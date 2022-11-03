Mobile Press Register to cease print publication

Staff Report

The Mobile Press-Register, once the oldest daily newspaper in the state, will cease 200 years of print publishing in February, its parent company announced Thursday.

The Press-Register, along with the Birmingham News and Huntsville Times, will cease publishing their thrice-weekly newspapers after Feb. 26, according to Alabama Media Group. The media outlets will go all-digital afterward.

Alabama Media Group will maintain an office in Mobile but the Press-Register’s production plant downtown — anchored by its $20 million press — will close, the company said.

The Press-Register began publishing in 1813 as the Mobile Gazette. The afternoon Mobile Press ceased publishing in 1997 and the Press-Register stopped functioning as a daily in 2012 after Advance Publications slashed costs and employees.

The newspaper moved from its longtime headquarters on Government Street to its new building on Water Street in 2002.