or before thirty (30) days following the final publication of this notice or otherwise, a judgment by default may be taken against the Defendants. This Notice is published pursuant to an Order of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama by the Honorable Charles A. Graddick, Circuit Court Judge, dated February 16, 2023.

ROBERT J. SOLOMON

For The Firm of

SOLOMON BAGGETT, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

Telephone: (678) 243-2515

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Call News 3/22/23, 3/29/23, 4/5/23, 4/12/23

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason Carl Dyson, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for NATIONPOINT, A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVIGNS BANK, its successors and assigns. on December 14, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 6307, Page 1856; the undersigned Barclays Mortgage Trust 2021-NPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-NPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

The West Half of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section Five Township One South Range Three West, Mobile County, Alabama, less that portion, lying within the right of way of Gulfcrest Road.

Property street address for informational purposes: 10650 Gulfcrest Rd, Chunchula, AL 36521

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Barclays Mortgage Trust 2021-NPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-NPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 3/22/2023, 3/29/2023, 4/5/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in Deed to Bobby Scott and Donna Scott from Patricia Crowley, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Mamie Lou LeBlanc, Deceased, dated July 28, 2000 and recorded in Real Property Book 4862, Page 1733 and amended by a First Amendment to Vendor’s Lien dated August 1, 2010 and recorded in Real Property Book 6784, Page 1669 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Vendor’s Lien hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot 2, Middle Ring Subdivision according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 290 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Patricia Crowley

Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

ABBS# 74707

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Patrick Burrell, Jr and Crista F Mccants Both Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated October 10, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on October 14, 2014, in Book LR7196, Page 1799 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to First Federal Bank in Instrument 2022002424 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, First Federal Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 24th day of February, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 54, Carriage Hills, Unit Two, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 92 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2620 Shay Ct, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

FIRST FEDERAL BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04178AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mobile Press Register 01/13/2023,01/20/2023,01/27/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 6, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, March 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joan Marie Stewart Keebler (married) and John S. Keebler (married), originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on September 25, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6057, Page 377; modified in Book 6321, Page 1896; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16, of Ridgefield, Unit One, Section B, according to plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Map Book 16, at Page 122.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5820 Fairfax Rd S , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 18-05635

Call News 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023, 03/29/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made per the terms of that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Chris Coleman, a married man, to Marlon Wade, II dated June 23rd, 2020, and recorded in Instrument No.: 2020037395, and assigned by Marlon Wade, II to Carrillo Investments, LLC, by Assignment of Vendors Lien Deed dated October 25th, 2022, and recorded in Instrument No.: # 2022068454, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 6th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, Block 24, U.E. Carver Land of Whistler Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 60, N.S., Page 347 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; LESS AND EXCEPT

The rear 100 feet thereof as conveyed by Edwin Hansel Carroll and wife to Leslie Stewart and wife by deed dated November 2, 1946, and recorded in Deed Book 439, Page 583; and, All oil, gas and other minerals.

Commonly known as: 4004 St Stephens Road (Hwy 45) #4, Whistler, AL

Parcel # 22-10-44-0-004-097.001 Key # 1943295

This conveyance is subject to subdivision restrictions, utility, drainage and sewer easements, and minimum setback lines, if any, applicable to the aforesaid property appearing of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. This conveyance is also subject to any prior reservation, severance or conveyance of minerals or mineral rights.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Carrillo Investments, LLC as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

WILLIAM C. POOLE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

William C. Poole

917 Western America Circle, Suite 210

Mobile, AL 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News March 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness contained in that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed from Red Door Investments, LLC to Byron K. Johnson or his heirs, next of kin or assigns, dated May 25, 2020, and recorded in Instrument No. 2021000935 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; according to the terms of said Vendor’s Lien and such default continuing to the present time, notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the powers contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, the undersigned will proceed to sell at public sale at the Court House door, Mobile County, Alabama, for cash, between the legal hours of sale, to the highest bidder on March 31, 2023, the following described real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, as embraced within the above named Vendor’s Lien Deed, to-wit:

Lot 73, Phase Four Oak Farms, according to Map Book 89, Page 15, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the expenses of the sale, including attorney’s and auctioneer’s fees and the indebtedness secured by the aforesaid Vendor’s Lien Deed.

All of the real property described above will be sold subject to the easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, and as revealed in the records of the Probate court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Red Door Investments, LLC

Lienholder

/s/: Michael J. Harbin

Michael J. Harbin

Attorney for Lienholder

P.O. Box 851372

Mobile, Alabama 36685

(251) 689-5569

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness contained in that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed from Master Restoration, Inc. to Harold D. Leate and Heather A. Leate, dated September 29, 2015, and recorded in Real property Book 7308, Page 1754 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; according to the terms of said Vendor’s Lien and such default continuing to the present time, notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the powers contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, the undersigned will proceed to sell at public sale at the Court House door, Mobile County, Alabama, for cash, between the legal hours of sale, to the highest bidder on March 31, 2023, the following described real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, as embraced within the above named Vendor’s Lien Deed, to-wit:

Lot 105, Kimberlin Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 13, Page 103 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the expenses of the sale, including attorney’s and auctioneer’s fees and the indebtedness secured by the aforesaid Vendor’s Lien Deed.

All of the real property described above will be sold subject to the easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, and as revealed in the records of the Probate court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Master Restoration, Inc., Lienholder

/s/: Michael J. Harbin

Michael J. Harbin

Attorney for Lienholder

P.O. Box 851372

Mobile, Alabama 36685

(251) 689-5569

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Steven W. Dueitt, a single man, and Dolores M. Carter, a single woman, to Powers Real Estate Joint Venture LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, dated March 30th, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number: 2020023164 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 6th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2, Brannon Acres Unit 1, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 59, Page 30 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

TOGETHER WITH a Non-Exclusive Easement in and to the private roadways as shown on plat of Brannon Acres, Unit 1, designated John Sims Road West, John Sims Road North, John Sims Road East, Alma Drive and Alma Lane, and the private roadway as show on plat of Brannon Acres, Unit 2, as recorded in Map Book 62, at Page 55, of the aforesaid Probate Court Records, designated John Sims Court.

Together with: 2005 Clayton Manufactured Home with Serial # CLS102385TN

Also Known As: 4695 Alma Drive Wilmer, AL 36587

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property. Excepting therefrom all interests in and to all oil, gas and other minerals in, on and/or under said property and all rights in connection therewith which may have been granted, reserved or leased to others by instruments of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. It is the express intent of the grantor herein to convey ownership of all oil, gas and other mineral interests in, on and /or under said property and all rights in connection therewith which have not been previously granted to or reserved by others. Ad Valorem taxes for the current and all subsequent years. Any and all easements, restrictions, zoning, building regulation, and any and all other laws, rules and regulations of any applicable governmental authority, whether local, state or Federal which pertain to the use of land and property. This conveyance is further subject to Restrictive Covenants of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, pertaining to Brannon Acres, the plat there of on file in Map Book 59, Page 30, and said Restrictive Covenants on file in Real Property Book 4083, Page 181. The Grantee(s) further acknowledge(s), confirms and agrees that the access to this property is not by means of public road dedicated and maintained by the County, but instead is assessed by means of private roads constructed by the Developer.

The Grantee(s) further agrees(s) and stipulates that he/she/they have inspected said roadways and accepts the condition of same for the purpose of providing access to the property, and releases the Grantor from any and all liability, claims or demands relative to the condition of said roadways. The Grantee (s) further acknowledge(s) and stipulates that the maintenance, repair and improvement of said roadways are the responsibility of the lot owners in Brannon Acres, that each lot owner is required to pay a prorate part of the cost of such maintenance, that the Property Owners Association hereinafter identified has the right to establish the amount of the assessment to this and other lots in Brannon Acres for this purpose, that a lien on each lot can be enforced against a lot if the owner of such lot fails to pay the assessment for maintenance of the roadways, all as more fully set forth in Restrictive Covenants identified above, and By-Laws and Regulations of the property Owners Association. The Grantee(s) agree(s) to become a member of the Property Owners Association identified in the Restrictive Convents, and that the ownership of the above property subjects them to automatic membership in the Association.

Sale is “AS IS – WHERE IS” with no warranties expressed or implied. 2022 Taxes are due and payable.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

POWERS REAL ESTATE JOINT VENTURE LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 14, 2014 executed by Juanita J. Hunt, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronics Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for R.H. Lending, Inc. , said Mortgage being recorded August 7, 2014, in Book LR7175, Page 1144, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Texas Bank Financial D/B/A Texas Bank Mortgage, now known as TexasBank by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023001205, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Texas Bank Financial D/B/A Texas Bank Mortgage, now known as TexasBank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 05/17/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

A portion of Lot 36, Big Sky Country Subdivision, formerly known as Skyview Terrace, as per plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, in Map Book 24, Page 18, described as follows:

Commencing at a point on the North line of said Lot 36 10 feet East of the Northwest corner of said Lot 36, run East along said North line a distance of 135 feet, thence run South 135 feet to a point on the South line of said Lot 36, thence run West along said South line a distance of 135 feet to a point, thence run North 135 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with that certain mobile home.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 7550 Helen Glaze Dr., Theodore, AL 36582. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Texas Bank Financial D/B/A Texas Bank Mortgage, now known as TexasBank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

39-FC-22-01394

Call News March 15, 2023, March 22, 2023 and March 29, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

DEFAULT having been made in the payment of the indebtedness contained in that certain Vendor’s Lien and Promissory Note from TOM L. BAXTER, JR. dated November 15, 2017, which Vendor’s Lien Deed is recorded as Instrument Number 2017064853 in the Probate records of Mobile County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that the undersigned owner of said principal debt, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, will sell, before the entrance door of the Mobile Government Plaza facing Government Street nearest the corner of Government and Joachim Streets, County of Mobile, State of Alabama, at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder on April 20, 2023 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., the property described in said Vendor’s Lien Deed and situated in Mobile County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 50, MELINDA ACRES SUBDIVISION, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 120 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Address: 118 Melinda Drive, Saraland, Alabama 36571

TOGETHER with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, RESERVATIONS AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND/OR CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. CONSULT AN ATTORNEY TO UNDERSTAND YOUR RIGHTS.

Said sale is made for purpose of paying the indebtedness contained in the Vendor’s Lien Deed and Promissory Note, and the costs and expenses of this foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee as provided for in said Vendor’s Lien and Promissory Note.

