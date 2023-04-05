MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 4-03-2023 CLICK HERE

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by JANET L. MERRIFIELD and BRITT MERRIFILED aka BRITT A. MERRIFIELD, wife and husband, as Mortgagor(s) to Union Planters Bank, N.A., now REGIONS BANK successor by merger to Union Planters Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee, dated the 5th day of May, 2003, and recorded in Book 5366, Page 1632 and re-recorded in Book 5470, Page 1523, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 11th day of May, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7, Still Water, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 86, Page 61, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK successor by merger to Union Planters Bank, N.A.

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Nathan Miller and Vivian Miller, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Advance Mortgage & Investment Company, LLC, its successors and assigns, on November 13, 2020, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 19, 2020, as Document Number 2020071080. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on May 18, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, Whitney Woods, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 27, Page 66, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 4562 Gold Dr, Mobile, AL 36619

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News April 5, 2023, April 12, 2023, April 19, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Alexander Pastore and Patricia M Pastore, wife and husband, originally in favor of AmSouth Bank, on September 14, 2001, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5043 Page 0756; being modified by Modification of Mortgage in Book 6000 Page 4; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 17, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 11 of Austill’s Addition to Spring Hill, as per plat recorded in Deed Book 106, Page 10, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama, run thence Southwardly along the East line of Lot 11, a distance of 140.0 feet to a point, thence Westwardly and parallel to the North line of Lot 11, a distance of 100.0 feet to a point, thence Northwardly along the West line of Lot 11, a distance of 140.0 feet to a point, thence Eastwardly along the North line of Lot 11, a distance of 100.0 feet to the Point of Beginning. Property street address for informational purposes: 3811 Austill Ln, Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01772

Call News 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023, 04/19/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert L. Hester, Jr., a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on November 30, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on December 21, 2017 at Book LR7587, at Page 1831, as Document Number 2017071251. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on May 18, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 20, Bellefield (Revised), according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 62, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 7763 Bellefield Dr E, Theodore, AL 36582-2365

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News April 5, 2023, April 12, 2023, April 19, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by , an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, on December 16, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6843 Page 1632 and being modified in Book LR7597 Page 1767, Added Cavesha Nero at time of modification; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, Block D, First Addition to Druid Homes as recorded in Map Book 8, page 308 in the Office of the Judge Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1209 Druid Drive, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-02170

Call News 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023, 04/19/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles K. Smith, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Coats & Co., Inc., on September 22, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6052 Page-1489; the undersigned Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2020-3, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 1, Gulf Dale 3rd Unit as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 28 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1954 Brill Road , Mobile, AL 36605. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2020-3, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-00077

Call News 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023, 04/19/2023

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cory L. Reed a/k/a Cory Reed and Rebecca Reed, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Capstone Bank, its successors and assigns. on June 25, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book LR7277, Page 556; the undersigned CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS Citizens NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on May 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at a point locally accepted as being the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 North, Range 1 East, Mobile County, Alabama; thence S89 degrees 58’56”W, 447.0 feet to the West margin of Bishop Street; thence N00 degrees 01’04”W, 170.00 feet along the West margin of said street to an iron rod set (CA-764-LS) and also being the point of beginning; thence N00 degrees 01’04”W, 255.00 feet along the West margin of said street to an axle found on the South margin of Harris Street; thence S89 degrees 56’32”W, 96.18 feet along the South margin of said street to an iron rod set (CA-764-LS); thence S00 degrees 03’28”E, 255.00 feet to an iron rod (CA-754-LS); thence N89 degrees 56’32”E, 96.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land lying in the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 North, Range 1 East, Mobile County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT that portion conveyed to the County of Mobile by deed recorded in Real Property Book 5494, Page 762 and being more particularly described as follows: The East 5.0 feet of Lots 1, 11 and 12, Block 8, Subdivision of the NW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 and the SE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 6, Township 1 North, Range 1 East of the St. Stephens Principal Meridian as recorded in Deed Book 156, Pages 322-323, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1445 Harris St Mt Vernon, AL 36560

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS Citizens NA, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 3/29/2023, 4/5/2023, 4/12/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Luciana Crawford aka Luciana M. Crawford, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, on January 25, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021006352; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 25, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 33, Park Place Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 107, Page 86, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 7906 Park Place Dr S , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01984

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendors Lien Deed executed by Samuel W. Nelson and Tina R. Nelson, to Raymond J. Paternostro, Jr., a married man, dated August 11th, 2008, and recorded in Real Property Book 6425, Page 1508, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; and said default continuing; notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendors Lien Deed, sell at public outcry for cash, at the Government Street entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, to the highest bidder, on April 27th, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the East Half of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run North 00 degrees 48 minutes 47 seconds West along the West line of the East Half of Section 30, 3361.04 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue North 00 degrees 48 minutes 47 seconds West along said West line of East Half Section 30, 600.04 feet to a point; thence run North 88 degrees 43 minutes 51 seconds East 876.78 feet to a point; thence run South 16 degrees 49 minutes 41 seconds East 52.89 feet to a point; thence run South 05 degrees 23 minutes 19 seconds West 200.11 feet to a point; thence run South 07 degrees 25 minutes 19 seconds West 361.28 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 11 minutes 13 seconds West 818.22 feet to the point of beginning. LESS AND EXCEPT the East 30 feet for roadway purposes.

TOGETHER WITH a 60 foot easement for ingress and egress with a 30

foot on each side of the centerline of the easement and the centerline of

said easement described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of the East Half of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 2 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run North 00 degrees 48 minutes 47 seconds West along the West line of the East Half of said Section 30, 979.58 feet to the point of beginning, said point being on the centerline of the 60 foot easement for ingress and egress, said point of beginning also being on the arc of a curve to the Southwest and having a radius of 210.0 feet; thence run Southwestwardly along said centerline and arc of said curve 101.88 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 73 degrees 11 minutes 19 seconds West 93.41 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Northwest and having a radius of 250.0 feet; thence run Northwestwardly along the arc of said curve 246.52 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 49 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds West 208.07 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 84 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds West 405.86 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Northwest and having a radius of 150.0 feet; thence run Northwestwardly along the arc of said curve 49.74 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 65 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds West 107.45 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Southwest and having a radius of 120.0 feet; thence run Southwestwardly along the arc of said curve 195.83 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 21 degrees 01 minutes 19 seconds West 168.83 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the Southwest and having a radius of 355.0 feet; thence run Southwestwardly along the arc of said curve 192.42 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run South 52 degrees 31 minutes 19 seconds West 117.58 feet to the P.C. of a curve to the West and having a radius of 150.0 feet; thence run Westwardly along the arc of said curve 108.65 feet to the P.T. of said curve; thence run North 85 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds 718.54 feet to the end point of said 60 foot easement, said end point being 975.12 feet North of the Southwest corner of Section 30, Township 1 South, Range 2 West.

SUBJECT TO:

All existing easements and rights of way and utility easement as recorded in Mobile County Probate. Except therefrom such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed to others than the grantor. Easements, reservations, restrictions, rights-of-way and setback lines as reserved and shown on record Map of subdivision. All matters of Public record including any utility easements as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incidental to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

RAYMOND PATERNOSTRO, JR. as holder of said Vendors Lien Deed

William C. Poole, LLC

Attorneys at Law

917 Western America Circle

Suite 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

(251) 344-5015

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Carl F. Binder, a single man, originally in favor of Compass Bank, on February 11, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in BK: LR7347 Page 1389; the undersigned PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 4, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 19 and 20, Remington, according to plat thereof in Map Book 46, Page 122 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except: The South 10.00 feet of Lot 19, Remington, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 46, Page 95, corrected in Map Book 46, Page 122, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. This property is the same property described in deed recorded in Bk: LR7347 Page 1387 and mortgage recorded in Bk: LR7347 Page 1389. Property street address for informational purposes: 3860 Remington Court, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01867

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Quincy Marie Wade, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for American Advisors Group, on November 13, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7323 Pg: 977; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 12, Block B, Dauphin Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Page 189, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 3014 Calais Street, Mobile, AL 36606. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01698

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from BENNY JOHN SMITH AND ANITA SMITH, HUSBAND AND

WIFE, MARRIED to URBAN FINANCIAL GROUP, on the 23rd day of May, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 5, 2008, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6422, Page 497, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS 11, 12 AND 13 FIRST UNIT OF STEINWOOD, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGES 444 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1905 SAINT MONICA DRIVE, MOBILE, AL 36605.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT, LLC F/K/A REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC., Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992

Case No. RMU-23-01078-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by MATTHEW WOLFE and BRITTNEY WOLFE, a married couple, on the 30th day of August 2016, to 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as recorded in Bk: LR7419, Page 1013, in the office of the Probate Judge of Mobile County, Alabama; 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, 21ST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 19, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 8, Westfield Estates, Unit One, a subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 27, Page 1, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2016 Cavalier 56’ x 28’ manufactured home, Serial No. CCV075200ALAB;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Kristofor D. Sodergren

Attorney for 21st Mortgage Corporation

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News March 29, April 5, and April 12, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ronald W. Poole Sr, and Faith Poole, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Village Capital & Investment, LLC, on September 23, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7080 Page 1450; the undersigned Village Capital & Investment, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 7, Revised Plat Woods End as recorded in Map Book 24, Page 59 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8080 Danielle Dr , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Village Capital & Investment, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-05837

Call News 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023, 04/12/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on October 5, 2006 by Robert M. Brinkman and Brandice S. Brinkman, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Financial Alabama, Inc., and recorded in 6063 at 194 on October 17, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 4, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

All of that real property in Mobile County, Alabama described as follows:

Lot 1 Cotton Parch Subdivision as per plat recorded at Map Book 91, page 103 of the Probate Records, Mobile County, Alabama.

