MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 3-29-23 CLICK HERE

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cory L. Reed a/k/a Cory Reed and Rebecca Reed, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Capstone Bank, its successors and assigns. on June 25, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7277, Page 556; the undersigned CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS Citizens NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on May 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at a point locally accepted as being the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 North, Range 1 East, Mobile County, Alabama; thence S89 degrees 58’56”W, 447.0 feet to the West margin of Bishop Street; thence N00 degrees 01’04”W, 170.00 feet along the West margin of said street to an iron rod set (CA-764-LS) and also being the point of beginning; thence N00 degrees 01’04”W, 255.00 feet along the West margin of said street to an axle found on the South margin of Harris Street; thence S89 degrees 56’32”W, 96.18 feet along the South margin of said street to an iron rod set (CA-764-LS); thence S00 degrees 03’28”E, 255.00 feet to an iron rod (CA-754-LS); thence N89 degrees 56’32”E, 96.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land lying in the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 North, Range 1 East, Mobile County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT that portion conveyed to the County of Mobile by deed recorded in Real Property Book 5494, Page 762 and being more particularly described as follows: The East 5.0 feet of Lots 1, 11 and 12, Block 8, Subdivision of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 and the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 6, Township 1 North, Range 1 East of the St. Stephens Principal Meridian as recorded in Deed Book 156, Pages 322-323, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1445 Harris St Mt Vernon, AL 36560

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS Citizens NA, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Luciana Crawford aka Luciana M. Crawford, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, on January 25, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021006352; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 25, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 33, Park Place Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 86, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 7906 Park Place Dr S , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01984

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Samuel W. Nelson and Tina R. Nelson, to Raymond J. Paternostro, Jr., a married man, dated August 11th, 2008, and recorded in Real Property Book 6425, Page 1508, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 27th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the East Half of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run North 00 degrees 48 minutes 47 seconds West along the West line of the East Half of Section 30, 3361.04 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue North 00 degrees 48 minutes 47 seconds West along said West line of East Half Section 30, 600.04 feet to a point; thence run North 88 degrees 43 minutes 51 seconds East 876.78 feet to a point; thence run South 16 degrees 49 minutes 41 seconds East 52.89 feet to a point; thence run South 05 degrees 23 minutes 19 seconds West 200.11 feet to a point; thence run South 07 degrees 25 minutes 19 seconds West 361.28 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 11 minutes 13 seconds West 818.22 feet to the point of beginning. LESS AND EXCEPT the East 30 feet for roadway purposes.

TOGETHER WITH a 60 foot easement for ingress and egress with a 30

foot on each side of the centerline of the easement and the centerline of

said easement described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the East Half of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run North 00 degrees 48 minutes 47 seconds West along the West line of the East Half of said Section 30, 979.58 feet to the point of beginning, said point being on the centerline of the 60 foot easement for ingress and egress, said point of beginning also being on the arc of a curve to the Southwest and having a radius of 210.0 feet; thence run Southwestwardly along said centerline and arc of said curve 101.88 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 73 degrees 11 minutes 19 seconds West 93.41 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Northwest and having a radius of 250.0 feet; thence run Northwestwardly along the arc of said curve 246.52 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 49 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds West 208.07 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 84 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds West 405.86 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Northwest and having a radius of 150.0 feet; thence run Northwestwardly along the arc of said curve 49.74 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 65 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds West 107.45 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Southwest and having a radius of 120.0 feet; thence run Southwestwardly along the arc of said curve 195.83 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 21 degrees 01 minutes 19 seconds West 168.83 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Southwest and having a radius of 355.0 feet; thence run Southwestwardly along the arc of said curve 192.42 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 52 degrees 31 minutes 19 seconds West 117.58 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the West and having a radius of 150.0 feet; thence run Westwardly along the arc of said curve 108.65 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 85 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds 718.54 feet to the end point of said 60 foot easement, said end point being 975.12 feet North of the Southwest corner of Section 30, Township 1 South, Range 2 West.

SUBJECT TO:

All existing easements and rights of way and utility easement as recorded in Mobile County Probate. Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easements as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

RAYMOND PATERNOSTRO, JR. as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carl F. Binder, a single man, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on February 11, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7347 Page 1389; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 19 and 20, Remington, according to plat thereof in Map Book 46, Page 122 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except: The South 10.00 feet of Lot 19, Remington, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 46, Page 95, corrected in Map Book 46, Page 122, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. This property is the same property described in deed recorded in Bk: LR7347 Page 1387 and mortgage recorded in Bk: LR7347 Page 1389. Property street address for informational purposes: 3860 Remington Court, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01867

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Quincy Marie Wade, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on November 13, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7323 Pg: 977; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 12, Block B, Dauphin Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Page 189, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 3014 Calais Street, Mobile, AL 36606. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01698

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from BENNY JOHN SMITH AND ANITA SMITH, HUSBAND AND

WIFE, MARRIED to URBAN FINANCIAL GROUP, on the 23rd day of May, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 5, 2008, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6422, Page 497, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 11, 12 AND 13 FIRST UNIT OF STEINWOOD, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGES 444 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1905 SAINT MONICA DRIVE, MOBILE, AL 36605.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992

Case No. RMU-23-01078-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by MATTHEW WOLFE and BRITTNEY WOLFE, a married couple, on the 30th day of August 2016, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as recorded in Bk: LR7419, Page 1013, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 19, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 8, Westfield Estates, Unit One, a subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 27, Page 1, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2016 Cavalier 56’ x 28’ manufactured home, Serial No. CCV075200ALAB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald W. Poole Sr, and Faith Poole, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC, on September 23, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7080 Page 1450; the undersigned Village Capital & Investment, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 7, Revised Plat Woods End as recorded in Map Book 24, Page 59 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8080 Danielle Dr , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Village Capital & Investment, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-05837

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 5, 2006 by Robert M. Brinkman and Brandice S. Brinkman, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Financial Alabama, Inc., and recorded in 6063 at 194 on October 17, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 4, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

All of that real property in Mobile County, Alabama described as follows:

Lot 1 Cotton Parch Subdivision as per plat recorded at Map Book 91, page 103 of the Probate Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

Excepting Therefrom all oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under said property the same begin expressly reserved by grantor herein together with all rights connected therewith.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 5275 Angus Ln, Grand Bay, AL 36541.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022565

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to Swipe Right Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004203 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Parcel One:

Lot 3, Block 19, Glendale Park, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 61, Page 316 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

That certain Lot or Land bounded by a line described as follows to wit: Commencing at a point on the West side of Michigan Avenue 151 feet 8 inches from the Northwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Eslava Street; thence running Northwardly along the West side of Michigan Avenue 50 feet to a point; which point is 60 feet South of Texas Street; thence West at right angles with Michigan Avenue 200 feet, more or less, to the East side of a 10 foot alley; thence Southwardly along the East side of said alley, 55 feet, more or less, to a point 225 feet Northwardly from Eslava Street, measured from said alley; thence East and at right angles with Michigan Avenue 195 feet, more or less, to the place of beginning being all of Lot 2 and part of Lot 8 all in Block 19 of Glendale Park, according to Map recorded in Deed Book 61 N.S., Pages 316-37, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Swipe Right Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88878

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004205 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

That certain lot of land on the East side of Broad Street, beginning at a point 57 feet 2 inches Northwardly from the Northeast corner of Broad and Augusta Street; thence running Eastwardly 131 feet to a point; thence running Northwardly 54 feet, 5 inches to a point; thence running Westwardly 132 feet 1 inch to the East side of Broad Street; thence running Southwardly 54 feet 5 inches to the place of beginning; being a part of the Favre Claim.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88881

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004206 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot No. 6 in Square No. 50 according to map or plat of the West Gordon Division of Favre Tract executed by Dean Knox, US Deputy Surveyor, said lot having a front on the East side of Broad Street of 57 feet 4 inches and extending back Eastwardly with the same width 131 feet, more or less, bound West by Broad Street and South by Augusta Street (formerly New Hampshire Street).

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88880

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004204 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot 4, Square 50 of the West Gordon Division of the Favre Tract according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 34 NS, Page 150, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, said lot having a front on Broad Street of 57 feet 4 inches and extending back Eastwardly between parallel lines 152 feet for a depth.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88879

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by PETAR PEJIC, an unmarried man, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 16th day of January, 2017, and recorded in Book LR7470, Page 414, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 25th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, FOURTH UNIT RESUBDIVISION COUCH UNIT ROLLING ACRES as recorded in Map Book 20, Page 93 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien retained in deed executed by NEAL H. JARMAN, JR., and dated August 30, 2021 and recorded as Instrument No. 2021059894, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to STEPHEN V. MORGAN, and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 12th day of April, 2023 at the front or main door of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the intersection of the West line of Leonard Prine Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 67, Page 91, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama and the South right-of-way line of Celeste Road (right-of-way varies), run South 00° 04’ 16” West and along the West line of said Leonard Prine Subdivision 875.00 feet; thence South 89° 43’ 01” West 1231.29 feet; thence North 87° 50’ 40” West, 268.72 feet; thence North 85° 19’ 08” West 250.00 feet; thence North 82° 47’ 36” West, 250.00; thence North 80° 16’ 04” West, 253.00 feet; thence North 77° 40’ 36” West 254.00 feet; thence North 75° 06’ 19” West, 258.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence North 72° 29’ 02” West, 261.00 feet; thence North 00° 04’ 16” East 875.00 feet to a point on the South right-of-way line of said Celeste Road, said point being in the arc of a 5672.00 foot radius curve to the left; thence Southwardly and Eastwardly along the arc of said curve (chord bears South 72° 29’ 02” East, 261.00 feet), a distance of 261.02 feet; thence South 00° 04’ 16” West 875.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property contains 5.0± acres.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

STEPHEN V. MORGAN

Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien deed conveyed from JERRY WAYNE McCREARY to RANDOLPH JONES, JR. and CHARDIS P. THOMAS recorded in Instrument 2006077946 Mobile County, AL Probate Ct. records, and notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on April 19, 2023, at the front door of the Mobile County Courthouse the following described property to wit:

PARCEL A

Lot 15, Strauss First Addition to Toulminville, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, page 295, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

and

PARCEL B

The East half of Lot 16, Strauss First Addition to Toulminville, as per plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, page 294, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1819 St. Charles Ave., Mobile, AL

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave.