/s/ Page Stanley Ellis

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Page Stanley Ellis, P.C.

Attorney at Law

169 Dauphin Street, Suite 304

Mobile, Alabama 36602

Telephone: (251) 433-7272

Call News March 22, March 29, April 5, and April 12, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 16, 2019 executed by Keinan D. Collins a married man, and Veronica Collins his wife, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded September 3, 2019, in Inst. #2019052012, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/19/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2A of the Resubdivision of Lot 2, Alvarez’s First Addition to Saraland, according to plat of such resubdivision recorded in Map Book 87, Page 14, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 921 Forest Avenue, Saraland, AL 36571. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01055

Call News March 15, 2023, March 22, 2023 and March 29, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jack Irby Lins, a married man, to First Federal Finance dated September 23rd, 2015, and recorded in Land Records Book 7306, Page 877, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; which said; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 6th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at a point 470 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 5 South, Range 4 West; thence South 00 degrees, 25 minutes, 30 seconds West 610.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees, 49 minutes, 30 seconds West 1169.99 feet to the East right-of-way of Newman Road; thence North 25 degrees, 08 minutes, 45 seconds East along said right-of-way 320.0 feet to the P.O. of a curve to the right; thence along said curve in a Northeasterly direction run 320.67 feet; thence South 89 degrees, 45 minutes, 30 seconds East 859.3 feet to the point of beginning.

LESS AND EXCEPT the following described property: Beginning at a point 470 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 5 South, Range 4 West; thence South 200 feet; thence West 200 feet; thence North 200 feet; thence East 200 feet to the point of beginning.

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property. 2022 Taxes are due and payable.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

FIRST FEDERAL FINANCE as holder of said first Mortgage

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by NICHOLAS F. MCMANUS and MARISSA L. MCMANUS, a married couple, on the 17th day of December 2015, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Bk: LR7332, Page 429, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 6, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 01 degrees 01 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 732.00 feet to a point; thence run South 79 degrees 18 minutes 04 seconds East a distance of 42.49 feet to a point; thence run South 01 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 857.40 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue South 01 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 210.55 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 55 minutes 51 seconds East 167.35 feet to a point; thence run North 01 degrees 03 minutes 42 seconds East 210.19 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 56 minutes 40 seconds West 167.35 feet to the point of beginning.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2016 Southern manufactured home, Serial No. RUS068330ALAB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News March 15, March 22, and March 29, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latessika K. Brown, unmarried, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on September 29, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7561 Pg: 1882; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2019067424; the undersigned US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 7 and 8, Block 111, North Mobile, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 145 N.S., Pages 252-264 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 300 11th Ave , Chickasaw, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01245

Call News 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023, 03/29/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason P Davis, a married man joined by his wife, and Brigett Davis, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns. on August 25, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 5835, Page 1112; the undersigned NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 36, Old Spanish Trail, Unit Three, as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 45 of the records in the Office of Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 8833 Conquistador Drive East Grand Bay, AL 36541

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 3/8/2023, 3/15/2023, 3/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 28, 2021 by William Doug Houston aka W. Doug Houston, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., and recorded in Instrument # 2021031089 on May 17, 2021, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 20, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 78, Block E-D, as per plat entitled “1953 Subdivision of Dauphin Island, Ala.”, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 7, Page 1-21 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. APN: 52 01 00 0 022 207.XXX

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 811 Ingraham Pl, Dauphin Island, AL 36528.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022487

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Calls News March 8, 2023 and March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Johnny Monroe Cooper, Jr Husband And Wife Tanya R Cooper to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for CTX Mortgage Company, LLC, its successors and assigns dated December 19, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on December 22, 2003, in Book 5313, Page 1077 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT in Instrument 2021014160 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 4, SHALLUM PLACE SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 60, PAGE 80 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; WHICH PLAT WAS CORRECTED IN REAL PROPERTY BOOK 4192, PAGE 875 AND IN REAL PROPERTY BOOK 4355, PAGE 509.

Said property is commonly known as 10889 Bellingrath Rd, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2018 G-CTT

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03332AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/15/2023,03/22/2023,03/29/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Warren Jason Stringfellow A Married Male to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated September 19, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on September 26, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019056856 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Embrace Home Loans, Inc. in Instrument 2021040676 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Embrace Home Loans, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 5th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 13, SHENANDOAH, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 60, PAGE 38 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 3320 Shenandoah Trl, Semmes, AL 36575.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02535AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/15/2023,03/22/223,03/29/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by SHERRY H. PIERCE and JON P. PIERCE and U.S. Bank, N.A. f/k/a Firstar Bank, N.A. f/k/a Mercantile Trust Company, N.A., as Co-Trustees of the Sherry Hammack Pierce Revocable Trust Agreement dated October 21, 1999 , as Mortgagor(s) to AmSouth Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 31st day of December, 2002, and recorded in Book 5288, Page 1139 and re-recorded in Book 5415, Page 1744, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said mortgage being lastly assigned to FIDELITY BANK by instrument recorded in said Probate Court records; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 13th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 25, Canebrake, as recorded in Map Book 32, Page 2 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

FIDELITY BANK

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Richard H. Moore and Diane S. Moore, originally in favor of Safeway Mortgage, Inc., on September 19, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 5848, Page 1851; the undersigned Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20, Block 10, Greenwich Hills, Part A, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 53, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property conveyed being the same as conveyed by Thomas H. Abercrombie and Nancy M. Abercrombie, husband and wife, in the deed recorded May 2, 1969, in Book 898, Page 100, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 655 Wilshire Road, Mobile, AL 36609.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the address indicated below. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 650, Homewood, AL, 35209.

www.bellcarrington.com.

File Number: 23-40474

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated February 26, 2008 executed by Virginius L. Arnold IV, married and Katherine S. Arnold, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded April 10, 2008, in Book 6362, Page 890, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Pretium TRS Warehouse Trust by instrument recorded in Inst. # 2023009778, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Pretium TRS Warehouse Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/04/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 1, The Lakes, Unit Six as recorded in Map Book 80, Page 14, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 12199 Scenic View Dr., Mobile, AL 36695. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Pretium TRS Warehouse Trust

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

37-FC-22-01370

Call News March 8, 2023, March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 15, 2015 executed by Jadera Dees, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC, said Mortgage being recorded July 29, 2015, in Book LR7287, Page 1204, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023009507, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 05/10/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 23, Crystal Lake Estates, as recorded in Map Book 28, Page 27 in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 7004 Carrabelle Key, Mobile, AL 36695. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

30-FC-23-01013

Call News March 8, 2023, March 15, 2023 and March 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Felix W. Pierce and Melba Pierce, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for On Q Financial, Inc., on July 31, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7540 Pg: 348; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: From the Southeast corner of Section 7, Township 4 South, Range 3 West, run Northwardly along the Eastern boundary of such Section 345 feet to a point as the place of beginning of the lands herein described, and from said Point of Beginning continue Northwardly along such Eastern boundary 150 feet to a point; run thence Westwardly and parallel to the South boundary of Section 7 a distance of 290 feet to a point; run thence Southwardly and parallel to the East boundary of Section 7 a distance of 150 feet to a point; run thence Eastwardly and parallel to the South boundary of Section 7 a distance of 290 feet to the Point of Beginning, said land being in the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 7; Township 4 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except that portion conveyed to Mobile County by Right of Way Deed recorded in Real Property Book 1961, Page 924, being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: A strip of land 40 feet in width to be used for the improvement of the Young Neck Road (Novatan Road) and being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the SE corner of Section 7, Township 4 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North 00 degrees 32 minutes 20 seconds East, 345 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 00 degrees 32 minutes 30 seconds East, 150 feet to a point; thence West 40 feet to a point; thence South 00 degrees 32 minutes 30 seconds West, 150 feet to a point; thence East 40 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 753 Novatan Road N , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00978

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Juanda L. Sampson, unmarried, originally in favor of Southtrust Mortgage Corporation, on March 30, 1999, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in RP Book 4694 Page 266; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Mortgage Corporation successor by merger to SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: The West 120 feet of Lots 19 and 20, Burton Subdivision, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 94, Pages 482-483, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 310 Hosfelt Ln , Mobile, AL 36607-2019. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Mortgage Corporation successor by merger to SouthTrust Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40112

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roland Eugene Fortenberry, unmarried, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on May 18, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5981 Page 1536; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 13, of Layfette Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 26, Page 49 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 301 La Bonne Dr , Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40087

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mildred H. Smalls, a single person, originally in favor of James B. Nutter and Company, on August 6, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6257 Page-1043; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 8, Block 10, Bascombe Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in deed book 128 pages 1, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1214 Alba Street , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01253

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Yan Ding A Married Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated April 24, 2013; said mortgage being recorded on April 29, 2013, in Book 7019, Page 767 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2021054072 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7, Pineridge Place Subdivision, a resubdivision of Lot 6, Azalea Heights, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 12, Page 93 of the records in the office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 606 Pineridge Place, Mobile, AL 36609.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SWBC MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04138AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/08/2023,03/15/2023,03/22/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Helen B Thompson An Unmarried Woman to Compass Bank dated May 5, 2012; said mortgage being recorded on May 23, 2012, in Book 6895, Page 886 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

ALL OF LOT 45 OF PARADISE PARK UNIT 2 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6 PAGE 281 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, EXCEPTING HOWEVER, THE FOLLOWING PORTION OF SAID LOT 45, VIZ: FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT RUN SOUTHEASTWARDLY ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 45 AND 44 A DISTANCE OF 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTHEASTWARDLY PARALLEL WITH GREENBACK DRIVE 95 FEET, MORE OR LESS TO A POINT ON DIAMOND DRIVE, RUN THENCE NORTHEASTWARDLY ALONG DIAMOND DRIVE TO ITS INTERSECTION WITH GREENBACK DRIVE RUN SOUTHWESTWARDLY ALONG THE NORTHERN LINE OF LOT 45 A DISTANCE OF 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO HELEN RUTH BLACK THOMPSON. BY DEED FROM CHARLES LEE BLACK JR. A DIVORCED MAN, AND HELEN RUTH BLACK THOMPSON, A DIVORCED WOMAN RECORDED 08/29/1996 IN DEED BOOK 4390 PAGE 1699, IN THE PROBATE JUDGE’S OFFICE FOR MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1511 Diamond Drive, Mobile, AL 36617.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04377AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/08/2023,03/15/2023,03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sandra Richardson aka Sandra Kay Richardson, unmarried, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on May 22, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5990 Page 1689; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, Alverez’s Second Addition to Saraland, according to the Map thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 249, of the Records in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 931 Celeste Rd, Saraland, AL 36571. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40100