Excepting Therefrom all oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under said property the same begin expressly reserved by grantor herein together with all rights connected therewith.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 5275 Angus Ln, Grand Bay, AL 36541.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 23-022565

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Calls News March 22, 2023 and March 29, 2023 and April 5, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to Swipe Right Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004203 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Parcel One:

Lot 3, Block 19, Glendale Park, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 61, Page 316 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

That certain Lot or Land bounded by a line described as follows to wit: Commencing at a point on the West side of Michigan Avenue 151 feet 8 inches from the Northwest corner of Michigan Avenue and Eslava Street; thence running Northwardly along the West side of Michigan Avenue 50 feet to a point; which point is 60 feet South of Texas Street; thence West at right angles with Michigan Avenue 200 feet, more or less, to the East side of a 10 foot alley; thence Southwardly along the East side of said alley, 55 feet, more or less, to a point 225 feet Northwardly from Eslava Street, measured from said alley; thence East and at right angles with Michigan Avenue 195 feet, more or less, to the place of beginning being all of Lot 2 and part of Lot 8 all in Block 19 of Glendale Park, according to Map recorded in Deed Book 61 N.S., Pages 316-37, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Swipe Right Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88878

Call News March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004205 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

That certain lot of land on the East side of Broad Street, beginning at a point 57 feet 2 inches Northwardly from the Northeast corner of Broad and Augusta Street; thence running Eastwardly 131 feet to a point; thence running Northwardly 54 feet, 5 inches to a point; thence running Westwardly 132 feet 1 inch to the East side of Broad Street; thence running Southwardly 54 feet 5 inches to the place of beginning; being a part of the Favre Claim.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88881

Call News March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004206 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot No. 6 in Square No. 50 according to map or plat of the West Gordon Division of Favre Tract executed by Dean Knox, US Deputy Surveyor, said lot having a front on the East side of Broad Street of 57 feet 4 inches and extending back Eastwardly with the same width 131 feet, more or less, bound West by Broad Street and South by Augusta Street (formerly New Hampshire Street).

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88880

Call News March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of the mortgage relating to submission of proof of insurance upon demand, described in that certain Mortgage executed by Landlord 36 Holdings, LLC to LMNOP Properties LLC, dated January 24, 2023, and recorded in Instrument #2023004204 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Mortgage, will under and by virtue of the provisions of Alabama Code 35-10-3, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot 4, Square 50 of the West Gordon Division of the Favre Tract according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 34 NS, Page 150, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, said lot having a front on Broad Street of 57 feet 4 inches and extending back Eastwardly between parallel lines 152 feet for a depth.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LMNOP Properties LLC

Holder of Said Mortgage

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE:

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

88879

Call News: March 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by PETAR PEJIC, an unmarried man, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 16th day of January, 2017, and recorded in Book LR7470, Page 414, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 25th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 4, FOURTH UNIT RESUBDIVISION COUCH UNIT ROLLING ACRES as recorded in Map Book 20, Page 93 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News March 29 and April 5, 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien retained in deed executed by NEAL H. JARMAN, JR., and dated August 30, 2021 and recorded as Instrument No. 2021059894, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to STEPHEN V. MORGAN, and the undersigned holder of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 12th day of April, 2023 at the front or main door of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the intersection of the West line of Leonard Prine Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 67, Page 91, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama and the South right-of-way line of Celeste Road (right-of-way varies), run South 00° 04’ 16” West and along the West line of said Leonard Prine Subdivision 875.00 feet; thence South 89° 43’ 01” West 1231.29 feet; thence North 87° 50’ 40” West, 268.72 feet; thence North 85° 19’ 08” West 250.00 feet; thence North 82° 47’ 36” West, 250.00; thence North 80° 16’ 04” West, 253.00 feet; thence North 77° 40’ 36” West 254.00 feet; thence North 75° 06’ 19” West, 258.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence North 72° 29’ 02” West, 261.00 feet; thence North 00° 04’ 16” East 875.00 feet to a point on the South right-of-way line of said Celeste Road, said point being in the arc of a 5672.00 foot radius curve to the left; thence Southwardly and Eastwardly along the arc of said curve (chord bears South 72° 29’ 02” East, 261.00 feet), a distance of 261.02 feet; thence South 00° 04’ 16” West 875.00 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property contains 5.0± acres.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

STEPHEN V. MORGAN

Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holder of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News March 22, March 29 and April 5, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien deed conveyed from JERRY WAYNE McCREARY to RANDOLPH JONES, JR. and CHARDIS P. THOMAS recorded in Instrument 2006077946 Mobile County, AL Probate Ct. records, and notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on April 19, 2023, at the front door of the Mobile County Courthouse the following described property to wit:

PARCEL A

Lot 15, Strauss First Addition to Toulminville, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, page 295, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

and

PARCEL B

The East half of Lot 16, Strauss First Addition to Toulminville, as per plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, page 294, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Address: 1819 St. Charles Ave., Mobile, AL

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave.

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News March 29, April 5, 12, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Philip B. Stiell, II, an unmarried person, as Mortgagor(s) to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, as Mortgagee, dated the 21st day of October, 2005, and recorded in Book 5872 , Page 116, being corrected and re-recorded in Book 5925, Page 1900 , et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 20th day of April, 2023, in the city of Mobile, at the Front door of the Court House of Mobile County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel A: Beginning at a point on the northeast corner of South Carolina and Dearborn Streets, thence running eastwardly along the north line of South Carolina Street, fifty-two (52) feet and six (6) inches to a point, thence running Northwardly and parallel with Dearborn Street, one hundred (100) feet to a point, thence running westwardly and parallel with South Carolina street, fifty two (52) feet and six (6) inches to a point, thence running southwardly along the east line of Dearborn Street, one hundred (100) feet to the place of beginning. Parcel B: All that real property in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point on the north side of South Carolina Street fifty-two (52) feet and six (6) inches east of the north east corner of South Carolina and Dearborn Streets, thence running Eastwardly along the north side of South Carolina Street ten (10) feet, to the property of Andrew Broadus; thence running northwardly along Andrew Broadus’ west line and parallel with Dearborn Street, one hundred (100) feet, more or less, to a point thence running westwardly and parallel with South Carolina Street, ten (10) feet, to a point; thence running Eastwardly and parallel with Dearborn Street, one hundred feet, more or less, to the north line of South Carolina Street, the place of beginning.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK d/b/a REGIONS MORTGAGE Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

Call News March 22, 29, and April 5, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph T. Samuels, Jr., single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on July 2, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021048957; the undersigned Freedom Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on May 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: A parcel of land and premises described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest Corner of “Sasser Court” as recorded in Map Book 12, Page 13 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 14 degrees 06 minutes 45 seconds West, 266.50 feet; thence North 22 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds East, 318.83 feet to a point on the South right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive; thence South 86 degrees 30 minutes 16 seconds East and along the South right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive, 25.14 feet; thence South 46 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East and continuing along the Southerly right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive, 367.61 feet to the point of curvature of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50 feet; thence run Southeasterly and along the arc of said cul-de-sac and being along the South right-of-way line of Sandhill Drive, 40.90 feet; thence South 41 degrees 42 minutes 11 seconds East, 135.96 feet to a point on the North line of said “SASSER COURT”; thence South 71 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West and along the North line of said “Sasser Court”, 170.71 feet to a point on the North right-of-way line of Sasser Lane; thence continue South 71 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West and along the North right-of-way line of said Sasser Lane, and also continuing along the North line of said “Sasser Court”, 123.00 feet; thence continuing South 71 degrees 32 minutes 56 seconds West and continuing along the North line of said “Sasser Court”, 191.51 feet to the Point of Beginning. Containing 3.68 acres. Parcel B: Commencing at the Northwest Corner of “Sasser Court” as recorded in Map Book 12, Page 13 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama; thence North 14 degrees 06 minutes 45 seconds West, 266.50 feet; thence North 22 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds East; 107 .30 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence North 80 degrees 18 minutes 14 seconds West, 176.02 feet to a point; said point being the intersection of the South Right-of-Way line of Hildesheim Circle with the East Right-of-Way line of Hildesheim. Circle; thence North 8 degrees 46 minutes 46 seconds East and along the East Right-of-Way line of Hildsheim Circle, 181.93 feet to a point of the South Right-of-Way line of Sandhill Drive; thence South 86 degrees 30 minutes 16 seconds East and along the South Right-of-Way line of Sandhill Drive, 226.62 feet; thence South 22 degrees 21 minutes 29 seconds West 211.53 feet to the point of beginning. Containing 0.89 acres.. Property street address for informational purposes: 122 Sand Hill Dr , Eight Mile, AL 36613. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01872

Call News 03/22/2023, 03/29/2023, 04/05/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Regina Moore Single Woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for SWBC Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns dated June 18, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on June 21, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021039846 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SWBC Mortgage Corporation in Instrument 2022075169 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SWBC Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of May, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 8, AUTUMN RIDGE, UNIT 3, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 33 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 8, AUTUMN RIDGE, UNIT 3 RUN SOUTH 49 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST AND ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 8 A DISTANCE OF 130.0 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 8, THENCE RUN NORTH 50 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 59 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 130.02 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 8, THENCE RUN NORTH 40 DEGREES 51 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST AND ALONG SAID WEST LINE A DISTANCE OF 2.3 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 8 AND TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Said property is commonly known as 3132 Wellborne Dr W, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SWBC MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04521AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 03/22/2023,03/29/2023,04/05/2023

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC, Plaintiff v. CARL N. YOUNG, JANICE L. YOUNG, or OCCUPANT, Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, are hereby Ordered to Answer the Complaint for Ejectment currently pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Case No. 02-CV-2022-901814 filed by CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC seeking ejectment from property described as:

Lot 120 of Wilmer Estates, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 22, Page 9 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

LESS & EXCEPT: That part of Lot 120 beginning at the Northeast corner of said Lot 120; run thence South a distance of 171.0 feet to a point; thence run South 45 degrees 30 minutes West a distance of 122.4 feet to a point on the East right-of-way line of Moffat Road; run thence Northwestwardly along said right-of-way line a distance of 80 feet, more or less, to a point; run thence South 87 degrees 45 minutes East a distance of 75 feet, more or less, to the point of curve, said curve having a delta angle of 50 degrees 17 minutes to the left, a radius of 50 feet; thence run in a Northwardly direction a distance of 100 feet, more or less, measured along the arc of said curve to the point of tangent of said curve; thence run North 06 degrees 58 minutes West a distance of 150 feet, more or less; thence run Eastwardly a distance of 9 feet, more or less, to the Point of Beginning.

ALSO: Lot 121 of Wilmer Estates, as per plat thereof recorded in Map Book 22, Page 9 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Property also known as 14900 Moffett Road, Wilmer, AL 36587

The Defendants are required to answer with the Clerk of Circuit Court of Mobile County on or before thirty (30) days following the final publication of this notice or otherwise, a judgment by default may be taken against the Defendants. This Notice is published pursuant to an Order of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama by the Honorable Charles A. Graddick, Circuit Court Judge, dated February 16, 2023.

ROBERT J. SOLOMON

For The Firm of

SOLOMON BAGGETT, LLC

3763 Rogers Bridge Road

Duluth, GA 30097

Telephone: (678) 243-2515

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Call News 3/22/23, 3/29/23, 4/5/23, 4/12/23

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason Carl Dyson, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for NATIONPOINT, A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVIGNS BANK, its successors and assigns. on December 14, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, at Book 6307, Page 1856; the undersigned Barclays Mortgage Trust 2021-NPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-NPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on April 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

The West Half of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section Five Township One South Range Three West, Mobile County, Alabama, less that portion, lying within the right of way of Gulfcrest Road.