Mobile, AL 36606

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Philip B. Stiell, II, an unmarried person, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 21st day of October, 2005, and recorded in Book 5872 , Page 116, being corrected and re-recorded in Book 5925, Page 1900 , et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 20th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the Front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel A: Beginning at a point on the northeast corner of South Carolina and Dearborn Streets, thence running eastwardly along the north line of South Carolina Street, fifty-two (52) feet and six (6) inches to a point, thence running Northwardly and parallel with Dearborn Street, one hundred (100) feet to a point, thence running westwardly and parallel with South Carolina street, fifty two (52) feet and six (6) inches to a point, thence running southwardly along the east line of Dearborn Street, one hundred (100) feet to the place of beginning. Parcel B: All that real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the north side of South Carolina Street fifty-two (52) feet and six (6) inches east of the north east corner of South Carolina and Dearborn Streets, thence running Eastwardly along the north side of South Carolina Street ten (10) feet, to the property of Andrew Broadus; thence running northwardly along Andrew Broadus’ west line and parallel with Dearborn Street, one hundred (100) feet, more or less, to a point thence running westwardly and parallel with South Carolina Street, ten (10) feet, to a point; thence running Eastwardly and parallel with Dearborn Street, one hundred feet, more or less, to the north line of South Carolina Street, the place of beginning.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph T. Samuels, Jr., single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on July 2, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021048957; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: A parcel of land and premises described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest Corner of “Sasser Court” as recorded in Map Book 12, Page 13 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 14 degrees 06 minutes 45 seconds West, 266.50 feet; thence North 22 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds East, 318.83 feet to a point on the South right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive; thence South 86 degrees 30 minutes 16 seconds East and along the South right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive, 25.14 feet; thence South 46 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East and continuing along the Southerly right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive, 367.61 feet to the point of curvature of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50 feet; thence run Southeasterly and along the arc of said cul-de-sac and being along the South right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive, 40.90 feet; thence South 41 degrees 42 minutes 11 seconds East, 135.96 feet to a point on the North line of said “SASSER COURT”; thence South 71 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West and along the North line of said “Sasser Court”, 170.71 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of Sasser Lane; thence continue South 71 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West and along the North right-of-way line of said Sasser Lane, and also continuing along the North line of said “Sasser Court”, 123.00 feet; thence continuing South 71 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West and continuing along the North line of said “Sasser Court”, 191.51 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 3.68 acres. Parcel B: Commencing at the Northwest Corner of “Sasser Court” as recorded in Map Book 12, Page 13 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 14 degrees 06 minutes 45 seconds West, 266.50 feet; thence North 22 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds East; 107 .30 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 80 degrees 18 minutes 14 seconds West, 176.02 feet to a point; said point being the intersection of the South Right-of-Way line of Hildesheim Circle with the East Right-of-Way line of Hildesheim. Circle; thence North 8 degrees 46 minutes 46 seconds East and along the East Right-of-Way line of Hildsheim Circle, 181.93 feet to a point of the South Right-of-Way line of Sandhill Drive; thence South 86 degrees 30 minutes 16 seconds East and along the South Right-of-Way line of Sandhill Drive, 226.62 feet; thence South 22 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds West 211.53 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 0.89 acres.. Property street address for informational purposes: 122 Sand Hill Dr , Eight Mile, AL 36613. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01872

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Regina Moore Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns dated June 18, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on June 21, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021039846 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2022075169 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of May, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 8, AUTUMN RIDGE, UNIT 3, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 33 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 8, AUTUMN RIDGE, UNIT 3 RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 8 A DISTANCE OF 130.0 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 8, THENCE RUN NORTH 50 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 130.02 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 8, THENCE RUN NORTH 40 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST AND ALONG SAID WEST LINE A DISTANCE OF 2.3 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 8 AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Said property is commonly known as 3132 Wellborne Dr W, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SWBC MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04521AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff v. CARL N. YOUNG, JANICE L. YOUNG, or OCCUPANT, Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, are hereby Ordered to Answer the Complaint for Ejectment currently pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Case No. 02-CV-2022-901814 filed by CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC seeking ejectment from property described as:

Lot 120 of Wilmer Estates, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 22, Page 9 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

LESS & EXCEPT: That part of Lot 120 beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot 120; run thence South a distance of 171.0 feet to a point; thence run South 45 degrees 30 minutes West a distance of 122.4 feet to a point on the East right-of-way line of Moffat Road; run thence Northwestwardly along said right-of-way line a distance of 80 feet, more or less, to a point; run thence South 87 degrees 45 minutes East a distance of 75 feet, more or less, to the point of curve, said curve having a delta angle of 50 degrees 17 minutes to the left, a radius of 50 feet; thence run in a Northwardly direction a distance of 100 feet, more or less, measured along the arc of said curve to the point of tangent of said curve; thence run North 06 degrees 58 minutes West a distance of 150 feet, more or less; thence run Eastwardly a distance of 9 feet, more or less, to the Point of Beginning.

ALSO: Lot 121 of Wilmer Estates, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 22, Page 9 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property also known as 14900 Moffett Road, Wilmer, AL 36587

The Defendants are required to answer with the Clerk of Circuit Court of Mobile County on or before thirty (30) days following the final publication of this notice or otherwise, a judgment by default may be taken against the Defendants. This Notice is published pursuant to an Order of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama by the Honorable Charles A. Graddick, Circuit Court Judge, dated February 16, 2023.

ROBERT J. SOLOMON

For The Firm of

SOLOMON BAGGETT, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

Telephone: (678) 243-2515

Attorneys for Plaintiff

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason Carl Dyson, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for NATIONPOINT, A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVIGNS BANK, its successors and assigns. on December 14, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 6307, Page 1856; the undersigned Barclays Mortgage Trust 2021-NPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-NPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

The West Half of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section Five Township One South Range Three West, Mobile County, Alabama, less that portion, lying within the right of way of Gulfcrest Road.

Property street address for informational purposes: 10650 Gulfcrest Rd, Chunchula, AL 36521

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Barclays Mortgage Trust 2021-NPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-NPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in Deed to Bobby Scott and Donna Scott from Patricia Crowley, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Mamie Lou LeBlanc, Deceased, dated July 28, 2000 and recorded in Real Property Book 4862, Page 1733 and amended by a First Amendment to Vendor’s Lien dated August 1, 2010 and recorded in Real Property Book 6784, Page 1669 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Vendor’s Lien hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot 2, Middle Ring Subdivision according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 290 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Patricia Crowley

Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

ABBS# 74707

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joan Marie Stewart Keebler (married) and John S. Keebler (married), originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, on September 25, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6057, Page 377; modified in Book 6321, Page 1896; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 16, of Ridgefield, Unit One, Section B, according to plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Map Book 16, at Page 122.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5820 Fairfax Rd S , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. successor by merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 18-05635

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made per the terms of that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Chris Coleman, a married man, to Marlon Wade, II dated June 23rd, 2020, and recorded in Instrument No.: 2020037395, and assigned by Marlon Wade, II to Carrillo Investments, LLC, by Assignment of Vendors Lien Deed dated October 25th, 2022, and recorded in Instrument No.: # 2022068454, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 6th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, Block 24, U.E. Carver Land of Whistler Tract, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 60, N.S., Page 347 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; LESS AND EXCEPT

The rear 100 feet thereof as conveyed by Edwin Hansel Carroll and wife to Leslie Stewart and wife by deed dated November 2, 1946, and recorded in Deed Book 439, Page 583; and, All oil, gas and other minerals.

Commonly known as: 4004 St Stephens Road (Hwy 45) #4, Whistler, AL

Parcel # 22-10-44-0-004-097.001 Key # 1943295

This conveyance is subject to subdivision restrictions, utility, drainage and sewer easements, and minimum setback lines, if any, applicable to the aforesaid property appearing of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. This conveyance is also subject to any prior reservation, severance or conveyance of minerals or mineral rights.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Carrillo Investments, LLC as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

WILLIAM C. POOLE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

William C. Poole

917 Western America Circle, Suite 210

Mobile, AL 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness contained in that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed from Red Door Investments, LLC to Byron K. Johnson or his heirs, next of kin or assigns, dated May 25, 2020, and recorded in Instrument No. 2021000935 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; according to the terms of said Vendor’s Lien and such default continuing to the present time, notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the powers contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, the undersigned will proceed to sell at public sale at the Court House door, Mobile County, Alabama, for cash, between the legal hours of sale, to the highest bidder on March 31, 2023, the following described real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, as embraced within the above named Vendor’s Lien Deed, to-wit:

Lot 73, Phase Four Oak Farms, according to Map Book 89, Page 15, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the expenses of the sale, including attorney’s and auctioneer’s fees and the indebtedness secured by the aforesaid Vendor’s Lien Deed.

All of the real property described above will be sold subject to the easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, and as revealed in the records of the Probate court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Red Door Investments, LLC

Lienholder

/s/: Michael J. Harbin

Michael J. Harbin

Attorney for Lienholder

P.O. Box 851372

Mobile, Alabama 36685

(251) 689-5569

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness contained in that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed from Master Restoration, Inc. to Harold D. Leate and Heather A. Leate, dated September 29, 2015, and recorded in Real property Book 7308, Page 1754 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; according to the terms of said Vendor’s Lien and such default continuing to the present time, notice is hereby given that, pursuant to the powers contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, the undersigned will proceed to sell at public sale at the Court House door, Mobile County, Alabama, for cash, between the legal hours of sale, to the highest bidder on March 31, 2023, the following described real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, as embraced within the above named Vendor’s Lien Deed, to-wit:

Lot 105, Kimberlin Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 13, Page 103 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the expenses of the sale, including attorney’s and auctioneer’s fees and the indebtedness secured by the aforesaid Vendor’s Lien Deed.

All of the real property described above will be sold subject to the easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, and as revealed in the records of the Probate court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Master Restoration, Inc., Lienholder

/s/: Michael J. Harbin

Michael J. Harbin

Attorney for Lienholder

P.O. Box 851372

Mobile, Alabama 36685

(251) 689-5569

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Steven W. Dueitt, a single man, and Dolores M. Carter, a single woman, to Powers Real Estate Joint Venture LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, dated March 30th, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number: 2020023164 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 6th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2, Brannon Acres Unit 1, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 59, Page 30 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

TOGETHER WITH a Non-Exclusive Easement in and to the private roadways as shown on plat of Brannon Acres, Unit 1, designated John Sims Road West, John Sims Road North, John Sims Road East, Alma Drive and Alma Lane, and the private roadway as show on plat of Brannon Acres, Unit 2, as recorded in Map Book 62, at Page 55, of the aforesaid Probate Court Records, designated John Sims Court.

Together with: 2005 Clayton Manufactured Home with Serial # CLS102385TN

Also Known As: 4695 Alma Drive Wilmer, AL 36587

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property. Excepting therefrom all interests in and to all oil, gas and other minerals in, on and/or under said property and all rights in connection therewith which may have been granted, reserved or leased to others by instruments of record in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. It is the express intent of the grantor herein to convey ownership of all oil, gas and other mineral interests in, on and /or under said property and all rights in connection therewith which have not been previously granted to or reserved by others. Ad Valorem taxes for the current and all subsequent years. Any and all easements, restrictions, zoning, building regulation, and any and all other laws, rules and regulations of any applicable governmental authority, whether local, state or Federal which pertain to the use of land and property. This conveyance is further subject to Restrictive Covenants of record in the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, pertaining to Brannon Acres, the plat there of on file in Map Book 59, Page 30, and said Restrictive Covenants on file in Real Property Book 4083, Page 181. The Grantee(s) further acknowledge(s), confirms and agrees that the access to this property is not by means of public road dedicated and maintained by the County, but instead is assessed by means of private roads constructed by the Developer.

The Grantee(s) further agrees(s) and stipulates that he/she/they have inspected said roadways and accepts the condition of same for the purpose of providing access to the property, and releases the Grantor from any and all liability, claims or demands relative to the condition of said roadways. The Grantee (s) further acknowledge(s) and stipulates that the maintenance, repair and improvement of said roadways are the responsibility of the lot owners in Brannon Acres, that each lot owner is required to pay a prorate part of the cost of such maintenance, that the Property Owners Association hereinafter identified has the right to establish the amount of the assessment to this and other lots in Brannon Acres for this purpose, that a lien on each lot can be enforced against a lot if the owner of such lot fails to pay the assessment for maintenance of the roadways, all as more fully set forth in Restrictive Covenants identified above, and By-Laws and Regulations of the property Owners Association. The Grantee(s) agree(s) to become a member of the Property Owners Association identified in the Restrictive Convents, and that the ownership of the above property subjects them to automatic membership in the Association.

Sale is “AS IS – WHERE IS” with no warranties expressed or implied. 2022 Taxes are due and payable.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

POWERS REAL ESTATE JOINT VENTURE LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 14, 2014 executed by Juanita J. Hunt, an unmarried woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronics Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for R.H. Lending, Inc. , said Mortgage being recorded August 7, 2014, in Book LR7175, Page 1144, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Texas Bank Financial D/B/A Texas Bank Mortgage, now known as TexasBank by instrument recorded in Inst. #2023001205, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Texas Bank Financial D/B/A Texas Bank Mortgage, now known as TexasBank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 05/17/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

A portion of Lot 36, Big Sky Country Subdivision, formerly known as Skyview Terrace, as per plat thereof recorded in the Office of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama, in Map Book 24, Page 18, described as follows:

Commencing at a point on the North line of said Lot 36 10 feet East of the Northwest corner of said Lot 36, run East along said North line a distance of 135 feet, thence run South 135 feet to a point on the South line of said Lot 36, thence run West along said South line a distance of 135 feet to a point, thence run North 135 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with that certain mobile home.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 7550 Helen Glaze Dr., Theodore, AL 36582. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Texas Bank Financial D/B/A Texas Bank Mortgage, now known as TexasBank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

39-FC-22-01394

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

DEFAULT having been made in the payment of the indebtedness contained in that certain Vendor’s Lien and Promissory Note from TOM L. BAXTER, JR. dated November 15, 2017, which Vendor’s Lien Deed is recorded as Instrument Number 2017064853 in the Probate records of Mobile County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that the undersigned owner of said principal debt, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, will sell, before the entrance door of the Mobile Government Plaza facing Government Street nearest the corner of Government and Joachim Streets, County of Mobile, State of Alabama, at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder on April 20, 2023 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., the property described in said Vendor’s Lien Deed and situated in Mobile County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 50, MELINDA ACRES SUBDIVISION, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 120 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Address: 118 Melinda Drive, Saraland, Alabama 36571

TOGETHER with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, RESERVATIONS AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND/OR CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. CONSULT AN ATTORNEY TO UNDERSTAND YOUR RIGHTS.

