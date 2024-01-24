MOBILE COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 01-24-2024 CLICK HERE

Notice To Bidders

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), February 09, 2024. On this date, they will be opened and read to the public. All potential suppliers must receive an executed copy of the applicable Receipt of Bid Package, with time stamp, from the BWW Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive, pending evaluation of appropriate staff. The bid packages must be hand-delivered to the BWW Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Purchasing Manager, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bids for 24-05-03: Historically Underutilized Business Expansion Services”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org, by emailing Matthew Shiver at matthew.shiver@bwwb.org, or by calling 205-244-4302.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference will be held Friday, February 9, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Hutchens Elementary School

10005 West Lake Road

Mobile, AL 36695

BID ON: HUTCHENS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION

BSC #24-01

BID DATE: Friday, February 16, 2024 @ 2:00 P.M.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

Sealed proposals will be received from pre-qualified bidders by Mr. Walker Davis on behalf of Dr. Christopher B. Roberts, President of Auburn University at 1161 West Samford Avenue, Auburn University, AL 36849 until 3:00 PM Central Time, February 29, 2024 for:

23-344 – AU Shellfish Lab (Dauphin Island) – Convert Porch Into Office

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Facilities Management Building One, Training Room A

SCOPE OF WORK:

The general scope of the work includes but is not limited to:

Renovation of existing outdoor porch into offices. Work involves wood framing, insulation, windows, interior finishes, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical work.

The Pre-Bid Conference will be held on February 15, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. CST at AU Shellfish Lab (Dauphin Island), 150 Agassiz Street, Dauphin Island, AL 36528.

In accordance with Code of Alabama, 39-2-2(a), prequalification is required for this project. The prequalification application is available on the Auburn University Public Works Bid Calendar located at: https://fm.auburn.edu/bid-calendar/.

For all questions or inquiries about this project, please contact:

David Northcutt, northjd@auburn.edu; 334-752-2518

DOCUMENTS:

Drawings may be examined at the following locations:

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Owner: Planning, Design & Construction, Facilities Management, Auburn University, AL. See link below.

Auburn University Facilities Management Website:

https://fm.auburn.edu/contractor/

BONDS:

A certified check or bid bond payable to Auburn University in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

BIDS:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect.

Dr. Christopher B. Roberts, President

Auburn University

Auburn University, AL 36849

Call News January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference

will be held Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

At Baker High School

8901 Airport Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36608

BID ON: BAKER HIGH SCHOOL

FENCING

BSC #24-03

BID DATE: Monday, February 19, 2024 @ 10:00 A.M.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

LEGAL NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

SALE OF TIMBER

Sealed Proposals will be received by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL, at its offices located in the Purchasing Department, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 until the day

of Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 10:00 A.M., then publicly opened and read aloud for the sale of designated timber situated on the following described land owned by the Board of School Commissioners of Mobile County, AL

Portions of Section 16, Township 3 South, Range 2 West (Indian Springs)

Portions of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 2 West (Scoutshire)

Portions of Section 16, Township 1 North, Range 3 West (Russell Road)

said sale areas being pine plantation thinning operations approximately 116,100 and 97 acres in size respectively.

Bid forms and specifications can be found on the Mobile County School System’s website: www.mcpss.com or a copy can be picked up in the Purchasing Office, 1 Magnum Pass, Mobile, AL 36618 from the hours of 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. Mon-Fri. Should you have any questions please call Melody Roh @ (251) 221-4473.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

LEGAL NOTICE – INVITATION TO BID

A MANDATORY pre-bid conference is REQUIRED

for ALL Prospective bidders. Pre-bid conference

will be held Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 10:00 A.M.

at Pillans Middle School

2051 Military Road

Mobile, AL 36605

BID ON: PILLANS MIDDLE SCHOOL

GYM FLOOR REPLACEMENT

BSC #24-02

BID DATE: Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 2:00 P.M.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

Notice to Contractors

Federal Aid Project No. NH-HSIP-0016(536)

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on January 26, 2024 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Planing, Resurfacing, Guardrail Installation, Traffic Signal Upgrades, and Traffic Stripe on SR-16 (US-90) from the east abutment of the Fowl River Bridge to the Halls Mill Creek Bridge in Tillmans Corner. Length 6.277 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed By December 31, 2024. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $5.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $4,484,880 To $5,481,520.

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER, Transportation Director

Call News January 10, 17 & 24, 2024

To All Bidders

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for our project: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. This project is 100% Federally Funded. Bidders eligible to bid on the project must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Contractors will be responsible for removing and replacing specified components located at 251 N Bayou Street, based on the construction documents / Job Scope provided by MCHD. Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at the Mobile County Health Department Keeler Campus, Building 2 Conference Room, located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama, 36603. The first meeting will take place Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM, the second meeting will take place Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log” to be posted at the meeting. Sealed bids will be accepted until 4:00 PM, Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Bid opening will occur Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Building 2 Conference Room, at the Keeler Building located at 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL. Sealed bids must bear the wording: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank or an Alabama Surety Company) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Bank or Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A Payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors. Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening. Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Vendor Disclosure Statement, W-9, Beason-Hammond Affidavit, Certification of Insurance Liability and any other required information. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD. Sealed Bids must be submitted to Mr. Danny Richardson, Manager Purchasing & Contractual Services. Mobile County Health Department, Room 107, 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL 36603. Allow time for delivery and receipt prior to the bid date and time. The official bid form, bid specifications, and all bid documents required can be obtained from the MCHD web site http://www.mchd.org under Legal Notices/Bids tab. Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985 email CThomas@mchd.org. The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict. The bidding process will follow the laws and regulations as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901252.00S

LaTisha Byrd, Plaintiff

Vs

Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., Defendant

Willie Charles Hosea, Jr., (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 21, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: William C. Poole

917 Western American Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, Alabama 36609

TELEPHONE (251) 344-5015

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

CASE NO. 02-DR-2023-901153.00S

Reginald O’Neal Smith, Plaintiff

Vs

Florence Smith, Defendant

Florence Smith (Defendant), whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Petition for Divorce and other relief by March 4, 2024 or, thereafter, a Judgment of default may be rendered against him/her in the above styled case. The defendant’s written answer must be filed with the court and a copy mailed to the plaintiff’s attorney of record at the address provided below.

Done this December 21, 2023.

s/Sharla_Knox (vay)

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

Reginald Smith (Pro-Se)

6774 View Point Road

Eight Mile, Alabama 36613

TELEPHONE (251) 520-2326

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

Complaint

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT OF

COMPLAINT ISSUED OUT OF

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-901361

VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., PLAINTIFF

VS.

JUSTIN COLE HYATT, ET AL, DEFENDANTS

The above styled cause of action has been filed in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama. The Plaintiff is seeking from the Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt a judgment for the immediate possession of one (1) 2018 Southern Energy manufactured home, VIN# RUS072378AL.

Defendant Justin Cole Hyatt, who are believed to reside in Mobile County, Alabama, must answer the Complaint by March 11, 2024 by filing a responsive pleading with the Circuit Court and serving a copy of said pleading upon counsel for the Plaintiff at the following address: Jillian L. Guin White, Rosen Harwood, P.A., P.O. Box 2727, Tuscaloosa, AL 35403-2727, telephone number 205-344-5000, or a judgment by default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2023-901361, pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

DONE this the 12th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox, Circuit Clerk Circuit Court of Mobile County

Jillian L. Guin White

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Parkway

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

(205) 344-5000

Call News January 17, January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: CV-2023-902113.00

LUKE NELSON TAYLOR, JR., Plaintiff

VS.

SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE, Defendant

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: SAVONYA TAYLOR LEE

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking a judgment against the Defendant, Savonya Taylor Lee, was filed against you in said court on October 6, 2023, and that by reason of an Order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court on December 21, 2023, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Ron Pearman, Esquire, whose address is 555-A Iroquois Street, Chickasaw, Alabama 36611, an answer to the complaint within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, to-wit:

By the 1st day of March, 2024.

s/ Sharla Knox Sharla Knox, Clerk of Court

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Ron Pearman

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

(251) 382-6025

Email: icando3012@comcast.net

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY ALABAMA

DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NOTICE OF HEARING MOTION

CASE NO 02-DR-2007-500716.03S

Tracie Office, Plaintiff

Vs

Marion K. Office, Defendant

Notice is hereby given to Tracie Office, whose whereabouts is unknown, that a hearing on the motion modify child support interest and arrearage filed by Marion K. Office will be heard in the Domestic Relations Court, 2nd Floor, Mobile Government Plaza, 205 Government Street, Mobile Alabama, on 03/08, 2024, at 09:00 a.m., at which time said plaintiff is to appear.

Done this 29th day of December, 2023.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

ATTY: Renee E. Thiry

1911 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

TELEPHONE {251} 478-8880

Attorney for Defendant

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

LIS PENDENS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE, ALABAMA

CV2023-902130.00

KEISHA KALTENBACH, individually, Plaintiff,

v.

Lot 8, Square 136, according to the map of the Northern or Poe Division of the Bernoudy Tract project by Dean Knox in 1853 and now recorded in the Court of Chancery of Mobile County, Alabama. Said property being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Elmira Street and Chatham Street thence run Eastwardly along the North line of said Elmira Street 150 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning; thence run Northerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Easterly 50 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Southerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Westerly 50 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.

BRADLEY ROBERTSON,JOE BRUNSON, AMERICAN GENERAL FINANCE, INC. Fictitious parties, A, B, C & D and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

LIS PENDENS

I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama do hereby certify that the above-captioned action is now pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile, Alabama. Further, that the stated purpose of said action is for the sale for division of real property in the above referenced matter. Further, that the real properties which are the subject of said action is said to be situated in Mobile County, Alabama and are described as follows:

Lot 8, Square 136, according to the map of the Northernor Poe Division of the Bernoudy Tract project by Dean Knox in 1853 and now recorded in the Court of Chancery of Mobile County, Alabama. Said property being more particularly

described as follows: Commencing at the northeast corner of Elmira Street and Chatham Street thence run Eastwardly along the North line of said Elmira Street 150 feet more or less to the Point of Beginning; thence run Northerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Easterly 50 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Southerly 124.5 feet, more or less to a point; thence run Westerly 50 feet, more or less to the Point of Beginning.