Property street address for informational purposes: 10650 Gulfcrest Rd, Chunchula, AL 36521

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Barclays Mortgage Trust 2021-NPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-NPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Call News 3/22/2023, 3/29/2023, 4/5/2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in Deed to Bobby Scott and Donna Scott from Patricia Crowley, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Mamie Lou LeBlanc, Deceased, dated July 28, 2000 and recorded in Real Property Book 4862, Page 1733 and amended by a First Amendment to Vendor’s Lien dated August 1, 2010 and recorded in Real Property Book 6784, Page 1669 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama; and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on April 18, 2023, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Vendor’s Lien hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lot 2, Middle Ring Subdivision according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 9, Page 290 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Patricia Crowley

Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien

Jason D. Smith

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251) 344-0880

ABBS# 74707

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

DEFAULT having been made in the payment of the indebtedness contained in that certain Vendor’s Lien and Promissory Note from TOM L. BAXTER, JR. dated November 15, 2017, which Vendor’s Lien Deed is recorded as Instrument Number 2017064853 in the Probate records of Mobile County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that the undersigned owner of said principal debt, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed, will sell, before the entrance door of the Mobile Government Plaza facing Government Street nearest the corner of Government and Joachim Streets, County of Mobile, State of Alabama, at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder on April 20, 2023 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., the property described in said Vendor’s Lien Deed and situated in Mobile County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 50, MELINDA ACRES SUBDIVISION, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 120 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Property Address: 118 Melinda Drive, Saraland, Alabama 36571

TOGETHER with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, RESERVATIONS AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND/OR CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. CONSULT AN ATTORNEY TO UNDERSTAND YOUR RIGHTS.

Said sale is made for purpose of paying the indebtedness contained in the Vendor’s Lien Deed and Promissory Note, and the costs and expenses of this foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee as provided for in said Vendor’s Lien and Promissory Note.

/s/ Page Stanley Ellis

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Page Stanley Ellis, P.C.

Attorney at Law

169 Dauphin Street, Suite 304

Mobile, Alabama 36602

Telephone: (251) 433-7272

Call News March 22, March 29, April 5, and April 12, 2023

POSTPONEMENT

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Nancy Verness Rhode, a single woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Ameritrust Mortgage Company, dated April 13, 2005, and recorded in Book 5771 at Page 817 on May 5, 2005, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, as last transferred to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A The Bank of New York as trustee for registered Holders of CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-7 by assignment, recorded on March 7, 2022, Instrument Number 2022017054 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of Seventy-Three Thousand Eight Hundred and 0/100 dollars ($73,800.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein. Brock and Scott, PLLC, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 16, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main courthouse entrance of Mobile County, Alabama, within the legal hours of sale, the following described property:

Lot 6, and the South one-half of Lot 5, Block 3, BATTERY HEIGHTS, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, Pages 562 and 563, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

The debt secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Mortgage. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Mortgage and by law, including attorney’s fees.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Nancy Verness Rhodes or tenant(s); and said property is more commonly known as 366 Alder Ave, Mobile, AL 36604.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the mortgage and (3) any right of redemption or other lien not extinguished by foreclosure.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until March 23, 2023 during the legal hours of sale at the main entrance of the courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama. The mortgage foreclosure sale of March 23, 2023 has been postponed until April 27, 2023 during the legal hours of sale at the main entrance of the courthouse in Mobile County, Alabama.

Brock & Scott, PLLC

120 Bishop Circle

Pelham, AL 35124-1397

(205) 988-4202

B&S File No.: 22-01512

Call News April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Evelyn Myhlhousen Unmarried to AmSouth Bank dated January 16, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on February 14, 2006, in Book 5918, Page 1664 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to RBC Centura Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 6164, Page 407 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 22nd day of February, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 20, BLOCK “A” OF RIVER ACRES SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 5 PAGE 361, OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1708 Bryan Ave, Mobile, AL 36605.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO RBC BANK (USA), FORMERLY KNOWN AS RBC CENTURA BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-04216AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mobile Press Register

01/27/2023,02/03/2023,02/10/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 21, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Wilson, Jr. And Virginia L Wilson, Husband And Wife to AmSouth Bank dated September 24, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on September 26, 2003, in Book 5465, Page 113 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to RBC Centura Bank by assignment recorded in Deed Book 6188, Page 397 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, successor by merger to RBC Bank (USA), formerly known as RBC Centura Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 9th day of March, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 29, Heron Lakes, Phase One, Resubdivision of and Addition to Lot 29, as recorded in Map Book 101, Page 122 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1050 Grand Heron Court W Lot 29, Mobile, AL 36693.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO RBC BANK (USA), FORMERLY KNOWN AS RBC CENTURA BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9206319

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 02/15/2023,02/22/2023,03/01/2023, 04/05/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 20, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF Alabama

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Richard S Allen Unmarried to AmSouth Bank dated September 11, 2001; said mortgage being recorded on October 5, 2001, in Book 5045, Page 995, as having been modified by an agreement recorded on and recorded in Book 5408, Page 803 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to PNC Bank, National Association in Instrument 2022063371 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 9th day of February, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 74, Forest Dale Subdivision, as recorded in Map Book 5, Pages 657-660 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, and re-recorded in Map Book 6, Pages 341-344 of the aforesaid Court records.

Said property is commonly known as 5211 Oakhurst Ave, Mobile, AL 36618.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03155AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Mobile Press Register

01/13/2023,01/20/2023,01/27/2023

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until April 20, 2023, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LACLAUDIA P. THOMAS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0367

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CLAUDE JOSEPH THOMAS as Executor under the last will and testament of LACLAUDIA P. THOMAS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ERIC CROMWELL, Esq.

ZACHERIAH PERMENTER

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of NANCY SANDERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0579

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES SANDERS as Executor under the last will and testament of NANCY SANDERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES C ROBBINS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0483

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SCOTT MICHAEL ROBBINS as Executor under the last will and testament of JAMES C ROBBINS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID STERLING PRICE

Case No. 2022-2406

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named parties on the 28th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TONY RAY PRICE and MEGAN E PRICE as Co-Administrators of the estate of DAVID STERLING PRICE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RICK A. LA TRACE, Esq.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE, Esq.

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SYBILLE ELISE MANNSFELD, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0527

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SVEN-PETER MANNSFELD as Executor under the last will and testament of SYBILLE ELISE MANNSFELD, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

TODD L. DENISON, Esq.

CHRISTOPHER LUKE NIXON

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID CHARLES MADER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0586

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

RICHARD R. LORD as Executor under the last will and testament of DAVID CHARLES MADER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONALD P. DAVIS

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAX L. LEE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0338

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CARRIE ANITA LEE as Executrix under the last will and testament of MAX L. LEE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANTONIO S. ILUMINA, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0528

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

REMEDIOS C. ILUMINA as Executrix under the last will and testament of ANTONIO S. ILUMINA, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

TIMOTHY ALLEN CLARKE

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BRIAN MICHAEL HILLERY, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2252

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BRUCE E. TURNER as Executor under the last will and testament of BRIAN MICHAEL HILLERY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KEVIN HERRIN

Case No. 2023-0387

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 28th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CAROL ANN HERRIN as Administratrix of the estate of KEVIN HERRIN, deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS, Esq.

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARLIN DWIGHT FILLERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0585

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN NAMAN FILLERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARLIN DWIGHT FILLERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KAYE JORDAN COOPER, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0582

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES JORDAN as Executor under the last will and testament of KAYE JORDAN COOPER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

TIMOTHY ALLEN CLARKE

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT CHARLES CALIN

Case No. 2022-1831

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023, by the. HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

FRANCES CALIN, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of ROBERT CHARLES CALIN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ERIC CROMWELL

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CONSTANTINE ROBERT BOTSIS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0587

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BRIAN LEWIS BOTSIS as Executor under the last will and testament of CONSTANTINE ROBERT BOTSIS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MARCUS E. MCCRORY

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LOUIS DONALD BARGE SR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0332

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 29th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHERYL B. MACK as Executrix under the last will and testament of LOUIS DONALD BARGE SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News April 5, 12, 19, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATHERINE E. SIMON, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2546

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DESIREE CLARKE as Executrix under the last will and testament of KATHERINE E. SIMON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARSHA EILEEN RIDGEWAY SHAW

Case No. 2023-0386

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOHN WILSON SHAW as Administrator of the estate of MARSHA EILEEN RIDGEWAY SHAW, deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG, Esq.

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA N. SELLERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0478

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

PATRICIA E. RHINEHART AKA PATRICIA S. RHINEHART and CAROL T. MEDEIROS as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of BARBARA N. SELLERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HENRY H. CADDELL

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOYCE C. ROUSE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0516

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KAREN M. FALLA as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOYCE C. ROUSE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

SAMUEL L. STOCKMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN C. REYNOLDS SR., Deceased

Case No. 2022-1041

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

TERESA M. PARKER and ROBERT C. REYNOLDS as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of JOHN C. REYNOLDS SR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JOHN M. LASSITER JR.

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DIANNE SIMISON MURPHY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0514

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELLY BROWN as Executrix under the last will and testament of DIANNE SIMISON MURPHY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES E ROBERTSON JR.

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THEODORA JANET MEARS, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1042

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GABRIELLA M. HENDRICKSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of THEODORA JANET MEARS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES B MARSHALL

Case No. 2023-0553

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 24th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of JAMES B MARSHALL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAMIE ANN JONES

Case No. 2023-0489

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of MAMIE ANN JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOAN JOHNSTON

Case No. 2022-2539

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LYNDA DENISE COMBS, as Administratrix CTA under the last will and testament of JOAN JOHNSTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEVEN C. PEARSON

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GERALDINE JENKINS

Case No. 2023-0117

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARQUITA DARCELLE JENKINS as Administratrix of the estate of GERALDINE JENKINS, deceased

Pro Se of Record:

MARQUITA DARCELLE JENKINS

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JACQUELYNN HEARN ISHEE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0525

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JENIFER LAURIE ISHEE as Executrix under the last will and testament of JACQUELYNN HEARN ISHEE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LEO FOX, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0392

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JOYCE FOX as Executrix under the last will and testament of LEO FOX, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

STEPHEN E. CLEMENTS

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROLAND DENSON

Case No. 2023-0057

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023, by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY GERARD DENSON, as Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of ROLAND DENSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of YONG WOON CHUNG

Case No. 2023-0488

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 22nd day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of YONG WOON CHUNG, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES DONALD CAREY, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2495

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

EUGENIA P. CAREY as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES DONALD CAREY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES PARRISH COLEMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES HOWELL CARPENTER JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0192

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 21st day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE EDWARD G. HAWKINS, Temporary Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES HOWELL CARPENTER, Ill as Executor under the last will and testament of JAMES HOWELL CARPENTER JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM S MCFADDEN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JIMMIE TRAVIS BRELAND

Case No. 2023-0265

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of JIMMIE TRAVIS BRELAND, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ESSIE MAE BEVILLE, Deceased

Case No. 2022-1349

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LAURA GENE CAMPBELL as Executrix under the last will and testament of ESSIE MAE BEVILLE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM J. CASEY

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARLTON DAVIS BEECH

Case No. 2023-0491

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of CARLTON DAVIS BEECH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

Case No. 2022-2121-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RONALD RICHARD LYLES, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PETITION FOR SALE OF REAL PROPERTY – 9620 ROYAL WOODS COURT as filed by ASHLEY HEYER. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JEAN M. POWERS

PO BOX 161051

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News March 22, 29, April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of STEPHEN L. ZITO, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0475

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CHRISTI ETHEREDGE ZITO as Executrix under the last will and testament of STEPHEN L. ZITO, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

HALEY H CARTER, Esq.