Said sale is made for purpose of paying the indebtedness contained in the Vendor’s Lien Deed and Promissory Note, and the costs and expenses of this foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee as provided for in said Vendor’s Lien and Promissory Note.

/s/ Page Stanley Ellis

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Page Stanley Ellis, P.C.

Attorney at Law

169 Dauphin Street, Suite 304

Mobile, Alabama 36602

Telephone: (251) 433-7272

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated August 16, 2019 executed by Keinan D. Collins a married man, and Veronica Collins his wife, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Trustmark National Bank, said Mortgage being recorded September 3, 2019, in Inst. #2019052012, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; having later been assigned to Trustmark National Bank by instrument recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Trustmark National Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Mobile County, Alabama on 04/19/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 2A of the Resubdivision of Lot 2, Alvarez’s First Addition to Saraland, according to plat of such resubdivision recorded in Map Book 87, Page 14, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 921 Forest Avenue, Saraland, AL 36571. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage.

Trustmark National Bank

Paul K. Lavelle, Esq.

Attorney for Mortgagee

Spina, & Lavelle, P.C.

One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N

Birmingham, Alabama 35243

(205) 298-1800

40-FC-23-01055

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Jack Irby Lins, a married man, to First Federal Finance dated September 23rd, 2015, and recorded in Land Records Book 7306, Page 877, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; which said; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 6th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Beginning at a point 470 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 5 South, Range 4 West; thence South 00 degrees, 25 minutes, 30 seconds West 610.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees, 49 minutes, 30 seconds West 1169.99 feet to the East right-of-way of Newman Road; thence North 25 degrees, 08 minutes, 45 seconds East along said right-of-way 320.0 feet to the P.O. of a curve to the right; thence along said curve in a Northeasterly direction run 320.67 feet; thence South 89 degrees, 45 minutes, 30 seconds East 859.3 feet to the point of beginning.

LESS AND EXCEPT the following described property: Beginning at a point 470 feet South of the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 5 South, Range 4 West; thence South 200 feet; thence West 200 feet; thence North 200 feet; thence East 200 feet to the point of beginning.

SUBJECT TO:

Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easement as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. Any prior reservations or conveyance of minerals, together with release of damages of minerals of every kind and character, including but not limited to oil and gas in, on and under subject property. 2022 Taxes are due and payable.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

FIRST FEDERAL FINANCE as holder of said first Mortgage

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by NICHOLAS F. MCMANUS and MARISSA L. MCMANUS, a married couple, on the 17th day of December 2015, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Bk: LR7332, Page 429, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 6, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 3 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 01 degrees 01 minutes 42 seconds West a distance of 732.00 feet to a point; thence run South 79 degrees 18 minutes 04 seconds East a distance of 42.49 feet to a point; thence run South 01 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 857.40 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue South 01 degrees 03 minutes 35 seconds West 210.55 feet to a point; thence run North 89 degrees 55 minutes 51 seconds East 167.35 feet to a point; thence run North 01 degrees 03 minutes 42 seconds East 210.19 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 56 minutes 40 seconds West 167.35 feet to the point of beginning.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2016 Southern manufactured home, Serial No. RUS068330ALAB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latessika K. Brown, unmarried, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on September 29, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7561 Pg: 1882; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in Instrument Number 2019067424; the undersigned US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 6, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 7 and 8, Block 111, North Mobile, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 145 N.S., Pages 252-264 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 300 11th Ave , Chickasaw, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01245

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Johnny Monroe Cooper, Jr Husband And Wife Tanya R Cooper to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for CTX Mortgage Company, LLC, its successors and assigns dated December 19, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on December 22, 2003, in Book 5313, Page 1077 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT in Instrument 2021014160 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2018 G-CTT, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 4, SHALLUM PLACE SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 60, PAGE 80 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA; WHICH PLAT WAS CORRECTED IN REAL PROPERTY BOOK 4192, PAGE 875 AND IN REAL PROPERTY BOOK 4355, PAGE 509.

Said property is commonly known as 10889 Bellingrath Rd, Theodore, AL 36582.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2018 G-CTT

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03332AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Warren Jason Stringfellow A Married Male to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated September 19, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on September 26, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019056856 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Embrace Home Loans, Inc. in Instrument 2021040676 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Embrace Home Loans, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 5th day of April, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 13, SHENANDOAH, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 60, PAGE 38 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 3320 Shenandoah Trl, Semmes, AL 36575.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02535AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

POSTPONEMENT

POSTPONEMENT OF NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mollie R. Newsome an unmarried woman, and Judith A. Moran and Thomas J. Moran wife and husband not as tenants in common but with rights of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD, its successors and assigns , on January 6, 2020, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on January 14, 2020 as Document Number 2020002483. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 30, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 7, WALTMAN ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 77, PAGE 93, OF THE RECORDS IN OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS FORECLOSURE SALE HAS BEEN CONTINUED TO June 1, 2023 AT THE TIME AND PLACE SET FORTH ABOVE.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Yolanda W Porter unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, on March 20, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6152 Page 1837; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Number 11 and 12 of Block One of Jacksonville Heights, according to plat of same recorded in deed Book 137 N.S., Page 518 and 519 of the records in the Office of the Judge of the Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2263 Hathcox St , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from February 16, 2023 until March 16, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 16, 2023 until April 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-04273

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Noah Edeker An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Envoy Mortgage, LTD., its successors and assigns dated October 11, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on October 24, 2019, as Instrument No. 2019062295 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC in Instrument 2022064204 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 26th day of January, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 4 & 5, CLEMMIE R MCGALLAGHER ESTATE DIVISION, AS PER PLAT RECORDED JULY 24, 1992, IN MAP BOOK 55, PAGE 40 OF THE RECORDS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Together with all improvements constructed upon, affixed to or located upon the above described real property, including without limitation any residential dwelling located upon or to be located thereon, which dwelling is or may be a manufactured home, as hereinbelow described, which manufactured home is or upon placement and affixation shall be conclusively deemed to be real estate (the “Manufactured Home”):

Make: CAVLIER HOMES

Model: 09B6657KVS

Serial Number: CBC043616AL A&B

Year Built: 2012

Length and Width: 15.2 x 58.2

Said property is commonly known as 8621 Mitchell Dr, Irvington, AL 36544.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04090AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until February 27, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 17, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dannielle M Bond Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgage Team 1, Inc., its successors and assigns dated September 29, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on October 4, 2010, in Book 6705, Page 1028 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to UMB Bank, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for LVS Title Trust XIII in Instrument 2021035162 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, UMB Bank, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for LVS Title Trust XIII, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of April, 2022 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 14, BLOCK 5 GOVERNMENT STREET EXTENSION AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 156 N.S., PAGE 419-422 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 413 Glenwood Street, Mobile, AL 36606.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR LVS TITLE TRUST XIII

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02531AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 12, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 19, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until October 20, 2022, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 5, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until March 8, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 12, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Khristopher D Dudley An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd., its successors and assigns dated November 24, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on November 24, 2020, as Instrument No. 2020072033 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC in Instrument 20222058481 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 3rd day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 10, Pierce Pointe Estates as recorded in Map Book 122, Page 36 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 106 Pierce Court, Saraland, AL 36571.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03520AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 14, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from KIMBERLY O. HILL AND KENNETH D. HILL, WIFE AND HUSBAND to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC. AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR ROYAL UNITED MORTGAGE LLC, on the 10th day of May, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2019, at Instrument Number 2019027356, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to Flagstar Bank, N.A., f/k/a Flagstar Bank, FSB, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned Flagstar Bank, N.A., f/k/a Flagstar Bank, FSB, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Main Entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36602 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on April 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF MOBILE AND THE STATE OF ALABAMA:

LOT 14, MYLAND ACRES SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 581-582 LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING PROPERTY:

BEGINNING, AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 14 RUNNING THENCE WEST A DISTANCE OF 283 FEET RUNNING THENCE SOUTH AND PARALLEL TO THE EAST LINE OF LOT 14 A DISTANCE OF 83.12 FEET RUNNING THENCE EASTWARDLY AND PARALLEL TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 283 FEET TO A POINT, RUNNING THENCE NORTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 83.12 FEET TO A POINT OF THE BEGINNING.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1800 CODY RD N, MOBILE, AL 36618.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Flagstar Bank, N.A., f/k/a Flagstar Bank, FSB, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. FLB-22-07166-1

The sale provided for hereinabove which was originally scheduled for February 16, 2023, was postponed until April 20, 2023. by public announcement being made at the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 20th day of April, 2023, at the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

rlselaw.com/property-listing

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Katherine E. Simon, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2546

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DESIREE CLARKE as Executrix under the last will and testament of KATHERINE E. SIMON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARSHA EILEEN RIDGEWAY SHAW

Case No. 2023-0386

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN WILSON SHAW as Administrator of the estate of MARSHA EILEEN RIDGEWAY SHAW, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA N. SELLERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0478

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PATRICIA E. RHINEHART AKA PATRICIA S. RHINEHART and CAROL T. MEDEIROS as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of BARBARA N. SELLERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HENRY H. CADDELL

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOYCE C. ROUSE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0516

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN M. FALLA as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOYCE C. ROUSE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

SAMUEL L. STOCKMAN

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of John C. Reynolds Sr., Deceased

Case No. 2022-1041

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TERESA M. PARKER and ROBERT C. REYNOLDS as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of JOHN C. REYNOLDS SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Dianne Simison Murphy, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0514

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELLY BROWN as Executrix under the last will and testament of DIANNE SIMISON MURPHY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES E ROBERTSON JR.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THEODORA JANET MEARS, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1042

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GABRIELLA M. HENDRICKSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of THEODORA JANET MEARS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES B MARSHALL

Case No. 2023-0553

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of JAMES B MARSHALL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAMIE ANN JONES

Case No. 2023-0489

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of MAMIE ANN JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOAN JOHNSTON

Case No. 2022-2539

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LYNDA DENISE COMBS, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of JOAN JOHNSTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEVEN C. PEARSON

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GERALDINE JENKINS

Case No. 2023-0117

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARQUITA DARCELLE JENKINS as Administratrix of the estate of GERALDINE JENKINS, deceased

Pro Se of Record:

MARQUITA DARCELLE JENKINS

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JACQUELYNN HEARN ISHEE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0525

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JENIFER LAURIE ISHEE as Executrix under the last will and testament of JACQUELYNN HEARN ISHEE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LEO FOX, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0392

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOYCE FOX as Executrix under the last will and testament of LEO FOX, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROLAND DENSON

Case No. 2023-0057

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY GERARD DENSON, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of ROLAND DENSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of YONG WOON CHUNG

Case No. 2023-0488

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of YONG WOON CHUNG, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES DONALD CAREY, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2495

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

EUGENIA P. CAREY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES DONALD CAREY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES PARRISH COLEMAN

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES HOWELL CARPENTER JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0192

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES HOWELL CARPENTER, Ill as Executor under the last will and testament of JAMES HOWELL CARPENTER JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JIMMIE TRAVIS BRELAND