Parcel #R022910380003024

And against the above named parties and any or all persons or parties who claim or are reputed to claim any right, title, interest lien, incumbrance, or demand in or to said land(s) of any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that the title to the above described land is vested in, by virtue of a Quit Claim Deed recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land for any part thereof they must plead to, answer, or respond to this Bill of Complaint, or suffer a default judgment to be taken.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 18th day of January , 2024.

s/ Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

RETURN TO:

THE MIMS FIRM, PC

952 Government St.

Mobile, Al 36604

Theresa Williamson twilliamson@mimsfirm.com

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 14, 2024

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

MOBILE, ALABAMA

CV2023-902131.00

KEISHA BURKS, individually, Plaintiff

Vs

LOT OF LAND BOUNDED BY A LINE DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE WEST SIDE OF DUNHAM STREET ONE HUNDRED FOUR (104) FEET NINE (9) INCHES NORTHWARDLY FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF DUNHAM AND TEXAS STREETS; THENCE RUNNING NORTHWARDLY ALONG THE WEST LINE OF DUNHAM STREET FIFTY (50) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING WESTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH TEXAS STREET ONE HUNDRED TEN (110) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING SOUTHWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH DUNHAM STREET

FIFTY (50) FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUNNING EASTWARDLY AND PARALLEL WITH TEXAS STREET ONE HUNDRED TEN (110) FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF DUNHAM STREET, THE POINT OF BEGINNING. #SEC 38 T4S R1W #MP 29 10 38 0 003

GEORGE WATTS, JR. CITY OF MOBILE, Fictitious parties, A, B, C & D and all other persons

claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands, Defendants.

LIS PENDENS

I, Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama do hereby certify that the above-captioned action is now pending in the Circuit Court of Mobile, Alabama. Further, that the stated purpose of said action is for the sale for division of real property in the above referenced matter. Further, that the real properties which are the subject of said action is said to be situated in Mobile County, Alabama and are described as follows:

LOT 8 OF LAND BDED BY A LINE DESC AS BEG AT A PT ON THE W/S OF DUNHAM ST 104 FT 9 IN NLY FROM THE NW COR OF DUNHAM & TEXAS ST TH RUN NWLY ALG THE W/L OF DUNHAM ST 50 FT TO PT THE RUN WLY & PAR WITH TEXAS ST 110 FT TO A PT TH RUN SLY & PAR WITH DUNHAM ST 50 FT TO APT TH ELY & PAR WITH TEXAS ST 110 FT TO THE W/L OF DUNHAM ST THE POB #SEC 38 T4S R1W #MP 29 10 38 0 003

Parcel #R022910380003080

And against the above named parties and any or all persons or parties who claim or are reputed to claim any right, title, interest lien, incumbrance, or demand in or to said land(s) of any part thereof.

Plaintiff states that the title to the above described land is vested in, by virtue of a Quit Claim Deed recorded in the office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

If any person, firm, or corporation, or any of the herein above named persons or their heirs at law, next of kin, or devisees, if deceased, any unknown parties or parties whose whereabouts are unknown, claim title to, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon said land for any part thereof they must plead to, answer, or respond to this Bill of Complaint, or suffer a default judgment to be taken.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I Sharla Knox, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Mobile County, Alabama, have hereunto set my hand and seal on this the 18th day of January, 2024.

s/Sharla Knox

SHARLA KNOX, CIRCUIT CLERK

RETURN TO:

THE MIMS FIRM, PC

952 Government St.

Mobile, Al 36604

Theresa Williamson twilliamson@mimsfirm.com

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

Breach of Contract

LEGAL NOTICE

CIRCUIT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. CV-2023-901845

NAVIGATOR CREDIT UNION, PLAINTIFF

vs.

ELIZABETH KATHRYN DUFFIE, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $18,403.82 FOR Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: January 18th, 2024

S/Sharla Knox

Clerk, Circuit Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

J. Daniel Barlar, Jr.

Barlar Law, LLC

1406 Dauphin Street

Mobile, Alabama 36604

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

district court notices

BREACH OF CONTRACT

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-2023-904172

Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF

Vs

Linda S. Johnson, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $8,320.39

FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: 1/11/24

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Josuah D. Friedman

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, Alabama 36652

Call News January 17, 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

LEGAL NOTICE

DISTRICT COURT OF ALABAMA,

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. DV-2023-904228

Pen Air Credit Union, PLAINTIFF

vs

Carolyn A. Simon, DEFENDANT

CLAIM: $16,753.68

FOR: Breach of Contract

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendant is unknown, and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or the identity of defendant is unknown or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

NOW, THEREFORE, SAID DEFENDANT IS HEREBY COMMANDED WITHIN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE LAST PUBLICATION HEREOF TO PLEAD TO THE SAID COMPLAINT.

ISSUED: 1/11/24

Sharla Knox

Clerk, District Court of Alabama, Mobile County

Attorney for the Plaintiff:

Josuah D. Friedman

Post Office Box 2767

Mobile, Alabama 36652

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05

Notice is hereby given to Makayla Meshell Anthony, the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Mobile County, Alabama viz:

IN THE MATTER OF CHASSITY REIGN LAMBERT, A Minor

CASE NO. JU-21-1626.05

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of Chassity Reign Lambert, born 9-14-13.

Heretofore on September 20, 2023, came WHITNEY AND BOBBY DAUGETTE and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the mother of said child for the purpose of adoption.

The said Makayla Meshell Anthony, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 12th day of March, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., be appointed a day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Linda C. Jensen, District Judge

Call News 01-03-24, 01-10-24, 01-17-24, 01-24-24

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Dorothy M Walther, a married woman, Pamela M Hardin, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for PHH Mortgage Corporation, on September 20, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6146 Page-1064; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association As Trustee For J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S4 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 30, Block P, a subdivision of Lot 20, Block 5; Lot 3, Block U; Lot 9, Block P; Lot 14 Block O; resubdivision of Berkshire Hills Part D, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page 26 of the Records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. The hereinabove described property being one and the same as described in mortgage recorded in Book 6146 Page 1064 and deed recorded in Book 5037 Page 0723.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4113 Yorkshire Lane , Mobile, AL 36609. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association As Trustee For J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S4 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates , (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00045-PH-AL

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Roland R Harvey, Sr., a married man, Mortgagor(s), to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Equisouth Mortgage, Inc, Mortgagee, on July 27, 2005, said mortgage being recorded on August 10, 2005 in the Probate Office of Mobile County, Alabama in Book 5826, Page 956, Instrument Number 2005059402, and later assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of the Tiki Series III Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of the Tiki Series III Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on February 21, 2024 the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 6, Block B, East Village Chickasaw, as recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 368-371, Probate Records, Mobile County Alabama.

Commonly known as: 11 Ryan Street, Chickasaw, AL 36611

Parcel ID #: 02-22-09-44-0-016-081

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of the Tiki Series III Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of the Tiki Series III Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR Roland R Harvey, Sr., a married man

TONI B. SMOKE, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.: AL2023-00041

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7,2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 16, 2007 by Jack E. Fleming, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Compass Bank, and recorded in 6173 at 94 on April 30, 2007, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded November 15, 2021 at Instrument Number 2021075260, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 12, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

LOT 5, STOUT SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 77, PAGE 23 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2001 Ostrom Dr, Mobile, AL 36605.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023529

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024 and February 7, 2024

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien retained in deed executed by ALVIN J. BOLDEN, and dated December 21, 2021 and recorded as Instrument No. 2021084892, Probate Records of Mobile County, Alabama to STEPHEN V. MORGAN and DIANA M. DEUPREE, and the undersigned holders of said vendor’s lien deed having declared the entire indebtedness due and payable notice is hereby given that the undersigned, under and by virtue of the powers contained in said vendor’s lien deed, will sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on the 14th day of February, 2024 at the front or main door of Government Plaza, the Courthouse of Mobile County, Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property lying and being situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Section 25, Township 1 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama, run South 88˚-46’-39” West, along the North line of said Section 25, a distance of 1323.12 feet; thence South 00º-10’-56” East, 1323.46 feet; thence South 88º-45’-48” West 662.25 feet; thence South 00º-10’-56” East, 1323.60 feet; thence North 88º-44’-57” East, 420.40 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue North 88º-44’-57” East, 526.33 feet to the centerline of a 60 foot ingress and egress easement; thence along said centerline as follows: South 19º-15’-55” West, 108.17 feet; South 00º-41’-12” East , 403.63 feet; thence leaving said centerline, run North 81º-32’-57” West, 499.44 feet; thence North 00º-10’-56” West, 420.87 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Together with and subject to a non-exclusive 60 foot easement for ingress, egress and utilities herein and hereby reserved by Grantors, for themselves, their heirs and assigns, for use with the Grantees, their heirs and assigns over and across that portion of the aforegranted property and being 30 feet each side of the following described centerline: Beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot 42, Chunchula Estates, First Addition, as recorded in Map Book 97, Page 123, Probate Court Records, Mobile County, Alabama, run North 01º-15’-39” East, along said centerline, 623.73 feet to the Northeast corner of said Lot 42; thence continue along said centerline as follows: North 00º-41’-12” West, 403.67 feet; North 19º-15’-55” East 280.19 feet; North 35º-46’-57” East, 293.92 feet; North 11º-13’-46” East, 215.47 feet; North 12º-39’-44” West, 382.17 feet; North 13º-00’-07” East, 684.14 feet; North 24º-43’-02” East, 352.14 feet; North 52º-35’-17” West, 147.19 feet to the West line of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 1 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama and the Point of Ending of said centerline.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said vendor’s lien deed and all charges as provided therein and the expense incident thereto, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Said property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in said vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate where the above-described property is situated. Said property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

STEPHEN V. MORGAN and DIANA M. DEUPREE

Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

JIM H. FERNANDEZ

FERNANDEZ, CRANE & COMBS, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Holders of said Vendor’s Lien Deed

Post Office Box 162

Mobile, Alabama 36601 / (251) 433-0738

Call News January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 04/20/2018, by Jeremy C. Booker and Tara Michelle Lee, joint tenants, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7628, Page 548 on 04/24/2018, and Modified in Inst.# 2023000309 recorded 1/3/2023 and subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 6/16/2021 in Inst.# 2021039101 and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 03/20/2024.

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 3 SOUTH, RANGE 3 WEST, RUN SOUTH AND ALONG THE SECTION LINE A DISTANCE OF 2,640 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ROSEMARY ROAD; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST AND ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ROSEMARY ROAD A DISTANCE OF 300 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES 55 MINUTES WEST AND ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF ROSEMARY ROAD A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 429 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEGREES 55 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 200 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN 429 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, and 02/07/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lillie B. Green, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for American Financing Corporation, on October 1, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021066842; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 32, Block D, North Prichard, according to the plat there-of recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 529-530, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 614 Gehrig Avenue , Prichard, AL 36610. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09205

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Linda D. Smee a married woman and Rocky Smee, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company, its successors and assigns , on August 27, 2012, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 7, 2012 at Book 6931, at Page 1486, as Document Number 2012051910. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 14, Cottage Crest according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 36, Page 116 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM such oil, gas and other minerals in, on and under said real property, together with all rights in connection therewith, as have previously been reserved by or conveyed by others.

