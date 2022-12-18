Cousin charged with murder in Bohannon’s death

Staff Report

The cousin of a man found shot to death near Citronelle on Dec. 15 has been charged with murder by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Drayson Stone Kelly, 25, was arrested and charged with the murder of Gilbert Rudolph Bohannon III, 32, whose body was found was found at an industrial area off Smith Road, northeast of Citronelle off Odom Road.

MCSO Capt. Paul Burch said investigators uncovered key evidence that led authorities to charge Kelly with Bohannon’s death. Kelly was already in jail after being arrested on harassment charges the same day Bohannon’s body was discovered.

According to MCSO spokesperson Lori Myles, members of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the crime scene at the request of Citronelle police chief Chris McLean. Investigators determined Bohannon had likely been shot multiple times at an alternate location the day before and his body discarded along the dirt road where he was found, Myles said.

Kelly and Bohannon are cousins and both live in the same area of the Georgetown community, according to MCSO officials, who have not commented on the motive for the murder.

Look for more details in Wednesday’s Call News.