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Miguel Angel Bonelli Berrios, unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Homeside Financial, LLC., on May 3, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7507 Pg: 984; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2019042143; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2022034341; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18, of Resubdivision of Lots 23-34, Emerald Valley Estates, Unit 1, as per map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 58, of the Probate Court Records of Mobile County, Alabama. This property is the same as described by deed recorded in BK: LR7507, Page 982 and mortgage recorded in BK: LR7507 Page 984.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8321 Valley Lane , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01327

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Paul Martin Johnson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on December 13, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7104 Pg: 1940; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 3, Unit 1, Leisure Woods, according to Map Book 92, Page 84, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8106 Leisure Woods Dr S , Irvington, AL 36544. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01180

Call News 03/08/2023, 03/15/2023, 03/22/2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mattie W. Rander joined by her husband, Walter J. Rander a/k/a Walter James Rander, originally in favor of Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on January 14, 1994, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 4131 Page 1872 and modified in Book 6110 Page 278; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Carsten Court, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 18, Page 88, and revised in Map Book 18, Page 111, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2000 Carstens Ct , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 16, 2023 until May 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-40400

Call News January 25, 2023, February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, March 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Austin Earl Cooper, an unmarried male, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on December 4, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7584 Page 657; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 67, Lakewood Acres Subdivision, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 130 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8309 Lake Helen Dr N, Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 16, 2023 until April 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00748

Call News February 15, 2023, February 22, 2023, March 1, 2023, March 22, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated January 11, 2016 executed by Erik Hansen-Dreijer a married man and Martha H. Hansen-Dreijer his wife, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded January 19, 2016, in Book LR7339, Page 172, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in Inst. #2019057249, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 01/25/2023, having been postponed to 03/08/2023, further postponed to 04/04/2023 during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2, Weasel Landing, per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 88, Page 39, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 9057 Dauphin Island Parkway, Theodore, AL 36582. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-22-01373

Call News December 21, 2022, December 28, 2022 and January 4, 2023, March 22, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy Jason Harbin and Michael Ann Harbin, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for MORTGAGE TEAM 1, its successors and assigns. on November 8, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, Instrument Number 2019066176; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on July 28, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

THAT REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE, STATE OF ALABAMA, DESCRIBED AS follows, TO-WIT:

LOT 2, POOLE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOCK 124, PAGE 58 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Property street address for informational purposes: 7877 Revolutionary Rd, Grand Bay, AL 36541

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 15 Piedmont Center 3575 Piedmont Rd. N.E., Suite 500 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register

Publication Dates: 6/22/2022, 6/29/2022, 7/6/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until September 8, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register

Publication Dates: 8/21/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until October 20, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register

Publication Dates: 9/14/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until December 1, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper: Mobile Press Register

Publication Dates: 10/26/2022

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 16, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Newspaper:

Call News Publication Dates: 2/15/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 13, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 3/22/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Darrall Woods A Married Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Rocket Mortgage, LLC, FKA Quicken Loans, LLC, its successors and assigns dated October 27, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on November 3, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021072686 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC in Instrument 2022064516 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 2nd day of February, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 17, Winwood Subdivision, First Unit, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 234, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2806 Hughes St, Mobile, AL 36605.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04124AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mobile Press Register 12/28/2022,01/04/2023,01/11/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 13, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News March 22, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ann Mclain An Unmarried Person to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated December 17, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on December 19, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019073782 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Embrace Home Loans, Inc. in Instrument 2021073112 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Embrace Home Loans, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 9th day of December, 2022 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 16, Grand Oaks, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 28, Page 51 of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 8251 Grand Oaks Dr, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03901AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mobile Press Register

11/13/2022,11/20/2022,11/27/2022,01/27/2023,03/24/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until February 8, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Mobile Press Register, January 27, 2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 11, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News March 22, 2023

POSTPONEMENT OF

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roderick Charles Patrick, an unmarried man a/k/a Roderick Patrick, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for FirstBank, its successors and assigns, on June 28, 2019, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on July 2, 2019 at Instrument No. 2019037487; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on November 3, 2021, and said modification being recorded on February 10, 2022 at Instrument No. 2022010462. FirstBank, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 13, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 26, according to the Map and Survey of Legacy, Phase Three, as recorded in Map Book 127, Page 13 of the records, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO May 15, 2023 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE.

FirstBank (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News February 8, 2023, February 15, 2023, February 22, 2023, March 22, 2023

POSTPONEMENT

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien retained in deed executed by William J. Johnson dated January 15, 2021 and recorded January 29, 2021 as Instrument No. 2021005740, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC; and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 30TH day of March, 2023, at the front or main door of the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County Alabama, , the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

That parcel of land located in the South half of the South half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 3 South, Range 3 West more particularly described as beginning 568.0 feet East of the Southwest corner of the South half of the South half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, thence North 110.0 feet from the Point of Beginning of property herein described; thence North 89 degrees 51 minutes East 334.9 feet to the West right of way of Lott Road; thence Northwestwardly along said right of way 121.2 feet; thence South 89 degrees 51 minutes West 284.10 feet, thence South 110.0 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

THIS NOTICE IS FOR THE EXPRESS PURPOSE OF PUBLICIZING THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE SCHEDULED FORECLOSURE SALE FROM THE LEGAL HOURS OF SALE ON FEBRUARY 21, 2023 UNTIL THE LEGAL HOURS OF SALE ON MARCH 30, 2023, WHICH POSTPONEMENT WAS ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 21, 2023.

VENETIA TJH INVESTMENTS, LLC Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News March 22, 2023

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

Case No. 2022-2121-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONALD RICHARD LYLES, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PETITION FOR SALE OF REAL PROPERTY – 9620 ROYAL WOODS COURT as filed by ASHLEY HEYER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JEAN M. POWERS

PO BOX 161051

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of STEPHEN L. ZITO, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0475

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHRISTI ETHEREDGE ZITO as Executrix under the last will and testament of STEPHEN L. ZITO, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GWENDOLYN JANE WATERS

Case No. 2022-2534

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ASHLEY WATERS as Administratrix of the estate of GWENDOLYN JANE WATERS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ASHLEY WATERS, PRO SE

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EUNICE D WARSH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0428

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DANIEL A. HANNAN as Executor under the last will and testament of EUNICE D WARSH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ERMA RANKINS SINGLETON

Case No. 2023-0380

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DOMINICK SINGLETON as Administrator of the estate of ERMA RANKINS SINGLETON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L. WILLIAMS, Esq.

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELIZABETH BRIGTSEN SISSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0468

Take notice that Ancillary Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SALLY S. SCHEUERMANN and CAROL E. SISSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELIZABETH BRIGTSEN SISSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JASON D. SMITH

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA S SCHOTTGEN, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2269

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KIMBERLEE R MAYO and SUE R. COLVERT as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of BARBARA S SCHOTTGEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BEAUFORT LYNN NYE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0467

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANIE N. CARNEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of BEAUFORT LYNN NYE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER MARKS

Case No. 2023-0073

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBIN KING MARKS as Administrator of the estate of STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER MARKS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

BRITT V. BETHEA, Esq.

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LYDIA PIPPINS JONES Deceased

Case No. 2022-2332

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JEFFERY JONES and LYDIA TERRISITA JONES as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of LYDIA PIPPINS JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFREY SETTERSTROM

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLARENCE ALLEN HORTON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0472

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JENNIFER JOANNE HORTON as Executrix under the last will and testament of CLARENCE ALLEN HORTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHNSON HAYNES Jr., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0470

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA HAYNES SUMMERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHNSON HAYNES Jr., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JANICE GAILE HALL

Case No. 2023-0229

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

THOMAS RICKEY HALL as Administrator of the estate of JANICE GAILE HALL, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON, Esq.

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CAROLYN BROADAWAY EWING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0476

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GEORGE R. EWING as Executor under the last will and testament of CAROLYN BROADAWAY EWING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VEOLA SHINN COLLEY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0471

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DAVID L. COLLEY III as Executor under the last will and testament of VEOLA SHINN COLLEY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBBIE RAY BRU, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2493

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LYDIA PHILLIPS BRU as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBBIE RAY BRU, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM MILLARD ACHROD JR AKA WILLIAM MILLARD ACHORD, JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0465

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NATHAN JOHN FRY as Executor under the last will and testament of WILLIAM MILLARD ACHROD JR. AKA WILLIAM MILLARD ACHORD, JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDITH FOSTER WINGARD, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2538

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SIDNEY WAYNE WINGARD as Executor under the last will and testament of JUDITH FOSTER WINGARD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ACY W WILSON JR

Case No. 2023-0255

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROSARIO WILSON as AdminIstratrix of the estate of ACY W WILSON JR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS LOUIS ULM, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2059-1

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VIRGINIA ULM BRIDGES as Executrix under the last will and testament of THOMAS LOUIS ULM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ZACHERIAH PERMENTER

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PATRICIA JACOBS TORBERT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0404

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KEITH R. MARSTON as Executor under the last will and testament of PATRICIA JACOBS TORBERT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONALD P. DAVIS

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SELDON KIRKWOOD TAYLOR JR

Case No. 2023-0397

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALLISON NONNENMACHER as Administratrix of the estate of SELDON KIRKWOOD TAYLOR JR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY W THRASH

Case No. 2022-2287

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY KATHERINE THRASH, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of MARY W THRASH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT JASON CRANE

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARAH ELIZABETH SMITH, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1348

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RONNIE SMITH as Executor under the last will and testament of SARAH ELIZABETH SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANDREW M. JONES

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGINIA ESTES RYLAND, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0257

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROLAND D. RYLAND as Executor under the last will and testament of VIRGINIA ESTES RYLAND, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOYCE ANNICE PERKINS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0317

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CYNTHIA J BROWN as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOYCE ANNICE PERKINS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL RAY NASH

Case No. 2023-0225

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JACOB MICHAEL NASH as Administrator of the estate of MICHAEL RAY NASH, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARA C. ODOM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0414

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAMELA O. CRIPPEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of SARA C. ODOM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ERMA MARY JOHNSON, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2492

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KATHLEEN D MCDOLE as Executrix under the last will and testament of ERMA MARY JOHNSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

D. LOTT JR

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LARRY E. HOLMES, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0413

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARSHA M. HOBBS as Executrix under the last will and testament of LARRY E. HOLMES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALMA B. GIBBS, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2482

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANNE GIBBS DOIZE as Executrix under the last will and testament of ALMA B. GIBBS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY DELLA FUNDERBURK

Case No. 2023-0120

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY N FUNDERBURK as Administratrix of the estate of MARY DELLA FUNDERBURK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

EVANS CROWE, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM GRANT ELLIOTT

Case No. 2023-0116

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JILL PATTERSON ELLIOTT as Administratrix of the estate of WILLIAM GRANT ELLIOTT, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEFFREY MICHAEL ELDER, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2500

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELLEY DORGAN ELDER as Executrix under the last will and testament of JEFFREY MICHAEL ELDER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DAVID T TRICE

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANK J. CALAGAZ Jr., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0359

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FRANK J. CALAGAZ III, PAULINE CALAGAZ MCKEAN and TANYA CALAGAZ NELSON as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of FRANK J. CALAGAZ Jr., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL LAWRENCE CUMPTON

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA RENEMAN BROUGHTON

Case No. 2023-0228

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RONALD BROUGHTON and RANDALL BROUGHTON as Co-Administrators of the estate of BARBARA RENEMAN BROUGHTON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

DANIEL MIMS, Esq.