More commonly known as: 6273 Cottage Crest Ln, Mobile, AL 36609

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 10, 2005 by Denise T. Grier, a/k/a Denise Grier, a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Wachovia Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in 5742 at 1255 on March 15, 2005, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded October 26, 2015 in Book 7316, Page 131 and further modified by agreement recorded October 31, 2019 in Instrument Number 2019063866, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 14, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

PARCEL A:

LOT 1, SQUARED 25, DUBROCA TRACT, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 103, PAGE 39 OFFICE OF PROBATE COURT, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE SOUTH LINE OF DAUPHIN STREET WHERE IT INTERSECTS THE EAST LINE OF MOHAWK STREET; THENCE RUN EASTWARDLY ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE OF DAUPHIN STREET A DISTANCE OF 159 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE WITH A DEFLECTION ANGLE TO THE RIGHT RUN SOUTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 148.01 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN EASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 53.58 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 91 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 04 SECONDS RUN NORTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 139.32 FEET TO A POINT ON SAID SOUTH LINE OF DAUPHIN STREET; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 98 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN WESTERLY ALONG THE AFOREMENTIONED SOUTH LINE A DISTANCE OF 54.12 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL B:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 5, BLOCK 25 OF GOVERNMENT STREET TERRACE, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 141, PAGE 39; THENCE RUN SOUTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN EASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 74 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 91 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 04 SECONDS RUN NORTHERLY A DISTANCE OF 30 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE WITH AN INTERIOR ANGLE OF 88 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 56 SECONDS RUN WESTERLY A DISTANCE 74.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2067 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023524

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024 and February 7, 2024

State of Alabama

County of Mobile

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien Deed executed by Anthony Trainer and Carolyn Witherspoon, to Oscar C. Anez on the 22nd day of July, 2011, said vendor’s lien deed recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama in Book 6805, Page 1245; with said vendor’s lien deed and note subsequently assigned to CSA Investments, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama in Instrument 2012043828 said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at the front entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse in City of Mobile, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 78, First Addition to Brierwood, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 10, Page122, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

This property will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the vendor’s lien deed and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and all expenses incident to this sale.

This is sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CSA Investments, LLC

P. O. Box 7718

Mobile, AL 36670

251-623-0660

Call News January 17, 24, 31 of 2024

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Valerie Reed, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on June 21, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on June 30, 2006 at Book 5997, at Page 789, as Document Number 2006048907. The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-12, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 19, Palmer Woods Phase II recorded in Map Book 108, Page 107 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 8611 Palmer Woods Drive, Semmes, AL 36575

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

The Bank of New York Mellon FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-12 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024, February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from ERNEST R. WEAVER, A MARRIED MAN, JOINED BY HIS WIFE, LEESA W. WEAVER to J. THOMAS & ASSOCIATES, INC., on the 27th day of August, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 30, 2002, in Deed/Mortgage Book 5215, Page 1342, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-1, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the Mobile county courthouse located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, AL 36652 in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 55, MCDONALD ROAD ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 32, PAGE 47 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 8550 MCADAMS DR S, THEODORE, AL 36582.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2017-1, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-23-05837-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 6, 2015 by Randall Mason Baria, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Hometown Lenders LLC, and recorded in LR7280 at 537 on July 9, 2015, and modified in and corrected by Affidavit recorded September 2, 2022 in Instrument 2022057921, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on March 12, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel 1:

Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition, as recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama; LESS AND EXCEPT A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A Portion of Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110 in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama, described as follows: Beginning at the South boundary of said Lot 11 and the West right of way of Robert Walker Road; thence S 89 degrees 42 minutes 01 seconds West 268.3 feet to a point; thence N 00 degrees 17 minutes 59 seconds West 165.55, feet to a point; thence N 89 degrees 42 minutes 01 seconds East 263.95 feet to the said West right of way; thence S 00 degrees 27 minutes 35 seconds West 153.27 feet to a point; thence S 27 degrees 44 minutes 55 seconds East 13.85 feet to the point of beginning.

Parcel 2:

A portion of Lot 11, Paul’s Acres, Third Addition according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 51, Page 110 in the Office of Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama , described as follows: beginning at the South boundary of said Lot 11 and the West right-of-way of Robert Walker Road; thence S 89°42’01” W 268.3 feet to a point; thence N 00°17’59”W 165.55 feet to a point; thence N 89°42’01”E 263.95 feet to the said West right-of way; thence S 00°27’35”W 153.27 feet to a point; then S 27°44’55” E 13.85 feet to the Point of Beginning.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 19335 Robert Walker Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 22-021080

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024 and January 31, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 12/15/2015, by Paul Albert Turppa and Gayle Johnson Turppa Husband and Wife, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for GTC Mortgage Company Inc. for use in Alabama by Guaranty Trust Company as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7330 at Page 983 on 12/16/2015 and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 6/5/2023 in Instrument # 2023034348, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 2/21/2024.

LOT 62, CAMELLIA PLACE, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 120 OF THE RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 1/17/2024, 1/24/2024, and 1/31/2024

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from FRANDEE J. LEWIS, UNMARRIED to HOUSEHOLD FINANCE CORPORATION OF ALABAMA, on the 9th day of March, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on March 12, 2009, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6504, Page 1705, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 28 AND THE WEST 35 FEET OF LOT 29, BLOCK 6, OLLINGER AND STEIN SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 128, PAGE 101 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1562 POLK ST, MOBILE, AL 36605.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Tiki Series IV Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. SNS-23-04734-2

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024, 02/07/2024

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marcus Powe a/k/a Marcus D. Powe, a married man joined by his spouse, Corina B. Powe, to Resource Bancshares Mortgage Group, Inc.

, on August 28, 1997, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on September 2, 1997 at Book RP 4500, at Page 0602; WHEREAS, the aforesaid deed of trust was subsequently modified on April 9, 2018, and said modification being recorded on May 16, 2018 at Book LR7636, at Page 1886. Barclays Mortgage Trust 2022-RPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2022-RPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 21, Summer Place, Unit Two, According to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 39, page 46 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 1848 Summer Pl Dr E, Mobile, AL 36618

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Barclays Mortgage Trust 2022-RPL1, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2022-RPL1, by U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024, January 31, 2024

NOTICE OF VENDOR’S LIEN FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the Vendor’s Lien Deed executed on the 1st day of August, 2019, by MARK C. CAGLE and BRANDY CAGLE in favor of JARED KEITH as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama as Instrument #2018047589, and said default continuing,

WHEREAS, Jared Keith assigned his interest and rights to the Vendor’s Lien Deed to Wiggins 6, LLC as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama as Instrument #2024001051.

The lienholder, under power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien Deed will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Mobile County Courthouse in Mobile, Alabama, during legal hours of sale on February 13, 2024, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 42 INVERNESS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGE 9 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing on said vendor’s lien, paying the debt secured therein, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE VENDOR’S LIEN DEED AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXITS THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS

The lienholder reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Joshua B. Sullivan at the phone number shown below prior to attendance at sale.

/s/Joshua B. Sullivan Joshua B. Sullivan

Attorney for Lienholder, Wiggins 6,LLC

KNOWLES & SULLIVAN, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 547-7200

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robbin Henderson, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., on October 13, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2020063581; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, Douglas Hills, Formerly McAnally Addition to Wilmer according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 24, Page 25, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5120 Wilmer Rd, Wilmer, AL 36587. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09423

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Omni Llc Of Alabama to Veristone Fund I, LLC dated December 16, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on December 20, 2021, as Instrument No. 2021083107 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Veristone Fund I, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 13th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel 1: Lot 21, Block K of Bayou Shores Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 79 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Parcel 2: Lot 22, Block K of Bayou Shores Subdivision as recorded in Map Book 11, Page 79 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 4816 Bayou Jonas Dr, Coden, AL 36523.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

VERISTONE FUND I, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05088AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Henry L Walker Jr and Keri L. Armentrout a/k/a Keri Armentrout husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on October 30, 2019, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2019063728; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 5, Greenview Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 9, Page 15, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7041 Cambridge Drive , Mobile, AL 36619. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09533

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phelan Hodge and Nadia Fields, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on December 27, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2018071861; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 21, Pecan Terrace, Unit One, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 42, Page 97 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 7130 Pecan Terrace Dr , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09527

Call News 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024, 01/31/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sonya Hawkins, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Hometown Mortgage Services, Inc., on May 12, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5976 Page 1359 and modified in Book LR7050 Page 9; the undersigned U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS6, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 18,19,20,21 and 22 of Block 70 according to map of survey of North Mobile, made for the North Mobile Development Company, Inc., by B.F. Bates Civil Engineer of said map being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama in Deed Book 145 N.S. Pages 252-263 INCL.. Property street address for informational purposes: 314 Delaware St, Mobile, AL 36611. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-in-interest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS6, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06450

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy T Culp, a married man, and Angelia L. Culp, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on January 16, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 7014 Page 862; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 40 Stevens Acres, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 5, Pages 667 through 670 in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 5280 Daniel Dr , Satsuma, AL 36572. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09536

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Vincent, Jr An Individual And Unmarried Man Soley to Wells Fargo Financial Alabama, Inc. dated October 12, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 18, 2006, in Book 6064, Page 328 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5 in Instrument 2021008790 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2020-GS5under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 12th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 16, GARRITY SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 85, PAGE 345 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 1158 Freeman St, Mobile, AL 36605.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2020-GS5

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-05097AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Waltine G. Jones A/K/A Waltina G. Jones And Bennie J Jones Wife And Husband to Associates Financial Services Company of Alabama, Inc. dated December 15, 1999; said mortgage being recorded on December 16, 1999, in Book 4785, Page 929 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2023-NR1 in Instrument 2023058374 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as Indenture Trustee of CIM Trust 2023-NR1under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 12th day of February, 2024 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 27 Block “1”, The Western Part of McDonald Bros. Subdivision, according to the map thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Page 419 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate Court of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 1914 Luckie St, Mobile, AL 36617.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE OF CIM TRUST 2023-NR1

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04510AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 01/10/2024,01/17/2024,01/24/2024

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from Cherlion D. Chisholm, an unmarried woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Whitney National Bank, on the 20th day of November, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on November 22, 2006, in Deed/Mortgage Book 6084, Page 1393, Mobile County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 21, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

UNIT 216, COTTAGE GREEN CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING TO THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION AND EXHIBITS THERETO DATED DECEMBER 5, 1983 AND RECORDED IN APARTMENT OWNERSHIP BOOK 34, PAGE 1 OF THE RECORDS IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA AND AMENDED BY SUPPLEMENTAL DECLARATION (AMENDMENT) TO DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM DATED JANUARY 18, 1984 AND RECORDED IN APARTMENT OWNERSHIP BOOK 34, PAGE 64, TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS AS DECLARED IN SAID DECLARATION TO BE AN APPURTENANCE TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED UNIT.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 5608 COTTAGE HILL RD APT 216, MOBILE, AL 36609.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. NAT-23-05360-1