GILBERT DUKES III

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GWENDOLYN JANE WATERS

Case No. 2022-2534

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ASHLEY WATERS as Administratrix of the estate of GWENDOLYN JANE WATERS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

ASHLEY WATERS, PRO SE

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EUNICE D WARSH, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0428

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DANIEL A. HANNAN as Executor under the last will and testament of EUNICE D WARSH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

NEIL CHUNN JOHNSTON JR.

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ERMA RANKINS SINGLETON

Case No. 2023-0380

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DOMINICK SINGLETON as Administrator of the estate of ERMA RANKINS SINGLETON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L. WILLIAMS, Esq.

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELIZABETH BRIGTSEN SISSON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0468

Take notice that Ancillary Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SALLY S. SCHEUERMANN and CAROL E. SISSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of ELIZABETH BRIGTSEN SISSON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JASON D. SMITH

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BARBARA S SCHOTTGEN, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2269

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KIMBERLEE R MAYO and SUE R. COLVERT as Co-Executrices under the last will and testament of BARBARA S SCHOTTGEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BEAUFORT LYNN NYE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0467

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANIE N. CARNEY as Executrix under the last will and testament of BEAUFORT LYNN NYE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PATRICIA WINSTON HALL

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER MARKS

Case No. 2023-0073

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ROBIN KING MARKS as Administrator of the estate of STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER MARKS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

BRITT V. BETHEA, Esq.

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LYDIA PIPPINS JONES Deceased

Case No. 2022-2332

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JEFFERY JONES and LYDIA TERRISITA JONES as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of LYDIA PIPPINS JONES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEFFREY SETTERSTROM

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLARENCE ALLEN HORTON, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0472

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JENNIFER JOANNE HORTON as Executrix under the last will and testament of CLARENCE ALLEN HORTON, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHNSON HAYNES Jr., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0470

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA HAYNES SUMMERS as Executrix under the last will and testament of JOHNSON HAYNES Jr., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

RONNIE L WILLIAMS

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JANICE GAILE HALL

Case No. 2023-0229

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 13th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

THOMAS RICKEY HALL as Administrator of the estate of JANICE GAILE HALL, deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON, Esq.

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CAROLYN BROADAWAY EWING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0476

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GEORGE R. EWING as Executor under the last will and testament of CAROLYN BROADAWAY EWING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JEAN M. POWERS

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of VEOLA SHINN COLLEY, Deceased

Case No. 2023-0471

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

DAVID L. COLLEY III as Executor under the last will and testament of VEOLA SHINN COLLEY, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBBIE RAY BRU, Deceased

Case No. 2022-2493

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LYDIA PHILLIPS BRU as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBBIE RAY BRU, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

CAMILLE R. FORD

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM MILLARD ACHROD JR AKA WILLIAM MILLARD ACHORD, JR., Deceased

Case No. 2023-0465

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 15th day of March, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

NATHAN JOHN FRY as Executor under the last will and testament of WILLIAM MILLARD ACHROD JR. AKA WILLIAM MILLARD ACHORD, JR., Deceased

Attorney of Record:

JAMES MICHAEL NEWTON

Call News March 22, 29 and April 5, 2023

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

April 03, 2023

Case No. 2019-1740-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY M RUGGS, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by DARRY RUGGS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically MARCUS MORRIS, DAVIETTA GREEN, CHERYL MORRIS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: DEREK C ROSE

PO BOX 2158

FOLEY, AL 36535

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 30, 2023

CASE NO. 2018-0430-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LEO JOWERS, Deceased

On to-wit the 22nd day of May 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ETHEL MCNEIL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: Creola G. Ruffin

Post Office Box 40404

Mobile, Alabama 36640

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2017-1215-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BURL EDWARD LIVINGSTON SR, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by GRANT ANDREW LIVINGSTON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: BRENT T. DAY

1610 GOVERNMENT STREET

MOBILE, AL 36604

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 23, 2023

Case No. 2023-0059

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY MARTIN ADAIR “DOT” BOYKIN AKA DOROTHY M BOYKIN, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of May, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by DANNE JAMES ADAIR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ROBERT MARTIN ADAIR, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

307 MORGAN AVENUE

MOBILE, AL 36606

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2019-0142-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAMIE CHILDRESS A/K/A MAMIE SUE CHILDRESS, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by BRANDON MITCHELL VICKERS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: RICHARD L. WATTERS

158 S. JACKSON STREET

MOBILE, AL 36602

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2021-0561-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of BESSIE B WATT, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto If they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 21, 2023

Case No. 2021-0060-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Yolanda Holt Lucas, Deceased

On to-wit the 15th day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 20, 2023

Case No. 2020-0186-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of KATHI ELLIS BAKER, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of May, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the SALE OF REAL PROPERTY as filed by ASHLEY ELLIS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically ALICIA BAKER JOHNSON, THOMAS JAMES BAKER, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: PAGE STANLEY ELLIS

169 DAUPHIN STREET, SUITE 304

MOBILE, AL 36602

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

Case No. 2022-0206-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARL HENRY BELK, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of May, 2023 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by WINTHROP RAY COREY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically TERRENCE DUANE BELK, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: SHIRLEY M JUSTICE

P.O. DRAWER 2025

Mobile, AL 36652

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

CASE NO. 2021-1253-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of Ethel Virginia Cox, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, the court will proceed to consider MOTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS and MOTION FOR COMMISSIONER’S FEE as filed by RUTH LATTIER CHRIETTE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically RALPH BERNARD COX, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: Creola G. Ruffin

Post Office Box 40404

Mobile, Alabama 36640

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 17, 2023

Case No. 2022-1930-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of THOMAS JAMES STOKES A/K/A TOM STOKES, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony M. Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of. Probate

Attorney: ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 15, 2023

Case No. 2007-2141-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MYLAN R. ENGEL, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of May, 2023 at 11:00 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by DANIEL MICHAEL ENGEL, MARK ROBERT ENGEL. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney: WESLEY H. BLACKSHER

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIRCLE,

STE 210

MOBILE, AL 36609

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDINGS

April 10, 2023

Case No. 2023-0040

In Re: Phillip Franklin, an incapacitated person

On to-wit, the 10th day of April, 2023, at 9:00 AM in Courtroom 1, Third Floor, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, 36602, the Court will proceed to consider the Petition for Appointment of a Volunteer Guardian filed by the Mobile County Department of Human Resources. Notice is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically Quinisha Watson, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

Don Davis, Judge of Probate

Attorney: Brandon D. Jackson, Esq.

3103 Airport Boulevard, Suite 100

Mobile, AL 36606

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 14, 2023

Case No. 2022-1147-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARGARET DUNCAN, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P.O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

March 14, 2023

Case No. 2017-2231-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CLEOPHUS MANN, Deceased

On to-wit the 24th day of April, 2023 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by MARIE JANES. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN C. BRUTKIEWICZ

61 ST. JOSEPH ST., SUITE 210

Mobile, AL 36602

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Griner Drilling Service, Inc. has completed the contract with The Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, A Public Corporation for the following job:

Contract 1- Jail Well Pump Replacement

Any claims held against same shall be itemized, notarized, and presented to the Utilities Board of the Town of Citronelle dba South Alabama Utilities, A Public Corporation at its offices or same will be barred.

PUBLIC NOTICE

MOBILE COUNTY COMMISSION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

DRAFT PY2023 YEAR FOUR ACTION PLAN

In accordance with 24 CFR Part 91, as the lead agency of the Mobile County Urban County, Mobile County is publishing a summary of its proposed 2023 Action Plan Use of Funds (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024) for citizen comment. Mobile County invites the public to review and offer comments on its draft 2023 Year Four Action Plan. The summary is published in order to afford citizens an opportunity to review the contents and to submit comments. The 30-day public comment period begins April 6th and ends at 4:00 pm on Monday, May 8th, 2023. The final 2023 Action Plan will be finalized after taking into consideration citizen comments received during the comment period.

The PY2023 Year Four Action Plan serves as the basis for applying for annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to receive funds through HUD’s Community Planning and Development (CPD) formula. Funds available to the Mobile County Urban County are the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), and the Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG).

The County will receive the following allocation for PY2023: $1,626,019 in CDBG funds, $679,551 in HOME funds, and $148,416 in ESG funds. Additionally, the County has $136,836 CDBG funds from completed and/or cancelled projects in PY2022 and HOME Program income of $71,367. Total available for CDBG budget of $1,762,855, HOME budget of $750,918, and ESG budget of $148,416 are included in the 2023 budget.

PY2023 Community Development Block Grant Budget

Capital Projects $1,176,916

Acquisition and Construction of Wilmer Senior Center – Wilmer $247,507 Homeowner Home Emergency Repair Assistance Program – Countywide $140,000 Improvements to Bridges on Warren St and Wasson St – Prichard $400,000 Street Improvements – Woodland Drive Rd – Citronelle $206,245 Sewer Improvement – S Thompson Ct and 9th Ave – Chickasaw $200,000

Public Services $243,900

Prescription Drug Assistance – Countywide $35,000 Child Abuse Victim Assistance – Countywide $25,000 Senior Services Activities – Semmes, Grand Bay/St. Elmo $64,200 Legal Services Homelessness Prevention Program – Countywide $63,000 Domestic Violence Victim Advocacy – Countywide $15,000 Youth Program – Mount Vernon, Citronelle $30,000 Rape Crisis Victim Service Assistance – Countywide $5,000 Financial and Homebuyer Counseling $6,700

Planning and Administration $325,203

CDBG Program Administration $325,203

Total CDBG Budget $1,762,855

*Improvements subject to available funds.