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAN MICHAEL BUCKLEY

Case No. 2022-2483

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PEGGY MARIE BUCKLEY as Executrix of the estate of DAN MICHAEL BUCKLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

DANIEL MIMS

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY W G BATTAGLIA, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2490

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARIA ELENA BATTAGLIA as Executrix under the last will and testament of ANTHONY W G BATTAGLIA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ERIN B. FLEMING

Call News March 15, 22, 23, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of YVONNE W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0360

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARVIN J. WEHL JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of YVONNE W. VAN HYNING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GAYLE EMMA TURPPA

Case No. 2022-2535

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAUL ALBERT TURPPA as Administrator of the estate of GAYLE EMMA TURPPA, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH THOMAS

Case No. 2023-0124

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARK D THOMAS and ANGELA R DENTON as Co-Administrators of the estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH THOMAS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRYAN MARTIN TAYLOR Deceased

Case No. 2022-2489

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LANORA CANTRELL STOKES as Executrix under the last will and testament of BRYAN MARTIN TAYLOR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL S. MCNAIR

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KIMBERLY A. SUMRALL, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0361

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BELINDA S. NEW as Executrix under the last will and testament of KIMBERLY A. SUMRALL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY L. STIRPE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0267

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MICHAEL CHAPMAN and ALINA G. IRIZARRY as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of ANTHONY L. STIRPE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARL GEORGE SEITZ, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2337

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARIE MARCHETTI as Executrix under the last will and testament of CARL GEORGE SEITZ, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of: ESTHER L ROSSON, DECEASED

Case No. 2021-0697

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NAN ADELE ROSSON WOODHAM, as Administrator of the estate of Esther L Rosson, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Kyla G. Kelim, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARTHA ANN PINKLETON, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2127

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GERALDINE P GRIFFIN as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARTHA ANN PINKLETON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JIMMIE LEE PEAVY SR Deceased

Case No. 2022-1639

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JIMMIE LEE PEAVY JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of JIMMIE LEE PEAVY SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RENEE E THIRY

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA ANN PALMER Deceased

Case No. 2022-2386

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMIE A CRUMPLER as Executrix under the last will and testament of BARBARA ANN PALMER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DAVID L RATCLIFFE

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DONALD O NORMAN, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2288

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DIANNE E. NORMAN as Executrix under the last will and testament of DONALD O NORMAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONNY K. LOWREY, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1318

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SANDRA VAN HOOK as Executrix under the last will and testament of RONNY K. LOWREY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JACOB FULLER

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION.

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RUTH AGNEW JONES, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1270

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DELORES A. BRUNNER as Executrix under the last will and testament of RUTH AGNEW JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DELORES A. BRUNNER, PRO SE

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLEOPHAS JONES

Case No. 2023-0122

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY ANN JONES as Administratrix of the estate of CLEOPHAS JONES, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFRY ALAN HEAD, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BESSIE H. HINDS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0363

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LEONDRIA C. HINDS as Executrix under the last will and testament of BESSIE H. HINDS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VERNA MAY HARRIS Deceased

Case No. 2022-1924

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

HARLON RAY SMITH as Executor under the last will and testament of VERNA MAY

HARRIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MELVIN W. BRUNSON

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NORA ELIZABETH “BETTE” DRAIN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0364

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN GREGORY DRAIN JR. as Executor under the last will and testament of NORA ELIZABETH “BETTE” DRAIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL D. LANGAN

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM SIDNEY DOUGLAS SR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0365

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN DIANE KOMINEK AKA KARAN DIANE KOMINEK and TAMELA KAY NELSON as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of WILLIAM SIDNEY DOUGLAS SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDITH M CUEVAS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0366

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LARRY C. CUEVAS as Executor under the last will and testament of JUDITH M CUEVAS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM T. MCGOWIN IV

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GEORGE EARL BOSARGE JR.

Case No. 2023-0076

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SALLY ANNE BOSARGE as Administratrix of the estate of GEORGE EARL BOSARGE JR., deceased

Attorney of Record:

RUTH ALEXANDER CLUTE, Esq.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELEANOR F. BAYER Deceased

Case No. 2023-0362

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ERIC N. BAYER as Executor under the last will and testament of ELEANOR F. BAYER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

Case No. 2022-0206-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARL HENRY BELK, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of May, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by WINTHROP RAY COREY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically TERRENCE DUANE BELK, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

SHIRLEY M JUSTICE

P.O. DRAWER 2025

Mobile, AL 36652

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

CASE NO. 2021-1253-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ETHEL VIRGINIA COX, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, the court will proceed to consider MOTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS and MOTION FOR COMMISSIONER’S FEE as filed by RUTH LATTIER CHRIETTE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically RALPH BERNARD COX, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Creola G. Ruffin

Post Office Box 40404

Mobile, Alabama 36640

Call News March 22, 29, and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

Case No. 2022-1930-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS JAMES STOKES A/K/A TOM STOKES, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony M. Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of. Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2022-2316

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Josephine Nyambura Thiongo, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by James Thiongo on November 8, 2022, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Janet Thornton, Esq.

P.O. Box 40446

Mobile, AL 36640

Call News March 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 15, 2023

Case No. 2007-2141-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MYLAN R. ENGEL, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of May, 2023 at 11:00 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by DANIEL MICHAEL ENGEL, MARK ROBERT ENGEL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIRCLE,

STE 210

MOBILE, AL 36609

Call News March 22, 29, and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS

April 10, 2023

Case No. 2023-0040

In Re: Phillip Franklin, an incapacitated person

On to-wit, the 10th day of April, 2023, at 9:00 AM in Courtroom 1, Third Floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, 36602, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Appointment of a Volunteer Guardian filed by the Mobile County Department of Human Resources. Notice is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Quinisha Watson, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Brandon D. Jackson, Esq.

3103 Airport Boulevard, Suite 100

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 14, 2023

Case No. 2022-1147-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARGARET DUNCAN, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call New March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 14, 2023

Case No. 2017-2231-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLEOPHUS MANN, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by MARIE JANES. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN C. BRUTKIEWICZ

61 ST. JOSEPH ST., SUITE 210

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS

April 11, 2023

Case No. 2022-2229

In Re: Ignatius Gaillard, an incapacitated person

On to-wit, the 11th day of April, 2023, at 9:00 AM in Courtroom 1, Third Floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, 36602, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Appointment of a Guardian and Conservator filed by Mobile County Department of Human Resources. Notice is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Ignatius Gaillard, Jr., who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

P.J. Hammett, Esq.

3103 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 10, 2023

Case No, 2022-2054

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT WILLIAM BAKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by LINDA LU BAKER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically RENA KUA, KALEN DEAN BAKER, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

4055 COTTAGE HILL RD #103-D

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2019-1127-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS R. RIVERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by FRANK H. KRUSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: DUANE A. GRAHAM

P.O. Box 290

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2019-1165-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY DALE LAFRENIER, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement and Petition to Determine Heirs as filed by Frank H. Kruse, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: FRANK H. KRUSE

169 DAUPHIN STREET, STE 215

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 22, 2023

Case No. 2019-1387-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELMER LEEVONE BROWN JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by FRANK H. KRUSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS,

Judge of Probate

Attorney:

FRANK H. KRUSE, ESQ.

169 DAUPHIN STREET, STE 215

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 07, 2023

Case No. 2021-2173-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROSS DIAMOND III, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by RACHAEL DIAMOND MCCALL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS,

Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM T. MCGOWIN IV

P.O. Box 1287

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 07, 2023

Case No. 2021-0102-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRIAN ONEAL FLOTT, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by REGINA FLOTT MCDONALD. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS,

Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN A WENZEL

218 NORTH ALSTON ST

FOLEY, AL 36535

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 15, 2023

Case No. 2020-0186-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATHI ELLIS BAKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by ASHLEY ELLIS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS,

Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 01, 2023

Case No. 2020-2017-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATIE M. WILLIAMS, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by HARTFORD FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically WANDA WILLIAMS JOHNSON, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS,

Judge of Probate

Attorney: BRIAN A. DODD

3973 BIBURY LN

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 01, 2023

Case No. 2021-0239-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES RONALD JOHNSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 17th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by TRAVELERS CASUALTY AND SURETY COMPANY OF AMERICA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically GENEVIEVE SMITH, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS,

Judge of Probate

Attorney:

BRIAN A. DODD

3973 BIBURY LN

BIRMINGHAM, AL 35242

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 02, 2023

Case No. 2022-2439

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Brenda West Loftin, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE. OF WILL as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically BRANDI BENGHORBE, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 01, 2023

Case No. 2019-2261-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Sherman M Howard Jr, Deceased

On to-wit the 27th day of March, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE SALE

The estate of Irene Williams Bright A/K/A Irene Bright case number 2022-0880 in Mobile County Probate, Probate Judge Don Davis. The estate gives notice of estate sale March 23rd-25th 11 am-3pm at Public storage 6441 Moffett Road unit G8. Beds, end tables, sofa, loveseat, wall art, figurines, kitchenware, gardening tools and more. Terms of sale cash and certified bank checks. Items sold as is, no warranty expressed or implied, all sales are final. Contact personal representative Raymond Bright Jr. for questions 251-604-8612

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Griner Drilling Service, Inc. has completed the contract with The Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, A Public Corporation for the following job:

Contract 1- Jail Well Pump Replacement

Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, A Public Corporation at its offices or same will be barred.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

HUD COMMUNITY PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT FUNDS

PROPOSED PY2023 ACTION PLAN AND SUBSTANTIAL AMENDMENT TO THE

PY2022 ACTION PLAN

The Mobile County Grants Department will hold a second public hearing on April 3rd, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. in the Auditorium at Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. The purpose of the second public hearing is to review and receive comments regarding the draft PY2023 Action Plan (Plan) and Substantial amendment to PY22 Plan prior to publication of the Plan for a 30-day comment period as required by 24 CFR 91.105 (b)(3). The draft Plan was developed pursuant to the first public hearing held on November 16th 2022 and applications received. The Plan details the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) program funds received from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Planning and Development (CPD). The Plan includes prior year funds that triggers a substantial amendment to the PY22 Plan. The first hearing provided information regarding the County’s application process along with an overview of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs.