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Henry Davis and Earline Davis, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for FirstBank, on December 11, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Bk: LR7112 Pg: 946; the undersigned LongBridge Financial, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 13, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Parcel A: Lots 29 and 31 in Block 8, Town of Citronelle, Mobile County, Alabama, according to a plat recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court, Mobile County, Alabama. Less and except that parcel of land beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 31; then run East along South Street 200 feet to a point; then run South 150 feet to a point; thence run West 200 feet to a point; then run North along the West line of Lot 31, 150 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning. Parcel B: A part of Lot 31, Block 8, Town of Citronelle, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of said Lot 31 and run East along South Street 200 feet to a point; thence South 150 feet to a point; thence West 200 feet to a point; thence North along the West line of said Lot 31, 150 feet to the point of beginning. Excepting and Reserving: That certain tract of land located in Citronelle, Alabama located in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 1 North, Range 3 West, St. Stephens Meridian, said tract more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 29, Block 8, the Town of Citronelle, Mobile County, Alabama subdivision according to the plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 79, Pages 1 through 5 in the Office of the Judge of Probate for Mobile County, Alabama; said corner as monumented by a 3/4 inch crimp top iron pipe and also being the Northwest corner of Parcel 9.01 as shown on tax map 02-07-01-01-2, said parcel described by Deed recorded in Real Property Book 4974, Page 660 in the Office of the Judge of Probate aforementioned; Thence S 00 degrees 01 minutes 16 seconds W along the East line of Lot 29 a distance of 256.24 feet to a point; Thence N 89 degrees 40 minutes 31 seconds W a distance of 170.00 feet to a point; Thence N 00 degrees 01 minutes 16 seconds E a distance of 256.24 feet to a point on the South right-of-way of South Street; thence S 89 degrees 40 minutes 31 seconds E a distance of 170.00 feet along the said right-of-way to the point of beginning; said tract more particularly described on a plat of survey prepared by Gregory C Spies, Surveyor, dated November 21, 2001; said tract containing 1.00 acres, more or less.. Property street address for informational purposes: 8525 W South Street , Citronelle, AL 36522. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. LongBridge Financial, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08816

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 08/09/2019, by Timothy Marquis Barnes, a single man, as Mortgagor, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc. as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument # 2019048710 on 08/20/2019, and subsequently assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama on 12/08/2021 in Instrument # 2021080648, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 3/20/2024.

LOT 36, PARK PLACE OF SATSUMA (REVISED), AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 85, PAGE 110 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE, MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Call News 1/17/2024, 1/24/2024, and 1/31/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Melvin Williams, a single person, originally in favor of Homeservices Lending, LLC Series A dba Mortgage South, on December 23, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6475 Page 1015; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 15, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 2, Dave’s First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 120, Page 25, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4026 Lloyd Station Road , Mobile, AL 36693-5245. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40623

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms of the mortgage and real estate note, executed on the 12th day of February, 2021 by VERNON SCOTT NEWTON, JR., an unmarried man, as Mortgagor, in favor of AZALEA CITY CREDIT UNION, as Mortgagee, original mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of MOBILE County, Alabama, in Book No. 2021-010103 (12 pages), and said default continuing, the Mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, on the courthouse steps preceding the main entrance to the MOBILE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, located in MOBILE, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale (11am – 4pm, central standard time), on the 5th day of February, 2024, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in MOBILE County, Alabama, whose legal description is:

A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 44, Township 2 North, Range 1 East, more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the intersection of the East line of right of way of St. Stephens Road and the North line of the Wilson Carmen Tract, Section 47; thence run North 8 degrees 30 minutes East along said right of way 705.3 feet to the point of intersection with the South line of street; thence run South 85 degrees 20 minutes East along said street 268.5 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 85 degrees 20 minutes East along said street 115 feet to a point; thence run South 2 degrees 18 minutes West 140 feet to a point; thence run South 89 degrees 30 minutes West 115 feet to a point; thence run North 2 degrees 16 minutes 30 seconds East 150.3 feet to the Point of Beginning. Being Lot 3 according to a resubdivision of a subdivision of a part of Lot 8 of the Northeast Quarter of Section 44, Township 2 North Range 1 East, as per plat of survey by Albert Towle, dated November 30, 1916, said resubdivision having been made by Henry G. Miller on November 1, 1956.

With a physical address of: 1355 Denny Street, Mount Vernon, AL 36560 (Mobile Co.)

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property, or a substantial and material part thereof, is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. This sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing said mortgage and paying the mortgage debt, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property, and to credit its purchase price against the indebtedness secured by this property, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is subject to any unpaid taxes or assessments owed as of the date of foreclosure, whether or not of record.

By: Ryan E. Morgan, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee

Kudulis, Reisinger, & Price, LLC

P.O. Box 653, Birmingham, AL 35201

(205) 263-2798; rmorgan@krpfirm.com

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mike Turnmire, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on September 20, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book LR7564 Page 1877 with Scriveners Error Affidavit recorded in Instrument No. 2020006542 and being modified in Instrument No. 2020013648; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, “Cottage Hill Estates”, First Addition, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 23, Page 88, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2401 Sequoia Dr E , Mobile, AL 36695. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223.

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09538

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Queen E. Williams, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Ameritrust Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns, on May 24, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on June 1, 2004 at Book 5599, at Page 1611, as Document Number 2004040148. AJX Mortgage Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on February 6, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 15, Pines Addition to Alpine Hills, Unit Five, Part A, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 20, Page 129 of the records in the office of the judge of Probate, Mobile, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 6262 Lausanne Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

AJX Mortgage Trust I, a Delaware Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Trustee (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Latisha Ann Edmonds, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for New South Federal Savings Bank, on July 28, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5822 Page 736; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 29, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 202, Block D, Trinity Gardens, First Addition, according to the Plat thereof recorded in Map Book 3, Page 332, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2806 Banks Ave , Mobile, AL 36617-6201. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40648

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ericka S Turner, unmarried, originally in favor of JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., on December 15, 2008, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6480 Page 264; with mortgage modification agreement recorded in BK: LR7241 Page 876; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, Middle Ring Addition to Alpine Hills, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 31, Page 103 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1108 Middle Ring Rd., Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-09471

Call News 01/10/2024, 01/17/2024, 01/24/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on December 22, 2017 by Jason Ryan Quinnelly, single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc as nominee for Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC, and recorded in LR7589 at 1966 on December 29, 2017, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 15, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 16, Kensington Place, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 67, Page 23 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 8579 Tunbridge Wells Dr N, Semmes, AL 36575.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 22-021453

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News January 10, 2024 and January 17, 2024 and January 24, 2024

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain Vendor’s Lien retained in that deed to Nathaniel Richardson, III, from Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC dated February 3rd, 2020, and recorded in Instrument Number 2022063056, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC as holder of said Vendor’s Lien will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Vendor’s Lien, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during the legal hours of sale on February 9, 2024, at the Government Street entrance of Government Plaza located at 205 Government Street, Mobile, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described in said Mortgage hereinabove referred to, viz:

Lots 13 and 14, Block B, Neely Place, as per plat thereof, recorded in Deed Book 135, NS, Pages 32-33, in the records of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Blue Marathon Investment Group, LLC

Holder of Said Vendor’s Lien

ATTORNEY FOR VENDOR:

R. Jason Crane

ANDERS, BOYETT, BRADY & SMITH, P.C.

One Maison, Suite 203

3800 Airport Boulevard

Mobile, Alabama 36608

(251)344-0880

ABBS 88292

Call News January 10, 17, and 24, 2024

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Marvin Reed, a married male & Ashlye Reed, a married female, together as a married couple, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on July 29, 2016, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, on August 1, 2016 at Book 7407, at Page 1439, as Document Number 2016041625. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, in Mobile, Alabama, on March 20, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 48, Phase Two, Cambridge Place, as per plat recorded in Map Book 130, page 65 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 394 Paget Dr E, Mobile, AL 36608

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

Call News January 10, 2024, January 17, 2024, January 24, 2024

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lothario Goldsby, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Mason Dixon Funding, Inc., on January 20, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 6489 Page 199 and modified in Book LR7666 Page 1036; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 18, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 17, Woodland Hills, Unit Three, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 78, Page 110 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1789 Woodmont Drive , Semmes, AL 36575. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 18, 2024 until March 14, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08724

Call News December 13, 2023, December 20, 2023, December 27, 2023, January 24, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael W Howell Jr aka Michael Howell, Jr, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as a nominee for Pacific Residential Mortgage, on September 24, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 2021064152; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on November 9, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 69, Woodside, Unit Two, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 76, Page 63, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 6363 Woodside Dr S , Theodore, AL 36582. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 9, 2023 until December 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 14, 2023 until January 18, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 18, 2024 until February 22, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-07125

Call News October 18, 2023, October 25, 2023, November 1, 2023, November 22, 2023, December 20, 2023, January 24, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Warb J. Morris and Liza Mae Morris nka Liza Mae Pruett, husband and wife, originally in favor of Wilmington Finance, a division of AIG Federal Savings Bank, on January 30, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5533 Page 828; the undersigned THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS INDENTURETRUSTEE FOR THE NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2005-SD1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 11, Resubdivision of Lots 5 through 24, Malverne Heights as recorded in Map Book 20, Page 82 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 116 Burtonwood Drive , Mobile, AL 36608. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 17, 2024 until February 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS INDENTURETRUSTEE FOR THE NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2005-SD1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 22-01929

Call News December 13, 2023, December 20, 2023, December 27, 2023, January 24, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Trithenia W. Davenport and Rod Ferrell, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Accredited Home Lenders, Inc., on March 26, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book-6157 Page-336; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Structured Trust I 2007-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, 2007-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 132, Fourth Unit, Beau Terra Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 8, Page 290 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4156 Chambord Lane, Mobile, AL 36618. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 17, 2024 until March 26, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Morgan Stanley Structured Trust I 2007-1 Asset-Backed Certificates, 2007-1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-06233