Case No. 2023-0265

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of JIMMIE TRAVIS BRELAND, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ESSIE MAE BEVILLE, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1349

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LAURA GENE CAMPBELL as Executrix under the last will and testament of ESSIE MAE BEVILLE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM J. CASEY

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARLTON DAVIS BEECH

Case No. 2023-0491

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of CARLTON DAVIS BEECH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

Case No. 2022-2121-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONALD RICHARD LYLES, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PETITION FOR SALE OF REAL PROPERTY – 9620 ROYAL WOODS COURT as filed by ASHLEY HEYER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JEAN M. POWERS

PO BOX 161051

MOBILE, AL 36616

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of STEPHEN L. ZITO, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0475

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHRISTI ETHEREDGE ZITO as Executrix under the last will and testament of STEPHEN L. ZITO, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GWENDOLYN JANE WATERS

Case No. 2022-2534

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ASHLEY WATERS as Administratrix of the estate of GWENDOLYN JANE WATERS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ASHLEY WATERS, PRO SE

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EUNICE D WARSH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0428

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DANIEL A. HANNAN as Executor under the last will and testament of EUNICE D WARSH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ERMA RANKINS SINGLETON

Case No. 2023-0380

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DOMINICK SINGLETON as Administrator of the estate of ERMA RANKINS SINGLETON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L. WILLIAMS, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELIZABETH BRIGTSEN SISSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0468

Take notice that Ancillary Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SALLY S. SCHEUERMANN and CAROL E. SISSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELIZABETH BRIGTSEN SISSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JASON D. SMITH

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA S SCHOTTGEN, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2269

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KIMBERLEE R MAYO and SUE R. COLVERT as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of BARBARA S SCHOTTGEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BEAUFORT LYNN NYE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0467

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANIE N. CARNEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of BEAUFORT LYNN NYE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER MARKS

Case No. 2023-0073

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBIN KING MARKS as Administrator of the estate of STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER MARKS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

BRITT V. BETHEA, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LYDIA PIPPINS JONES Deceased

Case No. 2022-2332

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JEFFERY JONES and LYDIA TERRISITA JONES as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of LYDIA PIPPINS JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFREY SETTERSTROM

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLARENCE ALLEN HORTON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0472

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JENNIFER JOANNE HORTON as Executrix under the last will and testament of CLARENCE ALLEN HORTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHNSON HAYNES Jr., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0470

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA HAYNES SUMMERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHNSON HAYNES Jr., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JANICE GAILE HALL

Case No. 2023-0229

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

THOMAS RICKEY HALL as Administrator of the estate of JANICE GAILE HALL, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CAROLYN BROADAWAY EWING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0476

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GEORGE R. EWING as Executor under the last will and testament of CAROLYN BROADAWAY EWING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VEOLA SHINN COLLEY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0471

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DAVID L. COLLEY III as Executor under the last will and testament of VEOLA SHINN COLLEY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBBIE RAY BRU, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2493

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LYDIA PHILLIPS BRU as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBBIE RAY BRU, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM MILLARD ACHROD JR AKA WILLIAM MILLARD ACHORD, JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0465

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NATHAN JOHN FRY as Executor under the last will and testament of WILLIAM MILLARD ACHROD JR. AKA WILLIAM MILLARD ACHORD, JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JUDITH FOSTER WINGARD, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2538

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SIDNEY WAYNE WINGARD as Executor under the last will and testament of JUDITH FOSTER WINGARD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ACY W WILSON JR

Case No. 2023-0255

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROSARIO WILSON as AdminIstratrix of the estate of ACY W WILSON JR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS LOUIS ULM, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2059-1

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

VIRGINIA ULM BRIDGES as Executrix under the last will and testament of THOMAS LOUIS ULM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ZACHERIAH PERMENTER

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of PATRICIA JACOBS TORBERT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0404

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KEITH R. MARSTON as Executor under the last will and testament of PATRICIA JACOBS TORBERT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONALD P. DAVIS

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SELDON KIRKWOOD TAYLOR JR

Case No. 2023-0397

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALLISON NONNENMACHER as Administratrix of the estate of SELDON KIRKWOOD TAYLOR JR, deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY W THRASH

Case No. 2022-2287

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY KATHERINE THRASH, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of MARY W THRASH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT JASON CRANE

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARAH ELIZABETH SMITH, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1348

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 1st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RONNIE SMITH as Executor under the last will and testament of SARAH ELIZABETH SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANDREW M. JONES

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VIRGINIA ESTES RYLAND, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0257

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROLAND D. RYLAND as Executor under the last will and testament of VIRGINIA ESTES RYLAND, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOYCE ANNICE PERKINS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0317

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CYNTHIA J BROWN as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOYCE ANNICE PERKINS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL RAY NASH

Case No. 2023-0225

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JACOB MICHAEL NASH as Administrator of the estate of MICHAEL RAY NASH, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SARA C. ODOM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0414

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PAMELA O. CRIPPEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of SARA C. ODOM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ERMA MARY JOHNSON, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2492

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KATHLEEN D MCDOLE as Executrix under the last will and testament of ERMA MARY JOHNSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

D. LOTT JR

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LARRY E. HOLMES, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0413

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARSHA M. HOBBS as Executrix under the last will and testament of LARRY E. HOLMES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALMA B. GIBBS, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2482

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANNE GIBBS DOIZE as Executrix under the last will and testament of ALMA B. GIBBS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY DELLA FUNDERBURK

Case No. 2023-0120

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARY N FUNDERBURK as Administratrix of the estate of MARY DELLA FUNDERBURK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

EVANS CROWE, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM GRANT ELLIOTT

Case No. 2023-0116

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 9th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JILL PATTERSON ELLIOTT as Administratrix of the estate of WILLIAM GRANT ELLIOTT, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEFFREY MICHAEL ELDER, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2500

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELLEY DORGAN ELDER as Executrix under the last will and testament of JEFFREY MICHAEL ELDER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

DAVID T TRICE

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANK J. CALAGAZ Jr., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0359

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FRANK J. CALAGAZ III, PAULINE CALAGAZ MCKEAN and TANYA CALAGAZ NELSON as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of FRANK J. CALAGAZ Jr., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL LAWRENCE CUMPTON

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA RENEMAN BROUGHTON

Case No. 2023-0228

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RONALD BROUGHTON and RANDALL BROUGHTON as Co-Administrators of the estate of BARBARA RENEMAN BROUGHTON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

DANIEL MIMS, Esq.

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAN MICHAEL BUCKLEY

Case No. 2022-2483

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PEGGY MARIE BUCKLEY as Executrix of the estate of DAN MICHAEL BUCKLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

DANIEL MIMS

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY W G BATTAGLIA, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2490

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 8th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARIA ELENA BATTAGLIA as Executrix under the last will and testament of ANTHONY W G BATTAGLIA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ERIN B. FLEMING

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 23, 2023

Case No. 2023-0059

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY MARTIN ADAIR “DOT” BOYKIN AKA DOROTHY M BOYKIN, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of May, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by DANNE JAMES ADAIR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ROBERT MARTIN ADAIR, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

307 MORGAN AVENUE

MOBILE, AL 36606

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2019-0142-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAMIE CHILDRESS A/K/A MAMIE SUE CHILDRESS, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by BRANDON MITCHELL VICKERS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

RICHARD L. WATTERS

158 S. JACKSON STREET

MOBILE, AL 36602

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-0495

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Mary Wylene Brewer fka Mary Flanagan Brewer, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Cassandra D. Woods on March 6, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

William C. Poole, Esq.

917 Western America Circle, Ste 210

Mobile, AL 36609

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2021-0561-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BESSIE B WATT, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto If they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2021-0060-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of YOLANDA HOLT LUCAS, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-0499

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Shirley A. Vella, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Vickie V. Murray, on March 13, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Sarah S. Frierson, Esq.

3280 Dauphin St.,

Suite 134, Building B

Mobile, AL 36606

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-0083

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of John P. Halligan III, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by James Halligan on January 13, 2023 and an amended petition filed on February 1, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Robert M. Galloway, Esq.

Post Office Box 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 20, 2023

Case No. 2020-0186-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATHI ELLIS BAKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the SALE OF REAL PROPERTY as filed by ASHLEY ELLIS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ALICIA BAKER JOHNSON, THOMAS JAMES BAKER, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

CASE NO. 2023-0497

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution in the estate of Catherine Benjamin Peoples, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed by Derrick S. English, on March 8, 2023, and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an order directing summary distribution of the estate of said decedent.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Larry C. Moorer, Esq.

107 North Jackson St.

Mobile, AL 36602

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

Case No. 2022-0206-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARL HENRY BELK, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of May, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by WINTHROP RAY COREY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically TERRENCE DUANE BELK, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

SHIRLEY M JUSTICE

P.O. DRAWER 2025

Mobile, AL 36652

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

CASE NO. 2021-1253-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ETHEL VIRGINIA COX, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, the court will proceed to consider MOTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS and MOTION FOR COMMISSIONER’S FEE as filed by RUTH LATTIER CHRIETTE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically RALPH BERNARD COX, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Creola G. Ruffin

Post Office Box 40404

Mobile, Alabama 36640

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

Case No. 2022-1930-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS JAMES STOKES A/K/A TOM STOKES, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony M. Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of. Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 15, 2023

Case No. 2007-2141-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MYLAN R. ENGEL, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of May, 2023 at 11:00 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by DANIEL MICHAEL ENGEL, MARK ROBERT ENGEL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIRCLE, STE 210

MOBILE, AL 36609

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS

April 10, 2023

Case No. 2023-0040

In Re: Phillip Franklin, an incapacitated person

On to-wit, the 10th day of April, 2023, at 9:00 AM in Courtroom 1, Third Floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, 36602, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Appointment of a Volunteer Guardian filed by the Mobile County Department of Human Resources. Notice is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Quinisha Watson, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

Brandon D. Jackson, Esq.

3103 Airport Boulevard, Suite 100

Mobile, AL 36606

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 14, 2023

Case No. 2022-1147-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARGARET DUNCAN, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 14, 2023

Case No. 2017-2231-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLEOPHUS MANN, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by MARIE JANES. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN C. BRUTKIEWICZ

61 ST. JOSEPH ST., SUITE 210

Mobile, AL 36602

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS

April 11, 2023

Case No. 2022-2229

In Re: Ignatius Gaillard, an incapacitated person

On to-wit, the 11th day of April, 2023, at 9:00 AM in Courtroom 1, Third Floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, 36602, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Appointment of a Guardian and Conservator filed by Mobile County Department of Human Resources. Notice is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Ignatius Gaillard, Jr., who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

Don Davis

Judge of Probate

Attorney:

P.J. Hammett, Esq.

3103 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36606

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 10, 2023

Case No, 2022-2054

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT WILLIAM BAKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by LINDA LU BAKER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically RENA KUA, KALEN DEAN BAKER, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

4055 COTTAGE HILL RD #103-D

Mobile, AL 36609

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2019-1127-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS R. RIVERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by FRANK H. KRUSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

DUANE A. GRAHAM

P.O. Box 290

Mobile, AL 36601

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 17, 2023

Case No. 2019-1165-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTHONY DALE LAFRENIER, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement and Petition to Determine Heirs as filed by Frank H. Kruse, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

FRANK H. KRUSE

169 DAUPHIN STREET, STE 215

MOBILE, AL 36602

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

February 22, 2023

Case No. 2019-1387-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELMER LEEVONE BROWN JR, Deceased

On to-wit the 3rd day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by FRANK H. KRUSE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

FRANK H. KRUSE, ESQ.

169 DAUPHIN STREET, STE 215

MOBILE, AL 36602

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 07, 2023

Case No. 2021-2173-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROSS DIAMOND III, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by RACHAEL DIAMOND MCCALL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM T. MCGOWIN IV

P.O. Box 1287

Mobile, AL 36633

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 07, 2023

Case No. 2021-0102-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRIAN ONEAL FLOTT, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by REGINA FLOTT MCDONALD. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN A WENZEL

218 NORTH ALSTON ST

FOLEY, AL 36535

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Griner Drilling Service, Inc. has completed the contract with The Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, A Public Corporation for the following job:

Contract 1- Jail Well Pump Replacement

Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, A Public Corporation at its offices or same will be barred.