All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and provide comment. The meeting will also be live-streamed at: https://www.mobilecountyal.gov/government/livestreaming/. Mobile Government Plaza is ADA compliant. Those with disabilities requiring special accommodations or request for translators or related services for non-English speaking persons should contact Gordon Bauer at Gordon.Bauer@mobilecountyal.gov or (251) 574-8099 at least four days in advance of the meeting for assistance.

Las personas con discapacidad que requieren adaptaciones especiales o solicitudes de traductores o servicios relacionados para las personas que no hablan inglés deben contactar Gordon Bauer al (251) 574-8099 cuatro días antes de la reunión para la ayuda.

Mobile County is an equal opportunity employer. The County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, age, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, veteran status, characteristics of personal identity, or any other characteristic protected under applicable federal or state law.

Call News March 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 350

Clarke County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, Ala. Code §§22-22A-1 to 22-22A-17, as amended, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to NSSG Holdings LLC, the owner/operator of a sawmill facility currently operating in Jackson, Clarke County, Alabama.

The violation consisted of failed boiler compliance tests conducted in accordance with 40 CFR 63 Subpart DDDDD for Carbon Monoxide (CO) emissions.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $100,000. The Order, if issued, would require NSSG Holdings, LLC to pay the Alabama Department of Environmental Management within 45 days of the effective date, and comply with the terms, limitations, and conditions of the Permit and? Department’s regulations immediately.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Ronald W. Gore

Chief, Air Division

PO Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-1463

airmail@adem.alabama.gov

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed Order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt, or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 22nd day of March, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News March 22, 2023

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 421

Mobile County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to Austal USA, LLC (EPA Identification Number ALR000065755), which operates a ship repair facility located at 100 Elmira Street in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama.

The violations consisted of the following: failure to keep satellite accumulation containers closed, failure to mark satellite accumulation containers with the words “Hazardous Waste”, failure to mark satellite accumulation containers with identification of the hazards, failure to remove excess waste from a satellite accumulation area within three days, storage of hazardous waste without a permit, failure to mark containers of hazardous waste with identification of the hazards, failure to mark containers of hazardous waste with EPA hazardous waste numbers, failure to maintain adequate aisle space, failure to label containers of used oil with the words “Used Oil”, failure to furnish required records upon request, failure to submit exception reports to the Department, and failure to submit a copy of the contingency plan to emergency responders.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $13,040. The Order, if issued, would require Austal USA, LLC to comply with all applicable requirements of Division 14 of the ADEM Administrative Code.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Stephen A. Cobb

Chief of the Land Division

P.O. Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given 22nd day of March, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News March 22, 2023

Public Notice

Saraland Water & Sewer Service

Sewer Service Administrative Fee

Effective Date: April 1, 2023

The Saraland Water and Sewer System owns and operates water and sewer services in and around the vicinity of the City of Saraland, Alabama. The services include sewer collection in water districts outside of the current Saraland service area (currently Kushla and Turnerville).

Customers with sewer collection services outside of the Saraland service area hereafter and upon the effective date of April 1, 2023, shall be assessed an Administrative Fee for the purpose of covering the administration of billing and collection of service fees for sewer collection.

The Administrative Fee shall only be applicable to sewer collection customers outside of the Saraland service area and are not directly billed for sewer collection services by the Saraland Water and Sewer System.

The Administrative Fee shall be $2.50.

Updated Rate Schedule posted www.saralandwater.com

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7403: 429 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

Auction Date: 04/5/2023 at 12:00 PM

Unit: 1095, 1115

7926: 3679 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 04/5/2023 at 12:30 PM

Unit: 1215

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News March 22, 2023

OTHER LEGALS

ATTENTION FORMER CLIENTS OF JAMES E. HASSER, JR. P.C.

If you are a former client of Attorney James E. Hasser, Jr., also known as Jim Hasser or Jimmy Hasser and had a file or documents at his office that you want returned to you, those will be made available for you to pick up on April 1, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 4208 Rochester Road, Mobile, AL 36608. The deadline to pick up files/documents is April 15, 2023. All files will be destroyed after this date. Please contact Gaillard Ladd at 251-654-1832 or David Anthony at 251-405-1287 to discuss recovery of your file.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

BILL

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to provide for the qualifications of the sheriff; and to require completion of continuing education.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall only apply in Mobile County.

Section 2. On or after the effective date of this act, an individual qualifying for election to the office of sheriff in the county or any individual appointed to serve as a sheriff shall meet all of the following minimum qualifications, in addition to any other qualifications required by law:

(1) Is a citizen of the United States.

(2) Has been a resident of the county for at least one year immediately prior to the qualification date.

(3) Has the qualifications of an elector pursuant to state and federal law and has been registered to vote in the county at least one year immediately prior to qualifying.

(4) Has been awarded a high school diploma or a GED equivalent.

(5) Is 25 years of age or older prior to qualifying.

(6) Has three or more years of prior service as a sworn law enforcement officer having the power of arrest.

(7) Has never been convicted of a felony criminal offense in this state or convicted of a criminal offense in another jurisdiction where a conviction of the offense would be considered a felony offense in this state.

Section 3. Upon election or appointment, the sheriff of the county shall attend annually a minimum of 12 hours of executive level continuing education approved by the Alabama Sheriff’s Association or the National Sheriff’s Association, or any other recognized executive level continuing education program designed for law enforcement.

Section 4. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Call News March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Mobile County; to amend Sections 45-49-181, 45-49-181.02, 45-49-181.03, 45-49-181.04, and 45-49-181.08, Code of Alabama 1975, to further provide for acceptance by the county of certain unimproved roads from private landowners; and to regulate the construction of certain other unimproved roads.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA

Call News March 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023

DISSOLUTION NOTICE

NOTICE OF THE DISSOLUTION OF FOUR SEASONS, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Four Seasons, L.L.C., an Alabama limited liability company (the “Company”), was dissolved on March 10, 2023, by filing Articles of Dissolution with the Alabama Secretary of State on March 10, 2023. Any persons or entities with claims against the Company shall present such claims against the Company by providing written notice to the Company, containing the amount claimed, the basis of the claim, the date the claim arose and a description of the subject matter of the claim, at the following address: Four Seasons, L.L.C., Attn: Manager, 6013 Cherry Ridge Court, Mobile, Alabama 36609-2607. If the claim was founded on a writing, a copy of such written document should be attached to the notice of the claim. Any claim against the Company shall be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two (2) years after the publication of this Notice of Dissolution in the Call News on March 22, 2023.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF PORT CITY MARINE, L.L.C.

Effective March 15, 2022, PORT CITY MARINE, L.L.C., an Alabama limited liability company (the “Company”) was dissolved by filing its Certificate of Dissolution with Mobile County Probate Court and the Secretary of State. All persons and organizations with claims against the Company must submit the same to the Company’s attorney at the following address: Davis, Davis, & Associates, P.C., Post Office Box 2925, Daphne, AL 36526. The written summary of any claims against the Company shall include the name, address, and telephone numbers of the claimant, the amount of the claim, the date(s) the claim(s) accrued, a brief description of the nature/basis for the claim, and any documentation of the claim. Claims against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two (2) years after the publication of this notice.

Call News March 22, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12740

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

State of Alabama Dept of Revenue

VS

Ervin Simmons aka Ervin Simmons Jr

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the State of Alabama Dept of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on April 10, 2023 at the hour of 12:10 pm, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Ervin Simmons aka Ervin Simmons Jr, in and to the following described real property, to-wit:

Lot 15 Felhorn Pl MBK 20/45 #SEC 17 T4S R2W #MP28 04 17 2 001. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. SM 2003 6228

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Checkcare Systems

VS

John Wheeler dba J & W DryWall

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Small Claims Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on April 10, 2023 at the hour of 12:20 pm, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of John Wheeler dba J&W DryWall, in and to the following described real property, to-wit:

The Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of Section 14, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12740

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

State of Alabama Dept of Revenue

VS

Leroy Waters

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the State of Alabama Dept of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on April 10, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Leroy Waters, in and to the following described real property, to-wit:

Lot 12 Crestview Fifth add part “B” Unit 2 MBK 28 Pg 16 #SEC 14 T5S R2W #MP33 06 14 2 000. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

ABANDONED BOAT

Keith McKenzie is seeking ownership/registration of an abandoned boat on the lower Delta, west side.

20’ metal boat blue/tan and brown with outboard motor. It has been abandoned for 4 years. If you have information or registration on this boat, please call 251-404-5503. Boat has closed in cab, 4301lg.

Call News March 15, 22, 2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 am, MAY 9, 2023, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.