Call News December 6, 2023, December 13, 2023, December 20, 2023, January 24, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leslie Lewis, unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, on August 12, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Instrument No. 2022053956 and re-recorded in Instrument No. 2022073933; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on August 23, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: PARCEL 1: From the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds East 38.20 feet to a point; thence South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 752.62 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence continue South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 350 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East 95.00 feet to a point; thence North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East 350.00 feet to a point; thence North 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds West 95 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress described as follows, to-wit: From the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds East a distance of 38.20 feet to a point; thence run South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 1102.62 feet to a point; thence run South 6 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 95.00 feet to a point; thence North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 109.98 feet to a point in the centerline of a 10 foot dirt driveway, said point being the point of commencement of a 20 foot easement for ingress and egress, being 10.00 feet each side of the following described centerline; thence run South 40 degrees 58 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 37.31 feet to a point; thence run South 1 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 54.76 feet to a point; thence run South 53 degrees 45 minutes 04 seconds West a distance of 50.60 feet to a point; thence run South 81 degrees 10 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 81.75 feet to a point; thence run South 56 degrees 54 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 71.07 feet to a point; thence run South 1 degrees 32 minutes 33 seconds West a distance of 45.53 feet to a point; thence run South 31 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 41.46 feet to a point; thence run South 5 degrees 57 minutes 38 seconds East a distance of 99.7 feet more or less, for the Point of Terminus. PARCEL 2: From the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; run thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds East 38.20 feet to a point; thence South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 752.62 feet to a point, thence South 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East 95.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the property herein described; thence South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West 350 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East 115.00 feet to a point; thence North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East 350.00 feet to a point; thence North 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds West 115 feet to the Point of Beginning. Together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress described as follows, to-wit: From the Northeast corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds East a distance of 38.20 feet to a point; thence run South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West a distance of 1102.62 feet to a point; thence run South 6 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 95.00 feet to a point; thence North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East a distance of 109.98 feet to a point in the centerline of a 10 foot dirt driveway, said point being the point of commencement of a 20 foot easement for ingress and egress, being 10.00 feet each side of the following described centerline; thence run South 40 degrees 58 minutes 56 seconds East a distance of 37.31 feet to a point; thence run South 1 degrees 02 minutes 35 seconds East a distance of 54.76 feet to a point; thence run South 53 degrees 45 minutes 04 seconds West a distance of 50.60 feet to a point; thence run South 81 degrees 10 minutes 19 seconds West a distance of 81.75 feet to a point; thence run South 56 degrees 54 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 71.07 feet to a point; thence run South 1 degrees 32 minutes 33 seconds West a distance of 45.53 feet to a point; thence run South 31 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 41.46 feet to a point; thence run South 5 degrees 57 minutes 38 seconds East a distance of 99.7 feet more or less, for the Point of Terminus. PARCEL 3: Beginning at a 5/8 inch rebar and CAP BSI for the locally accepted Northwest corner of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 3, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama and run South 89 degrees 46 minutes 07 seconds East along the North line of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 3 for a distance of 564.66 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar and CAP STIRM; thence run South 06 degrees 42 minutes 33 seconds East for a distance of 75.00 feet, thence run South 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds West for a distance of 350 feet, thence run South 06 degrees 32 minutes 28 seconds East for a distance of 210.00 feet, thence run North 80 degrees 00 minutes 50 seconds East for a distance of 350 feet, thence run South 06 degrees 42 minutes 33 seconds East for a distance of 448.28 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar and CAP STIRM on the North Right-of-Way line of Cleburne Road 60 feet RA; thence run North 79 degrees 48 minutes 28 seconds West along said North Right-of-Way line for a distance of 70.83 feet to the P.C. of a 1180 radius curve to the left; thence run along said North Right-of-Way line in said curve to the left for a distance of 205.78 feet to the P.T. of said curve that bears North 84 degrees 48 minutes 13 seconds West and 205.52 feet from the last described point; thence run North 89 degrees 47 minutes 58 seconds West along said North Right-of-Way line for a distance of 359.25 feet to a crimp top iron on the Section line between Sections 3 and 4, Township 2 South, Range 3 West, Mobile County, Alabama; thence run North 00 degrees 43 minutes 43 seconds West along said Section line for a distance 600.94 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9850 Cleborne Rd , Chunchula, AL 36521. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 23, 2023 until October 3, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 3, 2023 until November 15, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from November 15, 2023 until January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 17, 2024 until March 26, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04043

Call News July 19, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 2, 2023, August 30, 2023, October 11, 2023, November 22, 2023, January 24, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Lorenzo James and Mary Lee James, husband and wife, and Iona Tarver, a single woman, originally in favor of Coast to Coast Financial Services, Inc. D/B/A National Funding Mortgage, on November 12, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Book 5263 Page 1918; the undersigned MCLP Asset Company, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on December 28, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 97 General Gorgas Place, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 4, Pages 663-664, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 556 East Downing Street , Mobile, AL 36617. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 28, 2023 until February 1, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama. MCLP Asset Company, Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-08581

Call News November 22, 2023, November 29, 2023, December 6, 2023, January 24, 2024

Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale

State of Alabama, County of Mobile

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Helen Weaver Matthews and Leon Matthews, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Liberty Home Equity Solutions, Inc, on January 27, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book LR7116, Page 1946; the undersigned PHH Mortgage Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama, on December 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

That real property situated in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 28, Unit 1, Lansdowne Subdivision, according to plat thereof recorded in Map Book 21, Page 90, of the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as: 5221 Drexel Drive, Mobile, AL 36693.

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC at the address indicated below. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of any tendered purchase funds less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no other recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from December 7, 2022, until January 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 11, 2023, until April 19, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from April 19, 2023, until July 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 26, 2023, until October 18, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 18, 2023, until January 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 17, 2024, until April 17, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Mobile County, Alabama.

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. 2100 Southbridge Pkwy, Suite 660, Homewood, AL, 35209. www.bellcarrington.com. File Number: 22-51993.

Call News January 24, 2024

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Curtis Womack An Unmarried Male to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Embrace Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated October 19, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on November 9, 2018, as Instrument No. 2018063662 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC in Instrument 2023039677 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Carrington Mortgage Services, LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Mobile County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 17th day of November, 2023 the following property, situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 61 of Briargrove, Phase One, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 122, Page 107, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Mobile County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2478 Hedgerow Dr, Mobile, AL 36695.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03266AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Call News 09/27/2023,10/04/2023,10/11/2023,01/03/2024,01/24/2024

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 10, 2024, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News, January 3, 2024

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until February 14, 2024, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

Call News January 24, 2024

CONTINUATION OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Choice Funding Inc. on November 29, 2007, by Gertrude Jackson, A Single Person, and recorded in LR Book 6336, Page 493 and secured indebtedness having been transferred MidFirst Bank. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Mobile County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Mobile, Mobile County, Alabama, on the January 4, 2024, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Mobile County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 8A, Block 26, Bon Air Estates, according to plat thereof recorded in Deed Book 156, Pages 374-377 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate for Mobile County, Alabama.

Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 559 Williams Street, Mobile, AL 36606. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of LOGS Legal Group LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, (704) 333-8107. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

MidFirst Bank, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/23-023278

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Call News – Run ad: on November 1, 2023 and November 8, 2023 and November 15, 2023.

The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on January 4, 2024, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the February 15, 2024, at the main entrance of the Mobile County Courthouse, Mobile, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Call News January 24, 2024

Estate Administration

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT F. OTERI, Deceased

Case No. 2024-0009

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MYRTLE JUNE TOLBERT as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT F. OTERI, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

R. J. Perloff, Esq.

75 St. Michael Street

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JENNIFER ANN KEARLEY

Case No. 2023-2094

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KELVIN KEARLEY as Administrator of the estate of JENNIFER ANN KEARLEY, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WILLIAM C. POOLE, Esq.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HORACE E. HICKS

Case No. 2023-2353

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA J. HICKS as Administratrix of the estate of HORACE E. HICKS, deceased

Attorney of Record:

RUTH R LICHTENFELD, Esq.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JEANE PAYNE WASHINGTON

Case No. 2023-1978

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JAMES ORRIE WASHINGTON as Administrator of the estate of JEANE PAYNE WASHINGTON, deceased

Attorney of Record:

THOMAS BOLLER, Esq.

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of EDWIN KING CAMPBELL

Case No. 2023-2414

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 18th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of EDWIN KING CAMPBELL, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SETSU H. KNIGHT, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2057

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA KNIGHT PETERSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of SETSU H. KNIGHT, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jean M. Powers, Esq.

P. O. Box 161051

Mobile, AL 36616

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RUTH R. WELLS AKA EDITH RUTH WELLS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2424

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 17th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LINDA GRACE WELLS as Executrix under the last will and testament of RUTH R. WELLS AKA EDITH RUTH WELLS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael S. McNair, Esq.

2151 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MAURICE VAIL DISMUKES JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2508

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARVIN BEN DISMUKES as Executor under the last will and testament of MAURICE VAIL DISMUKES JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

J. Michael Newton, Esq.

605 Bel Air Blvd, Suite 22

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY NAPIER

Case No. 2023-2211

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, as Administrator of the estate of MARY NAPIER, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN, ESQ.

PO Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of RAYMOND DGLEN EDWARDS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1456

Take notice that Letters of Administration on the Annexed Will have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN Administrator CTA under the last will and testament of RAYMOND DGLEN EDWARDS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Anthony M. Hoffman, Esq.

P. O. Box 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROOSEVELT TURNER

Case No. 2023-2091

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CYNTHIA JAMES as Administratrix of the estate of ROOSEVELT TURNER, deceased

Attorney of Record:

THERESA N. WILLIAMSON, Esq.

952 GOVERNMENT ST.

MOBILE, AL 36604

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN PAUL RODGERS A/K/A JOHN P. RODGERS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2276

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 10th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MICHAEL HOLLAND as Executor under the last will and testament of JOHN PAUL RODGERS A/K/A JOHN P. RODGERS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ronald P. Davis, Esq.

11 North Water Street, Suite 24290

Mobile, AL 36602

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of FRANCES B. JORDAN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2479

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BRIAN D. JORDAN as Executor under the last will and testament of FRANCES B. JORDAN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

John J. Crowley, Jr., Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36608

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOHN WAYNE WINGARD

Case No. 2023-1555

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS. Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SIDNEY WAYNE WINGARD as Executor of the estate of JOHN WAYNE WINGARD, deceased

Attorney of Record:

John M. Lassiter, Esq.

2053 Dauphin Street

Mobile, AL 36603

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAN HARRIS JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2484

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS. Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

BARBARA ANN HARRIS as Executrix under the last will and testament of DAN HARRIS JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

BARBARA ANN HARRIS, PRO SE

306 WINGFIELD DRIVE

MOBILE. AL 36607

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JAMES G. BARTO, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2430

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SUSAN B KYNES as Executrix under the last will and testament of JAMES G. BARTO, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael D. Langan, Esq.

267 Houston Street

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LESLIE O’NEAL SMITH. Deceased

Case No. 2023-1396

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

IRMA MCCLAURIN as Executrix under the last will and testament of LESLIE O’NEAL SMITH, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Anthony M. Hoffman. Esq.

P. O. Box 11

Mobile. AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALONZO GEORGE

Case No. 2023-2355

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 5th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

JANICE E. CHANEY BOLDEN as Administratrix of the estate of ALONZO GEORGE, deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P.O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GLORIA JEAN OVERSTREET, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2432

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

GREGORY DONALD OVERSTREET as Executor under the last will and testament of GLORIA JEAN OVERSTREET, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Lonnie E. Weaver, Esq.

P. O. Box 1050

Grand Bay, AL 36541

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILEY R. HAYES SR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2482

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County

Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILEY R. HAYES JR as Executor under the last will and testament of WILEY R. HAYES SR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

William Daniel Calhoun, Esq.