PY2023 HOME Budget

Rental Housing Program – Acquisition/Development/Construction $574,833 CHDO Rental Housing Operating Funds/Acquisition/Development/Construction $101,933 HOME Program Administration –EN and PI $74,152

Total HOME Budget $750,918

PY2023 ESG Budget

Street Outreach and Community Shelter $89,050 Homelessness Prevention $24,117 Rapid Rehousing $24,118 ESG Program Administration $11,131

Total ESG Budget $148,416

The draft 2023 Year Four Action Plan is available for public inspection from Wednesday April 6, 2022 on the County website at: https://www.mobilecountyal.gov/grants/plans-policies-amendments/ . In an attempt to foster additional outreach efforts, Mobile County will also request that public libraries and city/town halls within the County share this information via their websites.

Comments or suggestions concerning the plan may be submitted during the 30-day public comment period in writing by 4 pm on Monday, May 8th, 2023. After consideration of comments received, the County will consider to adopt and submit the Action Plan to HUD. Comments may be sent to Gordon Bauer at Gordon.Bauer@mobilecountyal.gov or mailed to Gordon Bauer, Mobile County Commission, P.O.Box 1443, Mobile AL 36633.

Spanish translation and/or clarification will be provided upon request, please email Gordon.Bauer@mobilecountyal.gov or call 251-574-8099. La traduccion y/o la clarificacion Espanola seran dados si hay solicitad. Email por favor Gordon Bauer at Gordon.Bauer@mobilecountyal.gov o llamar 251-574-8099.

Mobile County is an equal opportunity employer. The County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, age, religion, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, veteran status, characteristics of personal identity, or any other characteristic protected under applicable federal or state law.

LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Act #108, approved July 3, 1957, and Act #79-331, the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, Inc., has been certified by the Alabama Board of Agriculture and Industries as the authorized association to conduct a referendum among the peanut producers in the State of Alabama to determine whether or not an assessment at the rate of twelve and one-half cents ($.125) per one hundred pounds shall continue to be collected on all peanuts marketed in Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that the Association has determined that the referendum will be held on April 20, 2023, during established office hours between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

That all persons engaged in the production of peanuts for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 shall be eligible to vote.

To obtain a list of the 2023 polling places, growers can contact the Alabama Peanut Producers Association office at 334-792-6482, any APPA Board member or visit the association website at www.alpeanuts.com.

That in the event the referendum is carried by a majority of those voting, then the assessment will be collected upon an order of the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries to all persons, firms and corporations engaged in the business of purchasing peanuts in this state by deducting the aforementioned assessment from the purchase price of peanuts.

That the proceeds from the funds derived from the assessment will be administered by the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, Inc.

That the funds shall be used for the purpose of financing or contributing toward the financing of programs in research, education, promotion and other methods designed to increase the consumption of peanuts and peanut products, as well as the general well-being of the peanut producers.

STORAGE SALE

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7403: 429 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

Auction Date: 04/19/2023 at 12:00 PM

Unit: 1090, 1164, 1191, 1296

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

STORAGE SALE

In accordance with the provisions of State law, there being due and unpaid charges for which the undersigned is entitled to satisfy an owner and/or manager’s lien of the goods stored at the Life Storage location(s) listed below.

Life Storage #349

8781 Airport Blvd

Mobile, AL 36608

(251) 633-3485

And, due notice having been given, to the owner of said property and all parties known to claim an interest therein, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, the goods will be sold to the highest bidder or otherwise disposed of at a public auction to be held online at www.StorageTreasures.com, which will end on Wednesday 04/26/2023 @ 10:00 am.

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, 1st Choice Storage, 8990 Moffett Rd., Semmes, AL 36575 will sell at Public Sale by competitive bidding. The advertised sale will take place on www.storageauctions.com with bidding to end at or after April 30, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

S071 Howard Burt

CF049 Helen E Smith

C034 Matt Wolfe

OTHER LEGALS

McElhenney Construction Company, LLC wishes to notify those persons that would qualify as Section 3 workers or Section 3 targeted workers that we are undertaking a HUD assisted Section 3 project funded by Mobile County and are looking to hire qualified persons to assist us with this project. If you are interested, in learning more and / or applying for such opportunities, please contact Josh Meek (251-973-0030 or jmeek@mcelhenneyconst.com). We are also looking to hire subcontractors that qualify as a Section 3 business concern and / or have registered with HUD as Section 3 Business (see https://portalappps.hud.gov/Sec3BusREg/BRegistry/What )

BILL

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2023 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to provide for the qualifications of the sheriff; and to require completion of continuing education.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall only apply in Mobile County.

Section 2. On or after the effective date of this act, an individual qualifying for election to the office of sheriff in the county or any individual appointed to serve as a sheriff shall meet all of the following minimum qualifications, in addition to any other qualifications required by law:

(1) Is a citizen of the United States.

(2) Has been a resident of the county for at least one year immediately prior to the qualification date.

(3) Has the qualifications of an elector pursuant to state and federal law and has been registered to vote in the county at least one year immediately prior to qualifying.

(4) Has been awarded a high school diploma or a GED equivalent.

(5) Is 25 years of age or older prior to qualifying.

(6) Has three or more years of prior service as a sworn law enforcement officer having the power of arrest.

(7) Has never been convicted of a felony criminal offense in this state or convicted of a criminal offense in another jurisdiction where a conviction of the offense would be considered a felony offense in this state.

Section 3. Upon election or appointment, the sheriff of the county shall attend annually a minimum of 12 hours of executive level continuing education approved by the Alabama Sheriff’s Association or the National Sheriff’s Association, or any other recognized executive level continuing education program designed for law enforcement.

Section 4. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

Reliable Towing will auction the following vehicles on May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. at 1034 Joaneen Dr, Saraland, AL 36571.

1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Green

1GCEK14K1RZ203120

1996 GMC C1500 Green

2GTEC19W2T1539495

1999 Toyota Avalon Green

4T1BF18B9XU351748

2002 Ford Mustang Gray

1FAFP40472F133070

2002 GMC YUKON XL 1500 White

1GKFK16Z02J275529

2003 GMC Sierra 1500 Tan

1GTEK14T33Z283438

2003 Lexus RX 300 White

JTJGF10UX30152231

2003 Toyota Corolla White

1NXBR32E23Z104782

2004 Chevrolet Impala Beige

2G1WF52E649385079

2005 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G1ZT52875F263324

2006 Chevrolet Colorado Black

1GCDT136768289533

2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo White

1GCGG29V161271608

2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Red

1G1AL55F977100324

2008 GMC Sierra 1500

3GTEK133X8G189288

2008 Hyundai Veracruz Black

KM8NU13C98U030832

2008 Mazda Mazda3 Gray

JM1BK32F581118721

2009 Toyota Prius Gold

JTDKB20U093507686

2011 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G1ZD5EU6BF369135

2012 Toyota Camry Tan

4T1BF1FK9CU589595

2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited Silver

2G1WA5E31E1163512

2015 Chevrolet Malibu Silver

1G11A5SL2FF145965

2015 Nissan Altima Silver

1N4AL3AP6FC418777

2017 Dodge Charger Orange

2C3CDXCT0HH585075

2017 Toyota Camry Silver

4T1BF1FK7HU413698

2019 Volkswagen Passat Blue

1VWLA7A3XKC010061

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, Notice is hereby given to the owners, Leinholders and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at 5668 HWY. 90 W., Theodore AL 36582 for cash to the highest bidder at 10:00 A.M. May 5,2023.

2003 Chevrolet Tahoe

VIN: 1GNEK13Z43R251840

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following vehicles have been abandoned at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603 and will be auctioned May 10,2023 at 8:00 A.M. at 701 S Royal St. Mobile, AL 36603.

2010 FORD TAURUS

1FAHP2FW8AG134369

2015 NISSAN ROGUE

KNMAT2MT3FP539272

2013 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2GNALBEK0D6327360

2003 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCM66543A095427

2007 FORD 500

1FAHP24117G136979

2016 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0G78GR183673

2006 PONTIAC G6

1G2ZG558564221386

2017 TOYOTA COROLLA

5YFBURHE7HP613476

2019 FORD MUSTANG

1FATP8UH0K5101803

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on 05/03/2023 at 9:00 A.M. at 5850 Hwy 45 N Eight Mile, AL 36613.

2007 Toyota Tunda

VIN#5TFRT54167X014940

Notice of Sale

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at 5688 Highway 90 Theodore, AL 36582 on May 4, 2023 at 8 a.m.

2018 Keystone Cougar

VIN: 4YDT26R26JV509672

2016 Forest River Heritage Glen

VIN: 4X4TWBC27GU011319

2018 Grand Design Solitude

VIN: 573FS4221J1108951

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

DOTSON PARK FOOTBALL FIELD

FOR CHICKASAW CITY SCHOOLS

CHICKASAW, AL

PROJECT NO. 23-171

Sealed proposals shall be received for the above referenced project by Mr. David Wofford, Superintendent, Chickasaw City Schools, 201 N. Craft Highway, Chickasaw, AL 36611, until 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, April 27, 2023, then publicly opened and read aloud.

General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site to examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal and shall be arranged by the contractor with the school.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to the Chickasaw City Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub‑Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision for all work.

Owner: Mr. David Wofford, Superintendent, Chickasaw City Schools, 201 N. Craft Highway, Chickasaw, AL 36611 Phone: 251-452-2256

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104, Phone: (334) 834-9933

Town of Mount Vernon

Invitation to Bid

Bid No. 2023-07

Basketball Court Resurfacing

Sealed Bids will be received by the Town of Mount Vernon, Town Clerk’s Office, 1565 Boyles Avenue, Mount Vernon, Alabama 36560 until 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023 for resurfacing of Basketball Court located 19180 Shepard Lake Road East, Mount Vernon, Alabama 36560.

OVERVIEW

The Town of Mount Vernon, (Hereafter also referred to as “The Town”) seeks sealed Bids to resurface asphalt-based basketball court at the above location.

BID CORRESPONDENT

Upon Release of this Invitation to Bid, all vendor communications concerning this acquisition must be directed as follows:

Mayor and Town Council

Town of Mount Vernon 1565 Boyles Avenue

Mount Vernon, Alabama 36560

Phone: 251-829-6632

Fax: 251-299-1012

Town-clerkl@mountvernonal.org

Unauthorized contract regarding the Bid with other Town of Mount Vernon employees may result in disqualification. Any oral communications will be considered unofficial and nonbinding on the Town of Mount Vernon. Vendors should rely only on written statements issued by the Bid correspondent.