2006 HUMMER H3

5GTDN136868308447

2014 FORD FOCUS

1FADP3F2XEL272462

1997 FORD EXPLORER

1FMDU35P0VUD41410

2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

KMHDU4AD0AU076290

2002 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE

3GNEC13T12G140816

2000 DODGE CARAVAN

2B4GP2533YR807880

1999 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMRU1767XLB28056

2010 GMC TERRAIN

2CTFLHEY2A6306368

2001 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEFM75W51X705298

2016 JEEP PATRIOT

1C4NJPBA5GD670034

2017 JEEP PATRIOT

1C4NJRFB2HD109578

2022 KLEIN 5X8

7NBBE0815M1001793

2014 FORD ESCAPE

1FMCU0G99EUC20898

2016 KAWASAKI NINJA

JKAEXEE17GDA22397

2009 CHRYSLER SEBRING

1C3LC45B79N539998

2006 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZT51816F229365

2000 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER

4M2DU66P5YUJ48950

2007 FORD FOCUS

1FAFP34N87W206774

2001 TOYOTA COROLLA

1NXBR12E81Z553367

2004 DODGE RAM 1500

1D7HA18N64S530088

2019 SUBARU IMPREZA

4S3GTAD6XK3726959

2020 JEEP CHEROKEE

1C4PJLLB1LD605491

1998 FORD F-150

1FTRX18L6WNA55071

1995 CHEVROLET CAPRICE

1G1BL52P6SR133991

2012 CAN-AM SPYDER ROADSTER RS-S

2BXJANA13CV000405

2002 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

2GCEK19T421306628

2006 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

1GNDS13S862301120

2009 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPET46F79H417079

2011 FORD F-150

1FTRX17L31NA07070

2006 BMW 325i

WBAVB13516KX66438

2005 PONTIAC SUNFIRE

3G2JB12F15S166098

2005 NISSAN MURANO

JN8AZ08T55W328404

1998 GMC VANDURA

1GTEG25K7J7504514

1996 CHEVROLET LUMINA

1GNDU06E5TT118306

1992 CHEVROLET CAMARO

1G1FP23E2NL101483

2016 HONDA CIVIC

19XFC1F98GE207122

2003 YAMAHA YZF R1

JYARN10E43A013788

1998 JEEP CHEROKEE

1J4FJ67S3WL219490

2005 LINCOLN TOWN CAR

1LNHM82W95Y661196

2008 CHEVROLET SAVANNAH

1GBJG31K881139689

2005 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66545A009651

2009 CADILLAC CTS

1G6DF577590136382

2006 FORD TAURUS

1FAFP53U56A244947

2001 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

JA3AY26C71U021415

2005 FORD FOCUS

3FAFP31N25R122387

2020 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

ML32A3HJ6LH000906

1999 TOYOTA CAMRY

JT2BG22K0X0315625 – JUNK

2017 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZB5ST7HF126721

2018 ZHNG V50

L5YACBAW0J1125434

2012 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP2F30CA220650

2011 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER

JA4AS3AW9BU033541

1995 TOYOTA TACOMA

4TAUN41B6SZ019088

2008 CHEVROLET COBALT

1G1AL58F387108609

2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

KMHD35LH6EU207544

1993 FORD THUNDERBIRD

1FAPP62T0PH221636

2004 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX

2G2WS522941256863

2006 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM72736A021983

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL24E58C262982

2015 CHRYSLER 200

1C3CCCAB8FN527967

1990 HONDA ACCORD

JHMCB7655LC099404

2003 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32K53U219717

2004 BUICK CENTURY

2G4WS52J041298885

2002 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX

1G2WP52K42F124181

2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZT528X5F269473

2001 NISSAN MAXIMA

JN1CA31D21T617139

1997 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K9VU026719

2003 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEFM74W63X704097

2008 KIA SORENTO

KNDJD735285792269

2011 DODGE CHALLENGER

2B3CJ4DG2BH510570

2006 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2CNDL63FX66091530

2000 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER

4M2DU66P9YUJ11674

2004 FORD F150

1FTPW12564FA16718

1999 GMC SONOMA

1GTCS19X5X8509803

1995 TOYOTA AVALON

4T1GB11E6SU060073

2014 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY

2C4RC1BG1ER157791

2005 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEFM74W45X671748

2008 LEXUS RX350

2T2GK31U48C037187

2003 BUICK LESABRE

1G4HP52K534167649

1999 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K4XU601781

1999 FORD F-150

1FTRF17W4XNA02630

2008 FORD CROWN VICTORIA

2FAFP71V68X138816

2006 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1CB51D56L602221

2004 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZT54864F147303

2005 CHEVROLET COBALT

1G1AK12F557580102

2006 SUBARU LEGACY

4S4BP86CX64357896

2007 FORD 500

1FAFP24197G122920

2010 DODGE CALIBER

1B3CB4HA0AD587386

2013 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEB4ACXDH562383

2008 HYUNDAI SANTE FE

5NMSG13D68H156189

1997 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K5VU150924

1999 OLDSMOBILE ALERO

1G3NL52T9XC345764

2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

3GCPCSE0XBG172321

2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2GNAXJEV1J6231726

2005 NISSAN ARMADA

5N1AA08A05N737767

2008 FORD F-150

1FTSW21578ED95032

2001 CADILLAC DEVILLE

1G6KD54YX1U107323

1998 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU22X8WUD11783

Call News March 22, 29, 2023

Abandon Vehicles

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. on April 26, 2023.

2005 Ford Mustang

VIN 1ZVFT84NX55215706

Call News March 22, 29, 2023

Abandon Vehicles

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 202B Saraland Blvd. S. Saraland, AL 36571

Sale Date May 3,2023 at 8:00 A.M. Location is 202 Saraland Blvd S. Ste B Saraland, AL 36571

2005 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32K75U019179

2001 INFINITI I30

JNKCA31A81T037122

2014 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK3EU784708

Call News 3-22-23 & 3-29-23

Abandon Vehicles

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603. Sale Date May 3,2023 at 8:00 A.M. Location is 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2011 BUICK ENCLAVE

5GAKRAED6BJ185847

2001 LEXUS RX

JTJGF10UX10105875

2021 TOYOTA RAV4

2T3W1RFV4MW139466

2007 NISSAN VERSA

3N1BC13E17L459020

20002 LEXUS RX

JTJHF10U720276606

2001 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4DL01A81C226146

Call News 3-22-23 & 3-29-23

Abandon Vehicles

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 04/26/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 1816 Pallister Place W Mobile AL 36618

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe

VIN#1GNFC13018R160289

Call News March 22, 29, 2023

Abandon Vehicles

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 04/26/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 1816 Pallister Place W Mobile AL 36618

2007 Honda Accord

VIN#1HGCM66457A101491

Call News March 22, 29, 2023

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Notice of Sale: The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 7901 Granato., Semmes, AL 36575 on April 27, 2023 at 8am

2008 GMS Sierra

VIN: 2GTEK19J181303578

Call News March 22, 29, 2023

Abandon Vehicles

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code Of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. on April 17, 2023.

2013 Chevrolet Impala

VIN: 2G1WB5E37D1180942

2012 Chevrolet Impala

VIN: 2G1WG5E39C124014

2008 Ford Expedition

VIN: 1FMFU17578LA21472

2003 Chevrolet S-10

VIN: 1GCCS14H638200562

2021 Kia Sorento

VIN: 5XYRK4LF2MG032246

Call News March 15, 22, 2023

Abandon Vehicles

The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on April 26, 2023 at 9 a.m.

1992 DODGE DAKO458TA WHITE

1B7FL26X3NS580292 458173

2001 HONDA ODYSSEY GOLD

2HKRL18691H528282 458172

2008 ACURA MDX BLACK

2HNYD28408H506684 459212

1996 FORD THINDERBIRD GREEN

1FALP62W4TH126843 459001

2014 FREIGHTLINER M2 BOX BLUE

3ALACWDT1EDFU6492 459464

2009 KIA OPTIMA GREEN

KNAGE224395308739 459474

2012 FORD FUSION GRAY

3FAHP0HA1CR141553 459483

2011 HYUNDAI SONATA GRAY

5NPEB4AC3BH081257 459491

2010 KIA FORTE MAROON

KNAFU4A22A5309248 459490

2003 TOYOTA COROLLA BLUE

1NXBR32E93Z087446 459492

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE BLACK

1G1JC5SH4G4126501 459493

2013 LEXUS ES 350 GRAY

JTHBK1GG9D2069998 459572

2007 PONTIAC GR PRIX RED

2G2WR554X71184892 459627

2003 TOYOTA CAMRY SILVER

JTDBE32K030225761 459832

2006 NISSAN SENTRA BLUE

3N1CB51D76L546945 459952

1999 WABASH 53’ DRY VAN WHITE

1JJV532W4XL509678 460043

2006 NISSAN ARMADA BLUE

5N1AA08A96N704073 460298 LL

2003 LEXUS RX300 GOLD

JTJGF10U730160982 460076

2009 PONTIAC G6 TAN

1G2ZG57B594104484 460327

2000 GMC SIERRA 1500 WHITE

2GTEK19T3Y1344828 460433

2001 TOYOTA CAMRY MAROON

4T1BG22K51U053538 460809

Call News March 22, 29, 2023

Abandon Vehicles

Bay City Paint & Body Inc 6220 Theodore Dawes Rd, Theodore, Ala., will auction off the following abandoned vehicles on April 28, 2023 @ 9:00 a.m.

2013 FORD FOCUS

1FADP3K26DL111966

2014 CADILLAC ESCALADE

1GYS3CEF8ER133262

2005 FORD CROWN VIC

2FAFP71W95X128656

2023 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1T11AK3PU091375

Call News March 22 & 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

DCM Form C-1 Revised

August 2021

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 2:00 P.M., local time on April 27, 2023 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for:

LEFLORE HIGH SCHOOL MECHANICAL UPGRADE & MISCELLANEOUS REPAIR (AMENDMENT NO. 1)

MOBILE, ALABAMA

DCM #2021847, FPN #21-20

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC, 11 N. WATER STREET, SUITE 15250, MOBILE, AL 36602, (251) 460-4006, the Facilities Department – Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham, CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912, and through Skysite.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled to be held at April 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. local time, at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F. The pre-bid conference is not mandatory for all Subcontractors intending to submit a proposal. The pre-bid conference is mandatory for Architectural Hardware Consultants (AHC’s) not accorded pre-bid approval

Bid documents may be obtained from Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC by contacting Doris Howard (251-338-6840) at doris.howard@gmcnetwork.com upon a cost of $20.00 for electronic version and $250.00 per hard copy set and full refund for hard copies but must be returned in usable condition within 10 days of bid opening date.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Louis Anderson, Mobile County Public School System, Facilities

Call News March 22, 2023, March 29, 2023 and April 5, 2023

Notice to Contractors State

Project No. ATRP2-49-2020-049

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on April 07, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Intersection Improvements (Roundabout Installation, Grading, Drainage, Pavement, Lighting, and Traffic Stripe) on SR-188 at CR-19 (Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway) north of Bayou La Batre. Length 0.311 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In One Hundred Twenty (120) Working Days. A 4.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $35.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,728,426 To $2,112,520 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

Call News March 22, 29 & April 5, 2023

INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 A.M.