319 Magnolia Avenue

Fairhope, AL 36532

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ROBERT LEE KING, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2511

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KIMBERLY WILLIAMS ALLEN as Executrix under the last will and testament of ROBERT LEE KING, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Ron Pearman, Esq.

555-A Iroquois Street

Chickasaw, AL 36611

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARLOTTE A STRICKLAND, Deceased

Case No. 2023-1929

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

MARSHA PLATT STILTNER as Executrix under the last will and testament of CHARLOTTE A STRICKLAND, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Richard E. Shields, Esq.

209 N Joachim Street

Mobile, AL 36603

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ANSLEY GIDDENS GREEN AKA ZELMA ANSLEY GREEN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2474

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

THOMAS H. BUCE, Ill and KENNETH GIDDENS BUCE as Co-Executors under the last will and testament of ANSLEY GIDDENS GREEN AKA ZELMA ANSLEY GREEN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Gilbert F. Dukes, III, Esq.

Haley H. Carter; Esq

2610-B Dauphin Street, Suite 101

Mobile, AL 36606

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ALMA M. STUBBS, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2515

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

ALMA JEAN LITTLEFIELD as Executrix under the last will and testament of ALMA M. STUBBS, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

B. Vaughan Drinkard, Esq.

1070 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MELBA J. ODOM, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2513

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

CAROL COLLINS as Executrix under the last will and testament of MELBA J. ODOM, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DON JORDAN JR, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2481

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named parties on the 4th day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law; or they will be barred.

MARY CATHERINE JORDAN, CURTIS JOHNSON and MARK GERALD as Executor under the last will and testament of DON JORDAN JR, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Britten Britt, Esq.

Phelps Dunbar

P.O. Box 2727

Mobile, AL 36652

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HAZEL NAOMI WARREN, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2472

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

WILLIAM PAUL WARREN II as Executor under the last will and testament of HAZEL NAOMI WARREN, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Jene W. Owens, Jr., Esq.

3755 Professional Parkway, Suite B

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HELEN RUTH BISHOP, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2384

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LEONARD HANSON BISHOP as Executor under the last will and testament of HELEN RUTH BISHOP, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Michael R. Holberg, Esq.

P. O. Box 47

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of IDA WATSON MYLES, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2524

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 3rd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

SCOTT WOLSTENHOLME as Executor under the last will and testament of IDA WATSON MYLES, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

L. Daniel Mims, Esq.

952 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36604

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MARY ELIZABETH GREENE, Deceased

Case No. 2023-2431

Take notice that Letters Testamentary have been granted to the below named party on the 20th day of December, 2023 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

KARLYN Y. GREENE-WATSON as Executrix under the last will and testament of MARY ELIZABETH GREENE, Deceased

Attorney of Record:

Mitchell Goldbach, Esq.

3523 Montlimar Plaza Drive

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 02, 2024

Case No. 2019-0694-5

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DAVID ALAN SCOTT, Deceased

On to-wit the 8th day of February, 2024 at 3:30 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by MARY JANE LASKA. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ERIC CROMWELL

1032 HILLCREST RD.

MOBILE, AL 36695

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF ESTATE ADMINISTRATION

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CARMIN RESHAWN MARK

Case No. 2022-2557

Take notice that Letters of Administration have been granted to the below named party on the 2nd day of January, 2024 by the HONORABLE DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate of Mobile County Probate Court, Alabama and that all parties having claims against said estate should file the same with the Probate Court of said county within the time allowed by law, or they will be barred.

LLEWELLYN MARK II as Administrator of the estate of CARMIN RESHAWN MARK, deceased

Attorney of Record:

WESLEY H. BLACKSHER, Esq.

917 Western America Circle, Ste. 210

Mobile, AL 36609

ANDREW J. CRANE, Esq.

2607 DAUPHIN ST., STE C

MOBILE, AL 36606

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

Court Proceeding

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 22, 2024

Case No. 2015-1040-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LOUISE BRIGHT, Deceased

On to-wit the 1st day of April, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 19, 2024

Case No. 2021-1962-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of DOROTHY B WILLIAMS, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT BY SURETY as filed by WESTERN SURETY COMPANY. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JAMES J. DUFFY III

P.O. BOX 1109

MOBILE, AL 36633

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 18, 2024

Case No. 2020-0736-7

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CALVIN L JENKINS, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 09, 2024

Case No. 2023-2081-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LAURI LYNN KRAHN, Deceased

On to-wit the 19th day of February, 2024 at 10:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

RICHARD E. SHIELDS

209 N. JOACHUM ST.

MOBILE, AL 36603

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 11, 2024

Case No. 2023-2523

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of SHIRLEE DELL MARTINEZ, Deceased

On to-wit the 4th day of March, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF LOST WILL as filed by CAROL JANE MASON. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically UNKNOWN HEIRS AND NEXT OF KIN OF SHIRLEE DELL MARTINEZ, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JEAN M. POWERS

PO BOX 161051

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 11, 2024

Case No. 2019-0320-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of AUGUSTA D. BRADLEY, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 15, 2023

Case No. 2020-1442-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ARTHUR LEE EMANUEL SR, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by NATASHA E SMITH. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

LARRY C. MOORER

107 N JACKSON ST

MOBILE, AL 36602

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 10, 2024

Case No. 2021-2103-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of GREGORY A TEAGUE, Deceased

On to-wit the 25th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 05, 2024

Case No. 2022-1757-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of CHARITY SIMMONS, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by CHARLEY C SIMMONS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 05, 2024

Case No. 2022-1756-1

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of WILLIAM SIMMONS SR, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by CHARLEY C SIMMONS. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

WILLIAM C. POOLE

917 WESTERN AMERICA CIR STE 210

Mobile, AL 36609

Call News January 17, 24, and 31, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 05, 2024

Case No. 2023-1963-2

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LORI ANNE PHILLIPS, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Sale of Real Property as filed by Anthony Hoffman, Esq. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 04, 2024

Case No. 2019-2223-9

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of MICHAEL BRUCE REAVES, Deceased

On to-wit the 18th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by MARY CUTTS REAVES. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN M ODOWD

P.O. BOX 123

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2021-2517-4

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of TIMOTHY ANDREW GEORGE, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM In COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement and Report of Insolvency as filed by JULIA GEORGE. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ROBERT M. GALLOWAY

P. O. BOX 16629

Mobile, AL 36616

EDWARD T. OVERTON SR.

P.O. BOX 16629

MOBILE, AL 36616

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2022-0078-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JONATHAN RAINER NEESMITH, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by REBECCA A NEESMITH. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

JOHN A WENZEL

218 NORTH ALSTON ST

FOLEY, AL 36535

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2018-1748-6

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of LESLIE WAYNE WILLIAMSON, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN

P. O. BOX 11

Mobile, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 03, 2024

Case No. 2023-2229

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of HARRIET FAYE HODGE AKA FAYE HALE HODGE AKA FAYE H. HODGE, Deceased

On to-wit the 26th day of February, 2024 at 9:30 AM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the PROBATE OF WILL as filed by ROY BRUCE HODGE JR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest, specifically LINDA MICHELLE NICHOLAS, who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

CHRISTOPHER A. TOMLINSON

724 N. DEAN ROAD, SUITE 100

AUBURN, AL 36830

Call News January 10,17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

January 02, 2024

Case No. 2021-2045-3

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of JOSE JESUS HURTADO CARMONA, Deceased

On to-wit the 11th day of March, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the FINAL SETTLEMENT AND REPORT OF INSOLVENCY as filed by ANTHONY M. HOFFMAN. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

MICHAEL R HOLBERG

P O. BOX 47

MOBILE, AL 36601

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

December 29, 2023

Case No. 2013-0738-13

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Estate of ELLA WILSON CONAWAY, Deceased

On to-wit the 5th day of February, 2024 at 2:00 PM in COURTROOM 1, THIRD FLOOR, Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street the court will proceed to consider the Petition for Final Settlement as filed by ERMA TAYLOR. NOTICE is hereby given to all parties in interest who may appear and contest same or file a proper responsive pleading thereto if they then think proper.

DON DAVIS, DAVIS, Judge of Probate

Attorney:

BRENDA J PIERCE

P.O. BOX 1084

Mobile, AL 36633

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

Adoption

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

PROBATE COURT OF

MOBILE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2023-0461

To: TaMarcus Gales, the alleged father of A.W.A, a minor.

Please take note that a petition for the adoption of the above named minor child who was born to J.C. on or about the 30th day of December 2021 has been filed in said Court. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the petitioner(s) named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court, P. O. Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published.

The trial in this matter is March 13, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom #1 Probate Courthouse 151 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602. Attorney for Petitioner(s):

Donna Ames

P. O. Box 82232

Mobile, AL 36689

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

Completion Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project No. NH-HSIP-0042(542) in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on 1/24/2024 and ending on 2/7/2024 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project No. NH-HSIP-0016(532) in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on 1/24/2024 and ending on 2/7/2024 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

LEGAL NOTICE

H.O. WEAVER & SONS, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION for construction of Project No. CRSAMB-49821(251) in MOBILE COUNTY. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on 1/18/2024 and ending on 2/1/2024 All claims should be filed at H.O. Weaver & Sons, Inc P.O. Box 8039 Mobile, AL 36689 during this period.

H. O. WEAVER & SONS, INC.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, NOTICE IS HEREBY given that S. C. Stagner Contracting, Inc., has completed the contract for the City of Saraland Second Avenue Drainage Improvements, Phase 2 Neel-Schaffer’s Project No. 14605.015. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately contact Saraland Building Department, 933 Highway 43 South, Saraland, AL 36571.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF

CONTRACT

Playworld Preferred, Inc. has completed the work, turnkey playground project at N Mobile Middle School, BCS #23-14, in Mobile County, AL. ANY PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE PROJECT SHOULD NOTIFY Playworld Preferred, Inc. 11515 Vanstory Drive, Suite 100, Huntersville NC 28262. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the final publication of this notice.

Call News January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that TRP Construction Group, has completed the contract for replacement of existing traffic markings inside the limits of the City of Mobile indicated by the plans of Project No. 2022-2060-06 Roadway striping and markings for various city streets, City of Mobile and have made request for financial settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project• should immediately notify TRP Construction Group, 8164 US HWY 431, Waverly, AL 36582, 334-663-9685.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

REGISTRATION OF FICTITIOUS NAMES AFFIDAVIT

I, the undersigned, being duly sworn, do hereby declare under oath that the names of all persons interested in the business or profession carried on under the names of EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba BRYAN DAVID FRASE, EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba BRYAN DAVID FAMILY OF FRASE ESTATE, EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST dba EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE and EWIG FREIHEIT EXPRESS TRUST ENTERPRISE dba BRYAN DAVID FRASE at 7272 Theodore Dawes Rd -Ste C Theodore, AL 36582. Mobile, County Alabama has complied with Alabama Statute § 6-8-60 (Publication of legal notices). As per attached affidavit of Publication and the extent of the interest of each, is as follows: Name Extent of Interest

Bryan D. Frase, (Co-Trustee), 100%

On this 16th day of January, 2024, by Glenda Gibbons, Notary Public Alabama State at Large.