Town of Mount Vernon Invitation to Bid — Basketball Court

SCOPE OF WORK

Remove vegetation, if any, from the cracks and thoroughly clean the racks and thoroughly clean the cracks with the use of brooms and air pressure. Install a base in the cracks where needed Fill all cracks with a court patch binder or hydraulic concrete depending on the width of the cracks Install the four (4) membrane layers of the rite way crack repair system over filled cracks per manufactures specifications. Furnish all labor, and equipment to repair structural and random cracks with rite way crack system. Apply a three-coat acrylic surface system to bituminous concrete surface Furnish, install, and compact an intermediate course of asphalt, 1.5” —2” thick Sweep and air clean area to be surfaced. Remove masking tape and clean up general work are Paint must be applied to manufacturer’s specification Paint must be for basketball court use, exterior, 100% acrylic Colors to be chosen by city a later time Court Specifications

The dimensions and measurement for the basketball court are:

A.l. The basketball court shall be 70 x 80 feet

A.2. Court measurements shall be to the outside of the line. The lines should be 2 inches

(5.1 cm) in width and the same color, clearly contrasting with the color of the court surface

Lines and Areas

The lines and areas of the standard basketball court are:

B.l. Baselines. The baselines are the lines parallel to the net at each end of the court

B.2. Sidelines. The sidelines are the lines perpendicular to the net on each side of the court

Other

Price should include clean up and disposal of all materials

Sealed bids (one original and one copy) on the attached bid form will be received at the Office of the Town Clerk, Town Hall, 1565 Boyles Avenue, Mount Vernon, Alabama 36560. At the designated time of opening, they will be publicly opened, read. Recorded and placed on file. The award will be on the basis of base bid total cost unless otherwise specified. Bids will be carefully evaluate as to conformance with stated specifications. The envelope enclose your bid should be clearly marked by bid number, time of bid, opening and date. Specifications must be submitted complete in every detail, and when requested. If a bid involves an excepting from stated specifications, they must be clearly notes as exceptions, underlined, and attached to the bid. Each bidder is held responsible for the examination and /or to have acquainted themselves with any conditions at the job site which would affect their work before submitting a bid. Each bidder will be responsible for obtaining a business license and surety bond for the Town of Mount Vernon.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 12:30pm, local time on April 28, 2023, for the

Outdoor Classrooms (Pole Barns)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-21

Maryvale Maintenance Office (Phase 1)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-22

MCPSS Central Office (Phase 3)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Citronelle High School (Phase 2)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Taylor-White Elementary School (Phase 4)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Howard Elementary School (Phase 5)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Alba Middle School (Phase 6)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Williamson High School & Middle Grades (Phase 7)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Orchard Elementary School (Phase 8)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Calcedeaver Elementary School (Phase 9)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Faulkner Career Tech Center (Phase 10)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Holloway Elementary School (Phase 11)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Meadowlake Elementary School (Phase 12)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Shepard Elementary School (Phase 13)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Council Traditional School (Phase 14)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25 Maryvale Elementary School (Phase 15)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Semmes Middle School (Phase 16)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Indian Springs Elementary School (Phase 17)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Causey Middle School (Phase 18)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Mary G Montgomery High School (Phase 19)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Collier Elementary School (Phase 20)

B.C.#2023-167 FPN#23-25

Washington Middle School (Phase 21)

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined online at ASAplans.com, the Facilities Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, Dodge Data and Analytics and ConstructConnect.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00pm on April 18, 2023, at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F.

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect’s online planroom (www.ASAplans.com) upon a cost of $50.00 for a digital download.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Louis Anderson, Mobile County Public School System, Facilities

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bids will be received for the PELHAM RESURFACING 2023 in the Pelham Development Services and Public Works (DSPW) Conference Room located at 3162 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124 until 2:00 PM local time on April 20, 2023, and at that time publicly opened.

Plans and proposals are available for inspection at the City of Pelham Department of Development Services and Public Works, 3162 Pelham Parkway, Pelham, AL 35124.

Questions regarding this bid may be addressed to Andrew Golden – agolden@municipalconsultants.org

There will not be a mandatory pre bid meeting for this project.

Bid Documents will be made available to prospective bidders via Alabama Graphics Digital Planroom. Digital downloads and printed copies are available for purchase directly thru Alabama Graphics. (205-252-8505, www.algraphics.com). Documents will be available for viewing at https://www.algraphicsplanroom.com.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Saraland Board of Education at the Central Office 4010 Lil Spartan Drive Saraland, AL 36571 until 9:30 A.M. CST on Thursday, April 27, 2023 for the LIGHTING UPGRADES AT

SARALAND HIGH SCHOOL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER BID NO. 23-05

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Saraland Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained on the Saraland Board of Education website, www.saralandboe.org, or from the Saraland Board of Education Central Office, upon request.

For questions regarding this project, please contact Mr. Frank Davis, Technology Coordinator, by phone at 251-375-5420, or by email at fdavis@saralandboe.org

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Saraland Board of Education. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

SARALAND BOARD OF EDUCATION

SHANE MARTIN, Chief School Financial Officer

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Saraland Board of Education at the Central Office 4010 Lil Spartan Drive Saraland, AL 36571 until 9:00 A.M. CST on Thursday, April 27, 2023 for the STEEL STRUCTURE REFINISHING AT SARALAND HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC FACILITY BID NO. 23-04 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Saraland Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bid Documents may be obtained on the Saraland Board of Education website, www.saralandboe.org, or from the Saraland Board of Education Central Office, upon request.

For questions regarding this project, please contact Mr. Daniel Clark, Director of Operations, by phone at 251-375-5420, or by email at dclark@saralandboe.org

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Saraland Board of Education. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

SARALAND BOARD OF EDUCATION

SHANE MARTIN, Chief School Financial Officer

BID ADVERTISEMENT

City of Satsuma

Project Number: STM-23-004

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Satsuma, Alabama will receive bids in the Council Chambers located at Satsuma City Hall at 5464 Old Highway 43, Satsuma, AL 36572 on April 27, 2023 10:00 A.M., for the Installation of Safety Surfacing at the Satsuma Dog Park for the City of Satsuma. Bids received after the deadline will not be considered.

The full Invitation to bid documents will be posted on the City of Satsuma’s website or a copy may be obtained by e-mailing: gfralic@cityofsatsuma.com

The City of Satsuma reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

The City of Satsuma is an equal opportunity employer and encourages the participation of women and minority-owned business contractors in all project procurements.

No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

Mark Barlow, Mayor

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by City of Saraland at the City Clerk’s Office located at 943 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL 36571 on April 13, 2023 at 2:00pm local time for the

City of Saraland Civic Center Roof Top A/C Unit Replacement Project

718 Mae St, Saraland, AL 36571

and will be publicly opened and read at the next scheduled council meeting on April 13, 2023.

The scope of work includes the complete installation and replacement of two rooftop A/C units:

Unit 1 is a York Model Type ZE048 4 ton, 230V 3 phase Roof Top, natural gas, 75,000 BTU medium heat, manual outside air damper units or equivalent as approved by the city including a 5-year factory backed labor and parts warranty.

Unit 2 is a York Model Type ZE060 5 ton, 230V 3 phase Roof Top, natural gas, 75,000 BTU medium heat, manual outside air damper units or equivalent as approved by the city including a 5-year factory backed labor and parts warranty.

The contractor is to also provide and install new digital Honeywell programmable thermostat(s) with new low voltage wiring as required and shall provide and securely install new fully insulated factory curb(s) with a minimum 8’’ height. The mechanical contractor is to coordinate with the roofing contractor to properly seal the curbing systems with all units to be level as required to provide proper drainage. New NEMA 3R three phase electrical disconnect(s) are to be provided, properly installed and identified per the NEC. The contractor is to provide and install the stand-alone smoke detector(s) with sampling tubes and shall be properly wired per code for proper operation and shutdown. Existing electrical circuits and gas lines are to be modified as required with the Installation of a new gas drip leg on piping supply. New condensate drain lines with trap(s) shall be installed with the mechanical contractor coordinating the approved routing with roofing contractor.

The mechanical contractor is to coordinate with all trades in advance of project to facilitate the installations with a minimum disruption to building usage, including any potential equipment or material delays. All ductwork and transitions are to be sealed, air and water tight per SMACNA standards. New filters are to be installed at the project completion.

The contractor is to verify the proper operation of the new system(s).

The contractor shall Include in the bid a licensed/bonded/insured crane vehicle and operator for installation. The contractor must protect all roof surfaces, both old and new during lifting and removal or replacement. The parking surfaces are to be protected from damage. It is the responsibility of the contractor to remove all old equipment from the site and to clean the work area at completion. The contractor is to provide the equipment information, warranty information and all other closeout documents.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the City of Saraland in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders are encouraged to visit the City of Saraland Civic Center located at 718 Mae St. and consult with the Building Inspection Department to familiarize themselves with all aspects of the project.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Building Inspection Department at the

City of Saraland Building Inspection Department, 933 Saraland Blvd. South, Saraland, AL. 36571 Attn: Terry Dunn Chief Building Inspector, tdunn@saraland.org (251) 679-5502

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Building Inspection Department/Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of (30) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 10:00 A.M. CST on Thursday, April 27, 2023 for the:

DISTRICT WIDE MDF GENERATORS

BSC #22-08; FPN #22-02; BC #2023011

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of CDC Engineers, 4912 Oak Circle Drive North, Mobile, Alabama 36609 (251) 662-5891; the Facilities Department – Building F, One Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618; F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham; and CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, Georgia 30092-2912.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00 A.M. CST on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at MCPSS Facilities Department, Conference Room – Building F.

Bid documents may be obtained from CDC Engineers by contacting Michelle Davis at mdavis@cdcengineers.com or (251) 662-5891 for a cost of $200.00 per hard copy set or to receive an electronic version in PDF format for $0.00. There are no refunds for hard copy sets.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

LOUIS ANDERSON, Executive Manager of Facilities

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

DCM Form C-1 Revised

August 2021

Sealed proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County at the Facilities Conference Room, Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618 until 2:00 P.M., local time on April 27, 2023 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for:

LEFLORE HIGH SCHOOL MECHANICAL UPGRADE & MISCELLANEOUS REPAIR (AMENDMENT NO. 1)

MOBILE, ALABAMA

DCM #2021847, FPN #21-20

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC, 11 N. WATER STREET, SUITE 15250, MOBILE, AL 36602, (251) 460-4006, the Facilities Department – Building F, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, Alabama 36618, F.W. Dodge Plan Rooms in Montgomery and Birmingham, CMD Group, Document Processing Center, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912, and through Skysite.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled to be held at April 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. local time, at MCPSS Facilities Conference Room, Building F. The pre-bid conference is not mandatory for all Subcontractors intending to submit a proposal. The pre-bid conference is mandatory for Architectural Hardware Consultants (AHC’s) not accorded pre-bid approval

Bid documents may be obtained from Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC by contacting Doris Howard (251-338-6840) at doris.howard@gmcnetwork.com upon a cost of $20.00 for electronic version and $250.00 per hard copy set and full refund for hard copies but must be returned in useable condition within 10 days of bid opening date.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

BOARD OF SCHOOL COMISSIONERS OF MOBILE COUNTY

Louis Anderson, Mobile County Public School System, Facilities

Notice to Contractors State

Project No. ATRP2-49-2020-049

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on April 07, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Intersection Improvements (Roundabout Installation, Grading, Drainage, Pavement, Lighting, and Traffic Stripe) on SR-188 at CR-19 (Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway) north of Bayou La Batre. Length 0.311 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In One Hundred Twenty (120) Working Days. A 4.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $35.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,728,426 To $2,112,520 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2022-901231.00S

Betty T. Kibby, Plaintiff

vs.