At North Mobile County K-8 School, 1950 Salco Road West, Axis, AL 36505

BID ON: NORTH MOBILE COUNTY K-8 SCHOOL

PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION

BSC #23-10

BID DATE: Wednesday, APRIL 12, 2023 @ 2:00 P.M.

Call News March 15, 22, 29, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (Owner) at the Weeks Bay Visitors Center Conference Room, 11300 US Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532 until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 11, 2023 and opened and publicly read on Thursday April 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time for the following project:

Electrical Upgrades for Dormitory at Weeks Bay NERR:

Back-up Batteries on New Deck for Existing Solar Panel System

Addition of Generator and Tank (Alternate)

Sliding Electrical Entry Gate (Alternate)

DCM# 2023067

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Owner in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the Bid Documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the office of The Architects Group, Inc. 710 Downtowner Blvd. Mobile, AL 36609 and FW Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham, CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled to be held at 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday March 28, 2023, at the Weeks Bay Visitors Center Conference Room, 11300 US Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532. All General Contractors expecting to submit a qualified bid are required to attend this Conference.

Electronic Files of the Bid Documents may be requested from The Architects Group, Inc. at jjenkins@tagarchitects.net. These documents may be used only for the purpose of bidding and construction of this project. All persons requesting documents will be notified of future addenda by email. The Architect retains all copyrights and ownership of the documents and electronic files.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

Call News 3/8/2023, 3/15/2023, 3/22/2023

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by City of Saraland at the City Clerk’s Office located at 943 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL 36571 on March 23, 2023 at 5:00 pm local time for the

City of Saraland Civic Center Roof Replacement and Weatherproofing Project

718 Mae St, Saraland, AL 36571

And will be publicly opened and read at the next scheduled council meeting on March 23, 2023.

The scope of work includes overlaying or replacing the entire roofing system of the Saraland Civic Center.

Project overview: The roofing system is to be properly inspected and prepared for the repair or replacement of rotted wood or decking. All decking is to be secured and re-nailed as necessary. All metal gutters, coping and caps to be inspected, repaired, replaced and sealed of any openings or leaks as needed.

The roofing system on the Front Entrance Canopy and the modified bitumen roof on the Recreation Office, Conference Room, Kitchen area and Auditorium area is to be inspected, replaced and resealed from any openings and leaks. All roof(s) shall be replaced with a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or a thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) system or equivalent with a minimum of 60 mil membrane as approved by the city. All vents, pipes, and flashing to be properly sealed. The contractor is to replace all rotten facia wood with new and to install new aluminum facia metal around entire building. The contractor is to replace all shingles on the perimeter/parapet walls with Architectural type shingles meeting or exceeding the required ICC wind speeds. The type, color, and manufacture of the shingles are to be approved by the city.

The contractor is to coordinate with the A/C contractor for the install of skirting and curbing for two new roof top A/C units.

Rooftop drainage inlets/scuppers shall be inspected for functionality, repaired or replaced.

Debris removal, site clean-up, magnet clearing and hauling is the responsibility of the contractor

A Five (5) year warranty on all workmanship and a Twenty (20) year warranty on roof product materials. Architectural type shingles shall have a 30-year warranty

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Saraland in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

City of Saraland Building Inspection Department, 933 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL. 36571

Attn: Terry Dunn Chief Building Inspector, tdunn@saraland.org (251) 679-5502

All bidders are encouraged to visit the City of Saraland Civic Center located at 718 Mae St. and consult with the Building Inspection Department to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the project.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Building Inspection Department at tdunn@saraland.org or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Building Inspection Department/Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of (30) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 2023

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2022-900731.00S

Leslie Newell Peek, Plaintiff

vs.

Michael Peek, Defendant

Michael Peek, (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by May 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Buzz Jordan, P.C.

PO Box 210

Mobile, AL 36601

251-432-5400

Call News March 8, 15, 22, 29, 2023

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-900924

MAMUN REAL ESTATE, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R3601010000024, Key No.: 1198750, and Legally Described as: FROM THE CENTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 1,1907.47 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 1760.28 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 181.8 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST 599.16 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 89

DEGREES 31 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 181.8 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 598.66 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541, AND JOSHUA RAY HATFIELD, KEITH SAULTZ, MELINDA BEECH, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-900924, MAMUN REAL ESTATE, LLC v. JOSHUA RAY HATFIELD, KEITH SAULTZ, MELINDA BEECH, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541 (Parcel No. Parcel No. R3601010000024; Key No. 1198750); ANY OCCUPANT at 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 6th day of June, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by April 28, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 3rd day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

CALL NEWS MARCH 8, MARCH 15, MARCH 22 & MARCH 29, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 02-CV-2021-900944.00

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT, Plaintiff

v.

LISA B. WILDEBRANDT (or her heirs and devisees, if deceased); THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any right whatsoever in that certain real property and manufactured homes described herein; & THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, IDENTIFIED AS PARCEL NO. 02-44-02-37-0-000-026.045, Defendants.

To: FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those unknown persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any interest whatsoever in that certain real property identified as parcel number 02-44-02-37-0-000-026.045, including the two manufactured homes situated thereupon which have been declared “no value” by the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on May 28, 2021, a Complaint was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, seeking an order granting possession and quiet title to 9500-B Oak Farms Lane South, Irvington, Alabama 36544 and the two mobile homes situated thereupon. This property is described as follows: Parcel 104: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees, 46 minutes, 36 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, a distance of 949.63 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 472.39 feet to a point on the North line of a 50 foot non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress, drainage and utilities; thence South 89 degrees, 56 minutes, 04 seconds East, along said North line a distance of 122.88 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 440.34 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 627.18 feet to a point; thence South 86 degrees, 05 minutes, 16 seconds East a distance of 145.11 feet to a point; thence South 35 degrees, 07 minutes, 13 seconds East a distance of 601.91 feet to a point on the West line of a 50 foot non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress, drainage and utilities; thence Southwestwardly along said West line and along the arc of a 50 foot radius curve concave Southeastwardly, a distance of 90.20 feet to a point of reverse curve; thence Southeastwardly along said West line and along the arc of a 25 foot radius curve concave Southwestwardly, a distance of 21.03 feet to the point of tangent of said curve; thence South 00 degrees, 17 minutes, 46 seconds East along said West line a distance of 28.59 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees, 56 minutes, 04 seconds West a distance of 495.96 feet to the point of beginning. Also, a 50-foot non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress, drainage, and utilities over the property described in Exhibit “A” to the deed as recorded in the Mobile County Probate Court records at Real Property Book 5770, Page 1372. This complaint for ejectment and quiet title includes the two mobile homes situated thereupon, which were assessed and taxed with the real property at the time of the Tax Sale. Plaintiff claims ownership by virtue of a Tax Deed from the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner.

The Plaintiff in this action is TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT. The Defendants are LISA B. WILDEBRANDT; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any interest whatsoever in that certain real property, including the two mobile homes situated thereupon, located at 9500-B Oak Farms Lane South, Irvington, Alabama 36544, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and who cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

The Defendants and any person having any interest in said lands or mobile homes, or any portion thereof, are hereby directed to plead, answer, demur, or otherwise respond to the Complaint within thirty days after the final publication of this notice, or suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. Your answer must be filed with the Clerk of the Court listed below and a copy served upon the Plaintiff. This notice is issued to comply with Ala. Code § 6-6-564 to satisfy the requirements for an in rem quiet title judgment.

Given under my hand this 3rd day of March, 2023

/s SHARLA KNOX

MOBILE COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK

205 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, ALABAMA 36644

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT, PLAINTIFF

PO BOX 1

THOMASVILLE, AL 36784

(334) 456-9822

montana.prescott@yahoo.com

Call News Mar. 8, Mar. 15, Mar. 22, & Mar. 29, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff

v.

LATAWRENCE W. WHITE AND NEKENYA T. GILL, SOUTH POINT, INC. and SOUTHSTAR I, LLC BY ITS SOLE MEMBER SOUTHSTAR HOLDING CORP. Defendants.

CASE NO.: CV- 23-900093

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

On March 6, 2023, this Court granted Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant, South Point, Inc.

In the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Civil Action No.: CV-2023-900093, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Latawrence W. White and Nekenya T. Gill, South Point Inc., and Southstar I, LLC by its sole member Southstar Holding Corp., To: South Point Inc., who may have an interest in property located at 402 La Rose Dr., Mobile, AL 36609. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated March 6, 2023, you are hereby notified that on January 18, 2023, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment on the subject property. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, G. Alicia Jett at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, at 2 20th St. North, Ste. 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice on or before May 12, 2023, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Given under my hand the 17th day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk of Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Alicia Jett

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203-4017

Phone: 205-774-1982, Ext 31982

E-mail: Johanna.Whitmire@mccalla.com

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2023

LIS PENDENS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2023-900345

KENDRA R. RIGGINS, F/K/A KENDRA R. DICKERSON, Plaintiff,

vs.

Lot 37, HIGHCREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 5, pages 650-652 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; A, B, C, AS UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS, Defendants

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE is given that on March 1,2023, the above named Plaintiff, KENDRA R. RIGGINS, filed a cause of action against the above Defendants: LANDS DESCRIBED; AND A, B, and C, being any person, or entity which may have an interest, being all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, in order to obtain an ORDER quieting title in and to the following described real property:

Lot 37, HIGHCREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 5, pages 650-652 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

(Commonly known as 5116 Brookline Drive North, Mobile, AL 36693)

This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.

Title to said property is claimed by the Plaintiff by virtue of the following:

That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of the following deeds, to-wit:

From Charles A. Ray as Trustee of the Charles A. Ray Revocable Trust, UA dated June 19, 2019. Said deed the 2nd day of January, 2022 and recorded as Instrument 2022008323 of the Mobile County Probate Court records.

From Lawrence R. Golden and Cheryl L. Golden, as heirs of Katie Hope Golden, dated November 15, 2022 and December 9, 2022, respectively.

The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in the Plaintiff and that Plaintiff is in peaceable possession of said property.

4.The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff, and her predecessors in title is and have been in the actual, open, notorious, exclusive, continuous, adverse possession of said property for a period of more than the three years required under §40-10-83, Code of Alabama, since April 11, 2014.

That the Plaintiff further alleges that she is entitled to quiet title to this land through tacking her color of title and exclusive payment of taxes with the time the State of Alabama held title under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, Code of Alabama and deeds from the heirs of Katie Hope Golden.