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 14, 2024

|

STORAGE SALE

Tenant’s Personal Property will be disposed or sold to satisfy landlord’s lien FEBRUARY 1, 2024 at Noon.

Community Storage 3958 Snow Rd N Semmes, AL 36575

Units D8 Thomas B20 Stokley A36 Riggins A9 McAdams B22 Francis

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3259: 8781 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 2/9/2024 at 11:30 AM

Units: B128, C200, E252, F355, G395, G403, G414, J570, J582, K637, K653, K690, K711, K749

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News January 24, 2024

|

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7403: 429 Bel Air Blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

Auction Date: 2/9/2024 at 12:00 PM

Units: 1126, 159

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News January 24, 2024

|

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

7926: 3679 Airport Blvd, Mobile, AL 36608

Auction Date: 2/9/2024 at 12:30 PM

Units: 1218, 2022, 2173

Auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Call News January 24, 2024

|

OTHER LEGALS

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following are due Bonds restitution money on deposit with the Saraland Municipal Court and have failed to collect it, such that one year from prior notices, and on last publication of this notice, said funds shall revert to the General Fund of the Municipality of Saraland, as authorized by City Council Ordinance #925 Section 18-8

AUSTIN, MILLARD RAY

AZBELL, LATASHA PERRLYNE

BARDEAUX, SIMON

BUCKLES, CHRISTOPHER DANIEL

DIXON, SHANE RANDALL

DUFFIE, KATHRYN E.

FOSTER, YVETTE A.

GALLOWAY, BILLY DUSTIN

GUY, DUSTIN/ELLISON, CHARLES SURETY

HERRING, DAN T./BRIDGES, JAMES SURETY

HOLLAND, JESSIE DEWAYNE

MORRIS, MICHAEL KEITH

MORRIS, VALENCIA SHONTRA

REED, CYNTHIA HUGHES

RESENDIC, MARTIN ESCALANTE

RILEY, CLINTON LESHAY

ROBERTSON, STEVEN WILLIAM/SMITH, GREG SURETY

SCOTT, JOSEPH WILLARD

SMITH, JUANITA MARIE

THOMAS, KASHONNA LACHELLE

TURNER, RON DANIEL

Call News January 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

BILL

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Notice is hereby given that a bill as described in the synopsis below will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

SYNOPSIS: Relating to Class 2 municipalities; to amend Sections 33-4A-13, Code of Alabama 1975 relating to rulemaking authority of the State Pilotage Commission.

Call News January 10, 17, 24, 31, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2024 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

A BILL

TO BE ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Mobile County; to amend Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, to increase the compensation of election officials; and to authorize the appointment of computer technical assistants and to provide for the compensation of computer technical assistants.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-49-111.01, Code of Alabama 1975, is amended to read as follows:

“§45-49-111.01

(a) In Mobile County, the compensation of the election officers holding general, special, primary, and municipal elections shall be two hundred fifty dollars ($200$250) per day for inspectors, onetwo hundred seventy-fivetwenty-five dollars ($175$225) per day for chief clerks, and onetwo hundred fifty dollars ($150$200) per day for the other election officersprovisional ballot, registration list, ballot distribution, and ballot counter clerks. The compensation of the inspectors, and chief clerks, and provisional ballot officers for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be thirty fifty dollars ($30)($50). The compensation of other election officials for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be fifteen twenty-five dollars ($15)($25). The county treasury and, when appropriate, the treasuries of the various municipalities within the county, shall pay such amounts necessary, which, when combined with any amount payable by the state will total the amounts hereinabove provided in this subsection. The returning officer shall be entitled to mileage allowance according to law in addition to the compensation herein provided.

(b) The Mobile County Election Official Appointment Board, with approval of the Mobile County Commission, may appoint computer technical assistants for each election polling place to provide technical assistance during an election. The compensation for computer technical assistants shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission. The compensation of the computer technical assistants for attending any mandatory school or training session as required by the judge of probate shall be determined by the Mobile County Commission.

(b)(c) Any payments made to election officials in Mobile County during the 2006 election cycle are ratified and confirmed.

(c)(d) Subject to applicable general law, the county commission shall determine the amount of compensation to be paid to the absentee election manager for the performance of his or her duties with respect to absentee ballots for a period approved by the county appointing board not to exceed 120 days prior to and 120 days following an election for which his or her services are required.”

Section 2. This act shall become effective on June 1, 2024.

Call News January 3, 10, 17, 24, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. SM 2023 900291

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Clay Eugene Campbell Jr

VS

Lonnie Campbell

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Small Claims Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 19, 2024 at the hour of 12:10 P.M., at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Lonnie Campbell, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

N 1/2 of Lot 20 Blk 32 Fisher Trt DBK 22 N S P 332 Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 24, 31, and February 7, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

CASE NO. CV 2011 900926

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF MOBILE

Teal Holdings LLC

VS

Jesse C Powe, Sharon H Powe

Under and by virtue of a Writ of Fieri Facias issued out of the Circuit Court of Mobile County in the above styled case, I will proceed to sell to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on February 19, 2024 at the hour of 12:00 NOON, at the courthouse, Government Street entrance to the North Tower of Government Plaza, all the right, title and interest of Jesse C Powe; Sharon H Powe, in and to the following described Real property, to-wit:

Parcel 1: All that certain real property located in the County of Mobile, State of Alabama, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Lot 22, Henry Road Estates as recorded in Map Book 25, Page 77, of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Mobile County, Alabama. The improvements thereon being known as 4615 Pineridge Drive South, Eight Mile, Alabama, 36613. Parcel 2: Lot 2, Henry Road Estates, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 25 Page 77 of the records in the office of the Judge of Probate, MOBILE County, ALABAMA. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO any and all covenants, restrictions, easements, rights-of-way and oil, gas and mineral reservations of record in Mobile County, Alabama. The improvements thereon being known as 4615 Pineridge Drive S Eight Mile, Alabama – 36613. Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

PAUL BURCH JR SHERIFF,

MOBILE COUNTY

Call News January 24, 31 and February 7, 2024

|

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PROPERTY OWNERS

CITRONELLE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

HEARING NOTICE

The Citronelle Board of Adjustment has scheduled a public hearing to discuss placement of a manufactured home for property located at 17415 Lawrence Williams Road. The hearing will be held on Monday, February 19, at 6:00 p.m. in the Citronelle Municipal Complex Auditorium. All interested person for or against will be given an opportunity to express their opinions.

Call News January 24, 2024

|

PUBLIC MEETING

Joint MOBILE METROPOLITAN PLANNING ORGANIZATION (MPO) POLICY BOARD

TECHNICAL COORDINATING

COMMITTEE (TCC)/

CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMITTEE (CAC)

MEETING

The Mobile MPO Policy Board will have a joint meeting with the TCC/CAC on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024 at 10:00 am at the GM&O Building at 110 Beauregard St, Mobile, AL 36602.

The MPO will consider for adoption the following projects to add to the Fiscal Years 2024-2027 Transportation Improvement Program:

· 100077357; SP; Gopher Tortoise Mitigation, Monitoring, and Maintenance for US-98/SR-158 Project Sites FY-2024 through FY-2027; 10/1/2023; $303,000.00

· 100075354; FM; Resurfacing on SR-16 (US-90) from East Abutment of Fowl River Bridge to Halls Mill Creek Bridge; 1/26/20247; $3,805,390.00

· 100076869; CN; ADA Sidewalk Improvements along Vaughn Drive W. Vaughn Drive S, Creek Circle, Gilbert Drive W, Jeanette Drive, and Powers Road in Satsuma; FY 2024: 2/15/2024; $504,650.00

· CN; City of Semmes – Sidewalk Improvements along Moffett Road from McCrary Road to Kensington Place; FY 2024; $572,750.00

· CN; City of Chickasaw – Sidewalk Improvements on US 43 at Jefferson Street, Sutherland Drive, and Jackson Street; FY 2024; $499,820.00

· CN; City of Mobile – Installing ADA Compliant Curb Ramps in Downtown Mobile; FY 2025; 10/1/2024; $1,250,000.00

· 100072733; CN; Construction of ADA Compliant Curb Ramps at various locations within the Unincorporated Areas of Mobile County; FY 2024; Cost increase of $400,000.00

· 100072735; CN; Construction of ADA Compliant Curb Ramps at various locations within the Unincorporated Areas of Mobile County; FY 2024; Cost increase of $400,000.00

The MPO will also consider for adoption the following Statewide Highway Safety Improvement Program Performance Measure Targets (PM1) for Calendar Year 2024:

Number of Fatalities: 1000

Rate of Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled: 1.400

Number of Serious Injuries: 6400

Rate of Serious Injuries per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled: 9.800

Number of Combined Non-Motorized Fatalities and Serious Injuries: 400

Physically challenged persons who need special accommodations should contact SARPC in advance so arrangements can be made to meet their needs. Additional information may be obtained from the Transportation Planning Coordinator at the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, (251)433-6541 or transporation@sarpc.org.

Call News January 24 and January 31, 2024

|

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR PROPOSED REVISIONS TO THE SCRAP TIRE PROGRAM

DIVISION 335-4, ADEM ADMINISTRATIVE CODE

PUBLIC NOTICE – 423

Notice is hereby given that a hearing before the Department of Environmental Management of the State of Alabama will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 9:30 am for the Division 4 Hearing to be held in the Main Hearing Room at the ADEM – Central Office location at 1400 Coliseum Boulevard in Montgomery, to consider proposed revisions to Division 335-4 (Scrap Tire Program) of the ADEM Administrative Code.

Revisions to the ADEM Admin. Code Div. 335-4 Scrap Tire Program, are being proposed to provide updates to the existing language to include the use of the Department-approved electronic system, amend definitions and recordkeeping and reporting requirements, update remediation plan requirements, clarify registration and permitting, management of tire materials, requirements for scrap tire receivers, processors, and transporters, and overall updates for clarity and consistency. In addition, rules were added for the End-Use Market Development Program and Procedures for Variances.