Timothy M. Kibby, Defendant

Timothy M. Kibby, (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by May 22, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The Defendant’s written answer must be filed with the Court and a copy mailed to the Plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this 14th day of March, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Brent Day

1610 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

251-441-1925

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2021-900806

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA, By and through its division USA HEALTH UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL, Plaintiff

v.

JOHN ABRAHAM, WILBERT ABRAHAM, Defendants

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

WHEREAS, John Abraham, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff University of South Alabama, by and through its division, USA Health University Hospital’s Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice which shall occur on making the answer to the Complaint due on or before May 26, 2023. Otherwise, and thereafter, a judgment by default will be rendered against John Abraham in the Mobile County Circuit Court, Case No. CV-2021-900806.

Given under my hand this 31st day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Thomas R. Boller

Thomas R. Boller, PC

150 Government Street, Suite 1001

Mobile, Alabama 36602

(251) 433-2133

tom@bollerlawfirm.com

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 02-CV-2022-901185

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT5, Plaintiff

v.

BERTHA COLEMAN and ARISTEDES V. BALBUENA., Defendants.

To: ARISTEDES V. BALBUENA

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

By Order for Service by Publication, dated the 17th day of March, 2023, you are hereby notified that on July 14, 2022, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2006-OPT5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT5 (“Deutsche Bank” or “Plaintiff”), filed its Complaint for Reformation and Declaratory Judgment (the “Complaint”), pertaining to real property located at 1933 Myers Rd., Eight Mile, AL 36613 (the “Property”). By virtue of the Complaint, the Plaintiff seeks to reform the Warranty Deed and the Mortgage to include the correct legal description and to declare the Mortgage is a valid, enforceable, secured interest against the Property. To prevent a default judgment being entered against you, you must file an Answer in writing with the Clerk of the Circuit Court and serve a copy upon Plaintiff’s attorneys, Amanda M. Beckett and Hannah Davenport of Rubin Lublin, LLC at 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30071, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, which shall be published at least once per week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama.

Given under my hand this 23rd day of March, 2023

/s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA Plaintiff’s Attorneys:

Amanda M. Beckett,

Hannah Davenport

Rubin Lublin, LLC

3145 Avalon Ridge Place

Suite 100

Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Phone: 678-281-2740

E-mail: dpiper@rlselaw.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff

v.

LATAWRENCE W. WHITE AND NEKENYA T. GILL, SOUTH POINT, INC. and SOUTHSTAR I, LLC BY ITS SOLE MEMBER SOUTHSTAR HOLDING CORP. Defendants.

CASE NO.: CV- 23-900093

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

On March 6, 2023, this Court granted Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant, South Point, Inc.

In the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama Civil Action No.: CV-2023-900093, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC v. Latawrence W. White and Nekenya T. Gill, South Point Inc., and Southstar I, LLC by its sole member Southstar Holding Corp., To: South Point Inc., who may have an interest in property located at 402 La Rose Dr., Mobile, AL 36609. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated March 6, 2023, you are hereby notified that on January 18, 2023, Plaintiff filed a Complaint for Declaratory Judgment on the subject property. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, G. Alicia Jett at McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, at 2 20th St. North, Ste. 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice on or before May 12, 2023, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Given under my hand the 17th day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk of Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Alicia Jett

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLC

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203-4017

Phone: 205-774-1982, Ext 31982

E-mail: Johanna.Whitmire@mccalla.com

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

LEGAL NOTICE

SMALL CLAIMS COURT OF ALABAMA

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO SM-2023-900291.00

CLAY E. CAMPBELL, JR., PLAINTIFF

vs

LONNIE CAMPBELL, DEFENDANTS

CLAIM- $2,200.00 FOR Complaint

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made

because either the residence of defendants are unknown and cannot with

reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendants are

unknown or the resident defendants have been absent for more than thirty

days since the filing of this suit, or that defendants avoid service and

avers facts showing such avoidance

NOW THEREFORE SAID DEFENDANTS ARE HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER

THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT

ISSUED January 18, 2023

JoJo Schwarzauer

Clerk District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Pro Se Plaintiff

Clay E. Campbell, Jr.

3645 Marketplace Way

Ste. 130-59

East Point, GA 303440

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2020-901542.02S

Timothy James Lang, Plaintiff

vs.

Jennifer Nicole Lang, Defendant

Notice is hereby given to Jennifer Nicole Lang, whose whereabouts is unknown, that a hearing on the motion contempt petition filed by Timothy James Lang will be heard in the Domestic Relations Court, 2nd Floor, Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama. Motion contempt petition is set on the disposition date of May 26, 2023, at which time said Jennifer Nicole Lang is to appear.

Done this 14th day of March, 2023.

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk

Attorney for plaintiff:

Brent Day

1610 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

251-441-1925

LIS PENDENS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-2023-900345

KENDRA R. RIGGINS, F/K/A KENDRA R. DICKERSON, Plaintiff,

vs.

Lot 37, HIGHCREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 5, pages 650-652 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama; A, B, C, AS UNKNOWN CLAIMANTS, Defendants

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE is given that on March 1,2023, the above named Plaintiff, KENDRA R. RIGGINS, filed a cause of action against the above Defendants: LANDS DESCRIBED; AND A, B, and C, being any person, or entity which may have an interest, being all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, in order to obtain an ORDER quieting title in and to the following described real property:

Lot 37, HIGHCREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, according to the plat recorded in Map Book 5, pages 650-652 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

(Commonly known as 5116 Brookline Drive North, Mobile, AL 36693)

This notice is published in conformity with Section 6-6-564, Code of Alabama.

Title to said property is claimed by the Plaintiff by virtue of the following:

That Plaintiff is the owner of the property having acquired title by virtue of the following deeds, to-wit:

From Charles A. Ray as Trustee of the Charles A. Ray Revocable Trust, UA dated June 19, 2019. Said deed the 2nd day of January, 2022 and recorded as Instrument 2022008323 of the Mobile County Probate Court records.

From Lawrence R. Golden and Cheryl L. Golden, as heirs of Katie Hope Golden, dated November 15, 2022 and December 9, 2022, respectively.

The lawsuit further alleges that title to said property is vested in the Plaintiff and that Plaintiff is in peaceable possession of said property.

4.The lawsuit further alleges that the Plaintiff, and her predecessors in title is and have been in the actual, open, notorious, exclusive, continuous, adverse possession of said property for a period of more than the three years required under §40-10-83, Code of Alabama, since April 11, 2014.

That the Plaintiff further alleges that she is entitled to quiet title to this land through tacking her color of title and exclusive payment of taxes with the time the State of Alabama held title under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, Code of Alabama and deeds from the heirs of Katie Hope Golden.

6.The Plaintiff further alleges that the two open mortgages

of record are assumed to be paid as the latest maturity date is near forty (40) years ago, to-wit:

A) To Aetna Discount company on March 26, 1969 in the amount of $2,160.00, which mortgage had a maturity date of March 26, 1972. B) To United Companies Mortgages on June 8, 1978, in the amount of $9,881.40, which mortgage had a maturity date of June 8, 1983.

8) The Plaintiff further alleges that to the best of her knowledge, there is currently no dispute pending in any Court of competent jurisdiction to test the title to the subject property.

ANY persons claiming any interest in said lands must respond to the Complaint within 30 days after the date of the last publication of this notice, by serving a copy of your answer, either admitting or denying the allegations in the Complaint to the Court and to Kendra Riggins, whose address is 31394 Shearwater, Spanish Fort 36527, and failing to answer within said time, a default may be entered against you as determined by the Court for the relief demanded by the Plaintiff.

NOW THEREFORE, Defendants are hereby commanded to answer or plead to the summons and complaint by the 12th day of

May, 2023, in the above entitled cause.

WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL ON THIS THE 17th DAY OF

MARCH, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Circuit Clerk, Mobile County, Alabama

Plaintiff: Kendra Riggins

31394 Shearwater Dr

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

Phone: 251-478-5203

E-mail: mhaynes44@gmail.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2023-900363

NATIONAL ASSET INVESTMENTS, LLC

vs.

PARCEL R022808202003063 KEY#466203 IMPROVEMENTS & lOT 7 BLK B DRUID HOMES MBK 6 P 538 #SEC 10 T4S R2W #MP28 02 10 1 002 JOYCE M. LOCKWOOD

LIS PENDENS

Notice is hereby given by the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, and to any and all unknown parties who claim or are reputed to claim any title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon the lands herein described, or any part thereof, that NATIONAL ASSET INVESTMENTS LLC, has filed on the 3rd day of March, 2023, a Bill of Complaint In Rem, in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, under the provisions of Section 6-6-560, et seq., Code of Alabama, 1958, against the following described lands in Mobile County, Alabama, viz:

PARCEL R022808101002063 KEY#466203

IMPROVEMENTS & LOT 7 BLK B DRUID HOMES MBK 6 P 538 #SEC 10 T4S R2W #MP28 02 10 1 002

AKA

LOT 7, BLOCK B, DRUID HOMES, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGES 538-539 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

And against the above-named Defendants, and fictitious Defendants, whose identities are unknown at this time and any and all person, firms or corporations who claim or who are reputed to claim any right, title, interest, lien, encumbrance, or demand in or to said land or any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that his title to the above-described land is vested in him by virtue of execution, deliver and acceptance of the above-described deed, by the doctrine of abandonment of said land in controversy by the Defendants in as much as heretofore, from the beginning of the world to the present day, said Defendants have not claimed said property and in fact have abandoned the same. Furthermore, Plaintiff and his predecessors in title by Deed, have adversely possessed, and have paid taxes on said lands in controversy from time In Memoriam, to the present date.