6.The Plaintiff further alleges that the two open mortgages

of record are assumed to be paid as the latest maturity date is near forty (40) years ago, to-wit:

A) To Aetna Discount company on March 26, 1969 in the amount of $2,160.00, which mortgage had a maturity date of March 26, 1972. B) To United Companies Mortgages on June 8, 1978, in the amount of $9,881.40, which mortgage had a maturity date of June 8, 1983.

8) The Plaintiff further alleges that to the best of her knowledge, there is currently no dispute pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction to test the title to the subject property.

ANY persons claiming any interest in said lands must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in the Complaint to the Court and to Kendra Riggins, whose address is 31394 Shearwater, Spanish Fort 36527, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

NOW THEREFORE, Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the summons and complaint by the 12th day of

May, 2023, in the above entitled cause.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL ON THIS THE 17th DAY OF

MARCH, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk, Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff:

Kendra Riggins

31394 Shearwater Dr

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Phone: 251-478-5203

E-mail: mhaynes44@gmail.com

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2023-900363

NATIONAL ASSET INVESTMENTS, LLC

vs.

PARCEL R022808202003063 KEY#466203 IMPROVEMENTS & lOT 7 BLK B DRUID HOMES MBK 6 P 538 #SEC 10 T4S R2W #MP28 02 10 1 002 JOYCE M. LOCKWOOD

LIS PENDENS

Notice is hereby given by the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, and to any and all unknown parties who claim or are reputed to claim any title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon the lands herein described, or any part thereof, that NATIONAL ASSET INVESTMENTS LLC, has filed on the 3rd day of March, 2023, a Bill of Complaint In Rem, in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, et seq., Code of Alabama, 1958, against the following described lands in Mobile County, Alabama, viz:

PARCEL R022808101002063 KEY#466203

IMPROVEMENTS & LOT 7 BLK B DRUID HOMES MBK 6 P 538 #SEC 10 T4S R2W #MP28 02 10 1 002

AKA

LOT 7, BLOCK B, DRUID HOMES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGES 538-539 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

And against the above-named Defendants, and fictitious Defendants, whose identities are unknown at this time and any and all person, firms or corporations who claim or who are reputed to claim any right, title, interest, lien, encumbrance, or demand in or to said land or any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that his title to the above-described land is vested in him by virtue of execution, deliver and acceptance of the above-described deed, by the doctrine of abandonment of said land in controversy by the Defendants in as much as heretofore, from the beginning of the world to the present day, said Defendants have not claimed said property and in fact have abandoned the same. Furthermore, Plaintiff and his predecessors in title by Deed, have adversely possessed, and have paid taxes on said lands in controversy from time In Memoriam, to the present date.

If any persons, firms or corporations, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devises, if deceased, any unknown party or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim any title to, interest in, lien, or encumbrance upon said land or any part thereof, they must plead to, answer or respond to this Bill of Complaint on or before the 12th day of May, 2023, or suffer default judgment to be taken against them.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this, the 17th day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Attorney for Plaintiff:

John M. Lassiter, Jr.

2053 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Phone: 251-433-6464

E-mail: brittanymoss.03@gmail.com

Call News March 22, 29, April 5,12, 2023

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-901773

BURL PETTWAY, Plaintiff

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R02-23-07-44-0-002-008, Key No. 328443, Legally Described as: LOT(S) 15, WHITE PLAINS ACORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 397, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1926 BEAR FORK ROAD, WHISTLER,

ALABAMA 36612 AND ROGER L. ROBINSON, GAIL M. RUSH, NORMA J. WHATLEY, the heirs of Jeffrey Lewis Clements, Deceased, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A – Z,)

being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained, and any and all parties including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above-described property. Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-901773, BURL PETTWAY v. ROGER L. ROBINSON, GAIL M. RUSH, NORMA J. WHATLEY, the heirs of Jeffrey Lewis Clements, Deceased, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A – Z, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County,

Alabama, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 1926 Bear Fork Road, Whistler, Alabama 36612 (Parcel No. R02-23-07-44-0-002-008, Key No. 328443; ANY OCCUPANT at 1926 Bear Fork Road, Whistler, Alabama 36612.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 10th day of October, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by May 12, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 17th day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-900638

TINA M. WILSON, Plaintiff,

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R4401110000056XXX, Key No.: 1319530, Legally Described as:

BEG 528 FT W NE COR SE ¼ NE ¼ S 330 FT W 795 FT (S) N 18 FT(S) E 215 FT (S) N 312 FT E 550 FT(S) TO POB #SEC 11 T7S R3W #MP44 01 11 0 000 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11385 ROLLIE TILLMAN ROAD, IRVINGTON, ALABAMA 36544, And OCTAVIA PEOPLES, her heirs or devisees, if deceased, JESSE MOORE, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained. Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-900638, TINA M. WILSON v. OCTAVIA PEOPLES, her heirs or devisees, if deceased, JESSE MOORE, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 11385 Rollie Tillman Road, Irvington, Alabama 36544 (Parcel No. R4401110000056XXX, Key No.: 1319530); ANY OCCUPANT at 11385 Rollie Tillman Road, Irvington, Alabama 36544.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 25th day of April, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by May 12, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 17th day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 12, 2023

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0246.02

IN THE MATTER OF LANDON COLE REYNOLDS, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Landon Cole Reynolds, born 8-27-18, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LANDON COLE REYNOLDS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0246.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Landon Cole Reynolds, born 8-27-18;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 17th day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-22-23, 3-29-23, 4-05-23, 4-12-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1237.03

IN THE MATTER OF DAEMON AXEL LEE SHURUM, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Daemon Axel Lee Shurum, born 4-7-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF DAEMON AXEL LEE SHURUM, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1237.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Daemon Axel Lee Shurum, born 4-7-21;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-22-23, 3-29-23, 4-05-23, 4-12-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1644.02

IN THE MATTER OF KYLAN XAVIER DEVONTY KING, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Kylan Xavier Devonty King, born 12-14-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF KYLAN XAVIER DEVONTY KING, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1644.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Kylan Xavier Devonty King, born 12-14-21;

Heretofore/This 2nd day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 17th day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-22-23, 3-29-23, 4-05-23, 4-12-23

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: JU-2021-001505.02

IN THE MATTER OF ANSLEY KEEGAN

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

PETITIONER: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

RESPONDENT PARENTS: MOTHER: TIARRA ANSLEY, FATHER: DAMIEN WRIGHT, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN, FOR, OR TO THE SAID CHILD

NOTICE TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by the named Petitioner regarding KEEGAN ANSLEY in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division.

It having been made known to the Court that the identity and whereabouts of any presumed, legal, acknowledged or adjudicated father of the above named minor child, and/or any other Unknown or Putative father of said child, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child, are unknown to the Petitioner and cannot be determined with reasonable diligence by the Petitioner, and the Court having considered all of the foregoing, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED:

That a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set on the 2nd day of May, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division, 2315 Cosarides Street, Mobile, AL 36617. Any person claiming an interest in, to or for said minor child must file an answer to said Petition within fourteen (14) days of perfection of service by publication with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published in the CALL NEWS, a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama for four (4) consecutive weeks so as to give due notice of said hearing and service of the Summons and Petition to the parents, TIARRA ANSLEY and DAMIEN WRIGHT, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child.

DONE this 26th day of January, 2023.

/s/ LINDA COLLINS JENSEN

JUVENILE JUDGE

Call News March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

IN THE JUVENILE COURT

OF MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Case No.: JU-2021-001506.03

IN THE MATTER OF ANSLEY TOBIAS

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

PETITIONER: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

RESPONDENT PARENTS: MOTHER: TIARRA ANSLEY, FATHER: UNKNOWN, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN, FOR, OR TO THE SAID CHILD

NOTICE TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by the named Petitioner regarding TOBIAS ANSLEY in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division.

It having been made known to the Court that the identity and whereabouts of any presumed, legal, acknowledged or adjudicated father of the above named minor child, and/or any other Unknown or Putative father of said child, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child, are unknown to the Petitioner and cannot be determined with reasonable diligence by the Petitioner, and the Court having considered all of the foregoing, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED:

That a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set on the 2nd day of May, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division, 2315 Cosarides Street, Mobile, AL 36617. Any person claiming an interest in, to or for said minor child must file an answer to said Petition within fourteen (14) days of perfection of service by publication with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published in the CALL NEWS, a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama for four (4) consecutive weeks so as to give due notice of said hearing and service of the Summons and Petition to the parents, TIARRA ANSLEY and ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child.

DONE this 26th day of January, 2023.

LINDA COLLINS JENSEN

JUVENILE JUDGE

Call News March 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-18-1446.03

IN THE MATTER OF IRIANNA IMANI PRINCE, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Iesha LeDimple Prince, the mother of Irianna Imani Prince, born 4-25-12, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF IRIANNA IMANI PRINCE, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-18-1446.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Irianna Imani Prince, born 4-25-12;

Heretofore/This 8th day of September, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Iesha LeDimple Prince, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

CALL NEWS 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-13-1173.09

IN THE MATTER OF LAMIRACLE NETTERIA DUMAS, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of LaMiracle Netteria Dumas, born 7-26-06, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LAMIRACLE NETTERIA DUMAS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-13-1173.09

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of LaMiracle Netteria Dumas, born 7-26-06;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of May 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0035.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASELYN REECE FINCH, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Aselyn Reece Finch, born 1-5-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASELYN REECE FINCH, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0035.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Aselyn Reece Finch, born 1-5-21;

Heretofore/This 15th day of August, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE

PORTER, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21;

Heretofore/This 12th day of January, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Terry Moore, alleged father of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21;

Heretofore/This 12th day of January, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Terry Moore, Alleged Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23, 3-29-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF TOBIAS ALLEN ANSLEY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1506.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Tobias Allen Ansley, born 5-9-21;

Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02

IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Damien Wright, alleged father of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF KEEGAN RILEY ANSLEY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1505.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Keegan Riley Ansley, born 1-3-19;

Heretofore/This 22nd day of December, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Damien Wright, Alleged Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 2nd day of May, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 3-01-23, 3-08-23, 3-15-23, 3-22-23

62437 WILMER CANCELLATION

62341 GRAND BAY FIRE DIST REFERENDUM

62342 GRAND BAY TRUSTEE ELECTION

62343 SEVEN HILLS TRUSTEE ELECTION