Public Notice

Saraland Water & Sewer Service

Sewer Service Administrative Fee

Effective Date: April 1, 2023

The Saraland Water and Sewer System owns and operates water and sewer services in and around the vicinity of the City of Saraland, Alabama. The services include sewer collection in water districts outside of the current Saraland service area (currently Kushla and Turnerville).

Customers with sewer collection services outside of the Saraland service area hereafter and upon the effective date of April 1, 2023, shall be assessed an Administrative Fee for the purpose of covering the administration of billing and collection of service fees for sewer collection.

The Administrative Fee shall only be applicable to sewer collection customers outside of the Saraland service area and are not directly billed for sewer collection services by the Saraland Water and Sewer System.

The Administrative Fee shall be $2.50.

Updated Rate Schedule posted www.saralandwater.com

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Act #108, approved July 3, 1957, and Act #79-331, the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, Inc., has been certified by the Alabama Board of Agriculture and Industries as the authorized association to conduct a referendum among the peanut producers in the State of Alabama to determine whether or not an assessment at the rate of twelve and one-half cents ($.125) per one hundred pounds shall continue to be collected on all peanuts marketed in Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that the Association has determined that the referendum will be held on April 20, 2023, during established office hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

That all persons engaged in the production of peanuts for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 shall be eligible to vote.

To obtain a list of the 2023 polling places, growers can contact the Alabama Peanut Producers Association office at 334-792-6482, any APPA Board member or visit the association website at www.alpeanuts.com.

That in the event the referendum is carried by a majority of those voting, then the assessment will be collected upon an order of the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries to all persons, firms and corporations engaged in the business of purchasing peanuts in this state by deducting the aforementioned assessment from the purchase price of peanuts.

That the proceeds from the funds derived from the assessment will be administered by the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, Inc.

That the funds shall be used for the purpose of financing or contributing toward the financing of programs in research, education, promotion and other methods designed to increase the consumption of peanuts and peanut products, as well as the general well-being of the peanut producers.

OTHER LEGALS

McElhenney Construction Company, LLC wishes to notify those persons that would qualify as Section 3 workers or Section 3 targeted workers that we are undertaking a HUD assisted Section 3 project funded by Mobile County and are looking to hire qualified persons to assist us with this project. If you are interested, in learning more and / or applying for such opportunities, please contact Josh Meek (251-973-0030 or jmeek@mcelhenneyconst.com). We are also looking to hire subcontractors that qualify as a Section 3 business concern and / or have registered with HUD as Section 3 Business (see https://portalappps.hud.gov/Sec3BusREg/BRegistry/What )

OTHER LEGALS

Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-year Floodplain

This is to give notice of the Mobile County Commission (MCC) proposed activity within a 100-year Floodplain and wetlands. MCC intends to carry out actions which may affect or be affected by the 100-year flood plain and wetlands and seeks to involve the public in the decision-making process.

MCC is proposing to utilize United State Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding, for street improvements on Georgia Avenue West in Coden, Alabama. Georgia Ave West is currently a private dirt road, approximately 1,000 feet long, extending west from Heron Bay Loop Road East. It serves approximately 8 households and is proposed for acceptance of maintenance by Mobile County in accordance with HB 281, Act No. 2019-307. Project may include clearing and grubbing the right of way; grading, adding base material and paving the roadbed; shoulder construction; drainage improvements, grassing; right of way and/or easement acquisitions; and other incidental work necessary for the completion of the project. The road will be added to the county’s inventory to be included for future (non-grant funded) regular maintenance.

In accordance with the Executive Order 11988, MCC has estimated that the proposed improvements will be within the 100-year floodplain. NORA will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locate the action within the floodplain, as required by EO 11988, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.

In accordance with the Executive Order 11990, MCC has determined that the project is not likely to impact wetlands, as the activities will be restricted to the existing developed project site and rights-of-way. A notification has been submitted for this project to the US Army Corps of Engineers as part of the environmental review process.

There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and/or wetlands and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Commenters are encouraged to offer alternative sites outside of the floodplains and/or wetlands, alternative methods to serve the same project purpose, and methods to minimize and mitigate impacts. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information and request for public comment about floodplains and/or wetlands can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks and impacts associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains and/or wetlands, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk.

Written comments must be received by MCC at the following address on or before April 14, 2023: Mobile County Commission – Grants Department, 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36644. Attn: Gordon Bauer. A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 8:00 am to 5pm at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36644. Comments may also be submitted via email at rachel.keane@terracon.com.

ATTENTION FORMER CLIENTS OF JAMES E. HASSER, JR. P.C.

If you are a former client of Attorney James E. Hasser, Jr., also known as Jim Hasser or Jimmy Hasser and had a file or documents at his office that you want returned to you, those will be made available for you to pick up on April 1, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 4208 Rochester Road, Mobile, AL 36608. The deadline to pick up files/documents is April 15, 2023. All files will be destroyed after this date. Please contact Gaillard Ladd at 251-654-1832 or David Anthony at 251-405-1287 to discuss recovery of your file.

BILL

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to provide for the qualifications of the sheriff; and to require completion of continuing education.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall only apply in Mobile County.

Section 2. On or after the effective date of this act, an individual qualifying for election to the office of sheriff in the county or any individual appointed to serve as a sheriff shall meet all of the following minimum qualifications, in addition to any other qualifications required by law:

(1) Is a citizen of the United States.

(2) Has been a resident of the county for at least one year immediately prior to the qualification date.

(3) Has the qualifications of an elector pursuant to state and federal law and has been registered to vote in the county at least one year immediately prior to qualifying.

(4) Has been awarded a high school diploma or a GED equivalent.

(5) Is 25 years of age or older prior to qualifying.

(6) Has three or more years of prior service as a sworn law enforcement officer having the power of arrest.

(7) Has never been convicted of a felony criminal offense in this state or convicted of a criminal offense in another jurisdiction where a conviction of the offense would be considered a felony offense in this state.

Section 3. Upon election or appointment, the sheriff of the county shall attend annually a minimum of 12 hours of executive level continuing education approved by the Alabama Sheriff’s Association or the National Sheriff’s Association, or any other recognized executive level continuing education program designed for law enforcement.

Section 4. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12740

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

State of Alabama Dept of Revenue

VS

Ervin Simmons aka Ervin Simmons Jr

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the State of Alabama Dept of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on April 10, 2023 at the hour of 12:10 pm, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Ervin Simmons aka Ervin Simmons Jr, in and to the following described real property, to-wit:

Lot 15 Felhorn Pl MBK 20/45 #SEC 17 T4S R2W #MP28 04 17 2 001. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. SM 2003 6228

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Checkcare Systems

VS

John Wheeler dba J & W DryWall

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Small Claims Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on April 10, 2023 at the hour of 12:20 pm, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of John Wheeler dba J&W DryWall, in and to the following described real property, to-wit:

The Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of Section 14, Township 3 South, Range 4 West, Mobile County, Alabama. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CD-12740

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

State of Alabama Dept of Revenue

VS

Leroy Waters

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the State of Alabama Dept of Revenue Court of Montgomery County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on April 10, 2023 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government St entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Leroy Waters, in and to the following described real property, to-wit:

Lot 12 Crestview Fifth add part “B” Unit 2 MBK 28 Pg 16 #SEC 14 T5S R2W #MP33 06 14 2 000. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE

MOBILE COUNTY HOUSING

AUTHORITY

PUBLIC HEARING

The purpose of the public hearing is to obtain input from residents and members of the community relative to Capital Fund Program 2023 to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Public Hearing will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2022, 5:00 p.m. at our office located 16545 US-45, Citronelle, AL 36522.

All residents are encouraged to attend this hearing. A copy of the Capital Fund Program will be available for review between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Persons may also submit written comments prior to the public hearing.

For further information please contact Akinola Popoola, Executive Director at (251) 283-0111 Ext. 190.

OTHER LEGALS

Mobile County Commission

Notice of Comment Period

And

Public Hearing – Substantial Amendment PY2020 Action Plan

The purpose of this notice is to solicit citizens’ comments and to give notice of a public hearing regarding the proposed amendment to the Mobile County Urban County PY2020 Action Plan. The Public Hearing will be held prior to final adoption by the Mobile County Commission at the regular County Commission meeting to be held at 10:00 a.m. on April 10, 2023, in the auditorium, located on the ground floor of the Mobile Government Plaza, at 205 Government Street in Mobile, Alabama.

Proposed amendment:

Reduce Transportation Services funding by $23,132.85, and reduce Health Services funding by $11,089.58 and remove Improvements to Whistler Bicycle Trail Park ($503,278.38); and reallocate CDBG-CV funds of $297,840.01 to Legal Services/ Mortgage/ Rentals Assistance, and reallocate CDBG-CV funds of $239,660.80 to Administration.

A complete and detailed copy of the proposed amendment will remain on file at the offices of the Mobile County Commission and will be available for public examination and copying upon request at the Mobile County Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The proposed amendment is also available on the County web page at https://www.mobilecountyal.gov/grants/plans-policies-amendments/.

A 5-day public comment will commence beginning March 29, 2023 until April 4, 2023. Written comments are to be sent to Director of Grants Management, Mobile County Commission, 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36644.

The public hearing will be accessible to all. If you have a disability which may require special materials or assistance, please notify the Grants Department at (251) 574-5058 at least 3 working days prior to the hearing. Mobile County Commission does not discriminate on the basis of race, age, sex, national origin, religion or disabilities and is an equal opportunity employer.

Spanish translation and/or clarification will be provided upon request: please call Grants Department at (251) 574-5058. La traducción y/o la clarificación española serán dados si hay solicitad, Llame por favor Grants Department (251) 574-5058.

Connie Hudson, President

Mobile County Commission

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603 and will be auctioned May 10,2023 at 8:00 A.M. at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2010 FORD TAURUS

1FAHP2FW8AG134369

2015 NISSAN ROGUE

KNMAT2MT3FP539272

2013 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2GNALBEK0D6327360

2003 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66543A095427

2007 FORD 500

1FAHP24117G136979

2016 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0G78GR183673

2006 PONTIAC G6

1G2ZG558564221386

2017 TOYOTA COROLLA

5YFBURHE7HP613476

2019 FORD MUSTANG

1FATP8UH0K5101803

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 05/03/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 5850 Hwy 45 N Eight Mile, AL 36613.

2007 Toyota Tunda

VIN#5TFRT54167X014940

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Notice of Sale

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 5688 Highway 90 Theodore, AL 36582 on May 4, 2023 at 8 a.m.

2018 Keystone Cougar

VIN: 4YDT26R26JV509672

2016 Forest River Heritage Glen

VIN: 4X4TWBC27GU011319

2018 Grand Design Solitude

VIN: 573FS4221J1108951

ABANDONED VEHICLE

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 am, MAY 9, 2023, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.