Copies of the proposed rules are available at a cost of 30 cents per page at each of the locations listed below. The summary of reasons supporting the revisions is available free of charge. Copies of the proposed rules and summary of reasons can also be found on the internet at http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/pubHearings.cnt at no cost. For additional questions or comments, please contact one of the following offices:

ADEM, Office of General Counsel

Attn: Angela Reeder

1400 Coliseum Boulevard

Montgomery, AL 36110-2400

(334) 260-4510

ADEM, Birmingham Field Office

Attn: Mary Taylor

110 Vulcan Road

Birmingham, AL 35209-4702

(205) 942-6168

ADEM, Decatur Field Office

Attn: Jan Childers

2715 Sandlin Road, SW

Decatur, AL 35603-1333

(256) 353-1713

ADEM, Mobile Field Office

Attn: Jenika Monroe

2204 Perimeter Road

Mobile, AL 36615-1131

(251) 450-3400

The public hearing is being held to receive data, views, and arguments from interested persons regarding the proposed rules. Attendance at the hearing is not necessary to present such data, views, arguments, or comments. The same may be submitted in writing but must be received by the Hearing Officer prior to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Written submissions and other inquiries should be directed to: ADEM Hearing Officer, Office of General Counsel, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463 (street address: 1400 Coliseum Boulevard, Montgomery, AL 36110-2400) or by e-mail at hearing.officer@adem.alabama.gov

Any person wishing to participate in this hearing who needs special accommodations should contact the Department’s Permits & Services Division at (334) 271-7714 at least five working days prior to the hearing.

This notice is hereby given this 24th day of January, 2024, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur

Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News January 24, 2024

|

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 350

Mobile County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, Ala. Code §§22-22A-1 to 22-22A-17, as amended, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to SSAB Alabama Inc., the owner/operator of a steel mill in Axis, Mobile County, Alabama.

The violation pertains to a failure of the duty to minimize air contaminants.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $15,000. The Order, if issued, would require SSAB Alabama, Inc. to pay the Alabama Department of Environmental Management within 45 days of the effective date, and comply with the terms, limitations, and conditions of the Permit and the Department’s regulations immediately.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Ronald W. Gore

Chief, Air Division

PO Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-1463

airmail@adem.alabama.gov

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed Order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt, or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 24th day of January, 2024, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Call News January 24, 2024

|

Abandoned Vehicle Auction

The following unclaimed vehicle will be sold on March 8, 2024 at 7 a.m. if not claimed at 10801 Hamilton Farm Rd., Grand Bay, Ala.

2005 Chrysler Pacifica

vin 2C4GM48L25R578509

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The listed vehicles will be scheduled for auction which is set for March 12, 2024 at 9 am at 1251B Virginia Street, Mobile Police Department Impound. Can you please run these vehicles in the legal ad on Wednesday, Jan 24 and again on Wednesday Jan 31, 2024. Since the public has been calling your office and asking various questions about the auction, I would like to add the link somewhere in the ad for them to be referred: https://www.mobilepd.org/auction .

1993 BUICK ROADMASTER

1G4BN5372PR408422

2012 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMHK7D90CGA07195

1995 MITSUBISHI 3000 GT

JA3AM54J3SY018973

2005 CHEVROLET CLASSIC

1G1ND52F25M237445

MERCEDES BENZ C250

WDDGF4HB4EG213533

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL24E78C254723

2000 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO

2G1WK12K779266040

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP1HC192361

2002 FORD EXPLORER

1FMYU60E12UD73853

2007 FORD FUSION

3FAHP08107R101695

2012 KIA FORTE

KNAFU4A21C5552620

2009 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE46K79U919098

2019 KIA SORENTO

5XYPGDA33KG552678

2015 CHRYSLER 200

1C3CCCAB6FN714477

2007 GMC YUKON

1GKS1AE04BR171647

2009 TOYOTA RAV 4

JTMZK33VX9D002838

2019 FORD FUSION HYBRID

3FA6P0LU3KR180944

2003 HUMMER H2

5GRGN23U53H119547

2008 MERCURY MARINER

4M2CU87178KJ18748

2011 HONDA CRV

JHLRE4H75BC016085

2020 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXCT7LH106742

2015 LEXUS IS 250

JTHBF1D21F5069914

2006 FORD F-150

1FTRX12W16KD98052

2000 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMRU15L0YLB31701

2013 KIA RIO

KNADM4A35D6274588

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following abandoned travel trailer will be held for public auction on 2-26-24 at 10:00 a.m. at 10860 Pauls Lane Citronelle, AL 36522.

2000 RVISION TRALITE

VIN: 4WY300L23Y1009605

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following car has been abandoned at 3267 Schillinger Rd N Semmes, AL 36575 and will be sold at public auction on March 7, 2024 @ 9 a.m.

06 MAZDA

JM1BK12F561428966

17 NISSAN ALTIMA

3 1N4AL3APXHC154028 –

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following car has been abandoned at 417 Ninth Ave Chickasaw AL 36611 and will be sold at public auction on March 7, 2024 @ 9 a.m.

05 HONDA CIVIC

2HGES16525H579442

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following vehicles will be auctioned March 8th, 2024 at 5385 Barry Dr. Theodore, AL 36582 at 10:00 a.m.

2013 Nissan Murano

JN8AZ1MU7DW200846

2013 CHEVY EQUINOX

1GNALPEK7DZ122779

2013 Chevy Silverado

1GCRCSE06DZ124925

2013 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEB4AC9DH735164

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction on 3/7/2024 at 8:00 A.M. at 427 SARALAND BLVD S SARALAND, AL 36571

2005 NISSAN TITAN

1N6BA06A65N527604

Call News January 24, 31, 2024

|

In accordance with Section 32-13-1, Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owner. Lienholders, and other interested parties that the following described abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction for cash to the highest bidder 9:00 a.m., March 12, 2024, at Mobile Police Impound, 1251 Virginia Street, Lot B, Mobile, AL 36604.

1993 BUICK ROADMASTER

1G4BN5372PR408422

2012 FORD EXPEDITION

1FMHK7D90CGA07195

1995 MITSUBISHI 3000 GT

JA3AM54J3SY018973

2005 CHEVROLET CLASSIC

1G1ND52F25M237445

MERCEDES BENZ C250

WDDGF4HB4EG213533

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL24E78C254723

2000 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO

2G1WK12K779266040

2008 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE46K89U407186

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4AL3AP9HC190096

2009 PONTIAC G6

1G2ZK57K394231975

2013 FORD EDGE

2FMDK3GC6DBA35090

1995 LEXUS GS

JT8GK13T6S0113120

2017 DODGE CHALLENGER

2C3CDZAG6HH503190

1998 ACURA CL

19UYA225XWL013870

2003 GMC YUKON XL

1GKEC16Z43J114997

2002 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEK13Z62R143007

2000 ACURA TL

19UUA5661YA027626

2014 BMW X1

2007 FORD MUSTANG

1ZVFT80N575277314

2022 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPEG4JA7NH138290

2011 FORD FUSION HYBRID

3FADP0L3XBR117595

2020 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXGJXLH242341

2013 DODGE CHARGER

2C3CDXBG1DH663538

2018 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPE34AF2JH711050

2008 CHEVROLET IMPALA

2G1WT58K289157012

2015 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPE34AF3FH043881

2017 LEXUS RX 350

2T2ZZMCA4HC053130

2013 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

2GNFLDE35D6185842

2012 KIA FORTE

KNAFU4A21C5552620

2010 HYUNDAI SONATA

5NPET4AC3AH584444

2003 TOYOTA SOLARA

2T1FF22PX3C606110

2005 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BE32K15U631393

2021 FORD MUSTANG

1FA6P8TH7M5126375

2006 CHEVROLET ENVOY

1GKDS13S362181241

2006 FORD MUSTANG

1ZVFT85H065215613

2003 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

ZMEHM75W33X700306

2015 HONDA PILOT

5FNYF3H53FB014990

2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA

3VWD17AJ0FM281718

2001 NISSAN ALTIMA

1N4DL01A01C120564

2012 TOYOTA CAMRY

4T1BF1FK4CU573367

2009 HONDA ACCORD

1HGCP26309A122727

2004 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO

2G1WW12E149287750

2009 HONDA ODYSSEY

5FNRL387X9B003083

2014 FORD FUSION

3FA6P0H75ER167779

2003 HONDA ACCORD

JHMCM56313C000378

2001 CHEVROLET TAHOE

1GNEK13T11R137478

2001 GMC JIMMY

1GKCS13W112208539

Call News January 17, 24, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle will be sold at public auction on 2/28/2024 at 8:00 A.M. at 2700 Newman Rd, Mobile, AL 36695.

2017 HONDA CBR600

JH2PC40J5HK300338

Call News January 17, 24, 2024

|

The following vehicles, located at 1850 Shelton Beach Rd., Saraland, Ala., will be auctioned on February 28, 2024 at 9 a.m.

2005 KIA SORENTO SILVER

KNDJD733155343112 479270

2013 HYUNDAI AZERA RED

KMHFG4JG9DA262314 479114 LL

2000 FORD MUSTANG BLUE

1FAFP4042YF231027 479319

2011 NISSAN MAXIMA BLUE

1N4AA5AP2BC841089 479761

2003 CHEVROLET TAHOE TAN

1GNEK13ZX3J2737879 479805

2007 JAGUAR S-TYPE RED

SAJWA01B57HN74789 479903 LL

2019 FORD F-250 BLACK

1FT7W2B69KEF51057 479365

2007 AUDI A6 BLACK

WAUDH74F87N014529 479899 LL

2004 NISSAN FRONTIER WHITE

1N6DD26T34C470625 480144

2016 KIA FORTE BLACK

KNAFK4A60G5514939 480249

2021 FORD F-650 BOX TRK WHITE

1FDNF6ANXMDF02672 480260

2012 HONDA ACCORD SILVER

1HGCP3F89CA028810 480383 LL

2006 CHEVROLET COLORADO GRAY

1GCDT136X68178944 480586

2004 GMC SIERRA 1500 BLACK

2GTEC19T341261939 480648

Call News January 17, 24, 2024

|

The following abandoned vehicle(s) will be sold at public auction on February 15, 2024 at 9 a.m. at 7530 Moffett Rd., Mobile, AL 36618.

2009 Scion Tc

JTKDE167890300369

1993 Toyota Camry

4T1SK12E8PU282064

2004 Ford Ranger

1FTYR44UX4PB06885

2006 Chevy Cobalt

1G1AK55F767864979

2008 Hyundai Elantra

kmhdu46d18u554137

2009 Toyota Camry

4t1be46k39u813599

2002 Work Van 010000

5b4hp42r223339108

2008 Audi A4

wauef78e58a048545

2016 Hyundai Sonata

5npe24a2gh349684

2015 Dodge Journey

3c4pdcab7ft746848

2014 Missan Versa

3n1cn7ap1el865351

2017 Hyundia Sonata

5npe24af6hh450938

1989 Jeep Cherokee

1j4fj58l2kl623845

2019 Ford F-150

1ftew1eb7kkd30911

2003 Toyota 4runner

jtebt17r838005278

2001 Dodge Ram 2500

3b7kc23621g237369

2008 Chevy Trailblazer

1gnds13s582217789

2008 Jeep Wrangler

1j4gb3912l602487

1998 Dodge Ram 1500

3b7hc12z7wm215635

Call News January 17, 24, 2024

|