If any persons, firms or corporations, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devises, if deceased, any unknown party or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim any title to, interest in, lien, or encumbrance upon said land or any part thereof, they must plead to, answer or respond to this Bill of Complaint on or before the 12th day of May, 2023, or suffer default judgment to be taken against them.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this, the 17th day of March, 2023.

/s Sharla Knox

Clerk of the Circuit Court of

Mobile County, Alabama

Attorney for Plaintiff: John M. Lassiter, Jr.

2053 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Phone: 251-433-6464

E-mail: brittanymoss.03@gmail.com

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-901773

BURL PETTWAY, Plaintiff

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R02-23-07-44-0-002-008, Key No. 328443, Legally Described as: LOT(S) 15, WHITE PLAINS ACORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 397, IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1926 BEAR FORK ROAD, WHISTLER,

ALABAMA 36612 AND ROGER L. ROBINSON, GAIL M. RUSH, NORMA J. WHATLEY, the heirs of Jeffrey Lewis Clements, Deceased, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A – Z,)

being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained, and any and all parties including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any persons claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above-described property. Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-901773, BURL PETTWAY v. ROGER L. ROBINSON, GAIL M. RUSH, NORMA J. WHATLEY, the heirs of Jeffrey Lewis Clements, Deceased, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A – Z, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County,

Alabama, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 1926 Bear Fork Road, Whistler, Alabama 36612 (Parcel No. R02-23-07-44-0-002-008, Key No. 328443; ANY OCCUPANT at 1926 Bear Fork Road, Whistler, Alabama 36612.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 10th day of October, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by May 12, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 17th day of March, 2023.

ATTEST: /s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: CV-2022-900638

TINA M. WILSON, Plaintiff,

v.

PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, HAVING PARCEL IDENTIFICATION OF R4401110000056XXX, Key No.: 1319530, Legally Described as:

BEG 528 FT W NE COR SE ¼ NE ¼ S 330 FT W 795 FT (S) N 18 FT(S) E 215 FT (S) N 312 FT E 550 FT(S) TO POB #SEC 11 T7S R3W #MP44 01 11 0 000 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – PROPERTY ADDRESS: 11385 ROLLIE TILLMAN ROAD, IRVINGTON, ALABAMA 36544, And OCTAVIA PEOPLES, her heirs or devisees, if deceased, JESSE MOORE, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities claiming an interest in that certain real property located in Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described above, whose identities are unknown to the Plaintiff, but who will be added by amendment when ascertained. Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS OF COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NUMBER CV-2022-900638, TINA M. WILSON v. OCTAVIA PEOPLES, her heirs or devisees, if deceased, JESSE MOORE, and FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS A, B, C & D, being those persons or entities who may claim an interest in the property described above and known as 11385 Rollie Tillman Road, Irvington, Alabama 36544 (Parcel No. R4401110000056XXX, Key No.: 1319530); ANY OCCUPANT at 11385 Rollie Tillman Road, Irvington, Alabama 36544.

NOTICE is hereby given in the above-entitled cause on the 25th day of April, 2022, the above-named Plaintiff filed in said Circuit Court, a cause of action against the above-named Defendants for ejectment and to quiet the title to the above-described real property in favor of the Plaintiff, extinguishing any rights of the Defendants in and to the real property.

NOW THEREFORE, any person claiming an interest in and to the above-described real property is hereby commanded to answer to or plead by May 12, 2023 to the Complaint filed the above-entitled case or suffer the entry of a default judgment.

WITNESS my hand on this the 17th day of March, 2023.

ATTEST: /s SHARLA KNOX

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

/s DAVID VAUGHN

DAVID VAUGHN, ESQ.

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Post Office Box 1678

Daphne, Alabama 36526

(251)626-2688

dpvlaw@bellsouth.net

COMPLAINT ISSUED

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO DV-2023-900389.00

CLAY E. CAMPBELL, JR., PLAINTIFF

vs

BRYANT GROVE, DEFENDANTS

CLAIM- $9,860.00 FOR Complaint

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendants are unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendants are

unknown or the resident defendants have been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendants avoid service and

avers facts showing such avoidance

NOW THEREFORE SAID DEFENDANTS ARE HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER

THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT

ISSUED January 25, 2023

JoJo Schwarzauer

Clerk District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Pro Se Plaintiff

Clay E. Campbell, Jr.

3645 Marketplace Way

Ste. 130-59

East Point, GA 303440

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-22-0246.02

IN THE MATTER OF LANDON COLE REYNOLDS, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Landon Cole Reynolds, born 8-27-18, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF LANDON COLE REYNOLDS, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-22-0246.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Landon Cole Reynolds, born 8-27-18;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 17th day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1237.03

IN THE MATTER OF DAEMON AXEL LEE SHURUM, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Daemon Axel Lee Shurum, born 4-7-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF DAEMON AXEL LEE SHURUM, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1237.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Daemon Axel Lee Shurum, born 4-7-21;

Heretofore/This 7th day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-1644.02

IN THE MATTER OF KYLAN XAVIER DEVONTY KING, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Kylan Xavier Devonty King, born 12-14-21, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF KYLAN XAVIER DEVONTY KING, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1644.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Kylan Xavier Devonty King, born 12-14-21;

Heretofore/This 2nd day of February 2023 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 17th day of May 2023 at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C, Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0913.03

IN THE MATTER OF MARTHA ERIN NASTALLY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Kathy Erin Newsome, the mother of Martha Erin Nastally, born 6-3-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF MARTHA ERIN NASTALLY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0913.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Martha Erin Nastally, born 6-3-21;

Heretofore/This 14th day of September 2022 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Kathy Erin Newsome, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June 2023 at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-21-0913.03

IN THE MATTER OF MARTHA ERIN NASTALLY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Brent Paul Nastally, the father of Martha Erin Nastally, born 6-3-21, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF MARTHA ERIN NASTALLY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-0913.03

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Martha Erin Nastally, born 6-3-21;

Heretofore/This 14th day of September 2022 came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Brent Paul Nastally, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June 2023 at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-20-0855.05

IN THE MATTER OF NYNA DIOR JACKSON, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to the Unknown Father of Nyna Dior Jackson, born 11-15-14, whose identity and present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF NYNA DIOR JACKSON, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-0855.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Nyna Dior Jackson, born 11-15-14;

Heretofore/This 9th day of February 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Unknown Father, whose name is otherwise unknown, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of June 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-20-0855.05

IN THE MATTER OF NYNA DIOR JACKSON, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Edward (aka Eyad) Bayassi, father of Nyna Dior Jackson, born 11-15-14, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF NYNA DIOR JACKSON, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-20-0855.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Nyna Dior Jackson, born 11-15-14;

Heretofore/This 9th day of February 2023, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Edward (aka Eyad) Bayassi, father, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 6th day of June 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-17-1430.04

IN THE MATTER OF CHLOE LONDON PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Charity Angel Harris, the mother of Chloe London Petty, born 7-24-17, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CHLOE LONDON PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-17-1430.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Chloe London Petty, born 7-24-17;

Heretofore/This 28th day of September 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Charity Angel Harris, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 13th day of June 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda Jensen, District Judge

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-17-1431.04

IN THE MATTER OF

CARSON LANDAN PETTY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Charity Angel Harris, the mother of Carson Landan Petty, born 7-24-17, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CARSON LANDAN PETTY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-17-1431.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Carson Landan Petty, born 7-24-17;

Heretofore/This 28th day of September 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Charity Angel Harris, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 13th day of June 2023, at 1:00 p.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda Jensen, District Judge

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: JU-2021-001505.02

IN THE MATTER OF ANSLEY KEEGAN

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

PETITIONER: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

RESPONDENT PARENTS: MOTHER: TIARRA ANSLEY, FATHER: DAMIEN WRIGHT, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN, FOR, OR TO THE SAID CHILD

NOTICE TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by the named Petitioner regarding KEEGAN ANSLEY in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division.

It having been made known to the Court that the identity and whereabouts of any presumed, legal, acknowledged or adjudicated father of the above named minor child, and/or any other Unknown or Putative father of said child, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child, are unknown to the Petitioner and cannot be determined with reasonable diligence by the Petitioner, and the Court having considered all of the foregoing, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED:

That a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set on the 2nd day of May, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division, 2315 Cosarides Street, Mobile, AL 36617. Any person claiming an interest in, to or for said minor child must file an answer to said Petition within fourteen (14) days of perfection of service by publication with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published in the CALL NEWS, a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama for four (4) consecutive weeks so as to give due notice of said hearing and service of the Summons and Petition to the parents, TIARRA ANSLEY and DAMIEN WRIGHT, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child.

DONE this 26th day of January, 2023.

/s/ LINDA COLLINS JENSEN

JUVENILE JUDGE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT

OF MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Case No.: JU-2021-001506.03

IN THE MATTER OF ANSLEY TOBIAS

ORDER FOR PUBLICATION

PETITIONER: ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES

RESPONDENT PARENTS: MOTHER: TIARRA ANSLEY, FATHER: UNKNOWN, AND ANY OTHER PERSON CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN, FOR, OR TO THE SAID CHILD

NOTICE TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENTS:

A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by the named Petitioner regarding TOBIAS ANSLEY in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division.

It having been made known to the Court that the identity and whereabouts of any presumed, legal, acknowledged or adjudicated father of the above named minor child, and/or any other Unknown or Putative father of said child, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child, are unknown to the Petitioner and cannot be determined with reasonable diligence by the Petitioner, and the Court having considered all of the foregoing, it is ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED:

That a hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is hereby set on the 2nd day of May, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the District Court of Mobile County, Alabama, Juvenile Division, 2315 Cosarides Street, Mobile, AL 36617. Any person claiming an interest in, to or for said minor child must file an answer to said Petition within fourteen (14) days of perfection of service by publication with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Alabama.

It is further ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that a copy of this Order be published in the CALL NEWS, a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile County, Alabama for four (4) consecutive weeks so as to give due notice of said hearing and service of the Summons and Petition to the parents, TIARRA ANSLEY and ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, and/or any person claiming a parental right in, for or to said child.

DONE this 26th day of January, 2023.

LINDA COLLINS JENSEN

JUVENILE JUDGE

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. JU-18-0548.04

IN THE MATTER OF JACOB ALAN BAKY, A Minor

Notice is hereby given to Gwendolyn Deanne Jones Baky, the mother of Jacob Alan Baky, born 12-18-12 whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF JACOB ALAN BAKY, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-18-0548.04

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Jacob Alan Baky, born 12-18-12;

Heretofore/This 27th day of September, 2022, came the STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCES and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

The said Gwendolyn Deanne Jones Baky, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 8th day of June, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