2006 HUMMER H3

5GTDN136868308447

2014 FORD FOCUS

1FADP3F2XEL272462

1997 FORD EXPLORER

1FMDU35P0VUD41410

2010 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

KMHDU4AD0AU076290

2002 CHEVROLET AVALANCHE

3GNEC13T12G140816

2000 DODGE CARAVAN

2B4GP2533YR807880

1999 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMRU1767XLB28056

2010 GMC TERRAIN

2CTFLHEY2A6306368

2001 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEFM75W51X705298

2016 JEEP PATRIOT

1C4NJPBA5GD670034

2017 JEEP PATRIOT

1C4NJRFB2HD109578

2022 KLEIN 5X8

7NBBE0815M1001793

2014 FORD ESCAPE

1FMCU0G99EUC20898

2016 KAWASAKI NINJA

JKAEXEE17GDA22397

2009 CHRYSLER SEBRING

1C3LC45B79N539998

2006 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZT51816F229365

2000 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER

4M2DU66P5YUJ48950

2007 FORD FOCUS

1FAFP34N87W206774

2001 TOYOTA COROLLA

1NXBR12E81Z553367

2004 DODGE RAM 1500

1D7HA18N64S530088

2019 SUBARU IMPREZA

4S3GTAD6XK3726959

2020 JEEP CHEROKEE

1C4PJLLB1LD605491

1998 FORD F-150

1FTRX18L6WNA55071

1995 CHEVROLET CAPRICE

1G1BL52P6SR133991

2012 CAN-AM SPYDER ROADSTER RS-S

2BXJANA13CV000405

2002 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

2GCEK19T421306628

2006 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

1GNDS13S862301120

2009 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPET46F79H417079

2011 FORD F-150

1FTRX17L31NA07070

2006 BMW 325i

WBAVB13516KX66438

2005 PONTIAC SUNFIRE

3G2JB12F15S166098

2005 NISSAN MURANO

JN8AZ08T55W328404

1998 GMC VANDURA

1GTEG25K7J7504514

1996 CHEVROLET LUMINA

1GNDU06E5TT118306

1992 CHEVROLET CAMARO

1G1FP23E2NL101483

2016 HONDA CIVIC

19XFC1F98GE207122

2003 YAMAHA YZF R1

JYARN10E43A013788

1998 JEEP CHEROKEE

1J4FJ67S3WL219490

2005 LINCOLN TOWN CAR

1LNHM82W95Y661196

2008 CHEVROLET SAVANNAH

1GBJG31K881139689

2005 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66545A009651

2009 CADILLAC CTS

1G6DF577590136382

2006 FORD TAURUS

1FAFP53U56A244947

2001 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

JA3AY26C71U021415

2005 FORD FOCUS

3FAFP31N25R122387

2020 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE

ML32A3HJ6LH000906

1999 TOYOTA CAMRY

JT2BG22K0X0315625 – JUNK

2017 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZB5ST7HF126721

2018 ZHNG V50

L5YACBAW0J1125434

2012 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP2F30CA220650

2011 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER

JA4AS3AW9BU033541

1995 TOYOTA TACOMA

4TAUN41B6SZ019088

2008 CHEVROLET COBALT

1G1AL58F387108609

2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

KMHD35LH6EU207544

1993 FORD THUNDERBIRD

1FAPP62T0PH221636

2004 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX

2G2WS522941256863

2006 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM72736A021983

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL24E58C262982

2015 CHRYSLER 200

1C3CCCAB8FN527967

1990 HONDA ACCORD

JHMCB7655LC099404

2003 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32K53U219717

2004 BUICK CENTURY

2G4WS52J041298885

2002 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX

1G2WP52K42F124181

2005 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZT528X5F269473

2001 NISSAN MAXIMA

JN1CA31D21T617139

1997 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K9VU026719

2003 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEFM74W63X704097

2008 KIA SORENTO

KNDJD735285792269

2011 DODGE CHALLENGER

2B3CJ4DG2BH510570

2006 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2CNDL63FX66091530

2000 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER

4M2DU66P9YUJ11674

2004 FORD F150

1FTPW12564FA16718

1999 GMC SONOMA

1GTCS19X5X8509803

1995 TOYOTA AVALON

4T1GB11E6SU060073

2014 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY

2C4RC1BG1ER157791

2005 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

2MEFM74W45X671748

2008 LEXUS RX350

2T2GK31U48C037187

2003 BUICK LESABRE

1G4HP52K534167649

1999 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K4XU601781

1999 FORD F-150

1FTRF17W4XNA02630

2008 FORD CROWN VICTORIA

2FAFP71V68X138816

2006 NISSAN SENTRA

3N1CB51D56L602221

2004 CHEVROLET MALIBU

1G1ZT54864F147303

2005 CHEVROLET COBALT

1G1AK12F557580102

2006 SUBARU LEGACY

4S4BP86CX64357896

2007 FORD 500

1FAFP24197G122920

2010 DODGE CALIBER

1B3CB4HA0AD587386

2013 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEB4ACXDH562383

2008 HYUNDAI SANTE FE

5NMSG13D68H156189

1997 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BG22K5VU150924

1999 OLDSMOBILE ALERO

1G3NL52T9XC345764

2011 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

3GCPCSE0XBG172321

2018 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2GNAXJEV1J6231726

2005 NISSAN ARMADA

5N1AA08A05N737767

2008 FORD F-150

1FTSW21578ED95032

2001 CADILLAC DEVILLE

1G6KD54YX1U107323

1998 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU22X8WUD11783

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. on April 26, 2023.

2005 Ford Mustang

VIN 1ZVFT84NX55215706

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 202B Saraland Blvd. S. Saraland, AL 36571

Sale Date May 3, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Location is 202 Saraland Blvd S. Ste B Saraland, AL 36571

2005 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32K75U019179

2001 INFINITI I30

JNKCA31A81T037122

2014 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK3EU784708

Abandon Vehicles

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603. Sale Date May 3,2023 at 8:00 A.M. Location is 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2011 BUICK ENCLAVE

5GAKRAED6BJ185847

2001 LEXUS RX

JTJGF10UX10105875

2021 TOYOTA RAV4

2T3W1RFV4MW139466

2007 NISSAN VERSA

3N1BC13E17L459020

20002 LEXUS RX

JTJHF10U720276606

2001 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4DL01A81C226146

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 04/26/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 1816 Pallister Place W Mobile AL 36618

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe

VIN#1GNFC13018R160289

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 04/26/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 1816 Pallister Place W Mobile AL 36618

2007 Honda Accord

VIN#1HGCM66457A101491

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Notice of Sale: The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 7901 Granato., Semmes, AL 36575 on April 27, 2023 at 8am

2008 GMS Sierra

VIN: 2GTEK19J181303578

The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on April 26, 2023 at 9 a.m.

1992 DODGE DAKO458TA WHITE

1B7FL26X3NS580292 458173

2001 HONDA ODYSSEY GOLD

2HKRL18691H528282 458172

2008 ACURA MDX BLACK

2HNYD28408H506684 459212

1996 FORD THINDERBIRD GREEN

1FALP62W4TH126843 459001

2014 FREIGHTLINER M2 BOX BLUE

3ALACWDT1EDFU6492 459464

2009 KIA OPTIMA GREEN

KNAGE224395308739 459474

2012 FORD FUSION GRAY

3FAHP0HA1CR141553 459483

2011 HYUNDAI SONATA GRAY

5NPEB4AC3BH081257 459491

2010 KIA FORTE MAROON

KNAFU4A22A5309248 459490

2003 TOYOTA COROLLA BLUE

1NXBR32E93Z087446 459492

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE BLACK

1G1JC5SH4G4126501 459493

2013 LEXUS ES 350 GRAY

JTHBK1GG9D2069998 459572

2007 PONTIAC GR PRIX RED

2G2WR554X71184892 459627

2003 TOYOTA CAMRY SILVER

JTDBE32K030225761 459832

2006 NISSAN SENTRA BLUE

3N1CB51D76L546945 459952

1999 WABASH 53’ DRY VAN WHITE

1JJV532W4XL509678 460043

2006 NISSAN ARMADA BLUE

5N1AA08A96N704073 460298 LL

2003 LEXUS RX300 GOLD

JTJGF10U730160982 460076

2009 PONTIAC G6 TAN

1G2ZG57B594104484 460327

2000 GMC SIERRA 1500 WHITE

2GTEK19T3Y1344828 460433

2001 TOYOTA CAMRY MAROON

4T1BG22K51U053538 460809

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Bay City Paint & Body Inc 6220 Theodore Dawes Rd, Theodore, Ala., will auction off the following abandoned vehicles on April 28, 2023 @ 9:00 a.m.

2013 FORD FOCUS

1FADP3K26DL111966

2014 CADILLAC ESCALADE

1GYS3CEF8ER133262

2005 FORD CROWN VIC

2FAFP71W95X128656

2023 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1T11AK3PU091375

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. May 5,2023.

2003 Chevrolet Tahoe

VIN: 1GNEK13Z43R251840

BIDS

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by City of Saraland at the City Clerk’s Office located at 943 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL 36571 on April 13, 2023 at 2:00pm local time for the

City of Saraland Civic Center Roof Top A/C Unit Replacement Project

718 Mae St, Saraland, AL 36571

and will be publicly opened and read at the next scheduled council meeting on April 13, 2023.

The scope of work includes the complete installation and replacement of two rooftop A/C units:

Unit 1 is a York Model Type ZE048 4 ton, 230V 3 phase Roof Top, natural gas, 75,000 BTU medium heat, manual outside air damper units or equivalent as approved by the city including a 5-year factory backed labor and parts warranty.

Unit 2 is a York Model Type ZE060 5 ton, 230V 3 phase Roof Top, natural gas, 75,000 BTU medium heat, manual outside air damper units or equivalent as approved by the city including a 5-year factory backed labor and parts warranty.

The contractor is to also provide and install new digital Honeywell programmable thermostat(s) with new low voltage wiring as required and shall provide and securely install new fully insulated factory curb(s) with a minimum 8’’ height. The mechanical contractor is to coordinate with the roofing contractor to properly seal the curbing systems with all units to be level as required to provide proper drainage. New NEMA 3R three phase electrical disconnect(s) are to be provided, properly installed and identified per the NEC. The contractor is to provide and install the stand-alone smoke detector(s) with sampling tubes and shall be properly wired per code for proper operation and shutdown. Existing electrical circuits and gas lines are to be modified as required with the Installation of a new gas drip leg on piping supply. New condensate drain lines with trap(s) shall be installed with the mechanical contractor coordinating the approved routing with roofing contractor.

The mechanical contractor is to coordinate with all trades in advance of project to facilitate the installations with a minimum disruption to building usage, including any potential equipment or material delays. All ductwork and transitions are to be sealed, air and water tight per SMACNA standards. New filters are to be installed at the project completion.

The contractor is to verify the proper operation of the new system(s).

The contractor shall Include in the bid a licensed/bonded/insured crane vehicle and operator for installation. The contractor must protect all roof surfaces, both old and new during lifting and removal or replacement. The parking surfaces are to be protected from damage. It is the responsibility of the contractor to remove all old equipment from the site and to clean the work area at completion. The contractor is to provide the equipment information, warranty information and all other closeout documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Saraland in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders are encouraged to visit the City of Saraland Civic Center located at 718 Mae St. and consult with the Building Inspection Department to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the project.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Building Inspection Department at the

City of Saraland Building Inspection Department, 933 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL. 36571 Attn: Terry Dunn Chief Building Inspector, tdunn@saraland.org (251) 679-5502

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Building Inspection Department/Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of (30) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 10:00 A.M. CST on Thursday, April 27, 2023 for the:

DISTRICT WIDE MDF GENERATORS

BSC #22-08; FPN #22-02; BC #2023011

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of CDC Engineers, 4912 Oak Circle Drive North, Mobile, Alabama 36609 (251) 662-5891; the Facilities Department – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618; F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham; and CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, Georgia 30092-2912.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00 A.M. CST on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at MCPSS Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F.

Bid documents may be obtained from CDC Engineers by contacting Michelle Davis at mdavis@cdcengineers.com or (251) 662-5891 for a cost of $200.00 per hard copy set or to receive an electronic version in PDF format for $0.00. There are no refunds for hard copy sets.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

BID 23-11

CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA

ADAMS WATER TREATMENT PLANT

ROOF PROJECT

The City of Alexander City, Alabama, is requesting proposals for the roofing repair and replacement project located at the Adams Water Treatment Facility, Alexander City, AL, per the attached specifications. A full copy of the RFP and all addendums may be obtained at [https://alexandercityal.gov/rfps]. Proposals must be submitted in writing to the Alexander City Clerk’s office no later than 2:00 PM CT on April 18th, 2023. All proposals bid number and opening date on the outside of the envelope. Proposals must be mailed or hand delivered to the address below. No proposals will be allowed to be submitted via fax or email.

Pre-Qualifications: All proposals of $50,000.00 and more must be submitted by a general contractor who is licensed in the State of Alabama or state of reciprocity.

ADDRESS ALL RETURN ENVELOPES TO:

CITY OF ALEXANDER CITY

CITY CLERK’S OFFICE

281 JAMES D NABORS DR

ALEXANDER CITY, ALABAMA 35010BID SOLICITATION SCHEDULE

Public Notice of Bid: March 21th, 2023

Question Submission Deadline: April 11th, 2023, 5:00pm CST

Bid Due Date: April 18th, 2023 2:00pm CST

Evaluation Period: April 18th – 30th, 2023

Anticipated Award Date: May 1st, 2023

Contract Terms and Conditions

The City of Alexander City will publicly open and read aloud all bids on the date and time listed above. Bids are to be opened by the City Clerk at City Hall located at 281 James D Nabors Dr, Alexander City, Alabama. Bidders and authorized representatives are invited to be present at any bid opening.

Bids shall not be modified after the opening. Prices and notations should be in ink or typewritten on the form provided by the owner. All bid prices must be fully extended. Bids must conform to any attached detailed specifications to be eligible for consideration.

The start date of the contract shall begin on the date of the bid approval by the awarding authority. The anticipated award date for this contract is May 1st, 2023.

All proposed contract services shall be firm for a minimum of 90 days after the opening date.

All Federal, State, and Local License and Fee requirements will be applicable.

Freight charges and fees are to be included in the bid

All prices and percentages must be firm for the full term of the contract.

Contractor must grant the City of Alexander City a 30-day net payment terms without penalty.

The City of Alexander City prefers contractors that provide a sole source responsibility for all products and services provided under a resulting contract. If the proposer requires the use of a third-party dealer, reseller or subcontractors to provide products or services, the proposer shall list the third party to be used and address how the products or services will be delivered.

No sales taxes of any kind are to be included in the bid prices. The City of Alexander City will furnish tax exemption certificates when necessary.

In accordance with the State of Alabama Law, a 3% variance consideration may be given to those vendors located within the City of Alexander City, City Limits and Police Jurisdiction.

Bidders must be enrolled and in full compliance with the E-Verify Program and all requirements of Alabama Immigration law, Act 2011-535 (also referred to as the “Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act”, or H.B. 658), as amended by Act No. 2012-491, including in part and effective January 1, 2012.

Proposers shall state if an indemnity clause will be required of the City by the successful bidder. Proposers shall include a sample of any indemnity clause which may be required to be signed. Type of indemnity may be justification for rejection of the proposal.

The City of Alexander City requires that the trade reference form (attached) be completed.

By Section 41-16-5, Code of Alabama 1975, with the submittal of a RFP, the prospective vendor represents and agrees that it is not currently engaged in, nor will it engage in, any boycott of a person or entity based in or doing business with a jurisdiction with which the State of Alabama can enjoy open trade.

If the vendor employs any persons in the State of Alabama, in accordance with Section 31-13-9, Code of Alabama 1975, Proposers shall demonstrate proof of enrollment in the E-verify program by completing the enclosed E-verify affidavit, or providing some other proof of enrollment. If the proposer employs persons (anywhere), the award of the bid is condition on the bidder not knowingly employing, hiring for employment or continuing to employ an unauthorized alien within the State of Alabama. Upon awarding of the contract where a written contract is to be signed, the contract will contain a provision whereby the bidder promises not to violate Federal Immigration Law.

Questions and Communications Regarding this Bid

All communications must be in writing, sent by email to Lynn Miller, Water Services Director, [lynn.miller@alexandercityal.gov], Miles Hamlett, Purchasing Director [miles.hamlett@alexandercityal.gov], and Stephanie Southerland, Alexander City Clerk [stephanie.southerland@alexandercityal.gov] . The subject line of the email must include Bid 23-11. All questions must be received no later than April 11th, 2023 5:00pm CST.

A running response to all vendors’ questions will be provided as an addendum. The addendum can be found on the City’s website at [https://alexandercityal.gov/rfps].

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

DCM Form C-1 Revised

August 2021

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 2:00 P.M., local time on April 27, 2023 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for:

LEFLORE HIGH SCHOOL MECHANICAL UPGRADE & MISCELLANEOUS REPAIR (AMENDMENT NO. 1)

MOBILE, ALABAMA

DCM #2021847, FPN #21-20

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC, 11 N. WATER STREET, SUITE 15250, MOBILE, AL 36602, (251) 460-4006, the Facilities Department – Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham, CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912, and through Skysite.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled to be held at April 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. local time, at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F. The pre-bid conference is not mandatory for all Subcontractors intending to submit a proposal. The pre-bid conference is mandatory for Architectural Hardware Consultants (AHC’s) not accorded pre-bid approval

Bid documents may be obtained from Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC by contacting Doris Howard (251-338-6840) at doris.howard@gmcnetwork.com upon a cost of $20.00 for electronic version and $250.00 per hard copy set and full refund for hard copies but must be returned in useable condition within 10 days of bid opening date.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Louis Anderson, Mobile County Public School System, Facilities

Notice to Contractors State

Project No. ATRP2-49-2020-049

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on April 07, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Intersection Improvements (Roundabout Installation, Grading, Drainage, Pavement, Lighting, and Traffic Stripe) on SR-188 at CR-19 (Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway) north of Bayou La Batre. Length 0.311 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In One Hundred Twenty (120) Working Days. A 4.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $35.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,728,426 To $2,112,520 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference will be held Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 A.M.

At North Mobile County K-8 School, 1950 Salco Road West, Axis, AL 36505

BID ON: NORTH MOBILE COUNTY K-8 SCHOOL

PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION

BSC #23-10

BID DATE: Wednesday, APRIL 12, 2023 @ 2:00 P.M.

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2022-901231.00S

Betty T. Kibby, Plaintiff

vs.

Timothy M. Kibby, Defendant

Timothy M. Kibby, (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by May 22, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 14th day of March, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Brent Day

1610 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

251-441-1925

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2022-900731.00S

Leslie Newell Peek, Plaintiff

vs.

Michael Peek, Defendant

Michael Peek, (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by May 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 23rd day of February, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Buzz Jordan, P.C.

PO Box 210

Mobile, AL 36601

251-432-5400

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-900924

MAMUN REAL ESTATE, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R3601010000024, Key No.: 1198750, and Legally Described as: FROM THE CENTER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 6 SOUTH, RANGE 4 WEST, RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SAID SECTION 1,1907.47 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 1760.28 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST 181.8 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES EAST 599.16 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN NORTH 89

DEGREES 31 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 181.8 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 598.66 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541, AND JOSHUA RAY HATFIELD, KEITH SAULTZ, MELINDA BEECH, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-900924, MAMUN REAL ESTATE, LLC v. JOSHUA RAY HATFIELD, KEITH SAULTZ, MELINDA BEECH, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541 (Parcel No. Parcel No. R3601010000024; Key No. 1198750); ANY OCCUPANT at 12100 Hilltop Road, Grand Bay, Alabama 36541.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 6th day of June, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by April 28, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 3rd day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No. 02-CV-2021-900944.00

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT, Plaintiff

v.

LISA B. WILDEBRANDT (or her heirs and devisees, if deceased); THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any right whatsoever in that certain real property and manufactured homes described herein; & THAT CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, IDENTIFIED AS PARCEL NO. 02-44-02-37-0-000-026.045, Defendants.

To: FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those unknown persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any interest whatsoever in that certain real property identified as parcel number 02-44-02-37-0-000-026.045, including the two manufactured homes situated thereupon which have been declared “no value” by the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on May 28, 2021, a Complaint was filed against you in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, seeking an order granting possession and quiet title to 9500-B Oak Farms Lane South, Irvington, Alabama 36544 and the two mobile homes situated thereupon. This property is described as follows: Parcel 104: Commencing at the Southeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 89 degrees, 46 minutes, 36 seconds West along the South line of said Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, a distance of 949.63 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 472.39 feet to a point on the North line of a 50 foot non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress, drainage and utilities; thence South 89 degrees, 56 minutes, 04 seconds East, along said North line a distance of 122.88 feet to a point; thence North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 440.34 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue North 00 degrees, 03 minutes, 56 seconds East a distance of 627.18 feet to a point; thence South 86 degrees, 05 minutes, 16 seconds East a distance of 145.11 feet to a point; thence South 35 degrees, 07 minutes, 13 seconds East a distance of 601.91 feet to a point on the West line of a 50 foot non-exclusive easement for ingress, egress, drainage and utilities; thence Southwestwardly along said West line and along the arc of a 50 foot radius curve concave Southeastwardly, a distance of 90.20 feet to a point of reverse curve; thence Southeastwardly along said West line and along the arc of a 25 foot radius curve concave Southwestwardly, a distance of 21.03 feet to the point of tangent of said curve; thence South 00 degrees, 17 minutes, 46 seconds East along said West line a distance of 28.59 feet to a point; thence North 89 degrees, 56 minutes, 04 seconds West a distance of 495.96 feet to the point of beginning. Also, a 50-foot non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress, drainage, and utilities over the property described in Exhibit “A” to the deed as recorded in the Mobile County Probate Court records at Real Property Book 5770, Page 1372. This complaint for ejectment and quiet title includes the two mobile homes situated thereupon, which were assessed and taxed with the real property at the time of the Tax Sale. Plaintiff claims ownership by virtue of a Tax Deed from the Mobile County Revenue Commissioner.

The Plaintiff in this action is TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT. The Defendants are LISA B. WILDEBRANDT; THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC; WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A-Z, being those persons or entities occupying, possessing, or claiming any interest whatsoever in that certain real property, including the two mobile homes situated thereupon, located at 9500-B Oak Farms Lane South, Irvington, Alabama 36544, whose whereabouts and identities are unknown and who cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

The Defendants and any person having any interest in said lands or mobile homes, or any portion thereof, are hereby directed to plead, answer, demur, or otherwise respond to the Complaint within thirty days after the final publication of this notice, or suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint. Your answer must be filed with the Clerk of the Court listed below and a copy served upon the Plaintiff. This notice is issued to comply with Ala. Code § 6-6-564 to satisfy the requirements for an in rem quiet title judgment.

Given under my hand this 3rd day of March, 2023

/s SHARLA KNOX

MOBILE COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK

205 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, ALABAMA 36644

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT, PLAINTIFF

PO BOX 1

THOMASVILLE, AL 36784

(334) 456-9822

montana.prescott@yahoo.com

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 02-CV-2022-901185

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT5, Plaintiff

v.

BERTHA COLEMAN and ARISTEDES V. BALBUENA., Defendants.

To: ARISTEDES V. BALBUENA

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

By Order for Service by Publication, dated the 17th day of March, 2023, you are hereby notified that on July 14, 2022, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT5 (“Deutsche Bank” or “Plaintiff”), filed its Complaint for Reformation and Declaratory Judgment (the “Complaint”), pertaining to real property located at 1933 Myers Rd., Eight Mile, AL 36613 (the “Property”). By virtue of the Complaint, the Plaintiff seeks to reform the Warranty Deed and the Mortgage to include the correct legal description and to declare the Mortgage is a valid, enforceable, secured interest against the Property. To prevent a default judgment being entered against you, you must file an Answer in writing with the Clerk of the Circuit Court and serve a copy upon Plaintiff’s attorneys, Amanda M. Beckett and Hannah Davenport of Rubin Lublin, LLC at 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30071, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published at least once per week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama.

Given under my hand this 23rd day of March, 2023

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Plaintiff’s Attorneys:

Amanda M. Beckett,

Hannah Davenport

Rubin Lublin, LLC

3145 Avalon Ridge Place

Suite 100

Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Phone: 678-281-2740

E-mail: dpiper@rlselaw.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff

v.

LATAWRENCE W. WHITE AND NEKENYA T. GILL, SOUTH POINT, INC. and SOUTHSTAR I, LLC BY ITS SOLE MEMBER SOUTHSTAR HOLDING CORP. Defendants.

CASE NO.: CV- 23-900093

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

On March 6, 2023, this Court granted Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant, South Point, Inc.

In the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Civil Action No.: CV-2023-900093, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Latawrence W. White and Nekenya T. Gill, South Point Inc., and Southstar I, LLC by its sole member Southstar Holding Corp., To: South Point Inc., who may have an interest in property located at 402 La Rose Dr., Mobile, AL 36609. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated March 6, 2023, you are hereby notified that on January 18, 2023, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment on the subject property. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, G. Alicia Jett at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, at 2 20th St. North, Ste. 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice on or before May 12, 2023, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Given under my hand the 17th day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk of Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Alicia Jett

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203-4017

Phone: 205-774-1982, Ext 31982

E-mail: Johanna.Whitmire@mccalla.com

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2020-901542.02S

Timothy James Lang, Plaintiff

vs.

Jennifer Nicole Lang, Defendant

Notice is hereby given to Jennifer Nicole Lang, whose whereabouts is unknown, that a hearing on the motion contempt petition filed by Timothy James Lang will be heard in the Domestic Relations Court, 2nd Floor, Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. Motion contempt petition is set on the disposition date of May 26, 2023, at which time said Jennifer Nicole Lang is to appear.

Done this 14th day of March, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Brent Day

1610 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

251-441-1925

LIS PENDENS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2023-900345

KENDRA R. RIGGINS, F/K/A KENDRA R. DICKERSON, Plaintiff,

vs.

Lot 37, HIGHCREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 5, pages 650-652 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; A, B, C, AS UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS, Defendants

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE is given that on March 1,2023, the above named Plaintiff, KENDRA R. RIGGINS, filed a cause of action against the above Defendants: LANDS DESCRIBED; AND A, B, and C, being any person, or entity which may have an interest, being all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, in order to obtain an ORDER quieting title in and to the following described real property:

Lot 37, HIGHCREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 5, pages 650-652 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

(Commonly known as 5116 Brookline Drive North, Mobile, AL 36693)

This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.

Title to said property is claimed by the Plaintiff by virtue of the following:

That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of the following deeds, to-wit:

From Charles A. Ray as Trustee of the Charles A. Ray Revocable Trust, UA dated June 19, 2019. Said deed the 2nd day of January, 2022 and recorded as Instrument 2022008323 of the Mobile County Probate Court records.

From Lawrence R. Golden and Cheryl L. Golden, as heirs of Katie Hope Golden, dated November 15, 2022 and December 9, 2022, respectively.

The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in the Plaintiff and that Plaintiff is in peaceable possession of said property.

4.The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff, and her predecessors in title is and have been in the actual, open, notorious, exclusive, continuous, adverse possession of said property for a period of more than the three years required under §40-10-83, Code of Alabama, since April 11, 2014.

That the Plaintiff further alleges that she is entitled to quiet title to this land through tacking her color of title and exclusive payment of taxes with the time the State of Alabama held title under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, Code of Alabama and deeds from the heirs of Katie Hope Golden.

6.The Plaintiff further alleges that the two open mortgages

of record are assumed to be paid as the latest maturity date is near forty (40) years ago, to-wit:

A) To Aetna Discount company on March 26, 1969 in the amount of $2,160.00, which mortgage had a maturity date of March 26, 1972. B) To United Companies Mortgages on June 8, 1978, in the amount of $9,881.40, which mortgage had a maturity date of June 8, 1983.

8) The Plaintiff further alleges that to the best of her knowledge, there is currently no dispute pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction to test the title to the subject property.

ANY persons claiming any interest in said lands must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in the Complaint to the Court and to Kendra Riggins, whose address is 31394 Shearwater, Spanish Fort 36527, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

NOW THEREFORE, Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the summons and complaint by the 12th day of

May, 2023, in the above entitled cause.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL ON THIS THE 17th DAY OF

MARCH, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk, Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff:

Kendra Riggins

31394 Shearwater Dr

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Phone: 251-478-5203

E-mail: mhaynes44@gmail.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2023-900363

NATIONAL ASSET INVESTMENTS, LLC

vs.

PARCEL R022808202003063 KEY#466203 IMPROVEMENTS & lOT 7 BLK B DRUID HOMES MBK 6 P 538 #SEC 10 T4S R2W #MP28 02 10 1 002 JOYCE M. LOCKWOOD

LIS PENDENS

Notice is hereby given by the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, and to any and all unknown parties who claim or are reputed to claim any title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon the lands herein described, or any part thereof, that NATIONAL ASSET INVESTMENTS LLC, has filed on the 3rd day of March, 2023, a Bill of Complaint In Rem, in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, et seq., Code of Alabama, 1958, against the following described lands in Mobile County, Alabama, viz:

PARCEL R022808101002063 KEY#466203

IMPROVEMENTS & LOT 7 BLK B DRUID HOMES MBK 6 P 538 #SEC 10 T4S R2W #MP28 02 10 1 002

AKA

LOT 7, BLOCK B, DRUID HOMES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGES 538-539 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

And against the above-named Defendants, and fictitious Defendants, whose identities are unknown at this time and any and all person, firms or corporations who claim or who are reputed to claim any right, title, interest, lien, encumbrance, or demand in or to said land or any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that his title to the above-described land is vested in him by virtue of execution, deliver and acceptance of the above-described deed, by the doctrine of abandonment of said land in controversy by the Defendants in as much as heretofore, from the beginning of the world to the present day, said Defendants have not claimed said property and in fact have abandoned the same. Furthermore, Plaintiff and his predecessors in title by Deed, have adversely possessed, and have paid taxes on said lands in controversy from time In Memoriam, to the present date.

If any persons, firms or corporations, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devises, if deceased, any unknown party or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim any title to, interest in, lien, or encumbrance upon said land or any part thereof, they must plead to, answer or respond to this Bill of Complaint on or before the 12th day of May, 2023, or suffer default judgment to be taken against them.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this, the 17th day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Attorney for Plaintiff:

John M. Lassiter, Jr.

2053 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Phone: 251-433-6464

E-mail: brittanymoss.03@gmail.com

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-901773

BURL PETTWAY, Plaintiff

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R02-23-07-44-0-002-008, Key No. 328443, Legally Described as: LOT(S) 15, WHITE PLAINS ACORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 397, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1926 BEAR FORK ROAD, WHISTLER,

ALABAMA 36612 AND ROGER L. ROBINSON, GAIL M. RUSH, NORMA J. WHATLEY, the heirs of Jeffrey Lewis Clements, Deceased, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A – Z, )

being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained, and any and all parties including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above-described property. Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-901773, BURL PETTWAY v. ROGER L. ROBINSON, GAIL M. RUSH, NORMA J. WHATLEY, the heirs of Jeffrey Lewis Clements, Deceased, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A – Z, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County,

Alabama, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 1926 Bear Fork Road, Whistler, Alabama 36612 (Parcel No. R02-23-07-44-0-002-008, Key No. 328443; ANY OCCUPANT at 1926 Bear Fork Road, Whistler, Alabama 36612.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 10th day of October, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by May 12, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 17th day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-900638

TINA M. WILSON, Plaintiff,

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R4401110000056XXX, Key No.: 1319530, Legally Described as:

BEG 528 FT W NE COR SE ¼ NE ¼ S 330 FT W 795 FT (S) N 18 FT(S) E 215 FT (S) N 312 FT E 550 FT(S) TO POB #SEC 11 T7S R3W #MP44 01 11 0 000 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11385 ROLLIE TILLMAN ROAD, IRVINGTON, ALABAMA 36544, And OCTAVIA PEOPLES, her heirs or devisees, if deceased, JESSE MOORE, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained. Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-900638, TINA M. WILSON v. OCTAVIA PEOPLES, her heirs or devisees, if deceased, JESSE MOORE, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 11385 Rollie Tillman Road, Irvington, Alabama 36544 (Parcel No. R4401110000056XXX, Key No.: 1319530); ANY OCCUPANT at 11385 Rollie Tillman Road, Irvington, Alabama 36544.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 25th day of April, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by May 12, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 17th day of March, 2023.

ATTEST

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0246.02

IN THE MATTER OF LANDON COLE REYNOLDS, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Landon Cole Reynolds, born 8-27-18, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LANDON COLE REYNOLDS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0246.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Landon Cole Reynolds, born 8-27-18;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 17th day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1237.03

IN THE MATTER OF DAEMON AXEL LEE SHURUM, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Daemon Axel Lee Shurum, born 4-7-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF DAEMON AXEL LEE SHURUM, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1237.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Daemon Axel Lee Shurum, born 4-7-21;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1644.02

IN THE MATTER OF KYLAN XAVIER DEVONTY KING, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Kylan Xavier Devonty King, born 12-14-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF KYLAN XAVIER DEVONTY KING, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1644.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Kylan Xavier Devonty King, born 12-14-21;

Heretofore/This 2nd day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 17th day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: JU-2021-001505.02

IN THE MATTER OF ANSLEY KEEGAN

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

PETITIONER: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

RESPONDENT PARENTS: MOTHER: TIARRA ANSLEY, FATHER: DAMIEN WRIGHT, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN, FOR, OR TO THE SAID CHILD

NOTICE TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by the named Petitioner regarding KEEGAN ANSLEY in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division.

It having been made known to the Court that the identity and whereabouts of any presumed, legal, acknowledged or adjudicated father of the above named minor child, and/or any other Unknown or Putative father of said child, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child, are unknown to the Petitioner and cannot be determined with reasonable diligence by the Petitioner, and the Court having considered all of the foregoing, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED:

That a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set on the 2nd day of May, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division, 2315 Cosarides Street, Mobile, AL 36617. Any person claiming an interest in, to or for said minor child must file an answer to said Petition within fourteen (14) days of perfection of service by publication with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published in the CALL NEWS, a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama for four (4) consecutive weeks so as to give due notice of said hearing and service of the Summons and Petition to the parents, TIARRA ANSLEY and DAMIEN WRIGHT, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child.

DONE this 26th day of January, 2023.

/s/ LINDA COLLINS JENSEN

JUVENILE JUDGE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT

OF MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Case No.: JU-2021-001506.03

IN THE MATTER OF ANSLEY TOBIAS

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

PETITIONER: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

RESPONDENT PARENTS: MOTHER: TIARRA ANSLEY, FATHER: UNKNOWN, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN, FOR, OR TO THE SAID CHILD

NOTICE TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by the named Petitioner regarding TOBIAS ANSLEY in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division.

It having been made known to the Court that the identity and whereabouts of any presumed, legal, acknowledged or adjudicated father of the above named minor child, and/or any other Unknown or Putative father of said child, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child, are unknown to the Petitioner and cannot be determined with reasonable diligence by the Petitioner, and the Court having considered all of the foregoing, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED:

That a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set on the 2nd day of May, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division, 2315 Cosarides Street, Mobile, AL 36617. Any person claiming an interest in, to or for said minor child must file an answer to said Petition within fourteen (14) days of perfection of service by publication with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published in the CALL NEWS, a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama for four (4) consecutive weeks so as to give due notice of said hearing and service of the Summons and Petition to the parents, TIARRA ANSLEY and ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child.

DONE this 26th day of January, 2023.

LINDA COLLINS JENSEN

JUVENILE JUDGE

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-18-1446.03

IN THE MATTER OF IRIANNA IMANI PRINCE, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Iesha LeDimple Prince, the mother of Irianna Imani Prince, born 4-25-12, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF IRIANNA IMANI PRINCE, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-18-1446.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Irianna Imani Prince, born 4-25-12;

Heretofore/This 8th day of September, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Iesha LeDimple Prince, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-13-1173.09

IN THE MATTER OF LAMIRACLE NETTERIA DUMAS, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of LaMiracle Netteria Dumas, born 7-26-06, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LAMIRACLE NETTERIA DUMAS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-13-1173.09

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of LaMiracle Netteria Dumas, born 7-26-06;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of May 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0035.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASELYN REECE FINCH, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Aselyn Reece Finch, born 1-5-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASELYN REECE FINCH, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0035.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Aselyn Reece Finch, born 1-5-21;

Heretofore/This 15th day of August, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown father of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21;

Heretofore/This 12th day of January, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Terry Moore, alleged father of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF ASA NYCOLE PORTER, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0062.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Asa Nycole Porter, born 9-3-21;

Heretofore/This 12th day of January, 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Terry Moore, Alleged Father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

